Chesterfield County schools are closed to students on Friday, the school division announced Thursday morning in response to the spread of the coronavirus in Virginia.

"While many are focused on individual positive test results, we are just as concerned about potential exposure, the subsequent 14 days of self-quarantine that are recommended by the Centers for Disease Control, and the instructional time potentially lost in such a case," said a statement from the school division. "Our schools need time to proactively prepare lessons should it become necessary to close for an extended period of time.

Teachers will be expected to report to schools Friday to begin preparing lessons in case schools have to be shut down for an extended period. Crews will also clean school buildings and buses, the release said.

All other after-school activities slated for Friday will occur as scheduled.

"We realize that this will be an inconvenience for families, but trust that you understand that this decision is made with the best interests of our students (and staff) in mind," the county release said. "Such action is aligned with federal and state recommendations regarding cleaning and developing instructional plans in the event of a long-term closure."

 As of Thursday, nine people in Virginia have been infected by the virus, also known as COVID-19.

