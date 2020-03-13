20190801_MET_CHES_JM03

Chesterfield County Public Schools and Hanover County Public Schools are closing for at least two weeks, following in the footsteps of their regional peers.

The school systems announced Friday that the county’s schools will be closed after Gov. Ralph Northam on Thursday declared a state of emergency and localities in the area declared a local state of emergency on Friday.

“This step is being taken to limit large crowds and practice social distancing, as we do our part to help contain the spread of this international pandemic,” Chesterfield schools chief Merv Daugherty said. “No CCPS or external activities will be held inside of our facilities during this time.”

Chesterfield’s closure is effective Saturday, while Hanover’s closure for students starts Monday. Hanover teachers and staff should expect “more detailed guidance” soon, Superintendent Michael Gill said.

“We understand this is a significant disruption to your daily lives, and we do not make these decisions lightly,” Gill said. “We believe this is the best decision possible to help protect the health and safety of our students, families, staff, and community. We continue to ask for your patience, understanding, and support as we navigate this difficult and unprecedented situation in our community and country.”

Richmond Public Schools and Henrico County Public Schools announced Thursday that they’d also be closed through at least March 27.

Chesterfield schools were closed Friday in preparation for the coronavirus, giving educators a day of preparation.

“Using today as a preparation day for what appeared to be an inevitable closing of schools provided us the opportunity to plan to continue to support students,” Daugherty said. “With this planning day, we will have finalized efforts related to the continuity of operations: employee work expectations, student learning at home, food service opportunities at schools that qualify and a facility/bus cleaning program.”

He added that “additional guidance” will be sent Sunday about food access during the closures.

