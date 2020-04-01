This article will be updated throughout the day with the latest coronavirus news for Virginia and the Richmond area.

In separate cases, an employee at an Amazon package sorting center in Hanover County and an employee at the Kroger store at 1510 Eastridge Road in Henrico County have tested positive for COVID-19, officials with Amazon and Kroger confirmed Wednesday.

An Amazon spokeswoman said the employee tested positive for the virus on Tuesday, but had not been at the facility since March 22, about 10 days earlier. She said the center employs about 200 employees, many of whom work part time.

“We are supporting the individual who is recovering,” spokeswoman Rachel Lighty said. “We are following all guidelines from local health officials and are taking extreme measures to ensure the safety of employees at our site.”

Amazon said it has notified all employees at the center of the confirmed case. The company said it would alert anyone who had close contact with the infected employee and ask them to not return to the site until after a self-quarantine of 14 days, for which they would be paid.

The company said any employee diagnosed with COVID-19 would receive up to two weeks of pay while they recover, in addition to unlimited unpaid time off for hourly employees through the end of April.

The Kroger associate is quarantined at home, said Allison McGee, corporate affairs manager with Kroger Mid-Atlantic.

The store, according to McGee, has had "an extensive deep cleaning."

"We are saddened by this news and wishing this associate the best as they get well," McGee said in a statement. "We remain committed to the health and safety of our associates and customers. Since this associate last worked, an extensive deep cleaning & sanitation was completed. On an ongoing basis, we have aggressive cleaning and sanitation procedures in place at all of our stores and are continuing to adhere to all guidance from local, state and federal agencies, including the CDC."

Amazon also outlined steps it has taken to prevent the virus from spreading in its facilities, including:

  • frequent deep cleaning of all sites, especially surfaces such as door handles, stair rails, elevator buttons, lockers and touch screens;
  • measures to ensure social distancing, such as the elimination of meetings during shifts, spacing of chairs in break rooms andstaggering work shifts; and
  • adjusting attendance policies and requiring employees to remain home and seek medical attention if they are unwell.

Virginia projections could surge in late April, late May

Gov. Ralph Northam said Wednesday available projection models show COVID-19 cases in Virginia could surge in late April or late May.

In explaining his stay-at-home order, which extends until June 10, Northam said, "I want Virginians to prepare themselves for the long haul."

During the regular briefing by the governor and state health officials, Dr. Norman Oliver, Virginia Health Commissioner, said the University of Virginia is working on models projecting the spread and peak of the outbreak, and the state hopes to share Virginia-specific models in the next couple days.

Northam also said the state has received a third shipment of PPE — personal protective equipment for medical workers — from the national stockpile, but he said we still need more.

"PPE remains a critically important issue," said Secretary of Health and Human Resources Daniel Carey.

- Paul Whelan

Vice President Pence tours Walmart distribution center in Virginia

Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday traveled to Gordonsville, a town in Orange County, to tour a Walmart distribution center and highlight the importance of its supply chain amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Pence, accompanied by U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue, thanked workers at the center, about 65 miles northwest of Richmond, for being “on the frontlines” and “putting food on the table for Americans,” according to a pool report from Gabby Orr, Politico’s White House correspondent.

Orr reports that one of the workers who oversees the loading dock wore a camouflage Trump hat and told Pence he’s been working there since 1996.

Orr reports that an employee cleaned the handle of a phone with a Clorox wipe to let the vice president speak over the intercom. Pence was introduced by Walmart CEO Doug McMillon.

“Thank you for doing a great job and keeping food on the table for the American people,” Pence said.

“We’re grateful for our farmers. We’re grateful for our grocery store operators. We’re grateful for Walmart.”

“The fact that you’re showing up every day – rolling your sleeves up and doing the work – it shows you love your neighbor and you love your country... Every day you come here, you’re making a difference for America.”

He added: “Here’s to that day in the future when we put the coronavirus in the past and come back stronger than ever before.”

Before his remarks, Pence chatted with Earnest Allen, a delivery truck driver for Walmart Transportation.

“I had to come out and see a truck driver. You guys are burning up miles every day making sure the American people have food, supplies,” Pence said.

At the end of their conversation, Pence told Allen: “I’ll come back for that handshake. God bless you.”

- Andrew Cain

Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden lays off 83% of its staff

Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden announced Tuesday staff layoffs due to the economic impact of the coronavirus.

A spokeswoman for the garden said 89 staff members - or 83% of its staff - will be laid off by June. Lewis Ginter has 107 staff members.

The garden hopes to re-open positions as soon as they can, and will let current staff know when that has happened with the hope that they will want to return. A core group of staff will remain to maintain operations and prepare the garden for its reopening, according to a news release.

The remaining staff is taking significant pay cuts.

“With this move, the Garden is putting its affection for neighbors, partners and community first. The steps allow it to remain viable during this time of indefinite closure and ensures the nonprofit Garden will be here to reopen as soon as conditions allow,” Beth Monroe, a spokesperson for the garden, said via email.

More than 65% of Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden's operating budget comes from a variety of earned income sources, including admission, membership, Garden Shop sales and facility rentals, classes, etc.

Since the garden’s closure on March 15, those income streams have dropped to zero. The garden said that a draw from the Garden’s endowment provides financial stability, but only for limited operations while the garden is closed.

In a message posted to the garden’s website announcing the layoffs, the garden said, “Our hearts are broken, but our spirit is resolute … We recognize the passion and efforts so many have put into the Garden, and we honor the work by ensuring the Garden can reopen.”

No severance is being offered at this time, but those being laid off will be paid through April 17. Accrued vacation time will be paid out where available.

