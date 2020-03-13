Just when Richmond-area parents thought they squeaked by without a single snow day so far this school year, along comes coronvirus.
Fears over coronavirus prompted Richmond-area school officials late this week to close schools, most as long as two weeks.
Chesterfield, Hanover and Henrico county and Richmond city schools will close for two full weeks starting Monday, March 16.
"I think it's a small sacrifice to make to try to help to contain something that we are all so unfamiliar with," wrote Henrico parent Carissa Garabedia by email. She said while children don't seen to be the most impacted demographic, "they certainly can be carriers and bring it home to others who may have immune deficiencies or our elderly."
On the flip side, she said, being home from school means that parents have to be vigilant.
"My extreme worry right now is that with schools closing, the individuals that are not taking it seriously...will allow their kids to go out in public," she said, but everyone should "be working together with the goal of trying to contain and not carry or spread" coronavirus.
Working parents around the area now face the age-old scramble to arrange child care.
Learning Playhouse, a childcare facility in Chesterfield, is planning to remain open during the school closure.
“Right now, we’re just taking it day by day,” owner Mary Cheatham said. “And following procedures from the Virginia Department of Health.”
They’ve been cleaning all classrooms every day, especially focusing on areas like door handles or high traffic areas, and asking the kids to wash their hands frequently.
Learning Playhouse has a pre-school and an aftercare program. The preschool plans to remain open during the school closures and the after-care program will be expanded as well. The preschool is fully booked, but there are still a few slots available for school-age children.
“We’re not going to take that many kids. All our preschool classes are full. For school age children, we’ll take up to 100 kids,” Cheatham said.
In Chesterfield, schools haven’t been canceled for an extended period of time yet, but with Richmond and Henrico already planning two week closures, most parents are planning ahead for their kids being out of school.
Michelle Hendricks, 39, her husband Alex Mayers, 44, are both self-employed and planning to tag-team child care. They have a 10 year old, an 8 year old and a 2 year old.
Hendricks owns a small screen printing and graphic design company in Midlothian and is more concerned about how the coronavirus will affect her business.
“I work with athletic leagues. This is my busy time of year and I’m worried with all these event cancellations and how it will impact my business,” she said. She and her husband are planning to take turns watching the kids and bring them into work when they’re able to.
Many major Richmond employers like Capital One, Genworth Financial, Altria and CarMax are urging employees to use caution and work from home due to coronavirus concerns.
Malik Berger, 44, works for a major Richmond business that has asked employees to work from home, and his wife is a full-time homemaker. They have four children, two 8 year olds, a 12 year old and a 15 year old.
“I call corona a viral terrorist,” Berger said. “We’ll manage fine. But I’m worried about people in the lower economic echelon and how this will impact them. I’m worried that our overreaction will harm more people than it helps.”
Beth Tolley, 42, has an 8 year old and 5 year old at Bon Air Elementary. She works part-time and her husband works full-time, although his work is offering work-at-home options. She said that they are planning to coordinate child care between the two of them.
“I feel for people who are struggling and what they’re going to do. We have to think about vulnerable people like older people or those with chronic conditions,” she said.
Regan Kain from Midlothian has two kids, ages 5 and 8. She and her husband both work full-time.
“As of right now our plan is to rotate morning and afternoon who is going to be ‘on’ with the kids while trying to keep up with our work duties while working from home. We have also discussed with neighbors rotating and doing co-ops [for mornings and afternoons] to help maintain our work duties as well,” Kain said. “We’ve also had offers from friends and family that stay at home with their kids to help out too, but how do we all maintain for an indefinite period of time?”
