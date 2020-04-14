More than twice as many black people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 as white people in Richmond despite accounting for a roughly equal share of the city’s population.
Demographic information for the city’s confirmed cases released for the first time Tuesday shows that although black people comprise less than half of the city’s population, they account for more than 60% — 102 — of the 164 diagnoses to date.
White people account for 24% , with 40 diagnoses, according to data from the Richmond and Henrico health districts. Racial data for about 10% of the city’s cases remains unknown.
The contrast lays bare inequities that local government and public health officials say they’re working to address and comes the same day as Virginia’s U.S. senators, Tim Kaine and Mark Warner, urged the federal government to collect and report demographic data on the virus.
Walk-in testing sites for low-income communities are slated to begin opening across the city and Henrico County as early as Monday, Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney and Dr. Danny Avula, the health districts’ director, announced as they released the demographic data.
The cascading damage of the COVID-19 pandemic has been especially cruel for low-income communities of color, where people are less likely to have access to quality health care and more likely to suffer from weakened immune systems and other health conditions that make complications from the disease more likely.
“Let this be a reminder … just because you’re black or brown doesn’t mean you’ll get COVID-19,” Stoney said. “But if you have underlying medical conditions it could lead to your death. We have to take this seriously.”
The disparities also are financial; low-income people are less likely to have the luxury of working from home, away from potential contamination. Many front-line jobs considered essential are low-wage hourly positions that involve interacting with the public.
Boosting access to testing will be a step toward bridging the gap for people who lack reliable transportation or health insurance, Avula said.
Avula noted that it had been difficult for virtually anyone to get a test when the pandemic started. While testing availability has improved, he said, most of it has been limited to long-term care facilities, urgent care centers and hospitals.
“Because those hospitals are not using all their testing capacity, they’ve been willing to say, ‘Let’s deploy this however we can where we are needed,’” Avula said. “We’re looking at two populations — residents of long-term care facilities and un- and underinsured people of color throughout our community.”
The testing events are likely to be held at Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority properties, the subsidized St. Luke and Henrico Arms apartment communities in Henrico, and other locations in the city and county.
A limited number of tests will be available. Masks and hand sanitizer will also be distributed at the events.
“Because we don’t have unlimited testing capacity, we would really like to focus on symptomatic individuals or people who have come in contact with confirmed cases,” Avula said.
Kaine and Warner, along with Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., introduced a bill on Tuesday that would require the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to collect and report racial and other demographic data on COVID-19 testing, treatment and fatality rates. The Equitable Data Collection and Disclosure on COVID-19 Act would mandate that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website be updated daily with the testing, treatment and fatality data broken down by race, ethnicity, sex, age, socioeconomic status, disability status and county.
“It’s deeply troubling that the coronavirus is disproportionately impacting communities of color,” Kaine and Warner, both Democrats, said in a joint statement. “It’s imperative that we get data to help us understand the scope of this crisis and take action to reduce racial disparities.”
If approved, the legislation would give the CDC and state public health agencies, among others, $50 million to improve their data collection.
The measure would also require the Department of Health and Human Services to report the final statistics to Congress within 60 days of the end of the public health crisis.
Kaine and Warner also signed on to a letter to Vice President Mike Pence asking the Trump administration for more information on its outreach to minority communities, among other things.
Va. surpasses 100 outbreaks
The number of confirmed COVID-19 outbreaks passed 100 in Virginia on Tuesday, concentrated in the state’s long-term care facilities. An outbreak, according to the state health department’s definition, occurs when there are at least two laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases connected by people, place and time.
Fifty-six of the 102 outbreaks are in long-term care facilities, including Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center in Henrico, where 83 residents and 35 health care workers had tested positive as of Tuesday. Forty-five residents have died.
On Tuesday, Canterbury surpassed the total number of deaths at Life Care Center in Kirkland, Wash., the site of one of the first major outbreaks in the country. The death rate roughly matches that of the smaller Washington facility at 34%.
The Virginia Department of Health reported Tuesday that 6,171 people in Virginia have tested positive for COVID-19 and 154 people have died as a result of the virus, an increase of 424 cases from the 5,747 reported Monday.
The reported number of cases could be as low as 15% of the actual cases in the state, according to a University of Virginia projection model released Monday.
The model predicted a mid-August peak for new cases and suggested every region in the state could see its hospital systems overwhelmed beyond their surge capacity to varying degrees by the end of August.
Researchers said social distancing measures have helped slow the spread but a June 10 return to normal, the current end-date of Gov. Ralph Northam’s stay-at-home order, could push the peak to late summer.
Three out of four Virginians approve of Northam’s COVID-19 response despite the continued climb in cases, outbreaks and deaths across the state, according to a poll Tuesday from Virginia Commonwealth University.
