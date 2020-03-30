The Virginia Department of Health reported Monday that 1,020 people in Virginia have tested positive for COVID-19.

That's an increase of 130 cases from 890 reported Sunday.

The VDH also said that 12,038 have been tested for the virus in Virginia, and there have been 25 deaths.

On March 19, state health officials said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases reported by individual localities or local health districts.

NEWS FROM SUNDAY

Confirmed cases in the Richmond region as-of March 29:

- 40 in Henrico

- 25 in Richmond

- 13 in Chesterfield

- 7 in Louisa

- 6 in Goochland

- 4 in Hanover

- 4 in Prince George

- 1 in Charles City

- 1 in Powhatan

- 1 in New Kent

- 1 in Hopewell

Prince George to close offices to the public

Prince George County officials announced Sunday they will close county offices to the public beginning March 30 and move to staggered staffing through at least April 13.

Officials said the public will still be allowed to attend Board of Supervisors and Planning Commission meetings under new guidelines that will adhere to Gov. Ralph Northam’s executive orders on gatherings.

The Virginia Opry has postponed its “Duo Night at The Virginia Opry” originally scheduled for April 24 due to COVID-19 concerns, according to a release on Sunday.

The new date for the show has yet to be determined, but officials said the theater’s next show scheduled for June 27 has not yet been canceled or postponed.

NEWS FROM SATURDAY

Two more deaths at Henrico care facility

Two more residents from the Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center have died from the coronavirus, the facility's medical director Dr. James Wright confirmed Saturday evening, bringing the death toll from the Henrico center to eight.

Six of the eight fatalities are males, according to Wright. There are also now 37 confirmed COVID-19 cases at the facility, up from 19 on Friday. Six staff members as of Friday evening have also tested positive.

The facility will be testing the remaining patients early next week, Wright said. As of Friday evening, more than 50 Canterbury patients were experiencing coronavirus symptoms, according to Dr. Danny Avula, director of the Richmond and Henrico Health Districts.

The age range of deaths at the Henrico facility varies between 62 and 94. A 67-year-old male was the first death on Monday, according to Wright. The other deaths are: a 68-year-old male, who died on Tuesday; a 77-year-old male who died on Wednesday; a 78-year-old male and a 76-year-old male who both died Thursday; and a 94-year-old male, a 62-year-old female and an 87-year-old female who all died Friday.

Weekly unemployment applications must be filed

Anyone who has filed an unemployment insurance application (UI), must then file a weekly claim for each week or they will not be paid, according to the Virginia Employment Commission.

The VEC recommends the claim be done on Sunday, Monday or Tuesday of each week for anyone who remains unemployed and wants to be paid for the prior week.

To complete and submit a weekly UI payment request, call 1-800-897-5630 or visit vec.virginia.gov.

Another Henrico senior living facility tests positive for coronavirus cases

Two more residents at Henrico County's Beth Sholom Senior Living have tested positive for the coronavirus Saturday.

One is currently at a local hospital while the other is receiving treatment at the facility, announced CEO Morris Funk on Saturday. Both lived on the same floor of the skilled nursing care unit prior to being tested.

On Wednesday, Beth Sholom, located on John Rolfe Parkway, said a resident at one of its assisted living communities tested positive for COVID-19.

"Beth Sholom is staying in contact with the local health department and our team continues to work diligently to ensure we are following all CDC recommendations," said Funk in a statement Saturday. "In addition, health department officials are assisting us in determining how our three residents contacted the virus."

The facility is currently employing shelter in place guidelines. Staff who could've been exposed to the three patients are self-quarantining.

Fort Lee has second confirmed case

A dental worker at Fort Lee, a military base outside of Petersburg, and two workers for Bon Secours Health System have tested positive for the coronavirus.

He has been self-quarantined since March 13 and tested positive for COVID-19 on March 18, according to a press release from Fort Lee. It's not confirmed whether anyone who came in contact with the person has tested positive.

This is Fort Lee's second confirmed case. The first was an active duty service member in his 30s on Tuesday.

Bon Secours Health System, which operates four hospitals in the Richmond area and three in Hampton Roads, also has reported that two of its workers have tested positive for the virus. They and are being treated at Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center in Mechanicsville.

Both patients, in addition to individuals who potentially came in contact wit them, are being monitored by the Virginia Department of Health and Bon Secours.

According to VDH data, Henrico County had the most confirmed cases in the region with 31, followed by Richmond (20 confirmed cases) and Chesterfield County, which has 12 confirmed cases.

Confirmed cases in the Richmond region:

- 31 in Henrico

- 20 in Richmond

- 12 in Chesterfield

- 6 in Louisa

- 5 in Goochland

- 3 in Hanover

- 2 in Prince George

- 1 in New Kent

- 1 in Hopewell

- 1 in Powhatan

- 1 in Charles City

Highest case rate per capita in Virginia

This uses March 27 data from the Virginia Department of Health and 2018 population estimates for Virginia cities and counties according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

