State government officials sought to stave off alarm Wednesday over the nine confirmed cases of COVID-19 found in Virginia this week, including the first confirmed case in Central Virginia.
The latest case, in Hanover County, is someone who had traveled internationally, health officials said.
"We just received the test results this morning so we are actively investigating that," State Epidemiologist Lilian Peake said Wednesday, "but we do know that the person had traveled to a country that has a Level 3 alert."
Gov. Ralph Northam said Wednesday Virginia is not under a state of emergency, but said state officials are “prepared to do so if needed.”
“I know that you have to be flexible enough to adapt your approach as the situation warrants. We're planning for every scenario, and ensuring that our government agencies, our schools, our hospitals, and our Commonwealth are prepared thoroughly and able to respond quickly.”
Northam said an emergency declaration is “an administrative tool” that allows the state more regulatory flexibility to take action on the spread of the disease.
Of the nine Virginia cases, four are believed to have been exposed to the coronavirus while on a cruise on the Nile River in Egypt.
While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has removed criteria that has to be met before a test can be performed, the state laboratory still has a limited number of test kits and is only testing cases that meet certain criteria, including relevant travel history, symptoms and risk factors.
The state has also approved testing at commercial labs and hospitals can send tests to private labs at the health care providers’ discretion, Peake said this week.
Peake said that people who are concerned that they may have COVID-19 should contact their health care provider in advance to see if the facility has testing capabilities and to find out where to go if it does not.
The state lab is currently doing testing twice a day and recording results within 24 hours, Peake said.
