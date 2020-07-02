The Virginia Department of Health reported Thursday that the statewide total for COVID-19 cases is 63,735 — an increase of 532 from the 63,203 reported yesterday.
The 63,735 cases consist of 61,039 confirmed cases and 2,696 probable cases. There are 1,816 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 1,712 confirmed and 104 probable. That’s an increase of 30 from the 1,786 reported Wednesday.
The VDH defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but whose cases have not been confirmed with a positive test.
In the Richmond area, there are 8,216 cases: 2,939 in Chesterfield County, 2,615 in Henrico County, 2,227 in Richmond and 435 in Hanover County.
Also, the region has 262 deaths attributed to the virus: 152 in Henrico, 53 in Chesterfield, 30 in Richmond and 27 in Hanover.
As the overall number of positive COVID-19 test results in Virginia grows, data from the VDH coronavirus dashboard shows the percentage of positive results from testing is down. The seven-day average for percentage of positive test results was at 6.2% as of June 28, which is the most recent figure provided by the VDH. That’s down from a peak of 22.2% on April 19.
State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.