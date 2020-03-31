This article will be updated throughout the day with the latest coronavirus news for Virginia and the Richmond area.

The Virginia Department of Health reported Tuesday that 1,250 people in Virginia have tested positive for COVID-19.

That's an increase of 230 cases from 1,020 reported Monday.

The VDH also said that 13,401 have been tested for the virus in Virginia, and 165 people have been hospitalized.

There have been 27 deaths in the state.

There are coronavirus cases in 96 Virginia cities and counties.

On March 19, state health officials said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases reported by individual localities or local health districts.

Highest case rate per capita in Virginia

This uses March 31 data from the Virginia Department of Health and 2018 population estimates for Virginia cities and counties according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Highest case rate per capita Cases Rate per 100,000
James City County 89 116.5
Williamsburg 8 53.7
Arlington County 104 43.8
Goochland County 7 30.1
Charlottesville 14 29.1
Greensville County 3 25.8
Northumberland County 3 24.7
Louisa County 9 24.5
Mathews County 2 22.7
Madison County 3 22.6
Accomack County 7 21.6
Loudoun County 87 21.4
Fairfax County 244 21.2
York County 14 20.6
Prince William County 94 20.1

This is the breakdown of cases across the state according to the VDH website:

244 - Fairfax County

104 - Arlington County

94 - Prince William County

87 - James City County

87 - Loudoun County

65 - Virginia Beach

62 - Henrico County

43 - Chesterfield County

30 - Alexandria

27 - Norfolk

26 - Richmond

24 - Stafford County

23 - Chesapeake

23 - Newport News

21 - Albemarle County

14 - Charlottesville

14 - York County

13 - Hampton

12 - Frederick County

12 - Portsmouth

9 - Louisa County

8 - Manassas City

8 - Williamsburg

7 - Accomack County

7 - Fauquier County

7 - Gloucester County

7 - Goochland County

7 - Prince George County

7 - Shenandoah County

7 - Spotsylvania County

6 - Hanover County

6 - Harrisonburg

6 - Roanoke City

5 - Botetourt County

5 - Franklin County

5 - Lynchburg

5 - Rockingham County

4 - Danville

4 - Hopewell

4 - Isle of Wight County

4 - Mecklenburg County

4 - Powhatan

4 - Suffolk

3 - Amherst County

3 - Culpeper County

3 - Fluvanna County

3 - Greensville County

3 - King George County

3 - Madison County

3 - Northumberland County

3 - Roanoke County

3 - Warren County

3 - Winchester

2 - Amelia County

2 - Bedford County

2 - Buckingham

2 - Lee County

2 - Mathews County

2 - Nelson County

2 - Orange County

2 - Petersburg

2 - Poquoson

2 - Prince Edward County

2 - Rockbridge County

2 - Tazewell County

2 - Washington County

2 - Waynesboro

1 - Alleghany County

1 - Bristol

1 - Brunswick County

1 - Campbell County

1 - Carroll County

1 - Charles City County

1 - Clarke County

1 - Fairfax City

1 - Franklin City

1 - Fredericksburg

1 - Greene County

1 - Halifax County

1 - Henry County

1 - Galax

1 - King and Queen

1 - King William

1 - Lancaster

1 - Manassas Park

1 - Montgomery County

1 - New Kent

1 - Northampton County

1 - Nottaway County

1 - Page County

1 - Pittsylvania County

1 - Radford

1 - Smyth County

1 - Southhampton County

1 - Surry County

1 - Wythe County

Chesterfield to furlough 500 employees starting Saturday

Chesterfield County has furloughed more than 500 part-time and full-time employees in response to the economic uncertainty due to COVID-19.

The county announced the furloughs, which start Saturday, in a new release on Monday.

“Unfortunately, we find ourselves in unusual circumstances as the national, state and local economies continue to be negatively impacted by COVID-19 and the subsequent quarantines,” said Dr. Joseph P. Casey, county administrator. “It’s projected that the nation will be facing the worst-ever financial quarter. With a significant impending economic downturn, as good stewards of taxpayer monies we’ve already had to make some tough decisions and take money-saving measures.”

Employees were notified last week, the release said. They were given information about their eligibility for unemployment as well as information regarding six-months of dental and health benefits paid by the county.

NEWS FROM MONDAY

Northam issues statewide stay-at-home order effective through June 10

Update: Gov. Ralph Northam on Monday ordered state residents to remain at home except for certain necessities, stepping up the state’s restrictions on public activity to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

The order — which went into effect Monday and will remain in place until June 10 — allows people to leave their homes if they “must go out for food, supplies, medical care, or to get fresh air or exercise,” Northam said during a news conference.

The order also allows people to travel to work, places of worship and child care providers and for volunteering, caretaking and to seek social services.

“You should stay home to the greatest extent possible,” Northam said.

The order comes as the number of COVID-19 cases continues to climb in Virginia, where 1,020 people have tested positive for the virus. On Monday, the Virginia Department of Health reported 130 new cases of COVID-19 and that the state was up to 25 deaths. So far, 12,038 people have been tested.

Virginia's coronavirus stay-at-home order: What is and is not allowed

Richmond to restrict access to some public spaces, including James River

Earlier: Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam will order state residents to remain at home with some exceptions, as the state steps up its effort to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, a source familiar with the order said.

