Tired of staying at home, a group of roughly 50 people gathered Thursday on Capitol Square to protest executive orders from Gov. Ralph Northam requiring that some businesses stay closed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The people, the majority of whom did not wear masks as Northam has recommended, were part of a new coalition of groups - called ReOpen Virginia, End The Lockdown VA and Virginians Against Excessive Quarantine - that say the mandated closure of businesses and the stay-at-home order is a "recipe for disaster."
"They're uncalled for," said Hal Knight, of Springfield. "They're doing more harm than good."
The rally came on the same day the Virginia Department of Health reported that the state's death count from COVID-19 has topped 200. Roughly 1,000 people have been hospitalized by the virus and discharged, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.
The protesters gathered around the civil rights monument near the Executive Mansion, mostly talking with one another and having picnics. About a half hour into the rally, around noon, Capitol Police asked the roughly 30 attendees to spread out on Capitol Square. Law enforcement also closed entries to the area, leaving another estimated 20 people outside the access points to Capitol Square.
Capitol Police told attendees that they would issue summonses if they did not spread out. Executive Order 53 from Northam bans all public and private in-person gatherings of 10 or more people.
Northam on Wednesday extended the forced closure of recreational and entertainment businesses in the state, including gyms and movie theaters, from April 23, when his order was set to expire, to May 8.
Thursday's protest was announced roughly two hours after Northam announced the extension.
"We're ready for Virginia to get back to work," said Daniele Jeffreys, of Henrico County.
Said Tarus Woelk, also of Henrico: "I support common sense, not fear."
Northam spokeswoman Alena Yarmosky said Northam's "top priority is and will continue to be keeping Virginians safe."
"Governor Northam will continue to make decisions based in science, data, and public health," she said. "He is grateful to the millions of Virginians who are taking this seriously and working together to protect themselves, their families, and their communities."
Kristen Lynne Hall, one of ReOpen Virginia's founders, said another protest is scheduled for May 1.
- Justin Mattingly
Virginia hospitals have discharged nearly 1,000 coronavirus patients
Nearly 1,000 people who have been hospitalized by the coronavirus in Virginia have been discharged.
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which started releasing the figure this week, reported Thursday that 951 patients who have tested positive for the virus and were hospitalized have been discharged.
Also Thursday, the Virginia Department of Health reported that the number of deaths in the state has exceeded 200, with 208 people having died from the virus, an increase of 13 from Wednesday.
While 951 people have been discharged, another 1,337 patients who have either tested positive for COVID-19 or have their test results pending remain hospitalized, according to the hospital association. Of those patients, 800 are confirmed cases and 537 have their results pending.
The 537 people hospitalized while awaiting test results is the most since April 9, when 627 patients were in that situation.
Other figures reported by the hospital association, including the number of patients requiring intensive care (427) and on a ventilator (238) were steady from Wednesday to Thursday.
The state health department did report four additional outbreaks, up to 112 now - with 63 occurring in long-term care facilities. Since the agency started reporting the figure Monday, those facilities, which are more susceptible to the virus, have made up a majority of the outbreaks.
That includes an outbreak at Canterbury Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in western Henrico County, where 46 people have died from COVID-19, as of Wednesday.
Henrico’s 57 COVID-19 deaths are the most of any health district in the state, according to the Virginia Department of Health. The Fairfax district has reported 31 deaths, the second most, and 13 in Arlington to round out the top three.
More than half (54%) of the state’s 208 deaths have been people over the age of 50, according to VDH.
- Justin Mattingly
Virginia coronavirus death toll surpasses 200; overall cases nearing 7,000
The Virginia Department of Health reported Thursday that 6,889 people in Virginia have tested positive for COVID-19, an increase of 389 from Wednesday.
A total of 208 people in Virginia have died from the virus. That's in increase of 13 from the 195 reported Wednesday.
The VDH also said that 46,444 have been tested for the virus in Virginia and 1,114 have been hospitalized.
There are 1,013 cases in the Richmond area: 497 in Henrico, 267 in Chesterfield, 188 in Richmond and 61 in Hanover.
Fairfax County, the state's most populous locality with more than 1.1 million people, has the most confirmed cases with 1,375.
There a confirmed cases in 123 of Virginia's 133 cities and counties.
These 10 localities don't have confirmed cases, according to VDH data: Bath County, Bland County, Dickenson County, Fairfax, Falls Church, Grayson County, Highland County, Martinsville, Norton and Patrick County.
On March 19, state health officials said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by individual localities or local health districts.
- Paul Whelan
(This is breaking news. This story and related graphics will update.)
NEWS FROM WEDNESDAY
Republican leaders urge Northam to ease pandemic restrictions on businesses
Republican leaders are urging Gov. Ralph Northam to ease restrictions on Virginia businesses, hours after Northam announced he would extend the mandated closure of entertainment and personal grooming establishments.
“Far too many of Virginia’s businesses simply will not survive an indefinite closure, endangering the jobs of thousands of Virginians and potentially further crippling our economy,” Senate Minority Leader Tommy Norment, R-James City, said in a statement, joined by other caucus leaders.
Senate Republican leaders also urged Northam to develop a “schedule, that will allow our businesses to reopen as soon as possible.”
They also urged a regional approach to social restrictions, a proposition Northam has so far rejected.
The state’s rural southwest and southern region has seen fewer cases of COVID-19 when compared to the state’s central and northern regions.
At the same time, new projections from the University of Virginia on Monday predicted that even if the growth of COVID-19 cases slowed, hospitals in the state’s far southwest could still see demand past their surge capacity by September.
House Republican leaders, meanwhile, urged Northam to set “broad ground rules” and allow businesses to figure out how to best meet them while continuing to operate.
“Governor Northam should trust Virginians … and let Virginians do what they do best — innovate and overcome,” House Minority Leader Todd Gilbert said in a statement, joined by other caucus leaders.
“Flattening the curve and getting back to work don’t have to be mutually exclusive.”
Reached for comment, Northam spokeswoman Alena Yarmosky said: “Governor Northam welcomes this input, and values his ongoing partnership with General Assembly members. He will continue to make decisions based in science, data, and public health — not politics. His top priority is and will continue to be keeping Virginians safe.”
- Mel Leonor
Chesterfield Health District reports 6 more COVID-19 deaths
Chesterfield Health District, which also includes Powhatan and Colonial Heights, reported 6 additional COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, bringing the death toll to 11. This is up from the five reported Tuesday and the 7 documented on the Virginia Department of Health website Wednesday morning.
The district declined to disclose dates of the deaths since it's part of the medical record.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the district has a total of 276 confirmed COVID-19 positive cases
There are four outbreaks within long term care facilities and two in correctional facilities, according to a written statement from Dr. Alexander Samuel, the health district director.
Of the four outbreaks in care facilities, only two — Spring Arbor at Salisbury and Colonial Heights Health Care and Rehabilitation Center — have been disclosed.
"For the health department to disclose the location of an outbreak, the outbreak must pose a risk to the health of the public or the facility must give the health department permission to disclose location," said Samuel, Chesterfield Health District director, in response to why the names of facilities with outbreaks aren't being released.
- Sabrina Moreno
Number of Va. coronavirus patients in ICU or on ventilators falls, while number of deaths and outbreaks increase
The number of coronavirus patients in Virginia requiring intensive care and on ventilators fell Wednesday as the state health department reported 41 more deaths without providing substantive details on the spike.
A total of 394 COVID-19 patients are in the ICU, according to data from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, down from 422 on Tuesday. The state also saw a drop in ventilator usage, with 234 patients requiring one - a decrease from 276 the day before.
Thirty-one more patients were also discharged from the hospital, up to 752 total, and the number of confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations fell, according to the organization.
VHHA's dashboard, which updates daily, showed Wednesday that the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations, both confirmed and with tests pending, rose slightly overnight from 1,282 to 1,298. A total of 802 of those cases are people who have tested positive for the virus, down from 813 on Tuesday.
The data reported by the hospital association also showed some progress with personal protective equipment, which Virginia and other states have struggled to get enough of during the pandemic.
Six unidentified hospitals in Virginia say they will have trouble obtaining or replenishing PPE in the next 72 hours - half of what state officials reported April 8.
While the hospital association's data reported some progress Wednesday, statistics provided by the state health department show the number of confirmed outbreaks in Virginia continuing to climb.
There are 108 COVID-19 outbreaks - 60 of which are in long-term care facilities - in Virginia, up from 102 on Tuesday, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
Six of the outbreaks, which the VDH defines as at least two laboratory-confirmed cases connected by people, place and time, reported this week are in long-term care facilities, which are more susceptible to the virus' spread.
- Justin Mattingly
Northam orders recreational businesses to remain closed until May 8
Recreational businesses in Virginia, including gyms and movie theaters, will remain closed under the state’s order until May 8, Gov. Ralph Northam said Wednesday.
Northam expanded an executive order issued on March 23 that was slated to expire April 23.
Northam said he based the decision on new projections, from the University of Virginia and others, showing that social distancing is helping slow the spread of the disease in Virginia, but that lifting restrictions too soon could ramp up the spread and overwhelm hospitals.
“I want everyone to know the sacrifices that you have made are helping slow the spread, and giving us more time to plan and prepare,” Northam said.
The list of businesses includes museums, concert venues, indoor sporting facilities, beauty salons, barbershops and other personal care establishments.
At the same time, Northam said that the state’s stay-at-home order will remain in effect until June 10, despite models from the University of Virginia that the state could see cases peak in August.
“I don’t have any intentions as of today to extend that,” Northam said, adding that the situation is fluid and that models change daily with new data.
He said it would be hard to predict two months in advance whether the order would be extended. He suggested that if the situation in the state improved, it could be lifted sooner.
“I know that’s frustrating. I love data, and I want to be exact,” Northam said. “But I’d ask all of your and our viewers to be patient.”
- Mel Leonor
College Board will offer at-home SATs in 'unlikely' event that schools don't reopen in fall
Students could take the SAT at home if schools don't reopen in the fall, something Gov. Ralph Northam said he's confident won't happen if state residents continue to practice social distancing.
The College Board, which administers the college entry exam, announced Wednesday that it is canceling the SAT testing scheduled for June 6. It had already canceled other tests this spring because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Instead, there will be weekend SAT tests every month, starting Aug. 29, with the addition of a September testing to go along with previously-scheduled tests on Oct., 3, Nov. 7 and Dec. 5 "if it's safe from a public health standpoint."
“We know students and educators are worried about how the coronavirus may disrupt the college admissions process, and we want to do all we can to help alleviate that anxiety during this very demanding time,” said College Board CEO David Coleman.
In the "unlikely" event that schools don't reopen in the fall, though, the College Board said Wednesday that it will provide a digital SAT for students to take at home. It's something the New York-based organization has done this year for Advanced Placement tests.
