The day after Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center announced the first two deaths from COVID-19 at the skilled nursing facility in western Henrico County, Henrico emergency management officials said they offered kits to test all of the residents and staff for the disease caused by the coronavirus.
It may not have mattered.
Canterbury already had secured a newly approved rapid testing technology from the same Innsbrook-based technology company used by the county, but the push to test everyone in the stricken rehabilitation facility was stymied by then-current guidance from national and state public health officials to confine testing to those who showed typical symptoms of the disease.
"I don't think we understood at that point how much spread could be by asymptomatic individuals," said Dr. Danny Avula, director of the Henrico and Richmond Health Districts, part of the Virginia Department of Health, who has worked closely with the center's medical staff since the first confirmed COVID-19 case there on March 18.
Canterbury and health department officials realized the magnitude of the policy miscalculation after testing everyone at the center a week later and discovering that more than half of the residents infected with COVID-19 - 54 people out of 92 confirmed with the disease - showed no symptoms of the virus.
"This is a disease that spreads when nobody knows it's there," Avula said in a conference call interview with Henrico officials on Wednesday. "It's a grim situation for nursing homes."
The scenario was fatal for Canterbury, under new ownership since January and overwhelmingly reliant on public Medicaid funding for people with low incomes and high health risks.
"A publicly funding nursing home like this is a virus' dream," said Dr. James Wright, medical director at Canterbury and two other Richmond-area long-term facilities that don't rely on Medicaid funding by the federal and state governments.
"We were simply ripe for a spread like this, like any publicly funded nursing home is," Wright said on Thursday, after confirming 39 deaths from COVID-19 at Canterbury.
The death toll is approaching the tragic milestone set by the Life Care Center in Kirkland, Wash., where 43 people had died of COVID-19 as of Wednesday night in the first major outbreak of the coronavirus in the United States, according to public health officials in King County, outside of Seattle.
The Washington nursing home also provided the key to unlocking the public health policy in Virginia that had limited testing to people showing typical symptoms of the disease - high fever, dry coughing and increasing difficulty in breathing.
On March 27, three days after Canterbury announced its first deaths from the disease, the Centers for Disease Control released a study of 76 residents of the Life Care Center. The study said that 13 of the 23 residents who had tested positive for COVID-19 did not show any symptom of the disease. It concluded that once the virus was introduced in a long-term care facility, "rapid transmission can occur," and urged the use of protective gear to care for all residents.
"The data changed everything for us," Avula said.
On Feb. 28, the same day the outbreak began at the nursing home in Washington, Henrico officials began the process of activating the county's emergency operations center to deal with the potential arrival of the coronavirus in central Virginia. The World Health Organization declared the virus' spread a global pandemic on March 11.
The county declared a local emergency on March 13, the day after Gov. Ralph Northam declared a state emergency, and opened the emergency operations center the next day.
Emergency preparations included arranging for first responders to stay in hotel rooms to avoid potentially exposing their families to the disease to using staff from shuttered county libraries to staff information lines for the public and county employees.
"We wanted to do everything we could to protect our workforce," Henrico Emergency Manager Jackson Baynard said Wednesday.
Avula's staff confirmed the first COVID-19 case in Henrico on March 17 - a young woman in her 20s and who had traveled recently to Charlotte, N.C., with a group of friends who also were infected. All of them recovered, but the coronavirus epidemic was just about to erupt in long-term care facilities, a major concern in a county with 41 nursing homes, assisted living facilities, memory care units and retirement complexes.
Westminster-Canterbury, an affluent retirement community just outside of Richmond's North Side, announced the first nursing home case in the region on March 19. The day before, an unrelated facility with a similar name - Canterbury Rehabilitation - had confirmed its first case with the Henrico Health District.
"I contacted them immediately, that's for sure," said Wright, who estimated that the 190-bed facility had 164 residents when the outbreak began.
On March 13, the same day as Henrico's emergency declaration, a 48-year-old resident of Canterbury's Westham Unit was admitted to Henrico Doctors' Hospital with a diagnosis of sepsis from a bladder infections. The man did not show the typical symptoms of COVID-19, but the health department later confirmed him as the first case of the virus at the rehabilitation facility.
The man recovered from the virus, which Henrico health officials concluded may have been introduced into Canterbury by a visitor or health care worker.
Wright, who also serves as medical director of Our Lady of Hope in Henrico and The Memory Center in Chesterfield County, signed a letter that week to the Virginia Department of Health with five other nursing home medical directors to protest the state's limitations on access to then-scarce tests for COVID-19.
