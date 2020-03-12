Every time a person coughs this week, the thought lingers like so many spit droplets: Coronavirus?
At this point, experts say the most likely answer in Virginia is no, and you're more likely to come down with the flu or be experiencing allergies. But how can you tell the difference?
VCU Health says it would first consider whether you've traveled or been in contact with someone else who has the virus. So far, 15 people in Virginia have tested positive.
"For us to be concerned, you would have had to be exposed to a confirmed case of the novel coronavirus and present symptoms like shortness of breath, a worsening cough, sore muscles and joint pain," VCU Health says on its website.
Bon Secours published a list of the following symptoms that illustrate the overlap among cases of COVID-19 versus allergies or the flu:
Coronavirus: Fever, cough, shortness of breath
Flu: Fever, cough, sore throat, headaches, fatigue, muscle and/or body aches, runny or stuffy nose
Allergies: Sneezing, itchy, runny or blocked nose, itchy, red watering eyes, wheezing, chest tightness, shortness of breath, cough