Read the full statement here: https://www.lewisginter.org/visit/about/news/garden-message/

- Colleen Curran

School playgrounds closed in Henrico

Public playgrounds at Henrico County schools are now closed.

The school district announced the closures Wednesday in accordance with Gov. Ralph Northam’s stay-at-home order earlier this week. The order applies to playgrounds, restrooms, ball fields, basketball courts and tennis courts. Tracks and open field space on school grounds remain open to the public.

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney on Monday announced similar closures at city schools and public parks. The city is also limiting access to the James River. Swimming, sunbathing, congregating in groups are forbidden, but people are still permitted to hike or run along the river.

- Chris Suarez

1,484 cases of COVID-19 in Virginia and 34 dead

The Virginia Department of Health reported Wednesday that 1,484 people in Virginia have tested positive for COVID-19.

That's an increase of 234 cases from 1,250 reported Monday.

The VDH also said that 15,344 have been tested for the virus in Virginia. There have been 208 hospitalizations and 34 deaths.

There are coronavirus cases in 98 Virginia cities and counties.

On March 19, state health officials said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases reported by individual localities or local health districts.

Highest case rate per capita in Virginia

This uses April 1 data from the Virginia Department of Health and 2018 population estimates for Virginia cities and counties according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Highest case rate per capita Cases Rate per 100,000
James City County 95 124.4
Williamsburg 9 60.4
Arlington County 119 50.1
Charlottesville 16 33.3
Goochland County 7 30.1
Louisa County 11 29.9
Charles City County 2 28.8
Loudoun County 105 25.8
Greensville County 3 25.8
Fairfax County 288 25
Northumberland County 3 24.7
Poquoson 3 24.6
Henrico County 78 23.7
York County 16 23.6

This is the breakdown of cases across the state according to the VDH website:

Virginia cases by locality

Locality Total Cases
Fairfax 288
Arlington 119
Prince William 106
Loudoun 105
James City 95
Virginia Beach 88
Henrico 78
Chesterfield 59
Norfolk 33
Richmond City 33
Alexandria 32
Chesapeake 31
Newport News 29
Stafford 28
Albemarle 21
Charlottesville 16
York 16
Frederick 15
Hampton 14
Portsmouth 13
Louisa 11
Harrisonburg 10
Manassas City 9
Rockingham 9
Williamsburg 9
Gloucester 8
Prince George 8
Shenandoah 8
Spotsylvania 8
Accomack 7
Fauquier 7
Goochland 7
Lynchburg 7
Botetourt 6
Hanover 6
Roanoke City 6
Suffolk 6
Amherst 5
Culpeper 5
Franklin County 5
Isle of Wight 5
Winchester 5
Danville 4
Hopewell 4
King George 4
Mecklenburg 4
Orange 4
Petersburg 4
Roanoke County 4
Bedford 3
Fluvanna 3
Greensville 3
Madison 3
Northumberland 3
Poquoson 3
Powhatan 3
Warren 3
Amelia 2
Buckingham 2
Campbell 2
Charles City 2
Henry 2
Lee 2
Mathews 2
Nelson 2
Prince Edward 2
Rockbridge 2
Smyth 2
Tazewell 2
Washington 2
Waynesboro 2
Wythe 2
Alleghany 1
Augusta 1
Bristol 1
Brunswick 1
Carroll 1
Clarke 1
Covington 1
Franklin City 1
Fredericksburg 1
Galax 1
Greene 1
Halifax 1
King William 1
King and Queen 1
Lancaster 1
Manassas Park 1
Montgomery 1
New Kent 1
Northampton 1
Nottoway 1
Page 1
Pittsylvania 1
Radford 1
Southampton 1
Surry 1
Sussex 1

- Paul Whelan

NEWS FROM TUESDAY

Two in Richmond, one in Chesterfield die from coronavirus

Richmond’s first coronavirus-related deaths were reported Tuesday evening. Hours later, Chesterfield County announced its first death from COVID-19.

Virginia Department of Health numbers released at 9 a.m. Tuesday showed 27 deaths and 1,250 confirmed infections — an increase of 230 cases from Monday morning. The deaths in Richmond and Chesterfield push the statewide death toll to at least 30.

The Richmond deaths were announced in a release from Mayor Levar Stoney’s office. It said the men — both in their 70s — had chronic underlying health conditions and died while they were hospitalized.

Both men had recently worked in New Jersey, according to the news release. The Richmond City Health District is investigating who may have been in contact with them.

The men were Greyhound employees, a spokeswoman confirmed Tuesday night.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to their family members and friends," said Crystal Booker, a spokeswoman for the bus service. "We are heartbroken and shaken by this tragedy and we have communicated with their families to offer assistance during this difficult time."

Booker added: "Both will be missed dearly and made a tremendous impact on those who knew them and our business."

The men, a driver instructor and driver manager, had participated in an out-of-town training, Booker said, which ended early due to COVID-19 precautions. The bus company is not releasing the names of the men, Booker said.

Karen Miller, the president of the Amalgamated Transit Union, which represents Greyhound employees, did not return a request for comment after normal business hours Tuesday, but the union identified one of the men in a Facebook post as a 72-year-old union member since 1974.

Stoney urged city residents to adhere to an executive order that Gov. Ralph Northam issued Monday directing Virginians to stay at home except for specific, limited purposes, such as travel to work deemed essential or trips to purchase food or medicine.

“We are deeply saddened to learn that this pandemic has claimed its first lives in our community, and my condolences go out to the families of these men,” Stoney said in the statement from the city.

PHOTOS: Richmond and other parts of Virginia in the time of coronavirus and social distancing

