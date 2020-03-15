TAMPA, Fla. — A minor leaguer for the New York Yankees has tested positive for the coronavirus, becoming the first known player affiliated with Major League Baseball to contract COVID-19.
The team said Sunday the unidentified player had spent his entire time at the minor league complex and hadn’t been over at the main stadium and facilities used by the major leaguers. The team’s minor league complex will remain closed, and all Yankees minor leaguers must self-quarantine in their hotel rooms for the next two weeks, Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said.
In the wake of the virus outbreak, Major League Baseball and the union had given players the option to stay at the site of their spring camp, return to their offseason homes or go to the club’s home city.
MLB sent a memo to its 30 clubs Sunday strongly discouraging group workouts and emphasizing social distancing to curtail the spread of COVID-19.
The rest of the spring training schedule was called off Thursday and opening day, which had been scheduled for March 26, was postponed for at least two weeks.
Meanwhile, Texas general manager Jon Daniels said the team has “effectively” closed down its training camp in Arizona, with a bulk of players from the big league camp electing to go home. He says 15 to 20 players were headed to the Dallas-Fort Worth area, where they either have a primary residence or a place where they live during the regular season.
A charter plane was scheduled Monday for players to return to Texas, though some still elected to drive their own cars from the Arizona camp that is just more than 1,000 miles from their new ballpark in Arlington, Texas.
Daniels said five or six players would be staying in Arizona, along with some staff members who have their offseason homes in the area. Other coaches were returning home to be with their families.
MLS extends bar on team training
Major League Soccer extended the moratorium on team training through Friday. MLS announced a 30-day suspension of match play on Thursday because of the new coronavirus.
Elsewhere in soccer:
- Professional leagues are shutting down in Mexico following Sunday’s matches, which were already being played with no fans present as a precaution due to the new coronavirus. The measure applies to the men’s top flight and second division as well as the fledgling women’s league.
- Brazil’s soccer confederation suspended all competitions under its control. The tournaments affected include the men’s Brazilian Cup, the top two tiers of the women’s Brazilian championship, and junior tournaments. The men’s top-tier Brazilian championship is scheduled to begin in April.
- The president of Switzerland’s federation tested positive for the coronavirus. The Swiss federation said Dominique Blanc, 70, got the results of a test on Sunday morning and isolated himself at his home. “I feel pretty good right now and have only mild flu symptoms,” Blanc said. He was tested after developing a sore throat and mild cough.
Derby prep race called off
One of the prep races for the Kentucky Derby has been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. The $700,000 Sunland Derby on March 22 in New Mexico was called off Sunday, according to a report in the El Paso Times.
Officials at the track across the border from El Paso, Texas, also said it would be the last day of racing to comply with the request of the governor. The meet was scheduled to end April 21.
The Sunland Derby winner would have earned 50 points toward qualifying for the Kentucky Derby. Track officials had previously said the race would be run without spectators.
