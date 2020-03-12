Richmond-area schools are closing in response to the spread of the coronavirus in Virginia.
Richmond Public Schools and Henrico County Public Schools are closing for at least two weeks, school leaders in both districts announced Thursday.
The decisions come amid rising concerns about the virus, with the number of cases in Virginia nearly doubling from Wednesday to Thursday (nine to 17). Two of the cases are in Central Virginia, according to the Virginia Department of Health, and Gov. Ralph Northam has declared a state of emergency for Virginia.
"We are taking this unprecedented step to help limit the spread of the virus," RPS Superintendent Jason Kamras said. "I know it may seem extreme, but all signs indicate that doing so will help the broader Richmond community – and our healthcare system, in particular – weather this pandemic."
The closures will start Monday, Kamras said, with school still in session Friday. Kamras said meals will be provided at some schools across the district. Roughly 15% of children in Richmond face food insecurity, according to Feeding America, a national nonprofit.
Also starting Monday, Henrico's schools will close for two weeks. and Hanover County Public Schools will be closed Monday and Tuesday.
The two school districts announced the closures at 4 p.m. Thursday.
“We realize this creates many questions about how students will continue their learning,” said Henrico schools spokesman Andy Jenks. “We have a thorough plan in place, and detailed information about student learning will be communicated in a separate message.”
Chris Whitley, the spokesman for Hanover schools, said the time off on Monday and Tuesday will give teachers there time to prepare for any further cancellations.
“As a proactive measure, we are planning for any school closings and lost instructional time that may occur,” he said. “This temporary closure will also allow our staff to conduct further and more extensive cleaning of our buildings and buses to help prevent the spread of illnesses.
Chesterfield County Public Schools announced earlier Thursday that schools will be closed to students Friday.
"While many are focused on individual positive test results, we are just as concerned about potential exposure, the subsequent 14 days of self-quarantine that are recommended by the Centers for Disease Control, and the instructional time potentially lost in such a case," said a statement from the school division. "Our schools need time to proactively prepare lessons should it become necessary to close for an extended period of time.
Chesterfield teachers are still expected to report to schools Friday to begin preparing lessons in case schools have to be shut down for an extended period.
According to Education Week, 2,100 K-12 schools across the country have closed or are scheduled to close because of coronavirus. That includes five in Northern Virginia.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.