"Like the pencil-and-paper test, a digital, remote version of the SAT would measure what students are learning in school and what they need to know to be successful in college," the College Board said.
In a statement, the College Board said it "fully supports" college admissions offices, such as Virginia Tech's, who have opted for test-optional applications because of the pandemic.
“Our commitment to students is to give them as many opportunities as we can to show their strengths to admissions officers, while relying on the guidance of public health officials,” Coleman said.
Students who had already registered for the June SAT test and juniors who haven't taken the SAT will have early access to register for the August, September, and October tests, the College Board said.
The organization also said that, assuming schools reopen in the fall, it will offer the SAT in schools this fall to replace the SAT School Day normally held in the spring.
Gov. Ralph Northam said on a town hall Tuesday with WJLA in Washington, D.C. that he is "confident" that Virginia schools, which are closed for the rest of this academic year, will reopen if Virginians continue to practice social distancing and "continue to do what we're doing."
Superintendent of Public Instruction James Lane is serving as the co-chairman of a new regional Education Recovery Task Force to help states determine how to re-open K-12 schools, among other things.
The task force, which will operate under the Southern Regional Education Board, will have representatives from 16 states.
- Justin Mattingly
Va. Tech waiving testing requirements for 2021 applicants
Virginia Tech is waiving its SAT and ACT testing requirements for next year's applicants.
The university announced Wednesday that it's making its admissions process test-optional for the 2020-21 admissions cycle, meaning the hallmark college entry exams aren't required. In a news release, Virginia Tech said that no advantage or special consideration will be given to students who take the tests and no penalty will be administered for applicants who choose not to take the tests.
“We realize these are challenging times for everyone, including students who’ve been offered admission and prospective students considering applying to the university,” said Juan Espinoza, Tech's director of undergraduate admissions. “We don’t want to add any more stress to an already difficult situation.”
Espinoza added: “There is so much uncertainty out there right now, and students don’t need more to worry about."
According to a list compiled by the National Center for Fair and Open Testing, roughly 50 colleges across the U.S. have dropped the SAT or ACT requirement because of the pandemic.
Tech said that it will accept the revised grading policies that high schools have put in place with the classes shifting online.
The College Board, which administers the SAT, and the ACT have canceled spring testing because of the coronavirus pandemic. More information on the rescheduled SAT tests is expected Wednesday afternoon.
Tech announces virtual commencement details
Virginia Tech has announced details for its virtual commencement next month, including speeches from former football defensive coordinator Bud Foster, Miss America 2020 Camille Schrier and poet Nikki Giovanni.
The online graduation event is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on May 15. The ceremony, the university said, will also include speeches from President Tim Sands and student speakers, among others.
“Our graduates have demonstrated their ability to take on a global challenge and succeed. They have shown a deep commitment to the well-being of our community, which we will forever appreciate,” Sands said in a statement. “We will do all we can to give the Class of 2020 the honor and celebration they deserve.”
Tech canceled its May commencement last month, as have colleges across Virginia and the U.S.
The university said in a news release that this year’s graduating class is also invited to participate in formal commencement ceremonies in December or next May. There will also be a senior tailgate and free attendance to graduating students and at least two guests to Tech’s Sept. 26 home football game, “conditions permitting.”
The May 15 virtual graduation will stream on Tech’s website and will be available on-demand afterward, according to the news release.
- Justin Mattingly
41 new coronavirus deaths reported in Virginia bringing statewide total to 195
The Virginia Department of Health reported Wednesday that 195 people have died in the state as a result of the coronavirus. Also, 6,500 people have tested positive for COVID-19.
That's an increase of 41 deaths from the 154 reported on Tuesday, and confirmed cases increased by 329 from 6,171.
The VDH also said that 44,169 people have been tested for the virus in Virginia and 1,048 have been hospitalized.
According to VDH data, there are coronavirus cases confirmed in residents of 122 of Virginia's 133 cities and counties.
On March 19, state health officials said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by individual localities or local health districts.
- Paul Whelan
More than 25 residents, staff test positive at Beth Sholom Living in Henrico
Beth Sholom Living announced Tuesday that it has more than 25 residents and staff members who have tested positive for the coronavirus. The statement didn't specify how many were staff or residents.
Residents are being treated at its healthcare center, which is isolated from the rest of the facility. As of Tuesday, there weren't confirmed positive cases in another wings of Beth Sholom.
"I think it's important you know that not everyone is affected by the coronavirus in the same fashion. In fact, in Virginia, the vast majority of patients diagnosed with COVID-19 are doing just fine," said Morris S. Funk, president and CEO of the senior living center.
The statement said the facility isolated the first case at the healthcare center to limit spread, but there are now confirmed cases across all units of the healthcare center.
- Sabrina Moreno
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(640) comments
Breaking News CNN reports that the Governor just called out the National Guard to arrest everybody
A record 22 million new unemployment claims in one month.
Rump, please stop #winning.
p.s. That pretty much wipes out al the job gains that were achieved over the last decade when President Obama set America on the path to recovery after the last republican president crashed the economy.
TDS rears its ugly head again.
And Rick gets more deranged all the time.
With a global pandemic looming, many were distracted by the Trump impeachment. On January 21, 2020 the first person with coronavirus arrived in the United States from – of course – Wuhan, China. On January 23, the House impeachment managers made their opening arguments for removing President Trump. On January 31 the Senate held a vote on whether to allow further witnesses and documents in the impeachment trial. Also, on January 31 – almost unnoticed in the media – President Trump declared a national health emergency and a ban on travel to and from China. Former Vice President Joe Biden seized the opportunity to call Trump’s decision "hysterical xenophobia … and fear-mongering.” (Joe Biden, by the way, is running to be your next President.)
Haha... so the excuse for Rump’s appalling failure to address COVID-19 is that he was being impeached for his appalling attempt to coerce Ukraine to re-investigate Biden on an issue they had already dismissed.
Here’s what the public was hearing from Rump in January.
"We have it totally under control. It's one person coming in from China, and we have it under control. It’s going to be just fine.”
— Jan. 21, 2020 (interview)
“We pretty much shut it down coming in from China.”
— Feb. 2 (interview)
“Looks like by April, you know, in theory, when it gets a little warmer, it miraculously goes away.”
— Feb. 10 (campaign rally)
So much for taking that “national health emergency” seriously.
By January 31, when Rump announced his ban, there was already community spread in the USA. Instead of focusing on ramping up the US health response Rump was focusing his energy in closing the barn door behind the horse rapidly escaping down the road.
I would say that Joe Biden’s record on handling pandemics, as he stood with President Obama, speaks for itself. Uninterrupted months of job growth and stock market increased even during Swine Flu and Ebola outbreaks.
You can’t argue with results.... and Rump’s have been dismal.
TDS at its finest.
Rick would know.
Paraphrasing economist Paul Krugman: Look at this economy as a patient who has had to be put into a temporary drug-induced coma. There are things that have to be done to prevent this patient from being permanently damaged by that temporary coma. In the case of the economy what is necessary is for the federal government to direct as much cash as is necessary to make the people (not corporations) who need it most almost whole financially. The worst thing that can happen is to continue to let ideology make the decisions. Open things up too soon only to have to close up again and you will be facing a 1933-34 depression level economy.
As long as the racist Democrats have their weed, their smokes, their booze and their lottery tickets, they are good to go.
Awww, Fred Hayes to see Virginians enjoying the same pleasures they enjoyed under a republican VA just because now Dems are in control. Mebbe if he took the stick out of his arse and relaxed a bit he could find some small pleasure in life himself.
"Northam spokeswoman Alena Yarmosky said: 'Governor Northam welcomes this input, and values his ongoing partnership with General Assembly members. He will continue to make decisions based in science, data, and public health — not politics. His top priority is and will continue to be keeping Virginians safe.'"
No Ralph, that isn't the job you were hired to do. You are *not* every Virginian's butt-wiping nanny. You aren't my doctor. If you just stand there and let Virginia businesses sink & go under then you need to depart. Fast.
Wow... the best Governor Doctor Northam’s critics can come up with is that he cares too much about the welfare and wellbeing of the citizens of VA.
Shutting down the state. Unemployment numbers thru the roof!!! Thanks Gov!!
Yeah... thanks for saving lives, Governor Northam.
The cult of Rump would see hospitals overflowing capacity, disease spreading exponentially faster, and people dying at even more unprecedented numbers by forcing more people to expose themselves to COVID-19.
He does not care....are you telling me that not a single Democratic Leader is also sounding the alarm????? Remember in November everybody.....remember the Alamo? Remember in November....now let's really address this as a Cost Analysis. Even VDOT will not put up a traffic light to save lives until enough people are killed at an intersection. NHTSA gives us a life value of 9 million dollars ....and let's put this in perspective .... all of this...all of this....has and will cause bankruptcy's.....divorces...increase spousal abuse..... traumatized children....alcohol addiction....and even drug addiction to increase suicides....ruined weddings...ruined senior proms....to graduations.... this will all be facts....and so far out of about 8 Million lpeople who live in the Commonwealth..... by percentages the amount of deaths and confirmed cases.....will have affected less than 1 percent of the population. Notice they will not tell us how many have recovered...HMMMMMMMM........ So who broke all the rules ....Last year over 400,000 were hospitalized for the ordinary flu. Please know I am not incentive on the current losses...of lives....but at the end of the day public safety in the past has always been on Cost verses lives factors...
Nice to see the professional posting crowd is alive and well!
Republicans argue capitalism over human lives. That's a really messed up sense of values.
Look at the whole picture Melissa. Don't be myopic like Ralph.
That's right. I wonder where the Republican Senators were when Trump was busy doing everything but handling and preparing for a major pandemic he had been warned was a sure thing. The pandemic is now upon us, spread everywhere. Those who are so very eager to get things going again need to hunker down and prepare for a long and most unpleasant experience. Thank goodness we have a Governor with a heart and an extensive medical background who will put lives first and foremost.
TRUMP'S NON-RESPONSE TO COVID-19:
Dec 18th - House Impeaches Trump
Jan 8th - First CDC warning
Jan 9th - Trump campaign rally
Jan 14th - Trump campaign rally
Jan 16h - House sends impeachment articles to Senate
Jan 18th - Trump golfs
Jan 19th - Trump golfs
Jan 20th - first case of corona virus in the US, Washington State.
Jan 22nd - “We have it totally under control. It’s one person coming in from China. It’s going to be just fine.”
Jan 28th - Trump campaign rally
Jan 30th - Trump campaign rally
Feb 1st - Trump golfs
Feb 2nd - “We pretty much shut it down coming in from China."
Feb 5th - Senate votes to acquit. Then takes a five-day weekend.
