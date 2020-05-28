911 and non-emergency calls were down across the region in April compared to last year.

Crime during the pandemic dropped across the region compared to last year except in Hanover County.

Calls for help are down

People are calling for help far less often during the pandemic than they did last year, the opposite of what officials expected.

Richmond Ambulance Authority saw a 20% drop in calls.

Calls to the Richmond crisis line for sexual and domestic violence fell by 50%.

The Virginia Department of Social Services had a 50% drop in referrals, largely because schools are closed.