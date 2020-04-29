Richmond — and the entire country — is a different place since the arrival of the coronavirus. Businesses have been shuttered, employees have been laid off or required to work from home, and social distancing has become a part of our everyday vocabulary.
Streets once busy with rush-hour traffic are now mostly empty, and downtown parking, often nonexistent, is now a breeze. Restaurants that once buzzed with lunch and dinner traffic are now closed or open for takeout only.
But perhaps the biggest change is in how people interact. Richmond has become a much lonelier city as residents avoid contact, keep a safe distance from one another and cover their faces to prevent spreading or contracting the virus.
Richmond Times-Dispatch photojournalists have spent the past six weeks photographing the region under stay-at-home orders.
Daniel Sangjib Min said he’s been struck by the feeling of uneasiness in people. “Covering this pandemic for me is like being in the middle of the Hollywood movie set,” Min said.
Alexa Welch Edlund noticed that while cars aren’t on the highways, they can be found in other places, such as the parking lot at Maymont or snaking their way around fast-food restaurants, waiting for their turn at a drive-thru window.
“Lines of cars at Chick-fil-A, Starbucks at Willow Lawn and Krispy Kreme back up onto West Broad” are a frequent sight, she said.
“Carytown restaurants, usually bustling with outdoor diners, was almost a ghost town. Parks were even more scarcely populated,” said photographer Joe Mahoney. “Even a recent Palm Sunday service I photographed; the church service was devoid of worshipers and the walls echoed with the voices and song of just four celebrants in a magnificently beautiful edifice that could literally hold hundreds.”
Mark Gormus has been focused on the positive parts of the changes.
“Things have changed, but people seem to be making the best of the situation. Whether it’s a couple getting married during a small ceremony at Libby Hill Park in front of just a few, rather than many at a destination wedding in Orlando, or a distillery in Powhatan changing their operations to make hand sanitizer,” Gormus said.
“My first impression after a few days was, ‘Where IS everybody?’ ” said senior photographer Bob Brown. “At Willow Lawn, I saw a large photo on the outside of Dick’s Sporting Goods of a golfer and a young boy walking with clubs in hand across the course. … Then I spotted a woman and young girl wearing face masks as they walked past the photo. I thought the contrasts of then and now normal was a statement on how much things have changed in such a short time.”
