The number of COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes across the United States has risen to 32,000, based on an updated federal survey that estimates the disease has infected more than 95,000 people in federally certified nursing facilities.
The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services updated its estimates on Thursday, adding about 6,000 deaths in nursing homes compared to the estimate it released on Monday, which reflects additional reporting by federally regulated nursing facilities under a new rule.
The new estimates reflect reports by about 88% of federally regulated nursing homes, up from 80% at the beginning of the week.
"Many states are doing this a little bit different," CMS Administrator Seema Verna said in a press briefing on Thursday. "Now we have a national, standard way of looking at nursing homes.
Verna said the data shows a correlation between COVID-19 outbreaks and previous nursing home performance in meeting federal requirements for infection control, a link that the nursing home industry disputes strongly.
"Not all nursing homes were hit, not all nursing homes reported cases," she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.