Northam’s order will allow people to leave their homes to seek a wide array of essential services like medical attention, food, banking and more.

The order will also limit access to the state’s beaches, barring swimming and sunbathing.

People will still be allowed to engage in outdoor activities, as long as they follow the state’s ban on gatherings larger than 10 people and remain 6 feet apart from others. The state’s parks will remain open.

The decision represents an about-face for Northam, who on Friday suggested that there was virtually no difference between issuing an order and his ongoing requests for people to stay at home except for essential outings.

"We're talking semantics here. We're talking about how to enforce this,” Northam said on Friday. “However you want to describe it, all of the states giving the same direction, which is to stay at home."

The Northam administration has not shared details of the order, but Northam said he is making a “major announcement” during a scheduled press conference at 2 p.m.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan issued a similar order Monday, directing Maryland residents to leave their homes only for “essential” reasons, which includes procuring food, medicine or reporting to work if they are essential workers.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper also issued a stay-at-home order, which will go into effect at 5 p.m. Monday.

- Mel Leonor

Three Richmond ambulance employees test positive for COVID-19

Three Richmond Ambulance Authority employees have tested positive for the coronavirus, the ambulance service said Monday.

The employees include a paramedic, EMT and a support staff member. The authority said in a news release that none of the three "are believed to have contracted" the virus while at work and didn't interact with their co-workers or patients while they were ill.

All three self-quarantined, according to the news release, and one employee has returned to work after being isolated for two weeks. The other two are still quarantined at home.

"Our agency has and will continue to communicate with our staff members about the importance of practicing social distancing when possible, good hygiene, wearing personal protective equipment (PPE), self monitoring during work days and days off, and notifying the agency should they start to exhibit any symptoms associated with COVID-19," the city's ambulance service said in the release. "We will continue to take steps to ensure our agency can provide necessary emergency services to the citizens of Richmond and we ask that (everyone) continue to do what they can to mitigate the spread of this disease."

- Justin Mattingly

SOLs officially canceled

With Virginia schools shuttered for the rest of the academic year, most state testing is officially canceled.

The U.S. Department of Education approved on Saturday the state’s application for a waiver from federally-mandated state testing, something the federal agency said it would do earlier this month to ease the burden families, students and teachers are facing trying to balance school closures and a public health crisis.

Superintendent of Public Instruction James Lane submitted the application on Friday, according to a Virginia Department of Education news release on Monday, with the approval coming a day later.

"I would like to thank USED for how quickly they are granting these waivers so that we can provide certainty for our educators and students," Lane said in a statement.

Lane and the state Education Department had initially said the application required approval from the Virginia Board of Education, but the federal agency said that wasn’t needed, according to the news release.

The Every Student Succeeds Act, the federal government’s primary K-12 education law, requires annual testing in third through eighth grades in reading and math, while mandating that states test students in science at least once during elementary, middle and high school.

While the reading, math and science tests have been canceled, Virginia’s testing system also includes tests in writing and social studies. Those tests aren’t mandated by federal law, but by state statute.

The state Education Department said it is “exploring options” for canceling those tests when the General Assembly reconvenes for its veto session April 22.

- Justin Mattingly

Richmond City Hall

Richmond City Hall

Richmond city offices to remain closed until April 12

Richmond city offices will remain closed to the public until April 12. 

"The continued closure is designed to ensure the health and safety of residents, employees and the general public in response to the COVID-19 pandemic," the city said in a release Monday morning.

The city said essential city personnel will continue to work. A list of essential city services can be found here.

- Paul Whelan

Coronavirus drive through testing

Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center set up a tent outside the York County hospital on Monday to collect samples for the coronavirus test.

Sentara warns of testing scam

Sentara Healthcare said a Virginia Beach resident received a bogus call over the weekend offering in-home COVID-19 testing.

Sentara said a caller claiming to be with the hospital system asked to come to the person's home to conduct a test. The caller claimed the person may have been exposed to someone with the virus. The Virginia Beach resident was suspicious, denied the request and contacted Sentara.

"No one from Sentara will call and ask to come to your home to conduct a coronavirus test," Sentara said in a news release Monday. "If someone tries this tactic, deny the request and hang up. We are heartsick that in the midst of a national health crisis, scammers would use our name to prey on worried people."

The hospital system, which is the largest in the state and serves the Hampton Roads area, said they notified local authorities.

- Paul Whelan

1,020 coronavirus cases in 86 of Virginia's cities, counties

The Virginia Department of Health reported Monday that 1,020 people in Virginia have tested positive for COVID-19.

That's an increase of 130 cases from 890 reported Sunday.

The VDH also said that 12,038 have been tested for the virus in Virginia, and there have been 25 deaths.

There are coronavirus cases in 86 of Virginia's 133 cities and counties. There are 95 cases in the Richmond area: 44 in Henrico, 25 in Richmond, 21 in Chesterfield and 5 in Hanover.

On March 19, state health officials said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases reported by individual localities or local health districts.

- Paul Whelan

1st case reported in Buckingham

Buckingham County has a confirmed case of COVID-19.

The office of the county administrator sent a news release Monday morning saying a resident in their 50s was the county's first coronavirus case. 

To protect patient confidentiality, no further information will be provided, the release said.

The case was not included in the update provided on the VDH website at 9 a.m. Monday.

Buckingham County is in the Piedmont Health District.

- Paul Whelan

