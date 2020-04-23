The meltdown began with two, un-toasted butter bread slices, followed closely by globs of Hellman's mayonnaise lathered evilly on. Then came the undrained tuna, straight from the can, that was tucked into a wet bed by two slices of medium cheddar.
A minute into Sen. Mark Warner's, D-Va., tuna melt demo on Instagram Sunday night, which now has nearly 2 million views on Twitter, the audience thinks it couldn't get worse. After all, the self-proclaimed "two-slice man" said he grew up on this childhood dish, and he's had 65 years to master how not to haunt an entire country with what one Twitter user called "the foulest sandwich I've ever seen."
Then he nuked the "tuna melt" in the microwave, burning the eyes of everyone watching.
"My daughters won't eat them anymore, and my staff tried to stop me from sharing this quarantine delicacy with the world," he wrote in the post. "Fortunately for you, they were OVERRULED. So here it is, my soon-to-be-world-famous Tune Melt."
Richmond restaurant owner Mark Herndon - the executive chef at Virginia’s Executive Mansion under three governors, including Warner, who served from 2002 to 2006 - said he watched the video in shock. He's not sure how this happened, adding that he's known the senator to have only the finest of taste.
"Is this a cry for help? If so, Senator, I'm here for you," joked Herndon, who owns Buckhead's Chop House and co-owns Richmond's The Roosevelt restaurants. "I would like to make to clear that I neither served this during my time there, nor do I think that any Virginian should eat a tuna melt [prepared] in such a manner."
Herndon wasn't alone. The internet broke down in response to the senator's video.
Warner's communications director Rachel Cohen turned to Twitter to set the record straight. The tuna video was not her idea.
"Now please stop texting me about mayo-gate," she wrote.
Top Chef star Tom Colicchio told Warner to pack his knives. Senator and former presidential candidate Kamala Harris tweeted "Mark—we need to talk. Call. Please." Sen. Cory Booker said Wednesday night that even though he's a vegan "I think you're doing it wrong."
Duke's Mayonnaise asked him if he needed for them to send a jar after viewers commented how the Virginia product was superior.
Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney gave Warner an "A" for effort but asked Twitter what the most "eggregious part of this sandwich" is: A. the undrained tuna; B. all the mayo; C. the microwave; or D. all of the above?
The responses were overwhelmingly D.
Wednesday night, Warner stood in front of the microwave where the crime first occurred as Harris explained on Instagram live a true expert's tuna melt techniques, such as mixing in the mayo with drained tuna, minced celery, onion, a squeeze of lemon and some Grey Poupon mustard. She then panned to the finishing touch of adding crispiness, saying "that's a toaster ... and then this is called a skillet."
"This is like Bon Appetit complex," Warner joked. "You lose that microwave salty sauceness."
Some said chucking the sandwich into the microwave for half a minute was a quarantine joke to show viewers the CDC-recommended 20-second handwashing. Others said the video was a ploy to raise awareness for his plan to guarantee paychecks for people like restaurant workers.
But no one will ever un-see the senator taking a hearty bite of hot runny mayo mixed with soaked processed tuna.
Then Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, responded to the fiasco on Twitter, revealing that she makes peanut butter and pickle paninis. Now Virginia has a whole new set of questions.
