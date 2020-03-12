Dr. Julia Murphy, state public health veterinarian, said there’s no evidence that household pets can contract COVID19 from infected persons or spread the virus to other animals or people.
As the proud mom of a one-eyed pit bull, Murphy said she understands that pet owners naturally want to make sure their pets are safe when pandemic situations strike.
“People are concerned – pets are family members,” she said, but emphasized that “we don’t have any evidence that pets are a big risk factor.”
However, “being clean is never wrong,” Murphy said, adding that the simplest way to keep pets healthy is to “stay focused on keeping yourself healthy.”
She said one way for pet owners to think ahead is to have extra food and medications available in the event that they’re asked or required – or decide themselves – to self quarantine if they contract the virus or have been exposed to an infectious person. That way they don’t have to leave their homes while they take care of their pets.
She also said that individuals who contract COVID19 could limit their interactions with pets as they would other people - don’t kiss them or snuggle with them or share food – and to wash their hands often, before and after touching animals. She said asking someone to take care of the pets while infected persons recover could also be a possibility.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.