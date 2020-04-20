In early April, Frank Hudak decided it was time to turn on a few Christmas lights to beat back the darkness of the coronavirus pandemic.
If only in spirit.
Known to many as “Mr. Christmas” for his holiday display at 2300 Wistar Court in Henrico County, Hudak says he decided to turn on his Star of Bethlehem, a star 65 feet in the air, as a “symbol of hope in a time of uncertainty.”
“I’m leaving the star lit all night every night until this world becomes normal again,” he added.
Marc Leslie and Liz Kolonay also decided to turn on a few holiday lights at their home at 408 S. Laurel St. in Richmond’s Oregon Hill neighborhood.
“I think only the neighbors see them, but if it cheers up anyone for even a moment, that’s great,” Leslie said.
They lit up a small number of decorations that weren’t in storage, such as a disco ball, a string of cascading lights, a sparkling tree-topper, a yarn “love” bomb, and the leg lamp inspired by “A Christmas Story.”
Leslie calls the scaled-down lights a “cheer up during the pandemic” display.
Besides brightening spirits, the 77-year-old Hudak is getting a head-start on his annual Christmas display during the stay-at-home order to keep himself busy.
“Just this morning, I went through 5,000 lights,” Hudak said.
He calls his home — the Christmas House — the home for wayward lights, where people drop off unwanted lights. He checks and repairs them, adding the donations to his 100,000-plus collection.
Hudak, Kolonay and Leslie plan to keep the lights aglow for the duration of the coronavirus pandemic, however long it lasts.