At that time, he said he had four patients at Canterbury with symptoms typical of the disease, but still awaiting health department tests. Two of those patients had completed preliminary screenings a week earlier to rule out other types of infections, as required by the health department.
"It was impossible to get tests," Wright said Thursday, adding that results didn't arrive for up to 11 days.
Avula said he understood the nursing facilities' concern, but he also added, "When you've got 300 test kits for the entire state, there's got to be some bar" for using them.
The emerging outbreak claimed the first life at Canterbury on Sunday, March 22, the same day that Henrico Fire Capt. James Wood noted an unusual call from the facility.
Henrico Fire Chief Alec Oughton said the call "raised the level of concern" about how to respond. The next day, March 23, Henrico EMS responded to four calls for service from Canterbury and transported two residents to local hospitals. A second resident died that day.
"The types of calls we were having then looked a little different," Oughton said.
When Canterbury announced the two deaths on March 24, the relationship between the center and the county had grown tense. Henrico County Manager John Vithoulkas said the county's fire and EMS staff had offered help but had been refused at the door to the facility. He said Canterbury management had not returned his calls.
Avula said the Canterbury medical director and management had been working closely with the Henrico Health District so they may have misunderstood the county's role.
However, Avula's office later issued a report - compiled without discussion with the county - that faulted Henrico EMS for requiring Canterbury to bring residents to the front lobby for transport to the hospital, which was difficult because of the physical constraints of the facility.
Vithoulkas and Oughton strongly disputed the findings in the health department report and said EMS crews had not required patients to be taken to the lobby for transport.
On March 25, the day after the first deaths were announced, Canterbury and Henrico officials held a conference call that also included Avula and leaders of Henrico Doctors' Hospital and its owner, HCA Virginia. The county and private for-profit health care system pledged support to Canterbury, which badly needed direct-care staff and supplies of "personal protective equipment," or PPE, which was essential to prevent the virus from spreading to residents who did not appear to have the disease.
During the call, Avula confirmed that Henrico also offered test kits that it had ordered for its public safety staff from GENETWORx, a private startup company that the county had helped lure to Innsbrook Office Park with a discounted lease on the vacant county library building there.
The next week, after testing showed the scope of the virus' spread at Canterbury, Vithoulkas said that the failure to accept the county's offer had worsened the crisis.
"My message to the facilities is when we knock on your door, let us in," he said at a press conference on April 2. "When we call, pick up the phone."
Wright called the county manager's claims "laughable" and faulted the county manager for "baseless accusations."
Canterbury had secured test kits directly from GENETWRx on March 23, the day after the state approved the technology and two days before the county's offer.
"We were the first facility in Richmond to use GENETWORx," Wright said Thursday.
Avula confirmed the medical director's account.
The technology changed the game for Canterbury and other nursing facilities, which could test more people and get results faster.
As testing became more widely available, the health department relaxed its protocol, especially for clusters of people who showed symptoms of the disease. But the state still discouraged testing people who did not show symptoms.
"We were testing all of the symptomatic people," Avula said. "We were not testing the asymptomatic people."
That changed with the CDC study that documented the spread of COVID-19 at the Life Care Center in King County, Wash., by people who did not show symptoms of the disease at the time they were tested.
Over that weekend, Henrico Health and Canterbury officials agreed that everyone in the facility should be tested. Sixteen residents had died by the time the center received the results, but more than half of the 92 remaining residents confirmed with COVID-19 had not shown symptoms of the disease.
Wright expected some asymptomatic cases at Canterbury, but he was surprised by the scope of the threat.
"We just didn't appreciate the prevalence in our center," he said. "The possibility we could have 50 people who could be asymptomatic, we just didn't appreciate it."
The testing also confirmed that 25 members of the facility's staff tested positive for the virus. Finding adequate staff already had been a challenge, especially after Henrico Health District asked all employees to sign a voluntary agreement not to work at other long-term care facilities, a common practice for relatively low-wage direct-care staff.
"The way they survive is having multiple jobs at multiple places," Avula said.
Canterbury later decided to allow previously infected staff to return to care only for 88 patients now confirmed with COVID-19 - both with or without symptoms - and residents who are recuperating from the disease. The remaining 35 residents who tested negative are sequestered in a different wing of the facility with staff that does not come in contact with infected residents.
Even so, Avula said it's hard to know whether people who test negative for the virus still ultimately will develop the disease.
"The degree to which COVID spreads before you develop symptoms, we've never seen anything like it," he said.