Feb 10th - Trump campaign rally
Feb 12th - Dow Jones closes at an all time high of 29,551.42
Feb 15h - Trump golfs
Feb 19th - Trump campaign rally
Feb 20th - Trump campaign rally
Feb 21st - Trump campaign rally
Feb 24th - “The Coronavirus is very much under control in the USA… Stock Market starting to look very good to me!”
Feb 25h - “CDC and my Administration are doing a GREAT job of handling Coronavirus.”
Feb 25h - “I think that's a problem that’s going to go away… They have studied it. They know very much. In fact, we’re very close to a vaccine.”
Feb 26th - “The 15 (cases in the US) within a couple of days is going to be down to close to zero.”
Feb 26th - “We're going very substantially down, not up.” Also "This is a flu. This is like a flu"; "Now, you treat this like a flu"; "It's a little like the regular flu that we have flu shots for. And we'll essentially have a flu shot for this in a fairly quick manner."
February 27: “One day it’s like a miracle, it will disappear.”
Feb 28th - “We're ordering a lot of supplies. We're ordering a lot of, uh, elements that frankly we wouldn't be ordering unless it was something like this. But we're ordering a lot of different elements of medical.”
Feb 28th - Trump campaign rally
March 2nd - “You take a solid flu vaccine, you don't think that could have an impact, or much of an impact, on corona?”
March 2nd - “A lot of things are happening, a lot of very exciting things are happening and they’re happening very rapidly.”
March 4: “If we have thousands or hundreds of thousands of people that get better just by, you know, sitting around and even going to work — some of them go to work, but they get better.”
March 5th - “I NEVER said people that are feeling sick should go to work.”
March 5th - “The United States… has, as of now, only 129 cases… and 11 deaths. We are working very hard to keep these numbers as low as possible!”
March 6th - “I think we’re doing a really good job in this country at keeping it down… a tremendous job at keeping it down.”
March 6th - “Anybody right now, and yesterday, anybody that needs a test gets a test. They’re there. And the tests are beautiful…. the tests are all perfect like the letter was perfect. The transcription was perfect. Right? This was not as perfect as that but pretty good.”
March 6th - “I like this stuff. I really get it. People are surprised that I understand it… Every one of these doctors said, ‘How do you know so much about this?’ Maybe I have a natural ability. Maybe I should have done that instead of running for president.”
March 6th - “I don't need to have the numbers double because of one ship that wasn't our fault.”
March 7th - Trump golfs
March 8th - Trump golfs
March 8th - “We have a perfectly coordinated and fine tuned plan at the White House for our attack on CoronaVirus.”
March 9th - “This blindsided the world.”
March 13th - [Declared state of emergency]
March 17th - “This is a pandemic,” Mr. Trump told reporters. “I felt it was a pandemic long before it was called a pandemic.”
March 18th - "It’s not racist at all. No. Not at all. It comes from China. That’s why. It comes from China. I want to be accurate."
March 23th- Dow Jones closes at 18,591.93
March 25th - 3.3 million Americans file for unemployment.
March 30th - Dow Jones closes at 21,917.16
April 2nd - 6.6 million Americans file for unemployment.
Gwen, this is at least the THIRD time that you have posted this. Can you give us something original please?
The classics stand the test of time.
Guess you missed the video President Trump showed the press the other day. Kinda blows all of your bs out of the water.
Rump’s video WAS the BS.
“Trump PR Stunt Falls Flat, as White House Video Exposes His Failure to Prepare for Pandemic”
“Unprecedented decision’ by Trump to require his name on stimulus checks could slow delivery to millions”
Let’s vote this loser out before he tries to put his picture on the $1,000,000 bill (which someone will have to inform him doesn’t exist.).
With Trump it is always money/economy before the lives of people.
can we make sure that we are shut down till JUNE 10? My employer thinks we are opening on May 3 do they know something we don't? Please Clarify...how can a business violate the Governor? What do we do as employees? Do we go to work or stay home?
Follow the guidance of the Governor with a lengthy medical background, not a corporation who's first concern is money.
So Americans are suffering the worst pandemic sickness and financial hardship in a century and what is foremost on President-impeached Rump’s mind?
“Unprecedented decision’ by Trump to require his name on stimulus checks could slow delivery to millions”
"Economic Impact Payment checks are scheduled to go out on time and exactly as planned—there is absolutely no delay whatsoever," a spokesperson for the department said in a written statement. "In fact, we expect the first checks to be in the mail early next week, which is well in advance of when the first checks went out in 2008 and well in advance of initial estimates."
Yep... on time... after they re-tool the whole process to print the president’s name on them.
And, for the first time in American history a president has required his name be put on them.
If that doesn’t tell you what an insecure loser Rump is.... constantly needing his vanity stroked... I don’t know what does.
p.s... Rump’s toadies say one thing..... the people actually doing the work tell it like it is.
“ Computer code must be changed to include the president’s name, and the system must be tested, these officials said. “Any last-minute request like this will create a downstream snarl that will result in a delay,” said Chad Hooper, a quality-control manager who serves as national president of the IRS’s Professional Managers Association.”
Lets not interject facts please. It ruins their narrative.
Yeah... conservatives and facts ARE very poorly acquainted.
Thank goodness President Trump cares about the people. Shame Nancy doesnt care about anything other than the ice cream in her $5000 freezer.
Haha... Nancy crafted the welfare bill that Rump couldn’t wait to sign.... and then go play a round of golf.
“Trump Has Now Spent 334 Years Of Presidential Salary On Taxpayer Funded Golf Trips”
Talk about politicizing COVID-19, Rump won’t open open enrollment on Obamacare just as the need for affordable care is shooting up.
Poll must have been taken from Northam's wife !
Rick Fisk Wrote:Didnt think you had the balls to make the choice. Knowing you I believe you would rather people die so Trump is done. BTW, I voted for Bernie
I reply: Sure you did and pigs fly...You're just one more Trump Thumper running your cake hole...
VFOT has killed more due to not putting up traffic lights than this pandemic. VFOT has a cost analysis they will not put up a traffic light like on Lauderdale drive until enough people are killed at an intersection than this Virus. By percentages. Do the fact checking — tell the truth. Lack of VDOT leadership and in our cause by people who tow trailers over 28,000 dead men women and children including DR.Deckers wife on Hull street and he did not care ..the pony why are these lives getting attention but not this and why are people towing homemade trailers ?? http://www.old.dangeroustrailers.org/uploads/TA14new.pdf
Ronny, '
You've babbled right out of reality again.....
How many more American lives would have been saved if Rump has not downplayed this pandemic.... and then spread dangerous misinformation?
"We have it totally under control. It's one person coming in from China, and we have it under control. It’s going to be just fine.”
— Jan. 21, 2020 (interview)
“We pretty much shut it down coming in from China.”
— Feb. 2 (interview)
Feb. 26: "15 people have it and will go down to close to zero."
Feb. 26: "We have it totally under control."
March 4: "Anybody who wants a test can get a test."
March 25: "I would love to see the country open by Easter with the churches full.
Ok more people die in car accidents. Every year are we going to stop us from driving? Just today a man was killed locally in a car accident. We simply cannot prevent everything. We can reduce our chances but life is life and by percentages all of this simply does not add up to the damage it’s doing to us
peoe die in car accidents all the time. But if we self isolate for a few months we can dramatically reduce the number of coronavirus deaths after the virus runs its course.
If we could see such a huge decline in car deaths afterwards for only a few months of isolation we would isolate drivers too.
Make excuses for the racist in chief....Trump's incompetence is costing lives and you don't care....And you all get your panties in a twist when I point out what Ignorant Racist Goobers Trump's supporters are.....Spare me your babbling...
Throw that race car! Its the only thing you have.
If the virus restrictions are cramping your style, then go out without your mask and CATCH IT!!! We really don't care and we are sick of hearing your constant complaining. If you want to die to get the "economy going" for Trump's benefit, then BANG ON. Gov. Northam is doing a good job and we support him.
1.14.20 The World Health Organization echoes China’s assessment: “Preliminary investigations conducted by the Chinese authorities have found no clear evidence of human-to-human transmission of the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) identified in Wuhan, China.” This is five or six weeks after the first evidence of human-to-human transmission in Wuhan.
1.18.20 Despite the fact that Wuhan doctors know the virus is contagious, city authorities allow 40,000 families to gather and share home-cooked food in a Lunar New Year banquet.
1.21.20 Dr Anthony Fauci, NIH - National Institute of Allergies & Infectious Diseases: “…..this is not a major threat to the people of the United States, and this is not something that the citizens of the United States should be worried about.”
1.26.20 Dr Fauci: “The American people should not be worried or frightened by this. It’s a very, very low risk to the United States. It isn’t something that the American public needs to worry about or be frightened about.”
2.2.20 Jennifer Nuzzo, DrPH, Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health: “Past epidemics prove fighting coronavirus with travel bans is a mistake.”
2.4.20 WHO (World Health Organization) said Trump is overreacting with his travel ban.
3.27.20 CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield, later agreed with Dr. Fauci’s assessment, saying that at that time in January the information coming out of China suggested “they were pretty certain that this was not transmitted human to human.”
“Obviously that became corrected as they saw in the first three, four weeks in January that human to human spread was not only occurring, it’s actually, as I said, more infectious and I think that led to the situation that we’re in today. I think no one could have predicted how transmissible, how infectious this really is,” he added.
1.31.20 Joe Biden: “[N]ow [Trump’s] adding more countries to his list of who’s not welcome in America. It’s not who we are — and we’ll prove that when we beat Trump this November and end the ban.”
2.1.20 Joe Biden: “Yesterday, Donald Trump further diminished the United States in the eyes of the world by expanding his travel ban, placing new restrictions on the residents of six more nations that limit who is allowed to come to the United States.”
3.12.20 Joe Biden: “A wall will not stop the Coronavirus. Banning all travel from Europe – or any part of the world will not stop it”
3.27.20 CNN’s Jake Tapper: “Joe Biden’s campaign said Friday the former vice president supports President Trump’s January 31 decision to ban foreign nationals who had been in China within the previous 14 days from entering the United States.”
2.2.20 NYC Health Commissioner, Dr Oxiris Barbot, “There is no reason not to take the subway, not to take the bus, not to go out to your favorite restaurant, and certainly not to miss the parade next Sunday”
2.7.20 NYC Health Commissioner, Dr Oxiris Barbot, “We’re telling New Yorkers, go about your lives, take the subway, go out, enjoy life”
2.10.20 NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio: “We want to encourage” New Yorkers going out. “If you’re under 50 & you’re healthy, which is most New Yorkers, there’s very little threat here. This disease, even if you were to get it basically acts like a common cold or flu. And transmission is not that easy.”
