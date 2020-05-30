Katina Patterson-Scott has a mask that her job provided her when their offices closed last month, but she's hoping more people will begin wearing masks after a recent delivery to her home and to thousands of her neighbors in Henrico County.
"What worries me the most right now is that people won't adhere to what [Gov. Ralph Northam and Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney] are saying," said Patterson-Scott, who lives near Highland Springs High School.
"I’ve seen a lot of other people not covering up," she said. "It doesn’t seem to bother them."
As part of its community outreach during the COVID-19 pandemic, Henrico County is coordinating the delivery of reusable cloth face masks to about 30,000 homes in the county. The package of masks include information about COVID-19 and the 2020 U.S. Census.
Jackson Baynard, Henrico's emergency manager, said the county's plans to deliver the packages came together before the governor announced Tuesday that all Virginians must wear masks inside public buildings to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
Baynard said the deliveries are targeted in areas of the county with a high concentration of low income and disabled residents with limited English proficiency, or issues accessing transportation or the internet.
The intention of the program, he said, is to help mitigate the spread of the disease in the county.
The Virginia Department of Health has confirmed 4,600 total cases of COVID-19 in Richmond and the counties of Henrico, Hanover and Chesterfield as of Thursday evening. There have been 214 deaths due to the disease.
Henrico has been the hardest hit of all localities in the Richmond area, with a total of 133 deaths, far more than any other neighboring locality. Most of the deaths are occurring at long-term care and nursing facilities.
But government health officials also worry about outbreaks in other communities where people are more often susceptible to severe health complications due to underlying conditions such as diabetes or lung disease.
"The goal to reach the most vulnerable populations," Baynard said. "Face coverings seem to be the best option because the product is re-usable, easily washed at home and can last longer than a surgical mask."
The county, Baynard said, purchased 90,000 cloth masks for $135,000 as part of an emergency procurement where two companies bid on the contract. The masks come from Legacy Medical.
Henrico spokesman Ben Shepard said the Pennsylvania-based company partnered with clothing company Hanes to manufacture the masks. He said Virginia National Guard personnel picked up the supply from Winston-Salem, N.C., last week and would help deliver the masks to homes on Saturday.
The first series of deliveries completed last week were mostly in the Laburnum Avenue corridor and Varina near the city limits, followed by drop-offs in the Brookland and Tuckahoe communities this weekend.
Monica Smith-Callahan, Henrico's deputy manager for community relations, said the county partnered with HandsOn Greater Richmond to organize volunteers for the delivery campaign.
She said the deliveries efforts are part of a larger effort by the county and the school division to also provide meals to area families that are struggling with homelessness and food insecurity.
Over the last two months, reassigned county employees who normally work in libraries and offices that are closed or scaled back have been helping canvass communities with information about COVID19 and the census.
"We're providing provided safety information as well info about how to get in touch with the county if they have questions," she said. "We also want people to understand the importance of completing the census. We want to reiterate the importance of how that will help our schools and communities."
Supervisor Tyrone Nelson, who represents the county's Varina district, said he's appreciative of the county's efforts to inform residents and keep them safe.
After a recent informal survey by the Richmond Times-Dispatch found that nearly half of area residents failed to wear masks in public, he asked Henrico County Manager John Vithoulkas what the county could do to make a difference. Nelson said that's when he learned that the county was planning to deliver masks to people's homes.
"It felt good to be part of the effort the week before the governor’s mask ordinance," he said. "I don’t know if we’re going to get to every citizen of Henrico County, but we’re trying to make sure it’s safe."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.