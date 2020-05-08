Weather Alert

...A LINE OF SHOWERS WILL AFFECT SOUTHEASTERN HANOVER...NORTHERN DINWIDDIE...NORTHWESTERN JAMES CITY...CHESTERFIELD...SOUTHEASTERN KING AND QUEEN...NORTHWESTERN PRINCE GEORGE...CHARLES CITY...NEW KENT...HENRICO...SOUTHERN KING WILLIAM AND EASTERN AMELIA COUNTIES... THE CITY OF COLONIAL HEIGHTS...THE CITY OF HOPEWELL...THE CITY OF PETERSBURG AND THE CITY OF RICHMOND... AT 1054 PM EDT, RADAR INDICATED SHOWERS WERE LOCATED ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM VIRGINIA UNION UNIVERSITY TO 6 MILES SOUTHWEST OF BON AIR TO NEAR AMELIA COURTHOUSE. MOVEMENT WAS SOUTHEAST AT 40 MPH. WIND GUSTS IN EXCESS OF 40 MPH ARE POSSIBLE WITH THESE SHOWERS. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... RICHMOND, PETERSBURG, HOPEWELL, NEW KENT, COLONIAL HEIGHTS, KING WILLIAM, CHARLES CITY, WEST POINT, MOSELEY, TALLEYSVILLE, CHESTER, MANNBORO, FORT LEE, UNIVERSITY OF RICHMOND, VIRGINIA STATE UNIVERSITY, VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY, HIGHLAND SPRINGS, AMELIA COURTHOUSE, DOWNTOWN RICHMOND AND BON AIR. PEOPLE AT JOHN RANDOLPH MEDICAL CENTER, SOUTHSIDE REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER, CHIPPENHAM HOSPITAL, BON SECOURS ST. FRANCES, TRI-CITIES ER, JOHNSTON-WILLIS HOSPITAL, AND HUNTER HOLMES MCGUIRE VA MEDICAL CENTER SHOULD SEEK SAFE SHELTER IMMEDIATELY! STRONG WIND GUSTS ARE POSSIBLE WITH THESE SHOWERS. THESE WIND GUSTS ARE CAPABLE OF KNOCKING DOWN TREE LIMBS, SMALL OR WEAKENED TREES, AND BLOWING AROUND TRASH CANS, POTTED PLANTS, LAWN FURNITURE, AND OTHER LIGHT OUTDOOR OBJECTS. MOTORISTS SHOULD USE EXTRA CAUTION IN THE VICINITY OF THESE SHOWERS. BE PREPARED FOR RAPID CHANGES IN WEATHER AND ROAD CONDITIONS. HEAVY RAIN COULD CAUSE PONDING OF WATER ON ROADS, AND POSSIBLE MINOR FLOODING OF DITCHES AND POOR DRAINAGE AREAS.