2.14.20 NYC Mayor Bill De Blasio: “This should not stop you….from going to Chinatown & going out to eat”
3.2.20 NYC Health Commission, Dr. Oxiris Barbot: “We know there’s currently no indication that it’s easy to transmit by casual contact….We want New Yorkers to go about their daily lives, ride the subway, take the bus, go see your neighbors.”
3.3.20 NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio: “Since I am encouraging New Yorkers to go on with their lives + get out on the town despite Coronavirus, I thought I would offer some suggestions. Here’s the first: thru Thurs 3/5 go see “The Traitor”@ FilmLinc. If the “the Wire” was a true story + set in Italy, it would be this film.”
3.13.20 NYC Mayor Bill DeBlasio: “We want people to still to go on about their lives.”
3.19.20 NY Times: Gov Andrew Cuomo said, “I think that the fear is more contagious then the virus right now.”
1.29.20 BuzzFeed News: “Don’t worry about the coronavirus. Worry about the flu”
1.31.20 VOX Media: “is this going to be a deadly pandemic? No.”
2.1.20 Washington Post, Lenny Bernstein, Reporter covering Health & Medicine: “Get a grippe, America. The flu is a much bigger threat than coronavirus, for now.”
2.7.20 Daily Beast: “Coronavirus, with zero American fatalities, is dominating headlines, while the flu is the real threat”
3.4.20 CNN Anderson Cooper: “if you’re freaked out about the Coronavirus you should be more concerned about the flu.”
Yep.... Rump got it totally wrong. And his misinformation led to months of confusion.
p.s. The mainstream media does not make policy decisions for America.... or.... if you are suggesting Rumo does what VOX and and DailyBeast tell him to, you are truly out of your mind.
Hal Davis,
So What? None of the above are the president with the responsibility to keep us safe and alive...You're just making excuses for Trump...same as yesterday...Same as tomorrow...
I’m copying from Drake and adding one comment from Trump’s meltdown yesterday because he already made this point….
"We have it totally under control. It's one person coming in from China, and we have it under control. It’s going to be just fine.”
— Jan. 21, 2020 (interview)
“We pretty much shut it down coming in from China.”
— Feb. 2 (interview)
Feb. 26: "15 people have it and will go down to close to zero."
Feb. 26: "We have it totally under control."
March 4: "Anybody who wants a test can get a test."
March 25: "I would love to see the country open by Easter with the churches full.
April 13, 2020- The president has “absolute authority” to open the country..
Oh my!
Republicans told Americans not to vote for President Obama because he said “if you like your doctor you can keep your doctor.” Even when 98% of Americans indeed kept their own doctor. Some wanted to make the whole election about that.
So how much more bad is “ Anybody who wants a test can get a test." when MOST cannot gets a test. And that’s just ONE of 1,600+ lies PRIOR to COVOD-19????
“Fact Checker Analysis
President Trump made 16,241 false or misleading claims in his first three years”
Janis Peace commenting: We all better sit up, wake up, and realize all of this is Bible prophecy. Please if you do nothing else listen to Jonathan Cahn explain what this is all about in history as it relates to the Bible. You can easily find him in many places on Youtube by just typing in his name. I like to listen to him on religious talk shows as he explains all of this and why it is happening. Even if you believe you are not religious, I believe you will find this very interesting. We have stepped many steps too far and there is still time for all of us to repent and ask for forgiveness for our sins including me. He is so passionate about what he is saying if you have never really understood our life as it is, this may just turn your head to listen. He also has books out which can be found at most stores if you like to read. This is our trial period and it is real.
Janis,
Sorry to burst your bubble but there is no God...There is no such thing as Sin...The Bible was written by nomadic sheepherders thousands of years. The KJV bible was developed and approved in 1611...The things that will solve this pandemic are science and not listening to or voting for Republicans....
Who are you trying to convince?
Your Trump Administration hard at work to mess you over:
"In recent days, Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia, who has expressed concerns about unemployment insurance being too generous, has used his department’s authority over new laws enacted by Congress to limit who qualifies for joblessness assistance and to make it easier for small businesses not to pay family leave benefits. The new rules make it more difficult for gig workers such as Uber and Lyft drivers to get benefits, while making it easier for some companies to avoid paying their workers coronavirus-related sick and family leave."
https://www.washingtonpost.com/business/2020/04/10/labor-secretary-eugene-scalia-faces-blowback-he-curtails-scope-worker-relief-unemployment-crisis/
Melissa,
Good Post. Trump and his cronies hose average hard working Americans and many of them proclaim "Thank You Sir...May I have Another".
And dems try to keep everyone on the govt dole. Lord knows it has worked so very well for so many.
Hillary was investigated for 18 months for allegedly ignoring the signs resulting in the deaths of 4 Americans.
I wonder what Rump will face for ignoring the signs and causing 17,000+ American deaths.
"We have it totally under control. It's one person coming in from China, and we have it under control. It’s going to be just fine.”
— Jan. 21, 2020 (interview)
“We pretty much shut it down coming in from China.”
— Feb. 2 (interview)
question drakie. what would you rather see
many more deaths and trump wins relection
or trump defeated in the election
one choice only
the rest of you libs make one choice too
Those aren’t the only two choices.
How about Rump resigns now, takes Pence with him, and cedes the presidency to someone who will NOT ignore the advice of medical professionals.... like Speaker Pelosi.
What would you rather see?
Rump re-elected and we have the same failed response to the next pandemic.
Or Biden, who worked in an administration that handled Swine Flu and Ebola without needing to resort to social isolation, win.
One choice only
The rest of you cons make your choice too.
Didnt think you had the balls to make the choice. Knowing you I believe you would rather people die so Trump is done. BTW, I voted for Bernie.
Nancy P is a medical expert! LOL. You have said some stupid things in the past but this may take the cake.
https://youtu.be/fqg2kQDlPKw
See what a Doctor said about it.
Didn’t think you were stupid enough to expect an answer to a rigged question.
And your reading comprehension is as lame as your wit. Speaker Pelosi was proffered as someone who will make policy based on advice from medical experts. Not as one herself.
There would not have been this massive pandemic had Obama been in the White House. Trump's inaction early on is inexcusable. He'll be blamed for the tens of thousands of lost lives. No doubt about that.
BTW, see what Dr Fauci said on Jan 23rd.
https://youtu.be/fqg2kQDlPKw
Your spin?
That’s because that’s what Rump told him to say on Jan. 21. The whole administration is tainted.
"We have it totally under control. It's one person coming in from China, and we have it under control. It’s going to be just fine.”
— Jan. 21, 2020 (interview)
Rick Fisk
I want to see as few deaths as possible...Trump will be beaten in November regardless. And who died and make you the person who gets to decide on choices...Just like a Trump supporting Ignorant Racist Goober to try Lib Owning while people die..
TRUMP'S ACTIONS DURING CORONA VIRUS OUTBREAK:
Dec 18th - House Impeaches Trump
Jan 8th - First CDC warning
Jan 9th - Trump campaign rally
Jan 14th - Trump campaign rally
Jan 16h - House sends impeachment articles to Senate
Jan 18th - Trump golfs
Jan 19th - Trump golfs
Jan 20th - first case of corona virus in the US, Washington State.
Jan 22nd - “We have it totally under control. It’s one person coming in from China. It’s going to be just fine.”
Jan 28th - Trump campaign rally
Jan 30th - Trump campaign rally
Feb 1st - Trump golfs
Feb 2nd - “We pretty much shut it down coming in from China."
Feb 5th - Senate votes to acquit. Then takes a five-day weekend.
Feb 10th - Trump campaign rally
Feb 12th - Dow Jones closes at an all time high of 29,551.42
Feb 15h - Trump golfs
Feb 19th - Trump campaign rally
Feb 20th - Trump campaign rally
Feb 21st - Trump campaign rally
Feb 24th - “The Coronavirus is very much under control in the USA… Stock Market starting to look very good to me!”
Feb 25h - “CDC and my Administration are doing a GREAT job of handling Coronavirus.”
Feb 25h - “I think that's a problem that’s going to go away… They have studied it. They know very much. In fact, we’re very close to a vaccine.”
Feb 26th - “The 15 (cases in the US) within a couple of days is going to be down to close to zero.”
Feb 26th - “We're going very substantially down, not up.” Also "This is a flu. This is like a flu"; "Now, you treat this like a flu"; "It's a little like the regular flu that we have flu shots for. And we'll essentially have a flu shot for this in a fairly quick manner."
February 27: “One day it’s like a miracle, it will disappear.”
Feb 28th - “We're ordering a lot of supplies. We're ordering a lot of, uh, elements that frankly we wouldn't be ordering unless it was something like this. But we're ordering a lot of different elements of medical.”
Feb 28th - Trump campaign rally
March 2nd - “You take a solid flu vaccine, you don't think that could have an impact, or much of an impact, on corona?”
March 2nd - “A lot of things are happening, a lot of very exciting things are happening and they’re happening very rapidly.”
March 4: “If we have thousands or hundreds of thousands of people that get better just by, you know, sitting around and even going to work — some of them go to work, but they get better.”
March 5th - “I NEVER said people that are feeling sick should go to work.”
March 5th - “The United States… has, as of now, only 129 cases… and 11 deaths. We are working very hard to keep these numbers as low as possible!”
March 6th - “I think we’re doing a really good job in this country at keeping it down… a tremendous job at keeping it down.”
March 6th - “Anybody right now, and yesterday, anybody that needs a test gets a test. They’re there. And the tests are beautiful…. the tests are all perfect like the letter was perfect. The transcription was perfect. Right? This was not as perfect as that but pretty good.”
March 6th - “I like this stuff. I really get it. People are surprised that I understand it… Every one of these doctors said, ‘How do you know so much about this?’ Maybe I have a natural ability. Maybe I should have done that instead of running for president.”
March 6th - “I don't need to have the numbers double because of one ship that wasn't our fault.”
March 7th - Trump golfs
March 8th - Trump golfs
March 8th - “We have a perfectly coordinated and fine tuned plan at the White House for our attack on CoronaVirus.”
March 9th - “This blindsided the world.”
March 13th - [Declared state of emergency]
March 17th - “This is a pandemic,” Mr. Trump told reporters. “I felt it was a pandemic long before it was called a pandemic.”
March 18th - "It’s not racist at all. No. Not at all. It comes from China. That’s why. It comes from China. I want to be accurate."
March 23th- Dow Jones closes at 18,591.93
March 25th - 3.3 million Americans file for unemployment.
March 30th - Dow Jones closes at 21,917.16
April 2nd - 6.6 million Americans file for unemployment
Great post and timeline. I'm saving it to use later and as a reference. Well done
Help yourself, Hal.
Stoney looks good in the Gov's mask. Such a leader. Tire slasher cover-up? There's the voter base.
