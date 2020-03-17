A resident at the Westminster Canterbury Richmond retirement community in Henrico County has tested positive for the coronavirus after returning from a trip to Florida.
The resident is in the hospital, according to a Tuesday news release from Westminster Canterbury Richmond, which is home to nearly 900 residents.
Medical experts say the coronavirus is more likely to lead to serious complications or death in people older than 60 and those with underlying health conditions. As of Monday, 29 coronavirus deaths -nearly a third of the 93 reported in the U.S. - were associated with a single nursing home in Kirkland, Washington.
Virginia Department of Health officials are on site determining who may have come into contact with the resident, the retirement community's news release said. All residents have been told to stay in their rooms or their apartments. Meals are being brought to them.
Staff at the retirement community began tracking travel plans of residents, staff and their families on March 4. And on March 11, when a COVID-19 case was confirmed in the Richmond area, the retirement community took measures to lock down the campus, closing to visitors and screening everyone who entered campus.
"We initiated aggressive and proactive efforts in tracking the travel of our residents and employees as well as implemented proactive screening procedures which we believe helped us manage this case as effectively as possible," said John Burns, president and CEO.
Karen Dillon, who has lived in Westminster Canterbury’s independent living facility for about two years, said staff slipped letters under all residents’ doors around midnight saying everyone must remain in their rooms.
All residents of the assisted living and health-care units of Westminster Canterbury have been quarantined since last Wednesday. Independent living residents could leave the facility, but they had to be screened upon their return, including having their temperature taken and answering questions about where they had been and with whom they’d been in contact.
Now, everyone is on lockdown.
Dillon said she’s been pleased with how communicative the staff has been with residents, noting that they’ve been given regular updates for at least eight days, and they’ll receive a televised update via closed circuit TV this afternoon at 3 p.m.
“We all understand, and nobody’s really panicking,” she said.
Dillon is a floor leader and attends residents' council meetings, so she’s served as a point person for neighbors who have questions or concerns. She noted that one neighbor in assisted living had requested to see her husband, who is on the health care unit.
“They’re making concessions for end-of-life situations where family needs to see their loved ones,” she said.
She said her friends in other Richmond-area assisted living facilities have not all received the quality and quantity of updates that Westminster Canterbury residents have received.
