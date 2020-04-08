For working moms, it’s easy – almost required – to complain these days about working from home.
We used to grumble about project deadlines and overload and not having time for lunch - all the usual stuff that goes with office life.
We would rise before the sun, chug lukewarm coffee, spill cereal and cut the crust off peanut butter sandwiches. We'd fill water bottles, hope we'd signed all the school forms we were supposed to, wave goodbye at the bus stop and leave the house to start a work day as though we hadn’t already had a day.
Sigh.
Now, that's all changed.
And it’s not just different in the way life changes when school’s out for summer. It’s different in a profound, upside-down, nothing-is-the-same (and will it ever be?) kind of way. Suddenly that daily structure we bemoaned was gone, and we were all – collectively – left to figure out how to do life during the coronavirus.
To get through the day, we make jokes on Facebook and share memes – a coffee cup passing the pencil baton to the wine glass, signaling that this new world order of working from home is so painful and challenging that we have to constantly be jacking ourselves up on caffeine or easing our splitting headache at the end of the day with cabernet.
Kids are loud. Kids don’t listen. Kids won’t do school work. They’re messy. They sleep too late. They want you to be their short-order cook, juggling different meals for three different appetites, all day long.
I was talking to a neighbor last weekend about how “crazy” things are (that’s the word most of us default to because we don’t really have the words to describe the current situation). He’s always worked from home. I never have (except during the six weeks each I took of maternity leave with our three kids, and I was back “working” on my laptop every day starting around Day 8).
“You should take advantage of this time. Enjoy it. You’ll never get it back,” he told me.
He's right.
This week should have been Spring Break. We should be in New York City, roaming the streets of Manhattan and Brooklyn, eating pizza and taking it all in. Instead, we’re in Mechanicsville, at home, all five of us.
Now at Week 4, it seems the panic over toilet paper and bread or setting up printers to work from home has given way to people taking breaks during the work day to be outside, kick the soccer ball or go for a bike ride. At least that’s what I see on Facebook and in my neighborhood.
Maybe people have decided to embrace this new way of life – however temporary it may be.
As someone who has lived the weekday routine – up early, getting kids ready while trying to get myself ready, driving downtown and then (deep breath) starting the “day” more than three hours after I got up – it’s terrifying, but also somewhat liberating, to work from home.
To my surprise, I am too. I can grab coffee in my favorite mug from the next room, work in pajama pants, take a brief break to dictate sight words to my kindergartner. No one knows if I take the morning work calls before I shower (well, I guess now they do).
In these few weeks, I’ve been able to spend time with my family that I never would have had – and that I keep reminding myself, I’ll never have back.
My 10-year-old daughter told me this week that she finally wants to get her ears pierced. She wants me to teach her how to cook things like risotto and lasagna. With me by her side, she’s tried (and – shock! – enjoyed) mushrooms and asparagus and salmon. She wants to get sushi soon.
My 12-year-old (basically a teen) sleeps most of the day but wakes to give me a huge hug and tell me how much he loves me. He lounges with me in the afternoon to read the sports section and ask questions about the newspaper.
My 6-year-old crashes into me in bed (sleeping later than I should), wild hair and bad 6-year-old breath, telling me he has been waiting forever to snuggle me every morning. Where have I been all his life?
And my husband has kept those little people out of my hair, letting me actually get work done at home. He does math and writing with them each day at the kitchen table, organizes “gym class” outside in the front yard, and chases them away when I’m on work calls or Zoom meetings.
For me, it’s so hard to be physically disconnected from an office that’s been my home base for 20 years. Being part of a newsroom - the hum of keyboards, the shouting across the room when news breaks (with occasional cursing) - is so much of who we are. It's what feeds us. I worry about my colleagues from afar; Are they healthy? Are they safe? Do they need a break?
And I worry about my kids. They're kids. They want and need their friends. Is it OK for them to play basketball outside? XBox inside? How socially distant do they need to be, and for how long?
Meanwhile, lives and jobs are being lost, and businesses are in tatters. We are all doing what we can to help, whether that's donating to nonprofits, buying food for friends in need or ordering takeout to help local restaurants stay afloat and pay their employees until this is over.
And when we start focusing on what we can do to help others, it becomes apparent that this situation isn't entirely bad.
If you look for the good in this shared, bizarre experience, you’ll find it in the people around you; the conversations; the walks and bike rides; and even the messy children.
Last week, my kids found a box of sidewalk chalk in the garage and made a masterpiece on the driveway - you know, one of those enormous stained-glass designs aided by painters tape that you see all over social media.
It rained the next day, and their hard work was gone. But it was beautiful, and I won’t forget it.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.