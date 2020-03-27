Get all the latest local and national COVID-19 coverage and more for just $3 for the first 3 months.

In need of support?

Feeling anxious and don't know where to turn? Mental Health America of Virginia hosts an anonymous "warm line" that's staffed from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The number is (866) 400-6428.