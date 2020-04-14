Watching the world go by in the age of the coronavirus is difficult for those us with jobs or skills distinctly non-medical but who might have an inkling to help. But an opportunity to join the cause might be just around the corner.
From his shop in Shockoe Valley, Keith Ramsey produces some pretty creative metalwork: tables, shelves, fancy railing with lots of twists and curves. He recently welded a small wood-and-metal bridge to cover a culvert in a homeowner’s yard.
I asked if he’s an artist or a welder.
“I’m an artist, definitely an artist,” he said. “I’m an artist that welds.”
He also and paints and does woodwork, so his craft is usually pretty far removed from the medical world and the COVID-19 crisis – until opportunity came calling.
He was approached by a representative for VCU Health about making specialized metal frames for what turned out to be a pilot program at VCU Health for safely decontaminating N95 masks for healthcare workers.
“It was just a small thing I could do, but as soon as they said it was doctors and nurses I was like, ‘Yeah, I’m doing it,’” Ramsey said.
He fabricated a batch of the metal frames – which would become rolling trellises - for holding masks to be decontaminated by high-intensity ultraviolet light. The process allows VCU Health to reuse masks instead of replacing them during a national shortage of personal protective equipment for health care workers.
“This must have been what it was like in World War II,” Ramsey said of the all-out effort to help during a national emergency. This isn’t war, and he couldn’t make tanks, as he put it, “But I can make racks.
"It just gave me a sense of pride to be able to help.”
The COVID-19 pandemic has left health care workers – doctors, nurses, hospital cleaners, first responders and on and on – on the front lines, and the rest of us in distinctly non-medical fields trying to figure out how we can help.
Ramsey found a niche. So did Kim Buehler, owner of Great Harvest Bakery Café on Midlothian Turnpike.
“We had a generous anonymous donor ask us to bake for the Chesterfield Food Bank after seeing how overwhelmed they became with the [COVID-19] crisis,” Buehler said. “We have always donated bread and other items to food banks when we have anything left from a large bake. We were more than happy to bake bread for those in need.
“After making our delivery other customers wanted to find ways to help others in their community, and we were asked to keep baking.”
Buehler set up a donation link on the café’s website (www.RVABread.com) so that customers can donate one loaf or as many as they want for Buehler and her team to bake and deliver to various food banks around the area. In addition, Great Harvest has started delivering boxed lunches to hospital staff and other essential workers around town.
“We have had many amazing customers donate enough to feed entire hospital departments,” Buehler said. “It has shown us just how much people will come together to get through this crisis. We hope to keep baking for the food banks and donating boxed lunches well after things go back to ‘normal.’”
Penelope Fleming has a theater background and for two decades has been a professional storyteller, working at libraries and festivals. Seems pretty far removed from the world of pandemics and viruses, but, as she got to thinking, maybe not so distant?
On a walk at Hanover’s Polegreen Park a few Sundays ago, she thought to herself, “I wish Fred Rogers (of “Mister Rogers' Neighborhood” fame) had not passed on. I feel like he would know exactly what to say to children right now to help them through.”
And then she thought something else: what if she used her storytelling abilities to try to do what Fred Rogers might have done?
“I’m no Mister Rogers, but this is a skill that I have,” she said. “I love to sing children’s songs. I love to tell stories. I’m an energetic, enthusiastic person. I just want to do something to give some sort of reassurance to children.”
The result? In this time of isolation, Fleming has channeled her excess energy and spare time, having been furloughed from her part-time job in a chiropractic office, into creating – with the help of her professional photographer husband, Wes Fleming - what she’s calling “Penelope’s Pit Stop Story Time.” She's recorded several episodes from her Mechanicsville home and posted them on YouTube, and is hoping now to gain some traction and build an audience with them.
The program is aimed at children in preschool through 5th grade, Fleming said. Each of the completed episodes has a different theme and a fairy-, folk- or literary-tale component; she doesn’t read books, she uses oral storytelling. There are songs, movement activities, musical instrument segments, a sprinkling of American Sign Language and simple crafts. She’s aiming to foster not only literacy skills but a “shared communal experience” for children, she said.
“I just feel like these poor parents, who are taking on the additional role of being a teacher right now … if you can give them something wholesome that their kid is getting so much out of, then you’re doing them a great service,” said Fleming, who also works part-time in the children’s department of the Varina branch of the Henrico County Public Library. “We all have our talents. We just have to give where we can to help.”
Ace Callwood, director of communications for VCU’s Health Innovation Consortium, needed a hand for the mask decontamination project. He found Keith Ramsey at Ramsey Art Works.
“Keith and I have several mutual friends in Richmond's creative community, so we got connected pretty quickly when I asked my network if we knew any metal shops/welders in town,” Callwood said.
The Health Innovation Consortium, launched in 2019, is a university initiative to support the development of new innovations in health care. The team behind the trellis design was a joint effort of VCU Health, the da Vinci Center for Innovation and VCU Ventures, all partners in the consortium. The initial prototype and specs came from a collaboration of a team of students.
Ramsey collaborated on early design considerations and frame fabrication, Callwood said, connected VCU with his regular metal supplier to cut overall production costs, handled the welding on 13 of the frames now in rotation in the decontamination process (they’re also using another batch of frames that were made by Dr. Steven L Kates, chair of orthopaedic surgery at VCU Health) and then hand-delivered the finished frames to VCU Health.
Ramsey’s proximity to the university and “his affinity for VCU and the Richmond community, and willingness to participate on short notice made him an invaluable resource in the effort to get the project up and running,” Callwood said.
And some of the money Ramsey made from the project? Ramsey said he, like many of the rest of us, can’t imagine life without some of his favorite restaurants. So he plans donations in hopes they can stay afloat, because it's what the community needs - and what one person can do.
