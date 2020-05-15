Making and serving 1,000 wildly creative meals throughout the course of a week isn't abnormal at Brenner Pass, chef Brittanny Anderson's Scott's Addition restaurant.
Making 1,000 identical meals, however, over just two days - 500 each day - is a bit out of the ordinary. Then again, nothing these days - particularly for restaurants - is normal.
Anderson and Brenner Pass were selected as recipients of money from the Power of 10, a restaurant initiative started by Washington, D.C.-based Chef Erik Bruner-Yang that provides a weekly grant of $10,000 to restaurants all over the country. The premise is simple: with that money, restaurants can re-employ up to 10 employees and make 1,000 meals to feed those who need them - frontline workers, first responders, seniors and other needy communities. Each recipient is guaranteed a minimum of four weeks.
The program was able to expand thanks to funding help from Capital One.
"Capital One is proud to support The Power of 10, an extraordinary initiative started in our hometown, and to help expand this innovative program to eight cities across the country," said Andy Navarrete with Capital One Financial.
Like the rest of the industry, Brenner Pass closed to the dining public March 15 and immediately began doing just take-out.
"It was a big hit for sure," Anderson said. Despite being asked about supplying meals to the communities in need, Anderson said financially and logistically, "we couldn't put the pieces together to make it work for us."
By phone earlier this week, Bruner-Yang said he's no stranger to Richmond - one of his first restaurant jobs was at Sticky Rice restaurant in the Fan District.
He knows Anderson, and said she's worked hard to get where she is today.
"For us to be able to help her - that means a lot," he said. "What she brings [to Richmond] is super special."
Brenner Pass is the only restaurant participant in Richmond. Other cities include Washington DC, Los Angeles, New York City, Chicago, Dallas, Baltimore and Charlotte.
Now finishing their second week of the Power of 10 program, Anderson said "it's been a game-changer."
She's been able to hire back three cooks to help prepare the 1,000 meals, which this week featured cumin-roasted chicken with farro and yogurt salad. Making one dish in such volume is new, she said, as her cooks are used to preparing upwards of 30 different meals off the Brenner Pass menu. But while they're only making one dish per week, they're putting the Brenner Pass touches on each one.
It's far from business as usual in the kitchen, but Anderson said she's happy to be feeding her community.
"It felt really good...to see people getting these meals," she said, adding that she's feeding VCU Health system, Senior Connections and other community groups. "I'd love to keep it going as long as I can."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.