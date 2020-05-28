People across the region who respond to crises like medical emergencies, child abuse, home break-ins, shootings and domestic violence largely saw requests for help drop in the weeks after Gov. Ralph Northam told people to stay home.
By April's end, about a month after Northam's executive order took effect, Richmond Ambulance Authority responded to 1,200 fewer calls than the same time last year; the YWCA Richmond crisis line for sexual and domestic violence handled about 320 fewer calls; and the state Department of Social Services saw about half as many referrals.
Major crime dropped 40% in Henrico and Chesterfield and 18% in Richmond over a 30-day period ending in April. Only Hanover - with a fraction of the population of its neighbors - saw a year-over-year increase, a regional fluctuation that reflects mixed crime trends across the country. Crime data from 30 law enforcement agencies across the U.S. showed violent crime decreasing in 18 cities and increasing in 12 as restrictions began limiting people's movements, according to a study by the Police Executive Research Forum, a Washington, D.C. think tank.
Agencies across the region ramped up in anticipation of surging needs as the virus arrived in Virginia. Now officials are looking to understand what's happened and bracing for what's to come: People are less likely to break into occupied houses. Folks fear an ER trip could expose them to COVID-19. There are fewer eyes on children while they’re out of school. It’s hard to call about an abuser who’s always around.
"We know that it’s happening, we’re just not hearing about it," said Mica Morgan, director of crisis response services for the YWCA Richmond, which received half as many hotline calls in March and April as last year. "It feels like the quiet before the storm."
With the COVID-19 death toll surpassing 100,000 nationwide and states charting their own courses forward, the trajectory of the pandemic and its aftermath will rely on millions upon millions of individual decisions, each carrying its own risks.
For now, emergency workers across the region are hoping people will make the best choices they can; to minimize individual and collective harm and to get the help they need, when they need it. Some aren't.
Although some of the ambulance authority's dip stems from a drop in traffic accidents with fewer cars on the road, others are not calling or not calling soon enough, said Michael Colman, the agency’s chief operating officer.
“People are waiting until their symptoms get worse and worse and worse. When they finally call, there are fewer things we can do,” he said.
Although the agency saw 20% fewer calls this year compared to last year in a six-week span through the end of April, the number of cardiac arrests reported increased from 65 to 84 during the same time period.
Hospitals are seeing more patients arrive with irreversible damage to their hearts or brains that Colman said could have been prevented with quicker intervention. Maybe people are isolated and don't have a loved one around to make the call, he said. Maybe they're broke. Maybe they're afraid.
"The sad thing is there's no reason for it," Colman said. "There’s plenty of ambulances because our volume is down. There’s plenty of space in the hospitals because their volume is down. They're safe; we're safe."
Non-emergency and 911 calls are down across the region. Colman didn't expect to be here: asking people to call.
***
The YWCA Richmond was surprised by their own lull, having expected a surge in need from families splintering under the strain of emotional stress and job losses as businesses shuttered. Virginia’s unemployment rate hit 10.6% in April, the highest monthly rate since the state began tracking it in 1976.
Regional law enforcement officials braced for staffing shortages that they thought could limit a department's ability to respond. It turns out, few officers were exposed, and with calls for service down, officers have been able to respond much quicker to crimes, resulting in quick arrests in some cases.
At least two police officers in Richmond's First Precinct have tested positive for the disease; there have been others, but Chief William Smith wouldn't say how many.
"It's a super small number," Smith said, which is in line with what other departments in the region reported.
Closed businesses and fewer empty homes have meant fewer of the thefts police refer to as crimes of opportunity.
Chesterfield and Henrico counties saw a 40% drop in violent and property crimes between March 30 and April 28 compared to last year. Richmond saw an 18% drop over the same 30-day period in those categories, which include property crime like burglaries and larcenies as well as homicides, rapes, robberies and aggravated assaults.
“It’s very hard - it can be done - but it’s hard to rob a bank when the lobby is closed,” Capt. Michael Breeden, who commands Chesterfield County Police’s North Patrol Division.
One of the region's most prevalent crimes is thefts from cars. Breeden said there are gangs up and down the East Coast that target cars parked in gym lots. But gyms were closed, and parking lots were empty.