Rick Fisk WroteThen why didnt barry fix it when he was prez. Wasnt he the perfect human being? Oh wait, he was the one who left the cupboards empty.
I reply: Trump's been president for over 3 years...You're just making weak excuses for Trump
Absolutely! Rump has had 3 years to fix any perceived shortcomings from President Obama’s great run in America with record uninterrupted months of job and stock market growth EVEN WHILE combatting Swine flu and Ebola.
that it. the shining light on the one who did no wrong. Rich
More like casting the spotlight on the president-impeached who has also failed America in this regard.
Useful tool at Washington Post: https://www.washingtonpost.com/graphics/2020/investigations/coronavirus-hospitals-data/?itid=hp_hp-banner-main_virussystems-1050am%3Ahomepage%2Fstory-ans#interactive
Type in your zip code and see # of hospital beds, ICU beds, ventilators. Decide how much you want to tempt Fate.
"Siting is most often concerned with location. Citing is most often encountered in the sense of “to name in a citation”; it may also mean “to mention as an example” or “to order to appear in a court of law.“. https://www.merriam-webster.com/dictionary/siting
Something else about the numbers of deaths: COVID-19 can cause cardiac arrest, kidney failure or liver failure. Initial cause of death can be cardiac arrest but may be entirely due to COVID-19.
Again, Hughes' lawsuit is frivolous and completely undeserving of being heard at a later time. All he wanted was a reason to get the injunction. I hope his lawyer bleeds him dry.
Janis Peace commenting: The ABC Stores were never necessary in the first place. I think all of the people dealing with alcoholics should put them in a cab and send them straight to Governor Northam who came up with the idea to leave these stores open. Sounds to me like he is trying to make up the difference in money by allowing restaurants now to have carry out drinks. If you have never dealt with an alcoholic and you are making these laws, you need to live with one for a while and maybe the laws would change. Think of all of the people trapped in houses with drunks plus all of the children who have to listen to the arguing of people. This is going to do a lot of damage all around. Mailing alcohol to houses is another problem. There might have been hope for some alcoholics who are trying to stop but our state is giving them every opportunity to drink all they can get their hands on. What is going to happen when a drunk kills someone on the road or otherwise? You certainly can't sue the bar or the bartender. Maybe you can sue the Government for making all of this alcohol so readily available. Oh that's right, all the lawyers are thick with the Government, oh well.
Also, on another subject, these plastic partitions they are putting up at cash registers are only blocking the front. The back side of the clerk is trapped between the next register and the front of theirs leaving them right in the middle of germs. If you are going to put something up it needs to be on both sides of the register not just the front.
People need to stop worrying about the bottom line right now and start worrying about life and death.
It was very predictable all of these people would die out at Canterbery Nursing Home right from the beginning cases. At first, if anyone remembers, they did not want help from the Department of Health. Why? If they had removed those who weren't testing positive, all of these may not have died.
Also, people need to stop playing politics during this time. Do what is best for everyone. Just use plain common sense to save lives.
Trump made it political from the very beginning, Janis, by calling it a "Democrat hoax" and not taking action because he was afraid it would affect his re-election and he's still making it political by playing favorites regarding which states get what they need even before they ask for it.
A cocktail before dinner or a glass of wine may well be a regular evening practice -- it's called gracious living. Making sure that isn't taken away too allows some normalcy to an otherwise abnormal time. Don't assume that the couple who ran out of bourbon are alcoholics.
Actually this is not true. I initially bought this faux story as well until I read Trump's actual comments that had been omitted by so many.
Trump, while citing the politicization of this horrific event by many - yes, predominantly his Democrat opponents as a Hoax to hurt him in November, he made it clear that the Coronavirus was NOT a hoax. It was in the original story that continues to be misrepresented with a deceptively edited summary.
And to very frank, this horrific politicization is no more evident than we see by many of the commenters on this very RTD Comments.
But I am absolutely certainly that you totally disagree....and you have never seen any politicization of this horrible virus.....except by Trump and his supporters.
Hmmmm.... why did Rump even bring up democrats during a coronavirus briefing? And to criticize an entire segment of the population, no less?
When did you EVER see a report of President Obama calling republicans liars in a public address?
As long as he is politicizing a pandemic he is fair game.
Here's Trump's actual words...yes he called CV19 the Democrats new hoax...“The Democrats are politicizing the coronavirus. They're politicizing it,” Trump told his supporters. “One of my people came up to me and said, ‘Mr. President, they tried to beat you on Russia, Russia, Russia.’ That did not work out too well. They could not do it. They tried the impeachment hoax.”
And like always you and the other Trump supporters make excuses for this abhorrent incompetent president
Sure sounds like Rump is going out of his way to politicize what should be an otherwise fact based briefing on coronavirus activity.
It always strikes normal people as SO ironic that republicans will nitpick every democratic statement to find the tiniest flaw in the truth while wholeheartedly backing what THIS gut is telling them.
“Fact Checker Analysis
President Trump made 16,241 false or misleading claims in his first three years”
Janis,
You should talk to Trump. He's made this political from the beginning. It was a Democratic hoax, anyone who wants a test can get a test, Chloroquine and ZPacks cures CV19....On and on..Now in excess of 60,000 Americans will die..,
Average daily coronavirus deaths now exceed average daily deaths from cancer and heart attacks. It’s the #1 killer in America.
https://public.flourish.studio/visualisation/1727839/
And where was Rump when we should have been ramping up our medical protocols? He was denying there was a problem.
"We have it totally under control. It's one person coming in from China, and we have it under control. It’s going to be just fine.”
— Jan. 21, 2020 (interview)
“We pretty much shut it down coming in from China.”
— Feb. 2 (interview)
Drakie, still dont think they are backing off their numbers? Thank GOD President Trump put in the travel ban. I know you called him all sorts of names but the facts are the facts. HE saved THOUSANDS of lives.
Trump and the Fox Bull*horn can make up all the numbers they want...and they do. These are not facts and even if they could be corroborated the complete lack of preparation for several months, the lack of test kits available and the lag time introduced by first requiring that everything be validated by the CDC probably would wipe out the number of lives saved by the number of lives subsequently lost.
Then why didnt barry fix it when he was prez. Wasnt he the perfect human being? Oh wait, he was the one who left the cupboards empty.
TDS at its best. EVERY NEWS OUTLET AGREES!!! The estimates were way off. Get you head out of your arse.
The travel ban was closing the barn door after the horse had already escaped. Rump, as usual, was focused on closing the dour to other races when he should have been focused on ramping up healthcare.
And President Obama did prepare for this and Rump torpedoed it.
“Trump disbanded NSC pandemic unit that experts had praised”
And mist infections in the USA came from Europe, not China, anyway. But Tump isn’t so happy about banking caucasians.
“Most New York Coronavirus Cases Came From Europe, Genomes Show”
p. s. Sad that DlCK is cheering 469,000 CONFIRMED. USA infections and 17,000 citizens dead.
Hillary was investigated for 18 months for allegedly ignoring the signs resulting in the deaths of 4 Americans.
I wonder what Rump will face for lying about the evidence and causing 17,000+ American deaths.
"We have it totally under control. It's one person coming in from China, and we have it under control. It’s going to be just fine.”
— Jan. 21, 2020 (interview)
“We pretty much shut it down coming in from China.”
— Feb. 2 (interview)
https://www.google.com/search?client=firefox-b-1-d&q=estimates+of+virus+deaths+drop
USA - Total Infections Reported (to date): 506,008
Total Coronavirus Deaths (to date): 18,883
https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/country/us/
The travel ban was and is ineffective...Americans brought COVID19 home. No ban would help that. Thousands are dying because of Trump's incompetence.
Drake, you must be ecstatic that so many are dying ... while you stupidly blame Trump for all of them. So easy to see things AFTER they have happened.
Oh where are the 'militias' now, when we actually need them? Were they just a bunch of hot air? We are really being trampled by the government -- and nobody is saying a peep, now that the rubber has hit the road.
Give me a break you Ammon Bundy wannabe. You and your ilk are the ones that are full of hot air. "Local elections set for next month will be pushed to November, pending action from the General Assembly, Northam said. He is also pushing the June Congressional primaries back two weeks, from June 9 to June 23."
That doesn't sound like trampling to me. That sounds like a Governor who has enough sense to not want people needlessly exposed to coronavirus.
Sad that LD considers that having to be inconvenienced in his life is “being trampled on by the government”.
Americans are better than that. They stuck together during WWII and supported measures taken by the government to keep America as safe as possible.
It’s unpatriotic Americans like him who are prolonging their crisis.
REALLY rich seeing drakie talk about patriotism.
Really rich seeing DlCK trying to dis my patriotism when he voted for Rump.
Hey Governor tell the truth I need to pay bills are we out of work till June 10 yes or no. I work RetIl selling clothing I don’t want to get sick
Thought you said you already got sick. Did you not file for unemployment compensation?
It is a sad state that republicans may have finally begin to realize only now what a terrible price America is paying for their terrible choice at the ballot box in 2016.
Now America sees what happens when you place the presidency in the hands of someone so inept and unqualified.
HRC told us that a Rump presidency would be catastrophic and she was right. Millions out of work.... a stock market in free fall.
This is what happens when people vote stupid in revenge for having had an African American President.
Now we see how terrible leadership-by-denial can be.
"We have it totally under control. It's one person coming in from China, and we have it under control. It’s going to be just fine.”
— Jan. 21, 2020 (interview)
“We pretty much shut it down coming in from China.”
— Feb. 2 (interview)
My thoughts exactly, Drake.
And you dribble right behind him. Sad
And DlCK obsesses over us both.
You really must have a very low IQ.
At least we're not Trump supporting Ignorant Racist Goobers who believe the BS he spews
Hal, I invite you to link ANYTHING i have written that is racist. Its sad that you and yours have to resort to pulling the race card. And btw drakie, I voted for Bernie.
You are so clever drakie. your hate must consume you. sad little man
answer my question....if we are not working due to the shutdown.....are we not going back to work until June 10? Tell me an answer so I and we can plan. Are we out of work until June 10..... Yes or no tell me an answer.
C'mon, nobody has a crystal ball. Plan for the worst.
I got your answer, Ronny. Just as you tell USA when the virus will stop infecting hundred more every day.
Keep cheering for more sickness and death drakie. Its your MO. I guess you are sad that the numbers wont be as high as you had hoped for. Thank God President Trump put in the travel ban. You remember? The one you claimed was racist?
Where did I ever mention Rump’s travel ban, DlCK?
Republicans DO LOVE their fake news and lies.
I would plan for June at the very least. June would be a best case scenario for a safe return to business but if more people don’t use the preventative methods that the WHO recommends it could easily go longer.
