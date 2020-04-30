The number of people testing positive and being hospitalized for COVID-19 in Virginia has continued to rise over the past three weeks, even as the number of new tests processed each day has continued to fall below the state’s goal.
The figures show Virginia has not yet begun the 14-day decline in new cases and hospitalizations that state officials have said they would like to see before lifting restrictions on people and businesses that push social distancing.
So far this week, an average of 696 people have tested positive for COVID-19 each day, up from 616 each day last week and 425 the week before, according to data from the Virginia Department of Health.
At the same time, daily testing results reported by the health department have only inched up. Since Sunday, the state has reported an average of 2,945 test results per day, up from 2,892 last week, when Gov. Ralph Northam announced a task force to focus on ramping up testing.
On Monday, Northam said that the state had come a long way for testing in the past week and that it was approaching 4,000 tests per day. However, data from the health department shows that the number of test results reported each day is sporadic, with 5,536 results reported on Thursday, but only 2,554 reported on Wednesday.
Experts say that greater testing capacity will be essential for safely beginning to relax restrictions meant to prevent a surge in new COVID-19 cases that could overwhelm hospitals.
According to an analysis by the Harvard Global Health Institute for Stat News released earlier this week, Virginia would need to be able to test 4,791 people a day in order to consider lifting restrictions starting May 1.
And an analysis by Johns Hopkins University & Medicine that compared testing per capita in the U.S. states and territories ranks Virginia near the bottom nationally, ahead of only Arizona and Puerto Rico.
The World Health Organization has said that areas with adequate testing capacity should see about 10% of all tests coming back positive. Cumulatively, Virginia has had about 17% of its tests return positive results.
Northam announced Wednesday that, starting Friday, he would allow hospitals to resume scheduled surgeries, which had been prohibited by an executive order he issued a month ago to preserve protective equipment and build up hospital capacity in preparation for a wave of COVID-19 hospitalizations.
COVID-19-related hospitalizations have also continued an upward trend, even as the number of people coming into emergency rooms and being hospitalized for other reasons has plummeted, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.
So far this week, there have been an average of 1,520 people hospitalized for COVID-19 throughout the state each day, compared with 1,355 last week and 1,293 the week before.
At the same time, there are currently 5,099 available hospital beds throughout the state.
