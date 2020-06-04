A new federal survey shows almost 32,000 deaths from COVID-19 in nursing homes across the country, including 481 in Virginia, but the numbers don't reflect the full damage the coronavirus pandemic has done in long-term care facilities in the state.
The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services on Thursday released the results of an unprecedented nursing home survey that shows 95,515 confirmed COVID-19 cases reported by nursing homes, including 1,443 in Virginia. The estimate nearly triples the 34,442 cases initially reported by CMS on Monday.
However, the Virginia Department of Health reported much higher numbers on Thursday for all long-term care facilities - including assisted living centers that are excluded from the federal data - with 5,096 cases and 816 deaths, more than half of the total 1,445 deaths from the disease in the state.
"Many states are doing this a little bit different," CMS Administrator Seema Verma said in a press briefing on Thursday. "Now we have a national, standard way of looking at nursing homes."
But the numbers reported by nursing homes don't necessarily reflect all of the cases and deaths that have occurred since the coronavirus pandemic arrived in Virginia in early March. For example, nursing facilities were not required to report deaths retroactively, but only since May 1 in their initial weekly filing.
As a result, Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center, a skilled nursing facility in western Henrico County that has had 51 residents die from COVID-19 during the crisis, reported just two deaths that occurred in early May.
In comparison, Beth Sholom Senior Living reported one suspected and 52 confirmed suspected cases that caused 13 deaths in its health care center, according to CMS. Previously, the facility has not publicly disclosed deaths from the disease there.
Verma expressed confidence that most nursing homes reported their historical data, but CMS officials said they cannot require the reporting of cases before the rule took effect on May 1.
The numbers for individual facilities could not be verified immediately, but CMS reported 51 deaths at Annandale Health Care Center. The center, owned by CommuniCare, this week confirmed that two of its employees had died of COVID-19. The new database reported a total of 12 staff deaths statewide, including nine at one facility in Southwest Virginia. The health department also has confirmed the deaths of 12 nursing home employees.
In the Richmond area, CMS reported 34 cases and eight deaths at Glenburnie Rehabilitation & Nursing Centers and 29 confirmed cases and six deaths at Westport Rehabilitation & Nursing Center, both in western Henrico. Henrico trails only Fairfax in the highest number of COVID-19 deaths, with 134 through Thursday morning.
The data also showed four deaths each at the Colonial Heights Rehabilitation & Nursing Center in Colonial Heights and Wonder City Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Hopewell, three deaths at Autumn Care at Mechanicsville in Hanover County, and one death at the Laurels of Bon Air in Chesterfield County.
The data does not reflect COVID-19 cases and deaths already confirmed in assisted living facilities in the Richmond area, including Brandermill Woods and Spring Arbor Senior Living in Chesterfield and the Harmony Collection at Hanover in Mechanicsville.
Keith Hare, president and CEO of the Virginia Health Care Association and Virginia Center for Assisted Living, said he couldn't comment on the data reported on Thursday.
"It just continues to show that nursing homes are on the front line in the battle against the virus," he said.
Virginia reported 71 cases and 25 deaths per 1,000 nursing home residents, ranking 18th in the country in both categories. New Jersey ranked first in both categories with 446 cases and 178 deaths per 1,000 residents.
The updated numbers released by CMS show an increase of nearly 6,000 COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes from the death toll of almost 26,000 reported on Monday. The increase reflected a higher percentage of nursing homes reporting their data to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention under the new rule at 88.5%.
In Virginia, 249 nursing homes reported the data and 38 did not, but Verma said facilities that have not reported had a grace period to do so before fines are assessed.
Verma said the data shows a correlation between COVID-19 outbreaks and previous nursing home performance in meeting federal requirements for infection control, a link that the nursing home industry disputes strongly.
"Not all nursing homes were hit, not all nursing homes reported cases," she said.
Hare, representing almost 300 nursing homes in Virginia and almost 100 assisted living facilities, said all long-term care facilities were vulnerable, regardless of past performance in infection control surveys. "We don't believe that's fair," he said.
"If you have asymptomatic individuals in the facility, and you're not equipped with [personal protective equipment] and the testing was not ramped up to the level it needed to be, the nursing homes didn't have a fighting chance."
