Richmond-area schools are closing in response to the spread of the coronavirus in Virginia.
Richmond Public Schools and Henrico County Public Schools are closing for at least two weeks, school leaders in both districts announced Thursday.
The decisions come amid rising concerns about the virus, with the number of cases in Virginia nearly doubling from Wednesday to Thursday (nine to 17). Two of the cases are in Central Virginia, according to the Virginia Department of Health, and Gov. Ralph Northam has declared a state of emergency for Virginia.
"We are taking this unprecedented step to help limit the spread of the virus," Richmond schools chief Jason Kamras said. "I know it may seem extreme, but all signs indicate that doing so will help the broader Richmond community – and our health care system, in particular – weather this pandemic."
The closures will start Monday, with school still in session Friday and meals available at some schools across the district. Roughly 15% of children in Richmond face food insecurity, according to Feeding America, a national nonprofit.
Kamras said the district is asking teachers to send students home with work "for the next several days" and added that RPS will distribute work packets Monday on the school system's website and at food distribution centers, which will be open from 9:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. on weekdays.
School administrators have also been encouraged to send students home with library books and other reading materials.
"One of the very best things our students can do during this closure is read," Kamras said.
Also starting Monday, Henrico schools will close for two weeks and Hanover County Public Schools will be closed Monday and Tuesday.
“We realize this creates many questions about how students will continue their learning,” said Henrico schools spokesman Andy Jenks, adding later: "During this unprecedented experience, we will continue to do everything possible to ensure the health and safety of our community."
Teachers and staff, Jenks said, will report Monday "to continue their preparations" with virtual learning becoming available for all grades starting Tuesday.
Dr. Danny Avula, the director of the Richmond and Henrico Health Departments, said a decision like this seemed very far away a couple weeks ago, but similar actions are being taken across the country.
“These are the kinds of bold decisions that we’re going to need to make if we’re going to stem the spread of disease and not overwhelm our healthcare system,” Avula said.
According to Education Week, 2,100 K-12 schools across the country have closed or are scheduled to close because of coronavirus, as of Thursday afternoon. That doesn't include a handful of states that have also mandated statewide school closures.
Chris Whitley, the spokesman for Hanover schools, said the time off Monday and Tuesday will give teachers there time to prepare for any further cancellations.
“As a proactive measure, we are planning for any school closings and lost instructional time that may occur,” he said. “This temporary closure will also allow our staff to conduct further and more extensive cleaning of our buildings and buses to help prevent the spread of illnesses."
Chesterfield County Public Schools announced earlier Thursday that schools will be closed to students Friday.
"While many are focused on individual positive test results, we are just as concerned about potential exposure, the subsequent 14 days of self-quarantine that are recommended by the Centers for Disease Control, and the instructional time potentially lost in such a case," said a statement from the school division. "Our schools need time to proactively prepare lessons should it become necessary to close for an extended period of time.
Chesterfield teachers are still expected to report to schools Friday to begin preparing lessons in case schools have to be shut down for an extended period.
Schools aren't the only part of local government shutting down.
On Thursday, the Richmond City Council canceled meetings through March 22. Its Land Use, Housing and Transportation and Finance and Economic Development Standing Committees will not meet next week. A budget work session and full meeting of the council is still scheduled for Monday, March 23.
With concern over the virus already causing economic ripples, two Richmond councilwomen - Kimberly Gray, the 2nd District representative and a Richmond mayoral candidate, and Reva Trammell, the 8th District representative - called for a 60-day moratorium on utility shut-offs for nonpayment.
“It is imperative that city residents have uninterrupted access to water and power so that they can wash their hands frequently, engage in essential personal hygiene measures and help children and seniors to do so as well,” according to a joint statement. “They also need uninterrupted access to internet and phone service.”
The School Board is still scheduled to meet Monday, with an agenda entirely devoted to the response to the coronavirus. The agenda also contains a budget transfer request of $553,000 for supplies and services related to the virus.
“Many in our community have challenges with food insecurity, challenges with internet access, may have a hard time getting time off work to help care for their kids but that’s why we have to do everything in our power as a school division to try and provide support,” said Scott Barlow, who represents the city's 2nd District.
Richmond students are scheduled to return March 30 for only one week before the district’s spring break.
