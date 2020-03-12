20160820_MET_MOVEIN_05

Colleges in Virginia will begin closing residence halls over the next few days, as the spread of COVID-19 has led to movement away from in-person classes toward online instruction.

Among the universities that will be closing their residence halls because of the new coronavirus are Virginia Commonwealth University, the University of Richmond and Randolph-Macon College. Students who are unable to return home will need to submit a waiver if they wish to remain.

VCU officials said Thursday afternoon that access to university housing will be restricted “for the foreseeable future.” The announcement on VCU’s housing website says students can leave items in university residences for now and that they will be able to pick the belongings up at select times throughout the next week.

The announcement says that starting at noon on Monday, “card access will be shut off and only active for residents who have completed the housing registration form and received approval to remain on campus.”

VCU spokesman Mike Porter said campus dining locations will remain open, but with modified hours of operations.

It’s unclear whether students will be reimbursed for housing.

“[The Department of] Residential Life and Housing will provide updates as this matter is considered,” Porter said.

Similar restrictions will be in place at the University of Richmond. Spokeswoman Cynthia Price said people with extenuating circumstances, such as international students, will be required to submit forms if they wish to stay in campus housing.

“Exceptions will be limited,” she wrote in an email. “Access will be cut off to students who have not been granted an exception.”

Price did not respond to emailed questions about whether students could potentially be reimbursed.

Randolph-Macon College spokeswoman Anne Marie Lauranzon said she is unsure whether students there will be eligible for reimbursement if they are not permitted to return to university housing for more than a few weeks.

She said students there will also need to submit waivers if they are unable to find housing elsewhere on short notice.

“I know we’ll be working with students to address any financial issues,” she said in a phone interview Thursday. “The college has always had a good rapport with them and their families.”

