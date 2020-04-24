Hanover County staff doled out boxed meals to at least 500 individuals and families Friday morning at Mechanicsville Elementary School and will offer more meals Friday night from 5 to 7 p.m. at both Mechanicsville and John M. Gandy Elementary schools.
The Hanover Education Foundation received a grant from the Central Virginia COVID-19 Response Fund and worked with county government and school officials to create a plan to feed up to 12,500 people with the boxed meals.
This is separate from the school meals program that’s been feeding county students since mid-March.
The pre-packaged meal kits include shelf-stable foods like chicken salad or beef barbecue, plus tortillas, granola bars, trail mix, cookies, juice boxes and more. Recipients drive through the schools’ parking lots to pick up their kits.
Deputy County Administrator Jim Taylor said the county will offer the program again next week, on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, at the same times, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and then 5 to 7 p.m., at same schools. He said the county has seen a large spike in the number of people applying for food assistance over the last two months.
“There’s a real need out there,” Taylor said. “We’ll do this as long as we have food and funding.”
Mechanicsville Elementary is located at 7425 Mechanicsville Elementary Dr., off Atlee Road. Gandy is located in Ashland at 201 Archie Cannon Dr.
