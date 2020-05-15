More than one in five of Virginia's COVID-19 reported cases have come in the past week.
The Virginia Department of Health reported Friday that the state has 28,672 cases of the virus, an increase of more than 850 over the 27,813 reported Thursday. Of those cases, 27,293 are confirmed and 1,379 are probable, meaning someone is symptomatic with known exposure to COVID-19, but their case hasn't been confirmed with a positive test.
Since last Friday, the state has reported 6,330 more cases - making up 22% of Virginia's total count - but that figure is likely lower than the actual number of people infected given the state's testing issues.
Virginia has also experienced 165 more COVID-19 deaths since last week, according to state data, for a total of 977. VDH reported 22 more deaths Friday compared to Thursday, with 944 being confirmed to have been caused by the virus and 33 probable.
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which represents 27 health systems and 110 hospitals, reported Friday that 1,511 people remain hospitalized by the virus.
Nearly 4,000 (3,805) people have been hospitalized and discharged, according to VHHA.
According to the Virginia Department of Health, here’s what COVID-19 data looks like in the Richmond area:
• Chesterfield County: 946 cases(+37); 70 hospitalizations (+2); 29 deaths
• Hanover County: 208 cases (+10); 42 hospitalizations (+1); 19 deaths (+1)
• Henrico County: 1,198 cases (+24); 169 hospitalizations (+1); 113 deaths (+1)
• Richmond: 665 cases (+54); 105 hospitalizations (+3); 18 deaths
The state Health Department on Friday reported 287 outbreaks in the state, 167 of which have occurred in long-term care facilities.
