UPDATED: The Hanover County resident who tested positive for COVID-19 is a teenager who had recently returned from international travel, the Virginia Department of Health confirmed Wednesday.
The teen reportedly followed guidelines to stay home for 14 days to monitor his health and did not attend school. He developed symptoms on March 8 and was tested for the virus at the Division of Consolidated Laboratory Services in Richmond.
The patient is doing well and is isolated at home, according to the health district.
“Discovering a case of COVID-19 in our community does not come as a surprise given international travel from an affected area,” said Chickahominy Health District Director Dr. Thomas Franck. “We are fortunate that the resident followed our public health advice in accordance with the latest guidelines by staying home and limiting contact with others; consequently, we believe the risk to the general community remains low.”
Caitlin Hodge, a population health manager for the health district, said the patient had been in a country the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has distinguished with a Level 3 Travel Health Notice, but would not specific which one.
The CDC is currently warning those who have recently returned from China, Iran, Italy or South Korea -- where the virus is currently widespread and transmission is ongoing -- to stay home for at least 14 days.
She said the patient returned to Hanover on March 4 and observed the CDC guidance before developing symptoms of the virus four days later.
Hodge said it's likely that there will be more cases reported in the coming days, but that there's no indication that it is widespread at this moment.
"The good news is this was travel related, so it doesn't have anything to do with community spread," she said.
Hanover County Public Schools confirmed Wednesday that the infected individual does not attend its public schools.
EARLIER: State officials announced the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Central Virginia — a resident of Hanover County who had traveled internationally, health officials said Wednesday.
"We just received the test results this morning so we are actively investigating that," State Epidemiologist Lilian Peake said Wednesday, "but we do know that the person had traveled to a country that has a Level 3 alert."
The countries with a Level 3 travel alert, per the Centers for Disease Control, are: China, Iran, South Korea and Italy.
Hanover County Public Schools confirmed Wednesday that the infected individual does not attend its public schools.
As the World Health Organization announced COVID-19 a global pandemic, state government officials sought to stave off alarm Wednesday over the nine confirmed cases of COVID-19 found in Virginia this week.
Gov. Ralph Northam said Wednesday that Virginia is not under a state of emergency, but said state officials are “prepared to do so if needed.”
“I know that you have to be flexible enough to adapt your approach as the situation warrants,” he said. “We're planning for every scenario, and ensuring that our government agencies, our schools, our hospitals, and our Commonwealth are prepared thoroughly and able to respond quickly.”
Northam said an emergency declaration is “an administrative tool” that allows the state more regulatory flexibility to take action on the spread of the disease.
Of the nine Virginia cases, four are believed to have been exposed to the coronavirus while on a cruise on the Nile River in Egypt.
While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has removed criteria that has to be met before a test can be performed, the state laboratory still has a limited number of test kits and is only testing cases that meet certain criteria, including relevant travel history, symptoms and risk factors.
State lab director Denise Toney said that the state's testing capacity will grow from 500 to 600 today.
The state has also approved testing at commercial labs and hospitals can send tests to private labs at the health care providers’ discretion, Peake said this week.
Peake said that people who are concerned that they may have COVID-19 should contact their health care provider in advance to see if the facility has testing capabilities and to find out where to go if it does not.
The state lab is currently doing testing twice a day and recording results within 24 hours, Peake said.
For the non=believers, I would like to point out a previous moment in recent history: "On Wednesday, it appears the White House attempted to retroactively justify a tweet that President Trump issued over the weekend in which he warned, erroneously, that Alabama would be affected by Hurricane Dorian.
In a White House video released Wednesday, Trump displays a modified National Hurricane Center “cone of uncertainty” forecast, dated from 11 a.m. on Aug. 29, indicating Alabama would in fact be affected. The graphic appears to have been altered with a Sharpie to indicate a risk the storm would move into Alabama from Florida.
“We had, actually, our original chart was that it was going to be hit — hitting Florida directly,” Trump said as he displayed the graphic from Aug. 29, which now includes an added appendage extending the cone into Alabama. “That was the original chart,” Trump said. “It could’ve, uh, was going towards the gulf,” Trump explained in the video."
He scared the people of Alabama needlessly, because he is stupid and incompetent. And then he tried to cover it up with a Sharpie pen.
He should never be given the benefit of the doubt. Ever. By anyone.
