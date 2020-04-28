The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has expanded the list of symptoms associated with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, which until now was mainly associated with a cough, fever and shortness of breath. The agency has now confirmed that common symptoms also include chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell.
Broader awareness of the symptoms that might indicate a COVID-19 infection should help people better know when they should quarantine and help prevent spread of the virus by people with milder symptoms, Dr. Evan Reiter, medical director for the Smell and Taste Disorders Center at VCU Health, said Tuesday.
According to Reiter — an ear, nose and throat doctor — if you suddenly lose the ability to smell, “you should assume you have a COVID infection until proven otherwise and self-quarantine.”
Studies have suggested that loss of smell is one of the more common symptoms of COVID-19 and often the first symptom.
Reiter has worked with and studied people who have lost their senses of smell and taste and, along with a team at VCU Health, has started a survey to better understand how COVID-19 and loss of smell and taste are related and play out over time.
“A variety of viruses … have been noted to cause loss of sense of smell,” Reiter said.
Research suggests that a virus gains access to the body and damages nerves in the nasal factory, impacting the ability to smell. This can often impact a person’s sense of taste as well because smell plays a significant part in how the body tastes a variety of flavors, Reiter said.
However, it is often difficult for experts to study the effect on smell and taste because many people don’t go to the doctor for a long time after recovering or only seek treatment if the senses don’t eventually return, he said.
VCU Health is asking for people who have suddenly experienced loss of smell or taste recently or have been diagnosed with COVID-19 to answer the survey at go.vcu.edu/covidsmell. The researchers will follow up with the people who answer the survey at various time frames and likely won’t be able to draw conclusions about long-term effects for at least a year, Reiter said.
He added that there will most likely be people who never get their sense of smell back and, although there are treatments such as steroidal sprays, there is no proven cure.
“We’re trying to increase awareness of the problem, but [also] increase our understanding of how or why those changes take place,” Reiter said.