Mounting sickness and death because Rump tried to ignore this to avoid election year bad news. Now America pays the price for his ineptitude. This guy’s gotta’ go.
"We have it totally under control. It's one person coming in from China, and we have it under control. It’s going to be just fine.”
— Jan. 21, 2020 (interview)
“We pretty much shut it down coming in from China.”
— Feb. 2 (interview)
You do know China has been shut down for some time
And yet they are sending free ventilators to NYC while Rump is playing politics with them.
It does not fit his narrative. His TDS eats at him every day. LOL
Talk about someone whose narrative is at odds with reality.... DlCK has again had to face what a failed president Rump is. He can’t even supply the ventilators the Chinese are giving New York for free.
Exactly why I can't drive UBER...how do you give 6 feet in your car? My wife is an X Ray Tech...I cannot bring home the virus then she goes to work to take x rays of children, and adults...and then maybe give them the Virus.
If they didn’t commit the crime they would not be in jail to get the virus
Knowingly subjecting anyone to disease is cruel and inhumane.
A perfect republican policy.
dibbles and pms voter base
More idiocy.
Can you give me a link to that policy drakie?
If you can’t see it with your own eyes, DlCK, you are just not paying attention.
For those who are whining that people are “politicizing” the crisis by criticizing Rump’s inept handling and misinformation.... let’s revisit the loyal opposition’s comments when President Obama was fighting Ebola... which did NOT result in shutting down the country and crashing the stock market.
“Republicans take aim at U.S. Ebola response after fourth case emerges”
“Trump in 2014 said Obama was 'a psycho' not to immediately cancel flights into the US amid Ebola outbreak in West Africa”
And this from 2 years ago... long after President Obama saves us from Ebola.
“GOP Florida gov candidate: I was wrong and Obama was right on Ebola response”
“Any further fumbles, bumbles or missteps ... can no longer be tolerated," [republican Darryl] Issa told a hearing of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee.... “ FOUR Americans died.
How much worse that Rump’s fumbles, bumbles, and missteps have resulted in THOUSANDS of American deaths from COBID-19??!!
There is no comparison between EBOLA and this virus in the US. Ebola didn't affect the US.
Ebola didn't affect the US because the US took steps to stop it...
Yeah... President Obama was all over Ebola before it even got here.
Rump lies to America, again, and said he had it under control.
"We have it totally under control. It's one person coming in from China, and we have it under control. It’s going to be just fine.”
— Jan. 21, 2020 (interview)
“We pretty much shut it down coming in from China.”
— Feb. 2 (interview)
CVS staff are wearing masks now. If the grocery store staff isn't, they should.
Exactly —- it’s in the Air and the idiots in our government wants to put us into the contraption camp at the convention center with the same crappy air systems that are poorly maintained. Listen up people we have idiots who want to get us sicker .....
What, in heaven's name, are you blathering about?
Just a reminder:
"The Trump administration received its first formal notification of the outbreak of the coronavirus in China on Jan. 3. Within days, U.S. spy agencies were signaling the seriousness of the threat to Trump by including a warning about the coronavirus — the first of many — in the President’s Daily Brief.
"And yet, it took 70 days from that initial notification for Trump to treat the coronavirus not as a distant threat or harmless flu strain well under control, but as a lethal force that had outflanked America’s defenses and was poised to kill tens of thousands of citizens. That more-than-two-month stretch now stands as critical time that was squandered."
https://www.washingtonpost.com/national-security/2020/04/04/coronavirus-government-dysfunction/?arc404=true
Instead:
Campaign rallies: Jan 9, Jan 14, Jan 28, Jan 30, Feb 10, Feb 19, Feb 20, Feb 21 & Feb 28
Golf trips: Jan 18, Jan 19, Feb 1, Feb 15, Mar 7 & Mar 8
TRUMP ACTIVITY :
Dec 18th - House Impeaches Trump
Jan 8th - First CDC warning
Jan 9th - Trump campaign rally
Jan 14th - Trump campaign rally
Jan 16h - House sends impeachment articles to Senate
Jan 18th - Trump golfs
Jan 19th - Trump golfs
Jan 20th - first case of corona virus in the US, Washington State.
Jan 22nd - “We have it totally under control. It’s one person coming in from China. It’s going to be just fine.”
Jan 28th - Trump campaign rally
Jan 30th - Trump campaign rally
Feb 1st - Trump golfs
Feb 2nd - “We pretty much shut it down coming in from China."
Feb 5th - Senate votes to acquit. Then takes a five-day weekend.
Feb 10th - Trump campaign rally
Feb 12th - Dow Jones closes at an all time high of 29,551.42
Feb 15h - Trump golfs
Feb 19th - Trump campaign rally
Feb 20th - Trump campaign rally
Feb 21st - Trump campaign rally
Feb 24th - “The Coronavirus is very much under control in the USA… Stock Market starting to look very good to me!”
Feb 25h - “CDC and my Administration are doing a GREAT job of handling Coronavirus.”
Feb 25h - “I think that's a problem that’s going to go away… They have studied it. They know very much. In fact, we’re very close to a vaccine.”
Feb 26th - “The 15 (cases in the US) within a couple of days is going to be down to close to zero.”
Feb 26th - “We're going very substantially down, not up.” Also "This is a flu. This is like a flu"; "Now, you treat this like a flu"; "It's a little like the regular flu that we have flu shots for. And we'll essentially have a flu shot for this in a fairly quick manner."
February 27: “One day it’s like a miracle, it will disappear.”
Feb 28th - “We're ordering a lot of supplies. We're ordering a lot of, uh, elements that frankly we wouldn't be ordering unless it was something like this. But we're ordering a lot of different elements of medical.”
Feb 28th - Trump campaign rally
March 2nd - “You take a solid flu vaccine, you don't think that could have an impact, or much of an impact, on corona?”
March 2nd - “A lot of things are happening, a lot of very exciting things are happening and they’re happening very rapidly.”
March 4: “If we have thousands or hundreds of thousands of people that get better just by, you know, sitting around and even going to work — some of them go to work, but they get better.”
March 5th - “I NEVER said people that are feeling sick should go to work.”
March 5th - “The United States… has, as of now, only 129 cases… and 11 deaths. We are working very hard to keep these numbers as low as possible!”
March 6th - “I think we’re doing a really good job in this country at keeping it down… a tremendous job at keeping it down.”
March 6th - “Anybody right now, and yesterday, anybody that needs a test gets a test. They’re there. And the tests are beautiful…. the tests are all perfect like the letter was perfect. The transcription was perfect. Right? This was not as perfect as that but pretty good.”
March 6th - “I like this stuff. I really get it. People are surprised that I understand it… Every one of these doctors said, ‘How do you know so much about this?’ Maybe I have a natural ability. Maybe I should have done that instead of running for president.”
March 6th - “I don't need to have the numbers double because of one ship that wasn't our fault.”
March 7th - Trump golfs
March 8th - Trump golfs
March 8th - “We have a perfectly coordinated and fine tuned plan at the White House for our attack on CoronaVirus.”
March 9th - “This blindsided the world.”
March 13th - [Declared state of emergency]
March 17th - “This is a pandemic,” Mr. Trump told reporters. “I felt it was a pandemic long before it was called a pandemic.”
March 18th - "It’s not racist at all. No. Not at all. It comes from China. That’s why. It comes from China. I want to be accurate."
March 23th- Dow Jones closes at 18,591.93
March 25th - 3.3 million Americans file for unemployment.
March 30th - Dow Jones closes at 21,917.16
April 2nd - 6.6 million Americans file for unemployment.
Rump just layers lies upon lies and the cult of Rump eats it up.
gwenny, how's your investments, ours are doing well.
I'm on Easy Street. A simple life is a good life.
Lies. Nobody’s investments are doing exceptionally well. Well except a hoard of Senators and Reps who sold off millions after private briefings before alerting the public. Even telling the public to stay calm and hold on to your stocks. Then going out and buying stock in medical equipment and ventilator manufacturing. So go ahead and tap dance around the $h!t hasn’t fully hit the fan yet.
Now Rump wants everyone to wear masks in public.
I guess COVID-19 IS worse than the flu after all.... for all those hold-out doubters.
Drake , bury the politics and support America and your President in defeating this Pandemic !
Trump has done nothing but play politics with this pandemic from the beginning including calling the seriousness of it a "Democrat hoax" and deciding that only the most sycophantic governors get the most supplies and equipment. He isn't deserving of support because he doesn't act like a real POTUS but more like a stand-up monologist.
Exactly.... I’ll stop playing politics and support the president-impeached when he stops playing politics a nd supports Americans... not just the cult of Rump.
“ Trump Attacks Democrats Hours After Calling for Bipartisanship
March 12, 2020 - On Wednesday night, President Trump implored the nation’s political leadership to “stop the partisanship” and come together to confront the coronavirus pandemic. On Thursday morning, he woke up and immediately issued partisan attacks on Democratic congressional leaders.”
I can see it now. Till the 4th of July.
Sing to “Saturday In The Park” By Chicago
Quarantine in my home
Maybe till the forth of July
Quarantine in my home
Maybe till the forth of July
I got movies, I got munchies
But no toilet paper
To clean up my behind
Everybody is a carrier
Can’t you get it ( Yes you can)
And we’ve been waiting for such a long time for Quarantine.
Quarantine in our homes
Maybe till the forth of July
Quarantine in our homes
Maybe till the forth of July
People sneezing, people coughing
A man selling face masks
Who used to sell hot dogs
Will you speed it change the world
Can you get it .(Yes you can)
And we’ve been waiting such a long time for Quarantine.
Stock market riders fly the colors of the day
A Stock Man still can sell stocks his own way
Listen Children all is not lost school is lost oh no no!
Hospitals overwhelmed. Va. has 143 and 400 patients, some are overwhelmed.
2,500 cases, majority have no symptoms.
50+ dead, almost all had other life threatening illnesses.
And we are still below the number of auto deaths in the same period. Slowing to a halt has likely saved many from 'surprise death'.
There has been no info on flu deaths, usually above 50,000 in the US. 3 million die each year and the 5,000 or 50,000 who die of this virus(with complications) would likely be a part of that number.
The panic is hard to fathom.
What panic are you talking about? The measured fact based response to an international pandemic?
What’s hard to fathom is your attempts to downplay the loss of life of 100,000 - 240,000 additional Americans that would not die if Rump had not himself ignored the coronavirus.
Americans are now living with the results of actions of people like you who downplay the seriousness of a pandemic.
Now Governor Northam’s actions have the full backing and support of the Rump administration.
He had no choice Flaky …. if he hadn't, youse and the other Socialist on here would have called him a racist otherwise. Hallelujah, Checkmate, and Period.
