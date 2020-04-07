This week, Gov. Ralph Northam reminded Virginia residents to eliminate non-essential outings, and he also provided some new guidance to prevent the further spread of coronavirus:
If you leave the house, wear a mask.
Northam, a doctor, showed off his own mask at his Monday public briefing and pointed to new guidance provided Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that people should wear nonmedical, cloth masks when they go out in public. The facial protection guards against spread of COVID-19 because they prevent droplets from a sneeze or talking to enter the air beyond the mask, and masks also keep you from accidentally touching your face, he said.
"Cloth face coverings fashioned from household items or made at home from common materials at low cost can be used as an additional, voluntary public health measure," the CDC said in a statement last week.
There's plenty of guidance on social media and across the internet to help you fashion DIY protective facial covering, but here's a simple one you can make with supplies you likely have in your home (and you don't even have to pull out the needle and thread):
All you need is a handkerchief and a couple of hair bands. (If you don't have hair bands, you can cut bands of fabric from old tights or socks.)
- Place the handkerchief face down.
- Fold the top to the center.
- Fold the bottom to the center.
- Flip over.
- Fold the top to the center.
- Fold the bottom to the center.
- Flip over.
- Thread the ends of the handkerchief through the hair ties.
- Fold the sides of the handkerchief.
- Flip over. You now have a face mask.
Be sure to wash your mask after each use.
