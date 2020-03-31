A Chester-based cat rescue shelter operator says people afraid that their pets might transmit the coronavirus abandoned four cats on her doorstep last weekend. She worries that trend will persist.
"We're getting 50 to 100 calls every day," said Lynne Layton, of Smitty's Cat Rescue. "People are afraid right now. They’re going to extreme measures; like with all the toilet paper that's being bought."
Even before Belgian health officials on Friday announced that a cat was infected with the coronavirus, pet owners were questioning whether their companions could transmit a disease that's killed more than 41,000 around the globe.
Health experts say there's insufficient evidence to prove they can. But some folks could be misinterpreting guidance about staying away from them if you're sick. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say there's no evidence Covid-19 can move from animals to humans, though it appears the opposite can, as in the case of the cat in Belgium last week.
"Since this is an emerging situation, out of an abundance of caution, it is recommended pet owners take the same common-sense approach when interacting with your pets or other animals in your home, including service animals, as they should with other household members," said Virginia Public Health Veterinarian Julia Murphy.
Lynn said the the influx of calls began last week. Then, four adult cats showed up at her doorstep.
She suspects the cats left with her were living in a home before. It was the first time in almost eight months that someone abandoned non-feral, adult cats on her property. "They're very sweet. They were purring when I found them," she said. "There’s no reason to leave your animals."
"We're begging people to not abandon or euthanize their pets," Murphy said.
Even if a pet owner has the coronavirus, they should consider having family or friends take care of those pets instead of abandoning or killing them, Murphy said. "If you have a service animal or you must care for your pet, then wear a facemask; don’t share food, kiss, or hug them; and wash your hands before and after any contact with your pet or service animal," she said.
Officials with Richmond Animal League, Richmond Animal Care and Control and Chesterfield County said there have not been an uptick in cat surrenders or inquiries, but a local animal rescue advocate said she's nonetheless worried about what could happen.
Sherrie Helsely, president of the Petersburg/Colonial Heights SPCA said she is concerned pet owners may abandon their cats and dogs at shelters or the side of the road out of fear that animals could spread the disease to them.
If they are not spayed or neutered, she said, a few strays could lead to colonies of feral cats and wild dogs in the community. She said it may become difficult to control the population since animal control officers and rescue groups involved in neutering dogs and cats in the wild are scaling back or ceasing operations.
"There's going to be an explosion," Helsley said.
Lynne said people may also become worried about whether they can continue to feed or care for their pets because of job layoffs or lost wages. Though adoptions are currently being put on hold or arranged by appointment only at most shelters now, she said Smitty's will be opening a pet food pantry to help families in need.
