Eight people have died at a Henrico County health care facility where 37 people have tested positive for the coronavirus. The facility, Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare, has become a local hot spot for COVID-19.
As of Saturday morning, there were 17 deaths confirmed statewide by the Virginia Department of Health, while the number of positive cases ballooned to 739, an increase of 135 from Friday. The VDH also said that 9,166 people have been tested for the virus and 99 have been hospitalized on a day where President Donald Trump traveled to Norfolk to see the Navy’s USNS Comfort deploy to New York to reinforce hospital capacity.
One of the Canterbury deaths was tested post-mortem, which Dr. Danny Avula, director of the Richmond and Henrico Health Districts, said is one reason coronavirus-related deaths are not always fully known. With a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH’s website, as announced by state health officials March 19, figures might not include cases reported by individual localities or health districts.
According to VDH data Saturday morning, Henrico had the most confirmed cases in the Richmond region with 31. Avula said that number is now 48. Richmond followed with 20 confirmed cases, which according to Avula is now at 34. Chesterfield County had 12 confirmed cases.
Canterbury, not to be confused with Westminster Canterbury in North Side, treats older patients recovering from injuries and illnesses and has become the face of COVID-19’s impact on nursing homes in Richmond. But medical director James Wright said the acceleration in cases has slowed down, and Canterbury’s situation is going to be seen across facilities in the Richmond region.
The lag time between identifying systems and having a confirmed positive could have contributed to the spread, said Avula in an interview Saturday evening. In a facility with more than 150 patients who require medical attention and interact with various physicians, the situation is foreseeable. It just happened at a time with limited testing, Avula added.
“My prediction is that it’s not going to be why Canterbury had all the cases of corona,” Wright said. “It’s simply going to be, ‘Why was Canterbury the first?’ We’ll be dealing with this at other facilities soon.”
Although Westminster Canterbury was the first among long-term care facilities to report a positive coronavirus test among its residents, Wright said it was only because its testing turnaround was quicker. He expects the remaining patients within the Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center will be tested by early next week.
Six health care workers as of Friday had tested positive for COVID-19 at Canterbury, a reality that has resulted in staffing shortages due to fear of risk. Wright said nursing agencies have been telling nurses to not go to Canterbury, while other facilities have required nurses to only work at Canterbury and not go back and forth between nursing homes. Avula said it’s both a precaution and “self-policing.”
Wright calls it a disappointment.
“If you choose not to do the job that you promised to do, then the risk of death and suffering to our residents increases. So you have to decide,” he said, adding that health care workers put themselves at risk before the outbreak. “I’m doing it. … I’m here all day long, every day.”
As of Friday evening, more than 50 Canterbury patients were experiencing coronavirus symptoms, Avula said.
Those who died at the Henrico facility range in age from 62 to 94. A 67-year-old male was the first death on Monday, according to Wright. The other deaths are: a 68-year-old male, who died on Tuesday; a 77-year-old male who died on Wednesday; a 78-year-old male and a 76-year-old male who died Thursday; and a 94-year-old male, a 62-year-old female and an 87-year-old female who all died Friday.
“We hope there will be no more, but we know how lethal this is,” Wright said.
More cases at another Henrico senior living facility
Another Henrico senior living facility, Beth Sholom Senior Living, had two residents test positive for the coronavirus Saturday.
One is currently at a local hospital while the other is receiving treatment at the facility, CEO Morris Funk announced Saturday. Both lived on the same floor of the skilled nursing care unit prior to being tested.
On Wednesday, Beth Sholom, located on John Rolfe Parkway, said a resident at one of its assisted living communities tested positive for COVID-19.
“Beth Sholom is staying in contact with the local health department and our team continues to work diligently to ensure we are following all CDC recommendations,” Funk said in a statement Saturday. “In addition, health department officials are assisting us in determining how our three residents contacted the virus.”
The facility is currently employing shelter-in-place guidelines. Staff who might have been exposed to the three patients are self-quarantining.
Avula said as warmer weather approaches, more significant shelter-in-place restrictions throughout might help officials slow down the onset of new cases. Going outside is not the problem, it’s going outside in groups, he said.
“It will not surprise me if Virginia moves in that direction,” Avula said. “I just think with the absence of that mandate from the governor’s office, people need to figure out how to be outside safely.”
Fort Lee has second confirmed case
A dental worker at Fort Lee outside of Petersburg and two workers for Bon Secours Health System have tested positive for the coronavirus.
The dental worker has been self-quarantined since March 13 and tested positive for COVID-19 on March 18, according to a press release from Fort Lee. It’s not confirmed whether anyone who came in contact with the person has tested positive.
This is Fort Lee’s second confirmed case. The first was an active-duty service member in his 30s on Tuesday.
Bon Secours Health System, which operates four hospitals in the Richmond area and three in Hampton Roads, reported its two workers
are being treated at Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center in Mechanicsville.
Both patients, in addition to individuals who potentially came in contact with them, are being monitored by the state health department and Bon Secours.
Unemployment claims must be filed weekly, VEC says
Anyone who has filed an unemployment insurance application must then file a weekly claim for each week after the initial claim or they will not be paid, according to the Virginia Employment Commission.
The VEC recommends the claim be done on Sunday, Monday or Tuesday of each week for anyone who remains unemployed and wants to be paid for the prior week. Officials with the VEC said they have been trying to call those who did not.
To complete and submit a weekly UI payment request, call (800) 897-5630 or visit vec.virginia.gov.