Yeah... Rump IS a wimp that folds at the slightest democratic criticism. I’m glad you are finally acknowledging what a weak wuss Rump is.
Annnnnd touchè!
It is starting to look like you are diseased by this Trump thing. Most of us are asymptomatic, ignoring it 'till it's gone. Your infection is not contagious, believe me.
Tracy, Trump does not care about democrats. He's finally taking this seriously because he thinks a million people dying would cost him the election in 2020.
His prospects are on the dark side of dismal as it is.
Get Lost …. like Flaky Drakie ….. you care nothing about anything other than beating Trump an election …. which means 4 more years of acting the fool for those who cannot stand losing, especially to Trump. Hallelujah, Checkmate, and Period.
Poor Spacy Peter. Already admitting Rump’s November defeat by having no better comeback than to whine at his betters. He sure doesn’t have any facts to support him
Annnnnd touchè!
It seems you are obsessed with me. Flattering but creepy.
Another one of the “asymptomatic”, walking among us spreading the disease.... until it nails them as well.
Obviously you are ignoring Rump. How else could you NOT be critical of how he let coronavirus get out of control? How else could you NOT be concerned with 700,000+ Americans losing their job or a stock market in free fall?
Dispense with the Politics and support your country !
Spoken like a true republican watching his candidates hopes evaporate.
Please look back on the comments when President Obama was dealing with Ebola. How supportive were our republican friends?
“Republicans take aim at U.S. Ebola response after fourth case emerges”
“ Trump in 2014 said Obama was 'a psycho' not to immediately cancel flights into the US amid Ebola outbreak in West Africa”
James, I couldn't agree more. Republicans need to stop playing partisan politics and support social distancing!
Just models. I know with weather, models are frequently 'off'. From the very start of this, Northam has been preaching"long haul". Could it be that he wants it that way? Sure seems like it; really does.
Uh... these aren’t chaos models like weather. They are predictive models based on actual repeatable data curves.
Why is the cult of Rump so stupid?
Oh.... yeah.
Now president-impeached Rump has called off elections and declared himself president-for-the-foreseeable-future!
Now no-body Flaky Drakie may have to enjoy Trump's rump as President-for-the-foreseeable-future!
Look at the bright side Flaky …. you don't get to vote, then you aren't a loser again. Hallelujah, Checkmate, and Period.
Made you look! APRIL FOOLS!!!!
OMG! I almost had a stroke.
😁
More outright garbage from Drake.
Made you look! APRIL FOOLS!
This is no April's Fool joke. Unfortunately, it is just the standard EVERY DAY rantings that we read from Drake, and a few others suffering from TDS viruses.....quite contagious from some far left websites, blogs and even some media sources.
Yeah, this is equally true on at the far ends of the political spectrum of both the Left & Right.
And no, it did NOT make me look. It just brought a chuckle.
Amazing how Hal has to admit he gets the joke only on the day after it’s been exposed. Sad
I think his real joke is suggesting readers take any of his comments seriously.
The REAL joke is watching you guys try to spread misinformation in the style of Rump.
Link?
Haha.... you’re slow.... and fixated on only my comments.
Read the rest of the replies to see that you are an April Fool!
AT Bon Secours: When we lose, YOU lose.
So now Rump’s top doc says 100,000 to 200,000 will die? And 100,000 is the LOW end of the estimate? And Rump says if 100,000 Americans die he’s “doing a very good job’??!!!
No wonder the state governors are cranking up their coronavirus restrictions.
This is a far cry from the misinformation he was spreading in January that set America so far behind in preparedness.
“We have it totally under control. It's one person coming in from China, and we have it under control. It’s going to be just fine.”
— Jan. 21, 2020 (interview)
“We pretty much shut it down coming in from China.”
— Feb. 2 (interview)
How many more Americans will be dead come Election Day that would have been alive if republicans hadn’t foisted Rump’s ineptitude in the country.
“Trump spent weeks downplaying the coronavirus — but now thinks keeping US deaths under 100,000 would be 'a very good job'”
seems as though they have backed off those numbers drakie. Hope you are not too terribly upset,
“They” didn’t back off anything.
“White House task force projects 100,000 to 240,000 deaths in U.S., even with mitigation efforts“
April 1, 2020 at 12:02 AM EDT
Get your head out of Rump’s fake news arse, Rick.
Drake you're repeating yourself. Don't you have anything new? After posting over 120 times on this subject, you must be exhausted. Get back on your meds.
The classics are immortal.
Sadly for Rumpers, his presidency is almost over.
How narcissistic of Rick to think that just because cause he sees my posts everyone else must follow them daily.
New readers every day, Rick. New readers.
I think Northam has effectively help to bankrupt half or more of the small businesses in the state.
No, COVID-19 did.
Melissa is correct that the Coronavirus is to blame, not Northam.
We need to support and follow the directives of Northam and our health/medical leaders at this time.
Hal, we gave Governor Blackface the benefit of the doubt, and he failed miserably, he is just another Democratic Socialist that wants to create victims, where productive enterprise once existed, he is a statist political hack.
Fred: Speaking of "socialist," I suppose you're going to pass up accepting the stimulus check, right?
Oh... Fake News Fred always makes accusations without a thing to back them up.... except maybe sometimes some alt right fake news.
No more than Roy Cooper in North Carolina, Larry Hogan in Maryland, or any of the other governors imposing stay-at-home.
None of this would have been necessary if Rump has taken it seriously early in and managed it as well as President Obama managed the Swine Flu and Ebola threats.
The rumpster did it, just ask dribble D and PMS
Everyone sees it.
Good point Bruce, Governor Blackface started off well, as a doctor, he understood the medical aspects of the issue. Now, however, Governor Blackface, a well established two faced liar, is going full politics, and he would be OK with bankrupting many small businesses, and then blaming the Republicans and President Trump. Governor Blackface like far too many Democratic Socialists just won't let a crisis stop them from playing politics, we saw it with Nancy Pelosi and her hold up of the CARES bill, and we saw it from Chuck Schumer in the Senate, they both put BIG, unnecessary pork in the bill, then stalled it, until Republicans gave in to their demands, just to get it done and to help the American people...….Rest assured, that Americans will remember the Democrats dragging their feet, while Republicans and President Trump solved REAL problems.
Fred: You'll break you neck getting to the bank to cash that "socialist" check the impeached president is going to send you.
Haha... Fake News Fred, all that Americans will remember about the pandemic is how bad it was because Rump lied to them and mismanaged the whole thing.
Has the Gov asked Virginia what we want or expect? Does he respect the people who believe the virus, being a natural phenom, should not cause a police state and loss of all freedom? No. Many of us, and he has no measure, believe life should go on and we will take whatever hit nature provides. To battle the natural earth to a point we are not living means this will become a common event.
100,000 dead and maimed EACH YEAR does not keep us shut down or slowed down.
The Gov loves his fast cars.
“Has the Gov asked Virginia what we want or expect?”
The majority elected him to make these decisions.
And “cause a police state and loss of all freedom” is just fake news. People can go about obtaining the necessities of life. And still veg out on the sofa with their cable TV.
And the fact that someone causes a traffic accident doesn’t present the likelihood that the rest of the nation will also be infected with it.
So sorry this cramps your style, Howie.
Anyone who compares a pandemic with road fatalities has neither style, nor class, nor decency, nor a brain.
Or you can suck it up and be a team player. If everyone had done social distancing, it would have only lasted three weeks. We could be back to normal right now.
That's JPS.
Actually Getbis 💯 % right.
It's time to release the suburban and rural people to go back to normal life. Do what you want for the cities, but there is no reason to do a stay at home in the suburban communities. The # of cases is well below normal sick levels.
And when those rural people travel to the city to see a specialist doctor or visit a relative/friend or shop at Costco, BJ’s, etc. they take the virus right on home with them.
And, unless the # of cases is currently zero in rural and suburban, which it isn’t, those rural and suburban people will increasingly spread the virus among themselves. Bringing it home from their restaurants and businesses and other places they are allowed to congregate. The # of cases is growing even now.
“Sunday Update: First COVID-19 Deaths in Southwest Virginia“
Sorry, suburbs and rural are just extensions of the big city.
(Sheesh.... where do they find these people? Oh... yeah... Rump campaign rallies)
So 350 million are going to stop living so some don't get sick and 100,000 elderly live a few more months. In a few months, 1 million will die regardless, 250,000 of cancer and heart disease alone. We are throwing the baby out with the bath water.
Do you enjoy making a fool of yourself in public?
I think you're more concerned about how this affects Howard Crosby than you are about 350 million other people.
Another heartless putz heard from.
Howard, it's not just the elderly. I guarantee you know some immunocompromised people or people with health issues that are young and have long, productive futures ahead of them. Well, futures may be dependent on you abiding by the guidelines.
What you fail to understand, Kev, is that the virus will eventually get to the suburban areas and then the rural areas with the rural areas being the least equipped to handle an influx of virus patients. The reason to stay at home is to keep the spread of the virus at a manageable level so as not to overwhelm the hospitals. They still have to take care of people with various other illnesses and injuries.
People do work in the city but live in the suburbs or out in the country, you know.
Look at the "Highest case rate per capita in Virginia" chart high in this report, Kevin. With the exception of the cities of Charlottesville and Willamsburg, all those with the highest case rates are either suburban or rural.
This order just killed about 40% of all restaurants. Under Eats—- Door Dash —— look ....at some point we cannot live like this. What would the Caveman do?
It isn't forever, but for sure the people who have been ignoring social distancing and other measures are making it worse and prolonging the problem.
All these non profits and all these scammers who now lone the piggy bank is open are going to over bill especially the hospitals because they know this is the time to rip off the Government. My point?? Federal ptision fir years if you are found scamming .
If anyone is going to rip off the government, i.e. us taxpayers, it's going to be the corporations that are getting part of that $500B and letting Trump fight their battle against disclosure and accountability for them.
Is someone keeping score on the self-important Drake Butler's comments. I'm pretty sure that he is over 100 by now on this one story. Deranged.
You're right he needs to get back on his medication!
Kinda’ creepy how these guys obsess over me, right?
I read one or two of his and PMS post daily just to realize how sane I am.
Another obsessive personality.
Definitely some psychology issues. This started before CV-19 took hold so can't blame it on that. He's a wowser.
And all you got is a snowflake whine against the truth because you can’t find anything to contradict facts like this.
Reported on Saturday.
“Fact check: Trump makes another round of misstatements during coronavirus briefing”
Conservatives hate when other people use their rights. Only gun toting, bible thumping 'Mericans get to speak their mind. If you're a lib, the small government needs to strip you of your right to comment on the RTD just as Jebus intended.
He has no life - this is his only outlet and/or audience. Sad.
