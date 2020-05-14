The number of COVID-19 cases in Virginia climbed by more than 1,000 from Wednesday to Thursday.
The Virginia Department of Health reported 27,813 cases in the state, an increase of 1,067 from the 26,746 reported Wednesday. Nearly 1,000 people have died from the virus, according to the state Health Department, with the total number of deaths rising from 927 to 955.
Of Virginia’s 955 COVID-19 deaths, 927 are confirmed to have been caused by the coronavirus and 28 are probable. Probable cases are people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but whose cases have not been confirmed with a positive test.
Roughly 1,500 people remain hospitalized by the virus, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which represents 27 health systems and 110 hospitals. The association reported Thursday that 3,678 people have been hospitalized and discharged.
According to the Virginia Department of Health, here’s what COVID-19 data looks like in the Richmond area:
• Chesterfield County: 909 cases(+47); 68 hospitalizations; 29 deaths
• Hanover County: 198 cases (+15); 41 hospitalizations (+1); 18 deaths (+1)
• Henrico County: 1,174 cases (+28); 168 hospitalizations (+2); 112 deaths
• Richmond: 611 cases (+19); 102 hospitalizations; 18 deaths
Northern Virginia, which received an exemption from Gov. Ralph Northam to delay its reopening, continues to have the most cases in the state.
I regard the headline and this piece as unnecessarily alarmist. Without meaning to diminish the seriousness of COVID-19, I believe the media have an obligation to report the whole story. Specifically, as testing increases the number of confirmed cases will also increase. The reporter, and most others, fail to report important facts such as the percentage of tests performed that indicated the presence of COVID-19. Absent such facts, the story is misleading and useless.
Well, thats no fun! We need to scare everyone who cannot think for themselves. You see them all of the time, driving down the road with the windows rolled up and wearing a mask.
I also would be helpful to the public if complications were followed. It isn't just mortality that matters. Strokes, heart damage and other serious side effects aren't common, but a seem to be common enough, and afflict young patients. This information might also help citizens better understand the disease.
