The hundreds of protesters who have taken to Richmond's streets every day for more than a month have toppled two police chiefs, forced concessions from the mayor and persuaded the city to clear Monument Avenue of its Confederate statues.
But the initial fear that the large gatherings could fuel a spike in COVID-19 cases hasn't come true in Richmond and other cities around the nation.
Richmond recorded 268 cases in the week before protests began on May 29. That number peaked six days later and began to fall. Richmond recorded 199 cases last week.
The trend holds true for Richmond's neighboring localities as well, according to figures from the Virginia Department of Health.
"I would’ve expected to see an increase in cases by now if it were going to happen and we haven’t seen that," said Danny Avula, director of the Richmond and Henrico County health districts. "I would note two things: One, many of the protesters are actually wearing masks and two, I think being outdoors really does limit the spread of disease. It’s reassuring to see it for sure."
The dip in Richmond coronavirus cases comes amid a spike in Roanoke and Southwest Virginia and a surge in infections reported nationally.
Avula said there have been no outbreaks in Richmond related to protests, even as protesters on some nights have also been exposed to tear gas and chemical irritants that cause coughing and could potentially contribute to spreading the virus.
He said it's unclear how many people who demonstrated in Richmond have been tested, but overall testing numbers have gone up even as positive results have fallen.
A team of economists looked at 281 cities where protests occurred after the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis and found no evidence that they caused a significant increase in U.S. coronavirus infections. In Minnesota, testing that targeted demonstrators showed less than 2% were positive for the coronavirus.
The study's lead author told The Associated Press that in many cities, the protests may have led to a net increase in social distancing because many people who weren't protesting decided to stay off the streets.
Daily numbers
The Virginia Department of Health reported Thursday that the statewide total for COVID-19 cases is 63,735 — an increase of 532 from the 63,203 reported Wednesday.
The 63,735 cases consist of 61,039 confirmed cases and 2,696 probable cases. There are 1,816 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 1,712 confirmed and 104 probable. That’s an increase of 30 from the 1,786 reported Wednesday.
The VDH defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19 but whose cases have not been confirmed with a positive test.
In the Richmond area, there are 8,216 cases: 2,939 in Chesterfield County, 2,615 in Henrico County, 2,227 in Richmond and 435 in Hanover County.
Also, the region has 262 deaths attributed to the virus: 152 in Henrico, 53 in Chesterfield, 30 in Richmond and 27 in Hanover.
As the overall number of positive COVID-19 test results in Virginia grows, data from the VDH coronavirus dashboard shows the percentage of positive results from testing is down. The seven-day average for percentage of positive test results was at 6.2% as of June 28, which is the most recent figure provided by the VDH. That’s down from a peak of 22.2% on April 19.
State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.
