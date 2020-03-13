The coronavirus will continue to spread despite significant measures - including shutting down every school in Virginia - taken by state and Richmond region officials, state and local leaders said Friday.
"In Virginia, in just in a matter of days, it has gone from five cases to nine cases to 17 cases, and that will be even more today," said Dr. Danny Avula, the director of the Richmond and Henrico Health Departments, at a 10 a.m. press conference. By the end of the meeting, the number had risen to 29 presumptive cases, and then 30 by noon. "I expect fully that these numbers will grow significantly as testing expands around the state."
Gov. Ralph Northam on Friday ordered schools across the state to close until at least March 27. A Richmond-based economics research firm estimates the ripple effect of the closures could cost Virginia’s economy about $444 million. Health care officials said it could also create staffing challenges because some workers will need to stay home with their children.
On Friday, entertainment and concert venues across the city and state announced closures and postponements, as did a pair of theme parks. Organizers of large events like Virginia Beach's Something in the Water music festival also announced cancellations and postponements. Restaurants have also reported declining sales, a signal that Virginians are heeding advice to stay home.
Avula applauded what he called bold and decisive actions taken by leaders in the Richmond region, to include the city of Richmond and the counties of Chesterfield, Hanover, Henrico and Goochland, which all announced local states of emergency on Friday. The declarations will coincide with the 30-day, statewide state of emergency announced Thursday Northam.
"Those are all very significant steps, and the kind of steps that are going to be required to flatten this epidemic curve," Avula said. "These measures are not made out of fear, but they are an act of prevention and compassion and preparation."
Acknowledging that the virus' spread is inevitable, Avula said the focus is now on reducing its speed to avoid a crush of new patients at hospitals. The strategy may mean it will take longer here than the two-to-three months it's taken in those countries most affected, like China and Italy, to see a drop off in the number of cases, Avula said.
"The goal is to slow down the spread of the disease, to keep the peak lower and spread out," he added. "Some people will still contract the illness. They will have serious symptoms. They will need hospital care. But if we keep that number low enough, our hospitals will still have a fighting chance to keep them alive."
Area hospitals have already seen an uptick in people reporting with possible symptoms, like fever, coughing or shortness of breath, and administrators from Bon Secours Mercy Health System shared their concerns with Northam at a meeting Friday morning about the lack of available, rapid result COVID-19 tests, and a possible shortage of masks and ventilators.
But those are people "who shouldn’t actually being going to emergency rooms," Avula said. Stay home, he added, if symptoms are mild, because they will more than likely resolve themselves. Labored breathing or respiratory issues are indicators that a person should see a health care provider.
About 80% of those who contract the disease will show mild symptoms including elevated temperature, a dry cough and trouble breathing. Between 15 and 20% of COVID-19 cases require more acute treatment, but only about 5% of the population with the disease will need more intensive care like ventilation.
Leigh Sewell, president and CEO of Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center and Richmond Community Hospital, told Northam that the hospitals' emergency departments are one of the only places where people are currently being screened for the virus in the Richmond region. Hunter Holmes McGuire VA Medical Center announced last weekend that it was screening patients and employees who enter the building.
At every hospital entrance at Bon Secours, anyone who enters is asked if they have symptoms associated with the coronavirus, whether they have traveled internationally and whether they have been in contact with someone who has tested positive for the virus. If the answer to any of the questions is yes, the person is given a mask and then taken in to be evaluated. The hospital then tests for the flu and other respiratory illnesses before sending a swab to the state lab to be tested for the coronavirus.
"Right now, a lot of people are going home and not being tested," Sewell said.
Bon Secours is restricting visitation to its hospital patients, except for mother/baby and pediatric patients, in which case one partner or caregiver is allowed, and in cases where a loved one is dying or needs a visitor for their wellbeing.
The administrators recommended setting up ambulatory centers where people can be screened before doctors determine whether the person is sick enough to be sent to the hospital or should self-quarantine at home. Screening would help prevent sick people from exposing the virus to other people at the emergency department and would also help keep the emergency department free to treat the most vulnerable populations that are more at risk of serious complications from the virus.
Sewell also said that the development of a rapid result COVID-19 test that is more widely available is key.
Northam reiterated that the state is working on developing its own test for the coronavirus, collaborating with UVA and VCU, and pledged to support hospitals as they deal with the pandemic. Avula said companies like LabCorp and Quest Diagnostics are working to disseminate test kits, but it could be next week before local providers have access to those. Local doctors and private practices are also wary to start testing, he added, because of the potential exposure of their staff, which could impact their ability to serve patients.
Bon Secours is sending its samples to the state lab for testing, and to a private lab if the state says that the sample does not meet the current criteria to be tested but physicians still believe testing is beneficial. Sewell said that the turnaround time for test results at the private labs is 2 to 3 days and that they currently face staffing challenges, particularly on the weekends.
Tina Latimer, director of emergency services for Bon Secours Virginia, said that it’s important that the message get out to the general public and to health care providers that most people who get the coronavirus will be fine and should stay home and that only those who feel too sick to stay home should be sent to the emergency department.
Sewell added that the health system is working on preparing for staffing challenges, particularly as a result of health care workers with children whose school has been canceled. The health system is adding staff to its three day cares, which it plans to keep open.
Locality leaders said they are also preparing for a scenario in which many workers who interact with the public, like police officers, firefighters and EMS first responders, become ill.
Chesterfield Fire and EMS Chief Edward L. Senter Jr. said since Jan. 27 their department has put in place protocols where 911 dispatchers will ask any caller a series of questions, similar to those asked upon entering the hospital. If the caller meets a certain threshold the dispatcher will relay that to emergency crews giving them time to don their protective equipment. Chesterfield has set up processes to decontaminate equipment before returning to service.
Senter said the county also has contingency plans to "operate with reduced on-duty strength" and that could impact service and response times. He said his regional counterparts have been doing the same planning.
"Some things may change," Senter said. "The level of service we’re providing currently may have to be reduced. In the concept of triage, we have to do the greatest good for the greatest number, so we may be making some decisions and reducing the level of service we normally provide."
Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney, along with Chesterfield County Board of Supervisors chairwoman Leslie Haley; Sean Davis, vice chair of the Hanover County Board of Supervisors; Dan Schmitt, vice chair of the Henrico County Board of Supervisors; and Goochland County chairwoman Susan Lascolette, all declared states of emergencies for their localities.
"We know the coronavirus knows no border. It does not know what county it is in. It doesn’t know what city it’s in," Stoney said. "The best way to protect our localities is to stand – albeit at a social distance – stand together as a region."
The officials also announced a regional partnership called the Central Virginia All Hazards Incident Management Team meant to allow for flexibility and open supply chains to each of the localities as they respond to the virus' spread.
They reiterated calls to avoid crowds and practice personal hygiene.
"We know that the numbers will grow. And we’ve already seen the examples of communities and countries that are being seriously challenged because they did not take the early steps to address community-spread, or realize the threat COVID-19 poses until it is already on the doorsteps," Stoney said. "The leaders of this region are choosing a different path. We choose to stand together as we prepare and do everything in our power to minimize the impact it will have on the residents of our region."
The city's Department of Public Utilities announced it was suspending all disconnections of water and wastewater service for non-payment to ensure that residents are able to continue to practice good hygiene. State Attorney General Mark Herring asked the State Corporation Commission to halt disconnections as well; and Dominion Energy announced it suspended all service disconnections for nonpayment earlier this week.
Local leaders said they will be similarly lenient of other services, including tax collections, given the strain of the virus, but those decisions will be made as each locality begins to consider its budget for the upcoming fiscal year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.