Virginia Governor Ralph Northam speaks during the COVID-19 press briefing inside the Patrick Henry Building in Richmond, VA on Wednesday, May 20, 2020.

 DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/RTD

Virginia will move on to the second phase of the state’s COVID-19 reopening this coming Friday, with the exception of Richmond and the region of Northern Virginia.

Gov. Ralph Northam announced Tuesday that COVID-19 trends in the state support moving forward with a phased reopening. Northam said testing is averaging at around 10,000 tests per day and hospitals continue to report adequate supplies of protective equipment.

The details of the reopening will be released this afternoon, Northam said. Among the changes to current restrictions: restaurants will be able to reopen for indoor seating at 50% capacity, and gyms and swimming pools will be able to reopen under some restrictions.

Northam said face masks will still be required indoors. Gatherings limits will increase from 10 people to 50 people.

