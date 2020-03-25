A surge in coronavirus cases - with two deaths already confirmed - at a Henrico County nursing facility has everyone's full attention now.
The administrator and medical director of Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center are now talking to Henrico and local public health officials about how to aid the stricken nursing home, which already has confirmed 10 COVID-19 cases among its residents and potentially 20 more, not counting three infected health care workers.
Henrico County Manager John Vithoulkas said Wednesday morning that he will participate in an afternoon conference call with Canterbury officials and Dr. Danny Avula, director of the Richmond and Henrico Health Districts, to talk about how to bolster the rehabilitation center's beleaguered nursing staff and stop the spread of the virus.
Vithoulkas had been frustrated in attempts to reach the center's leaders on Tuesday when the county offered emergency management assistance after confirming the first COVID-19 death at the facility.
"Yesterday, our actions were really to ring a bell," he said in an interview. "Now, we have a lot more help and awareness in the community."
Avula said the center has worked closely with his team after reporting the first positive coronavirus case a week ago. The situation has worsened since he held a news conference on Thursday to report the case and epidemiologists arrived at the center the next day.
Canterbury reported an additional three to four positive cases over the weekend and the number grew to 10 by Monday, he said. Four residents are hospitalized and four others are recovering in isolation at the center, and two residents have died.
"This is a pretty overwhelming situation for them. ... Everybody is acting with the right intentions," Avula said in an interview on Wednesday.
The county and health district is talking to local hospitals about ways to bolster the center's depleted staff.
Avula said the center's leadership was "exceedingly proactive" about measures to stop the spread of the virus in the facility, which houses about 160 people, many of them elderly and frail.
He said the situation there is entirely different from Westminister Canterbury, a retirement community in Henrico's North Side that reported a confirmed case of COVID-19 early last week.
Canterbury Rehabilitation is devoted to direct care of vulnerable residents, including physical and occupational therapy that requires hands-on contact. In contrast, Westminster Canterbury is home to more than 800 people, most of them in independent living quarters.
"It's a totally different, apples-and-oranges situation," Avula said.
Local officials are waiting for a determination by the Virginia Department of Health on how to classify 20 residents that the rehabilitation center said were showing symptoms of the coronavirus but had not been tested.
"Is there a need to test these individuals or, because of their symptoms and contact with others, do we call them suspected or probable cases?" Avula said.
Despite the uncertainty, Vithoulkas said he's heartened by the latest response from the rehabilitation center, whose management called him late Tuesday after the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported the deaths and the county's frustration.
"I feel like today is a better day than yesterday," he said.
(2) comments
Trump: Ask not what you can do for your country. Instead ask your grandmother to die for the economy.
A scary situation for anyone who has a family member at Canterbury Rehab. Glad to see Henrico County and the Henrico Health District stepping up to assist Canterbury Rehab.
