The Virginia Department of Corrections said Saturday that 13 inmates - 12 of them in two women's facilities - and five staff have tested positive for COVID-19.
Six of the cases are at the Central Virginia Correctional Unit #13, a female facility in Chesterfield County; six are at the Virginia Correctional Center for Women, in Goochland County; and one is an inmate at an undisclosed hospital.
Also diagnosed is: one staff member at the Indian Creek Correctional Center; two at the Virginia Correctional Center for Women, one a contract nurse; one at the State Farm Correctional Center; and one with probation and parole.
The department, with nearly 12,000 employees, manages some 30,000 inmates in more than 40 facilities across the state.
Critics and inmate advocates have been asking Gov. Ralph Northam's administration to release many of the elderly and ailing inmates believed most vulnerable to the virus. Officials have said they are expediting geriatric conditional releases.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.