Back in August of 2011 I developed pneumonia and was hospitalized for it. They initially isolated me and ran a bunch of tests. Medical personnel who treated me kept asking me if I had been to the Middle East, particularly Egypt, recently. I've never been out of the US and told them so. I later found that the hospital was at capacity, full of patients with respiratory problems in addition to others. I learned that other Richmond area hospitals were at capacity with a lot of respiratory problem patients. After about a week I started getting better and was discharged to go home. I never have been able to find out what was going on, back then, but suspect that there was some sort of Middle Eastern origin respiratory disease which broke out and was hushed up. At least they are being more open about the corona virus. I've heard and read that it is like a case of the "flu", if you get it, and that unless you have some sort of other health problems which weaken you you'll likely survive.
That was one of the SARS variants. More lethal than coronavirus but much less contagious. There was not coverup, you can read about it on line.
OK everybody we get better. See —— the media is simply being disingenuous.... 20 years ago this would have been called the flu
Yeah, like the old saying goes "When in danger, when in doubt run in circles scream and shout!"
That doesn't make it "the flu" now. SCIENCE.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House has ordered federal health officials to treat top-level coronavirus meetings as classified, an unusual step that has restricted information and hampered the U.S. government’s response to the contagion, according to four Trump administration officials.
A high-level former official who helped address public health outbreaks in the George W. Bush administration said “it’s not normal to classify discussions about a response to a public health crisis.”
What you have is a President who is so-o-o worried about how this will affect his re-election chances, he wants to micromanage information and expectations and is willing to let people die.
Not true.
Which part is "not true"? The Reuters report? That Trump is trying to control the information that even health officials are getting, much less the general population? That Trump is worried about his re-election chances?
Refute any of it and back that up with facts.
Melissa … the part that is not true is the following .... "What you have is a President who is so-o-o worried about how this will affect his re-election chances, he wants to micromanage information and expectations and is willing to let people die".
Your past is proof it is all a lie, and part of your hope to have Obama's House Boy leading you down the path to ruin. Hallelujah, Checkmate, and Period.
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-health-coronavirus-secrecy-exclusive/exclusive-white-house-told-federal-health-agency-to-classify-coronavirus-deliberations-sources-idUSKBN20Y2LM
What we have right not are jerks who are sore losers, hate Trump, and will find or say anything to keep Trump from becoming your President for another 4 years …..
Your attempt to act concerned is shallow …. Why hasn't Gov. Blackface not announced a State of Emergency now we have one case just a few miles from the Capital? Duh … Checkmate, and Period.
People who want to keep monuments to dead Confederate leaders are sore losers. The people who are identifying critical flaws in the way Trump behaves are informing voters.
Monuments, virus. Yes I see the parallel's. Nice track.
OMG the Democratic Party is always freaking us out. From Punch Bowls.... to Ukraine.... to Russians—- to impeachment. They don’t stop freaking us out. It’s government by freaking us out and don’t worry everybody Global swarming will destroy us all
Uh.... Rump’s advisors (Republicans) are quarantining themselves.
“ Trump Not Tested For Coronavirus, Despite Contact With Self-Quarantined Lawmakers”
Health officials do not advise getting tested for COVID-19 if person has no symptoms.
We know, but what were Gaetz and Meadows doing getting tested?
Flaky Drakie .... being around folks with guns, and those doing the killing ... have you been tested yet ... for Coronavirus and Mental Stability? Hallelujah, Checkmate, and Period.
The media needs to stop the panic over something that is not nearly as prevalent as the common flu, and apparently no more dangerous. The hype has gone on far too long. Let's all take precautions ... and continue living our lives.
“... not nearly as prevalent as the common flu”
NOT YET! That’s why precautions are being taken and awareness is being hyped.
Plus, they have to communicate the facts overtime because of the misinformation being spread by the guy with the biggest megaphone... and you apparently.
“Putting lives at risk, Fox News helps Trump push misinformation about the coronavirus”
Thank you Drake for setting the facts straight. As usual, you’re right and of course ALL of this is Trump’s fault. I’ll continue to monitor your posts so that I can stay truly informed about this under reported Republican conspiracy.
Ken .... guns are not the only thing Flaky Drakie is an expert in .... I have it from a knowledgably source, RJuvenile, that Flaky Drakie is taking over the CDC, so as to be up-to-date when Obama's House Boy Biden takes over the country. Period.
Yes Ken, please monitor, for the depth of his knowledge is underwhelming. Given time you will learn not to feed the troll, but if you choose, wear your boots as the "stuff" gets deep.