The poll, conducted by the Center for Public Policy at the L. Douglas Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs at Virginia Commonwealth University, showed that 76% of those surveyed said Northam, a doctor by trade, was handling the public health crisis well.
The survey of 812 Virginians was conducted via phone between March 25 and April 8. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.51 percentage points for all adults and 5.68 percentage points for likely voters.
Support crossed party lines, with the majority of Republicans polled, 60%, saying they supported the governor’s handling of the crisis.
First COVID-19 prison death
An inmate at the Virginia Correctional Center for Women in Goochland County died Tuesday after testing positive for COVID-19 10 days earlier.
The woman, a 49-year-old serving a nine-year sentence for manufacturing methamphetamine, delivery of drugs to prison and larceny, is the first Virginia prisoner to die from complications of the novel coronavirus, according to a statement from the state Department of Corrections.
The woman was admitted to VCU Medical Center, where she later died, on April 4 and tested positive that day, the department said Tuesday.
The department, citing privacy, did not identify the woman but said she suffered from underlying health conditions including asthma and hepatitis C.
The Virginia Department of Corrections oversees about 30,000 incarcerated people and 12,000 employees. Currently, 44 inmates and 32 staff members have confirmed cases of COVID-19.
Fort Lee reports first coronavirus death
The Fort Lee health district announced its first death related to COVID-19 on Tuesday, a civilian employee of the Kenner Army Health Clinic, according to a news release from the base a half-hour south of Richmond.
The person was hospitalized April 6 two days after receiving a positive test result. The person had been in self-quarantine since March 26 after they had come in contact with someone off-base who contracted the virus.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends and coworkers of our deceased team member during this incredibly difficult time,” said Maj. Gen. Rodney Fogg, Fort Lee’s senior commander.
Prince George County, which includes Fort Lee, has 27 confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to the state health department.
Supermarket employee tests positive
An employee at the Publix store at The Shops at Stratford Hills on Forest Hill Avenue in South Richmond tested positive for the coronavirus, the chain confirmed Tuesday.
Publix did not identify the employee, the person’s job at the store or when the person tested positive.
even this dang virus is a racist .
Is there a breakdown by zip code of the infections!
Honkie be messin'? This is an obvious attempt by that Klansman, Northam, to destroy people of color by killing them with some Cracker-created but that is, itself, racist! The virus was created in a Klan lab just outside of Northam's family home in the Eastern Shore! He and Donald Trump are trying to suppress Africa-Americans, and they have to be stopped!
So other than the standard "justice" complaints what is the purpose of this factoid? Since they are using statistical programs now for everything why not come up with some numbers for wealth that would make the world "fair". Another example of the result of modern child rearing (60's+).
"The disparities also are financial; low-income people are less likely to have the luxury of working from home, away from potential contamination. Many front-line jobs considered essential are low-wage hourly positions that involve interacting with the public." That sounds compelling but doesn't entirely hold water. I have been out every single, working -- excepting my days off but I still go out then -- and I'm still healthy as a horse. I interact with hundreds a day too. The reason that black folk get COVID-19 a little easier is that they are very up-close, tactile people. I have boundaries on 'closeness' and, even prior to this virus, I generally refuse to shake hands.
News Flash = COVID-19 Virus is neither race or income selective. Anyone who believes such rubbish is insane and has no grasp on medicine / science. Both Tim Kaine and Mark Warner should be held out to dry for making such statements "deeply troubling in disproportionalities in impacting community of color and the need to reduce racial disparities". I call foul on both Kaine and Warner. How dare either one of them or anyone else who stoops so low to "play the race / income card" in this pandemic. This is despicable and disgusting. It must not be tolerated.
News Flash for you, Ronald: this virus is opportunistic and there are greater opportunities for viral spread when you have a job that puts you in close quarters with anybody and everybody who could be contagious but which is also considered essential. What about the [Chinese-owned] Smithfield meat-packing plant in South Dakota which had to close because hundreds of workers tested positive? Is the fact that most of the workers are Latino mean the "underpaid immigrant" card is being played? What is wrong with you?
Post the article that refers to the make up of the workforce.
Ronald , Agree with you 100 % !
Are you complaining about this statement they made or are you complaining about the bill they sponsored that requires HHS to gather data on how the virus affects people grouped by ethnicity and gender?
Why wouldn't the age, sex, race, medical history, etc. already be information being chronicled. This seems so simplistic, especially with all of the predictive modeling going on from various entities around the world and country.
The act requires posting on the CDC public website and compiling a report for Congress. So it sounds like it's about presenting reports to the public and to legislators.
They also called for the Governors's resignation back when the Governor was caught playing Michael Jackson. Now they changed their tune like all the other idiots who were doing so.