From the Washington Times 30 Mar:
In a statement, the Department of Health and Human Services also said that it had also received 30 million doses of hydroxychloroquine sulfate donated by Sandoz and 1 million doses of chloroquine phosphate donated by Bayer Pharmaceuticals for the national stockpile of pharmaceuticals and medical supplies.
“In a briefing on Friday, Fauci, the longtime director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), redoubled his caution when asked by reporters whether chloroquine was considered a treatment for COVID-19. "The answer is no, and the evidence that you're talking about ... is anecdotal evidence," he said.
However, over the weekend, Trump tweeted again about the drug, saying it had "a real chance to be one of the biggest game changers in the history of medicine."
Mixed messages much, mr. president-impeached?
"... have tested positive for COVID-19....:, does this mean they have the fever and all that or that they have just been exposed and have antibodies in their system? There has been no effort to standardized the reporting of this nor have any references been given when some of the numbers are published. Another example of carelessness on the part of the so-called scientists are the projected numbers beginning generated by the statistical packages. Anyone can enter numbers but few really know the calculations so picking the wrong method just to give big numbers is very common. During this period it is very important for concerned people to take the time and research the source of these doom and gloom numbers.
Trump's performing at his daily (Coronavirus) Rally for Cracker Barrel crowd and running off at the mouth not answering the questions as to why Florida has gotten 100% of their request for supplies from the federal inventory but Michigan, Massachusetts, Washington etc have not. Just babbling nonsense.
Guess you never ate there or are you just being discriminatory? So inclusive you are PMS. Have investments in CB and doing well$$$, don't you wish?
Yeah nothing says "great investment" like a 100 point slide. Thanks but no thanks. Also their food is garbage.
The Cracker Barrel is a great place to eat.
COVID-19 will define Trump's legacy as a complete abject failure. Like we didn't already know.
We are not locked down or even slowed down for the several thousand we kill and severely injure on highways in Va., each year for a century, most all preventable.
Our leaders find it okay for all ages to die in an auto, but unacceptable for nature to take us when we get old.
How quickly would you like the government to tell you to stop driving and rely solely on public transportation?
We don't need to stop, but killing, destroying lives and property for the sake of saving minutes of an hour drive is proof of our mutual insanity. If speed was a bit less we would not need to buy $50,000 autos and pay thousands each year for insurance.
Or stop irresponsible behavior traits, eh Jim? Kills also.
Howard thinks that because people die in cars that life is cheap and it doesn’t matter whether people die or not.
It is because people die needlessly we are teaching our kids that life is less important than driving fast.
People sure are dying needlessly.
South Korea had their first case of coronavirus on the same day as the USA. Thanks to their prompt decisive action the infection rate per capita is minuscule compared to the breakout in the USA. They adopted the WHO tests right of the bat. Rump passed and we see the consequences for American health, business, and the stock market.
No report on influenza virus which kills 1,000 in each state each year.
7,500 people die in Va. each month and these 22 may have died in this or a coming month.
Our governments are losing fortunes but somehow can pay corporations to keep people on payrolls, pay enormous unemployment and send everyone a check. All due to a new virus which had little effect on the population of the country of origin.
Locked down by numbers unnoticeable when compared to the deaths caused by obesity, diabetes and hypertension.
Strange.
"When the virus infects people, they don’t get sick right away. Researchers believe the incubation period before symptoms is roughly five days on average. In studying the pattern of illness, epidemiologists have made the dismaying discovery that people start shedding the virus — potentially making others sick — in advance of symptoms. Thus, the virus has a gift for stealth transmission. It seeds itself in communities far and wide, where vulnerable human beings represent endless fertile terrain.
"President Trump and others have repeatedly downplayed the threat of covid-19 by comparing its lethality to seasonal influenza, which claims tens of thousands of lives in the United States every year. But covid-19 may be many times as lethal for an infected person as seasonal flu.
Without a vaccine or a drug to stop infections, the best hope is to break the chain of transmission one infection at a time. There is no way to combat the virus through aerial spraying, dousing the public drinking water with a potion or simply hoping that it will magically go away.
“Social distancing is building speed bumps so that we can slow the spread of the virus. We have to respect the speed bumps."
https://www.washingtonpost.com/health/three-months-into-the-pandemic-here-is-what-we-know-about-the-coronavirus/2020/03/28/6646f502-6eab-11ea-b148-e4ce3fbd85b5_story.html
Saving the elderly as myself just to be put in a miserable warehouse till we die is insane.
Letting a good pandemic go to waste means many of us will have to find our own way out, or suffer a godawful nursing facility.
They say jumping is highly effective.
The coronavirus should be viewed in natural terms and spiritual terms because great evils like pestilence are an effect of original sin and our actual sins. God must repair the disorder which sin introduces into our lives and into our world. Our response to the pandemic must include a consideration of our culture, which kills human beings through abortion, neglects the elderly, and perverts human sexuality. God made us male and female despite so-called gender theory and even with violent sex-change surgery. In considering what is needed to live, we must not forget that our first consideration is our relationship with God. Just as we must have access to food and medicine, we also must be able to pray in our churches. Without the help of God, we are indeed lost.
Fred, it is Republicans who have turned against God. Matthew 19:24 - "It is easier for a camel to pass through the eye of a needle than for a rich person to enter the kingdom of heaven." Matthew 6:24 - "“No one can serve two masters, for either he will hate the one and love the other, or he will be devoted to the one and despise the other. You cannot serve God and money." Republicans now worship the Almighty Dollar and the stock market, instead of respecting the elderly and loving their neighbors. They ask grandparents to sacrifice themselves in order to save their 401Ks. You say our culture disrespects the elderly and you are right. But, it is the republicans that you should be chastising.
Communism is a tool of Satan.
And yet, Jesus was the original communist
And you, Fred, are just a tool.
Fred: Go thump your Bible and beg God to forgive you for pretending to be a Christian.
Well said, GetFit.
Stop trying to blame god, Fred. Great evils like the coronavirus are the effect of man-made ineptitude and misinformation.
“Putting lives at risk, Fox News helps Trump push misinformation about the coronavirus”
Drake, I'm blaming people like you, who advocate exterminating human life through abortion, who advocate the sexualization of children, who advocate mutilating children's genitals, who advocate forbidding the natural right of self defense. You are controlled by Satan. You are pure evil.
Fred sounds like he has coronavirus delirium. Most of the world, and growing, aborts unwanted insensate fetuses.
When you see someone exterminating human life, let us know.
Fred wants to deny the way god made a child to be and force them to conform to some binary illusion.
And Fred wants more people to die when gun laws have been proven to save lives.
Fred is doing Satan’s will on earth.
L
OMG. You speak of evil. How can anybody, like you, who worships God be so full of hate? You should change churches, Fred. You're being misled. Trump loves ignorant, selfish, greedy, judgmental people but God doesn't.
Get real, FM.
Fred: Our "culture" is a matter of feeding the greedy and starving the poor. I doubt God would give a hoot who a person falls in love with but allowing people to remain hungry and homeless surely would concern him. You really miss it, Fred. Love is not a sin but selfishness and greed, lying and being deceitful are. Don't know what Bible you're reading but I'd suggest you're in need of a visit to a good library. And you, Fred, are not hardly appointed by God to go around judging others. Shame on you. And where I come from, and in my opinion, you are severely lacking in the love and compassion it takes to be a Christian. You judge everybody on every thing and you make me sick. But I can almost see why you're getting off on this judgmental kick since it is most difficult to come here and support your admirable Trump when his deliberate delay in dealing with Covic-19 ends up causing deaths.
One Excuse. Trump says impeachment kept him from responding to the CV-19 crisis. But he had time to golf and hold rallies:
Trump held rallies on:
—Jan 9th
—Jan 14th
—Jan 28th
—Jan 30th
—Feb 10th
—Feb 19th
—Feb 20th
—Feb 21st
—Feb 28th
He golfed on:
—Jan 18th
—Jan 19th
—Feb 1st
—Feb 15th
—Mar 7th
—Mar 8th
Yes, virus is natural to the earth, proving God does it is another thing. But mans science does effect nature, and for the first time in history, to a degree it is threatening all life on earth, which few actions of the universe and nature can. In the natural realm this virus will have little effect. We are destined to do more harm than any disease. To the earth itself, we appear to be a disease.
From the WashPost regarding medical equipment/supplies:
"FEMA’s administrator, Peter Gaynor, has been asked frequently how many supplies have been shipped to states and how allocation decisions are being made.
To a question about masks from ABC News on March 22, Gaynor replied, “Well, I mean, there’s hundreds of, thousands of, millions of things that we’re shipping from the stockpile. I mean, I can’t give you the details about what every single state, of what every single city’s doing.” WHY NOT?
Maybe this is why:
"Gaynor told the homeland security committee during a conference call, according to Thompson’s letter, that states would be receiving protective gear based on each state’s population and that state needs would be factored in. The letter did not provide further detail.
"Florida has been an exception in its dealings with the stockpile: The state submitted a request on March 11 for 430,00 surgical masks, 180,000 N95 respirators, 82,000 face shields and 238,000 gloves, among other supplies — and received a shipment with everything three days later, according to figures from the state’s Division of Emergency Management. It received an identical shipment on March 23, according to the division, and is awaiting a third.
“The governor has spoken to the president daily, and the entire congressional delegation has been working as one for the betterment of the state of Florida,” said Jared Moskowitz, the emergency management division’s director. “We are leaving no stone unturned.”
President Trump repeatedly has warned states not to complain about how much they are receiving, including Friday during a White House briefing, where he advised Vice President Pence not to call governors who are critical of the administration’s response. “I want them to be appreciative,” he said."
Trump's behavior is criminal.
What was it that barry said?
Barry? Someone take Rick’s temp. He sounds infected and feverish.
Melissa's behavior is stupid .... but normal for a Trump Hating Socialist. Period.
Tracy, Trump's the one giving people checks and talking about quarantining entire states. Seems like Trump is a socialist too. Checkmate and period.
Get Lost …. there is a big difference being benevolent during time like this, and promising folks free stuff just to get elected during good time. Duh …
Only a Socialist uses your kind of thinking, due to being one, and a sore loser. Hallelujah, Checkmate and Period.
Yes, Tracy. Trump didn't have to buy the presidency, he had Russia steal it for him. And now you and your grandkids will pay for it.
Fred: Don't break you neck rushing to the bank to cash that "socialist" stimulus check. First your Trump rewarded corporate America and the 1%ers tax cuts. Now he bails 'em all out. And you admire him. You are one dumb bunny, Fred.
Well said, Melissa. People are dying because Trump CHOSE , for whatever reason(s), to delay attention to Covid-19. Trump is one very demented individual, sent by Satan himself.
Tom Hanks is alive!!!!
And you, who think your repetitive comments about Tom Hanks are clever, are still