Hanover was the only locality to see major crime increase over last year in that time, by 26%. The increase over 2019 for the first five months of 2020 is 4%, which Capt. Terry Sullivan said is on par with recent years' growth. In 2019, the county saw a 7% rise in crime compared to the year before.
Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Steve DiLoreto said the county has so little crime normally that “any increase would be monumental.”
DiLoreto said it might be too early to tell the true impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on crime.
"There is going to be a trickle-down effect," he said, noting that some crimes aren't reported immediately. "We’re not seeing a marked difference that we can point to that as specifically COVID-related."
Henrico police declined to speak about the county's fluctuations in crime.
Police have largely issued verbal warnings to people violating the governor's social distancing orders, and say calls to report violations have decreased over time.
Henrico police issued 14 violations for group gatherings of more than 10 people in the month after Northam's executive order, agency data obtained through a public information request show.
In April, Chesterfield Police Chief Jeffrey Katz sent a letter to a church after officers reported seeing between 60 and 80 people congregating inside. Capt. Breeden said the department gave warnings to a few other restaurants and gathering places, but didn't write any tickets. Hanover police didn't cite anyone, either.
RPD Chief Smith said the department initially fielded 40 to 50 calls a day about social distancing violations. The department now gets at most 10 daily, he said in an interview earlier this month; the agency has not issued a citation as of Wednesday.
Despite the double-digit drops in both violent and property crime during the first 30 days of the stay-at-home order, major crime in Richmond is even with last year through five months because crime was higher to start the year. Smith said the department addressed some retaliatory violence among the city's public housing neighborhoods and made several arrests of groups stealing rare and expensive catalytic converters from cars, which had been driving those numbers up.
As the state begins reopening, officials are prepared for a spike in crimes and calls.
“My fear is that as things get back to normal, certain crime trends will pick back up to where they were pre-pandemic levels," Breeden, of Chesterfield, said.
Gov. Northam's phased plan for relaxing the stay-at-home order was delayed in Richmond until Friday, but the rest of the state began the first phase May 15.
"I certainly hope that as we gradually reopen, that what we see is a gradual return to normal without a corresponding spike in victimization or criminal activity," Smith said. "But I do think that once we get to Phase 3 and get back to normal – I expect that next weekend will be quite the event.”
***
Mental health calls were down across the region in April, but mental health experts remain concerned that depression and anxiety could still spike during this time of isolation, which they said can trigger substance abuse and other destructive behaviors.
Overdoses slightly increased in the metro area in April, data obtained through open records requests show.
Social workers are concerned about the impact of isolation on children who typically would be around people mandated to report abuse. Although the volume of calls to the Richmond Department of Social Services is up year-over-year for March and April, which officials attribute in part to reports of kids throwing rocks, custody matters and unsupervised teens, the number of referrals for investigating mistreatment is down 45%, from 111 to 61.
"I’ve had conversations with my counterparts in other localities. Their numbers have decreased significantly as well and it makes us all uneasy," LaWanda Hunter, Child Protective Services Program Manager for Richmond, said in an email.
The agency's work begins with those complaints, said agency Director Shunda Giles.
"This decline is very concerning to us, and underscores the important role the broader community must play in protecting children from abuse and neglect at all times, and especially during this vulnerable time."
The agency is working to coordinate welfare checks with city police and communicating with its families to ensure they are connected with resources, Giles said.
It's hard to fight a battle when the front line keeps shifting.
For the YWCA Richmond's hotline workers, that front line moved in March from a squat confidential office building to their own bedrooms, couches and kitchen tables; no longer guided by the command hanging like a North Star above the crisis hotline’s four-desk pod: "Be the calm in someone’s storm."
Their spaces are still shared, but with partners, pets, children and the pressures of their own upside-down lives.
There’s no telling what awaits on the other end of the line: Someone with decades'-old trauma; a pregnant woman trying to access prenatal care; someone who needs to be coached through barricading her bedroom door.
Morgan said screams erupt from the receiver on the worst calls, and not much else.
It’s the screams they aren’t hearing that worry her.
