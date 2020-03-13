According to the Virginia Department of Health website, there are 30 Virginians who have the COVID-19 coronavirus .
The numbers provided by the VDH showed cases for James City County jumped to seven from two.
Here's the statewide breakdown:
- 7 in James City County
- 6 in Fairfax County
- 5 in Arlington County
- 3 in Loudoun County
- 2 in Virginia Beach
- 2 in Prince William
- 1 in Fredericksburg
- 1 in Prince Edward County
- 1 in Hanover County
- 1 in Harrisonburg
- 1 in Alexandria
Richmond-area localities declare state of emergency
The Richmond region localities, including the city of Richmond and counties of Chesterfield, Hanover, Henrico and Goochland, have all declared local states of emergency to coincide with the statewide declaration.
The region also announced the Central Virginia All Hazards Incident Management Team, which will help the local governments work together in respond to the virus, as well as set up supply chains between the localities.
The announcements came at a press conference Friday morning held at the Richmond Police Training Center.
Northam says 29 coronavirus cases in Virginia
Gov. Ralph Northam sat down with health care administrators at Bon Secours Richmond Community Hospital on Friday morning to listen to their concerns about the arrival of the coronavirus in Virginia.
"We are dealing with the coronavirus," Northam said. "It is a reality and it is serious."
Northam said that the number of positive cases in the state is now 29, nearly doubling by the day.
There were no details immediately available about the 12 new cases.
Hospital administrators said that their primary concern is the current lack of access to tests and said that they have had to allow many people to leave their emergency departments without being tested because they did not fit the current criteria for testing. They're also concerned about the availability of equipment, such as masks and ventilators, should the virus continue to spread.
Northam reiterated that the state is working on developing its own test for the coronavirus, collaborating with UVA and VCU and pledged to support hospitals as they deal with the pandemic.
Northam declared a state of emergency Thursday as Virginia's number of people testing positive for COVID-19 grew from 9 to 17. He advised all Virginians to avoid large gatherings "for the time being."
Public school districts started to announce closures as many public universities announced plans to suspend on-campus instruction and move to remote learning.
In the Richmond area, many grocery stores were seeing long lines and empty shelves.
Virginia prison cancel visitations
The Virginia Department of Corrections has cancelled visitations until further notice at its prisons across the state in an effort to keep COVID-19 out of the facilities.
The department said in a tweet Friday morning that there are currently no known cases of the virus in the 30,000-inmate system with dozens of prisons. Visits will resume as soon as possible, said the department.
On average, about 4,000 people visit Virginia offenders in facilities each weekend, including international visitors.
Assisting Families of Inmates, which helps families get to prisons for visits, announced Thursday that all transportation to adult and juvenile facilities has been cancelled for the upcoming weekend and is suspended until further notice.
Also, the group's spring event, Giving in the Garden, scheduled for March 31, has been postponed. The reschedule date will be announced at a later time. Tickets already purchased will be honored at the new event date.
(This is breaking news. This story will be updated.)
