TORNADO WATCH 118 REMAINS VALID UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN NORTH CAROLINA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES IN NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA BERTIE GATES HERTFORD NORTHAMPTON IN VIRGINIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 24 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL VIRGINIA CHESTERFIELD CITY OF COLONIAL HEIGHTS CITY OF RICHMOND HENRICO IN EAST CENTRAL VIRGINIA CHARLES CITY NEW KENT IN SOUTH CENTRAL VIRGINIA CITY OF HOPEWELL CITY OF PETERSBURG DINWIDDIE PRINCE GEORGE IN SOUTHEAST VIRGINIA CITY OF EMPORIA CITY OF FRANKLIN CITY OF HAMPTON CITY OF NEWPORT NEWS CITY OF POQUOSON CITY OF SUFFOLK CITY OF WILLIAMSBURG GREENSVILLE ISLE OF WIGHT JAMES CITY SOUTHAMPTON SURRY SUSSEX YORK THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF AHOSKIE, BACONS CASTLE, BARHAM, BARNETTS, BEACH, BON AIR, BOOTH FORK, BOTTOMS BRIDGE, BOYKINS, BROWNS CORNER, BRYANTOWN, BUFFORD CROSSROADS, BUSCH GARDENS, CENTERVILLE, CHESTER, CHESTERFIELD, CHIPPOKES STATE PARK, CHRISTENSONS CORNER, CLARESVILLE, COLONIAL HEIGHTS, COURTLAND, COWIE CORNER, CROAKER, DURAND, EAGLETOWN, EDENHOUSE, EMPORIA, EMPORIA AIRPORT, EMPORIA RESERVOIR, EWELL, FIVE FORKS, FORT LEE, FRANKLIN, GARYSBURG, GASTON, GATESVILLE, GLEN ALLEN, GREEN PLAIN, GROVE, GUM FORKS, GWALTNEY CORNER, HAMPTON, HOG ISLAND GAME RESERVE, HOPEWELL, HUNTERDALE, IVOR, MEADOWVILLE, MERRY HILL, MIDLOTHIAN, MIDWAY, MOSELEY, MOUNTCASTLE, NEW KENT AIRPORT, NEWPORT NEWS, ORAPAX FARMS, PETERSBURG, POOLESVILLE, POQUOSON, QUINTON, QUITSNA, REAMS, RICH SQUARE, RICHMOND, ROXBURY, SANDSTON, SMITHFIELD, SUFFOLK, TALLEYSVILLE, VULTARE, WAKEFIELD, WAVERLY, WAYSIDE, WILLIAMSBURG, WINDSOR, AND YORKTOWN.