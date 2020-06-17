Mass testing of every inmate in the Chesterfield County Jail for COVID-19 has found 15 infected with the virus, bringing to 41 the number of prisoners that have tested positive in recent weeks, the sheriff's office said Wednesday.
But of the 41 inmates who tested positive, 34 were asymptomatic, and the remaining seven displayed mild symptoms and are being closely monitored by the jail's medical staff, Sheriff Karl Leonard said in a release. The other 34 have been quarantined and also are being monitored.
"All of the inmates who tested positive were out of area we anticipated to see positive tests, and areas that yielded previous positive tests," Leonard said in a statement. "No new area in the jail had positive tests."
On Monday, more than 490 COVID-19 tests were administered to more than 200 inmates and to sheriff's office employees who work in the jail and courts. Of the nearly 280 staff members tested, no one tested positive for the virus, Leonard said.
"This is an amazing testament to the protocols and procedures we have put in place but also a testament to our staff members adherence to them," the sheriff said in a statement. "The proof is in the results of all of the precautions we have implemented."
Leonard said the cooperation displayed by the inmates during the testing was "unprecedented and noteworthy."
"Now that we have all our positive cases confined in the jail, it positions us to get control of this and limit cross-contamination of COVID-19," he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.