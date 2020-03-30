The Virginia Department of Health reported Monday that 1,020 people in Virginia have tested positive for COVID-19.
That's an increase of 130 cases from 890 reported Sunday.
The VDH also said that 12,038 have been tested for the virus in Virginia, and there have been 25 deaths.
There are coronavirus cases in 86 of Virginia's 133 cities and counties. There are 95 cases in the Richmond area: 44 in Henrico, 25 in Richmond, 21 in Chesterfield and 5 in Hanover.
On March 19, state health officials said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases reported by individual localities or local health districts.
Highest case rate per capita in Virginia
|Highest case rate per capita
|Cases
|Rate per 100,000
|James City County
|73
|95.6
|Williamsburg
|7
|47
|Arlington County
|86
|36.2
|Charlottesville
|13
|27
|Goochland County
|6
|25.8
|Greensville County
|3
|25.8
|Mathews County
|2
|22.7
|Madison County
|3
|22.6
|Louisa County
|8
|21.8
|Fairfax County
|224
|19.5
|Gloucester County
|7
|18.7
This is the breakdown of cases across the state according to the VDH website:
224 - Fairfax County
86 - Arlington County
79 - Prince William County
73 - James City County
61 - Loudoun County
52 - Virginia Beach
44 - Henrico County
26 - Alexandria
25 - Richmond
21 - Chesterfield County
20 - Stafford County
19 - Albemarle County
18 - Chesapeake
18 - Newport News
17 - Norfolk
13 - Charlottesville
11 - York County
10 - Frederick County
9 - Hampton
8 - Louisa County
7 - Gloucester County
7 - Manassas City
7 - Williamsburg
6 - Accomack County
6 - Fauquier County
6 - Goochland County
6 - Harrisonburg
6 - Roanoke City
6 - Shenandoah County
6 - Spotsylvania County
5 - Botetourt County
5 - Franklin County
5 - Hanover County
5 - Prince George County
5 - Rockingham County
4 - Danville
4 - Lynchburg
4 - Mecklenburg County
4 - Portsmouth
3 - Amherst County
3 - Culpeper County
3 - Fluvanna County
3 - Greensville County
3 - Hopewell
3 - Isle of Wight County
3 - King George County
3 - Madison County
3 - Powhatan
3 - Suffolk
3 - Winchester
2 - Bedford County
2 - Lee County
2 - Mathews County
2 - Nelson County
2 - Northumberland County
2 - Petersburg
2 - Poquoson
2 - Prince Edward County
2 - Roanoke County
2 - Rockbridge County
2 - Tazwell County
2 - Warren County
2 - Washington County
1 - Alleghany County
1 - Amelia County
1 - Bristol
1 - Charles City County
1 - Fairfax City
1 - Fredericksburg
1 - Greene County
1 - Halifax County
1 - Henry County
1 - Galax
1 - King William
1 - Lancaster
1 - Manassas Park
1 - Montgomery County
1 - New Kent
1 - Northampton County
1 - Nottaway County
1 - Orange County
1 - Pittsylvania County
1 - Radford
1 - Smyth County
1 - Southhampton County
1 - Wythe County
NEWS FROM SUNDAY
Virginia Department of Health reports 890 cases of coronavirus
The Virginia Department of Health reported Sunday that 890 people in Virginia have tested positive for COVID-19.
That's an increase of 151 cases from the 739 reported on Saturday.
The VDH also said that 10,609 people have been tested for the virus, 112 have been hospitalized, and there have been 22 deaths.
On March 19, state health officials said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases reported by individual localities or local health districts.
Confirmed cases in the Richmond region as-of March 29:
- 40 in Henrico
- 25 in Richmond
- 13 in Chesterfield
- 7 in Louisa
- 6 in Goochland
- 4 in Hanover
- 4 in Prince George
- 1 in Charles City
- 1 in Powhatan
- 1 in New Kent
- 1 in Hopewell
Prince George to close offices to the public
Prince George County officials announced Sunday they will close county offices to the public beginning March 30 and move to staggered staffing through at least April 13.
Officials said the public will still be allowed to attend Board of Supervisors and Planning Commission meetings under new guidelines that will adhere to Gov. Ralph Northam’s executive orders on gatherings.
The Virginia Opry has postponed its “Duo Night at The Virginia Opry” originally scheduled for April 24 due to COVID-19 concerns, according to a release on Sunday.
The new date for the show has yet to be determined, but officials said the theater’s next show scheduled for June 27 has not yet been canceled or postponed.
NEWS FROM SATURDAY
Two more deaths at Henrico care facility
Two more residents from the Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center have died from the coronavirus, the facility's medical director Dr. James Wright confirmed Saturday evening, bringing the death toll from the Henrico center to eight.
Six of the eight fatalities are males, according to Wright. There are also now 37 confirmed COVID-19 cases at the facility, up from 19 on Friday. Six staff members as of Friday evening have also tested positive.
The facility will be testing the remaining patients early next week, Wright said. As of Friday evening, more than 50 Canterbury patients were experiencing coronavirus symptoms, according to Dr. Danny Avula, director of the Richmond and Henrico Health Districts.
The age range of deaths at the Henrico facility varies between 62 and 94. A 67-year-old male was the first death on Monday, according to Wright. The other deaths are: a 68-year-old male, who died on Tuesday; a 77-year-old male who died on Wednesday; a 78-year-old male and a 76-year-old male who both died Thursday; and a 94-year-old male, a 62-year-old female and an 87-year-old female who all died Friday.
Weekly unemployment applications must be filed
Anyone who has filed an unemployment insurance application (UI), must then file a weekly claim for each week or they will not be paid, according to the Virginia Employment Commission.
The VEC recommends the claim be done on Sunday, Monday or Tuesday of each week for anyone who remains unemployed and wants to be paid for the prior week.
To complete and submit a weekly UI payment request, call 1-800-897-5630 or visit vec.virginia.gov.
Another Henrico senior living facility tests positive for coronavirus cases
Two more residents at Henrico County's Beth Sholom Senior Living have tested positive for the coronavirus Saturday.
One is currently at a local hospital while the other is receiving treatment at the facility, announced CEO Morris Funk on Saturday. Both lived on the same floor of the skilled nursing care unit prior to being tested.
On Wednesday, Beth Sholom, located on John Rolfe Parkway, said a resident at one of its assisted living communities tested positive for COVID-19.
"Beth Sholom is staying in contact with the local health department and our team continues to work diligently to ensure we are following all CDC recommendations," said Funk in a statement Saturday. "In addition, health department officials are assisting us in determining how our three residents contacted the virus."
The facility is currently employing shelter in place guidelines. Staff who could've been exposed to the three patients are self-quarantining.
Fort Lee has second confirmed case
A dental worker at Fort Lee, a military base outside of Petersburg, and two workers for Bon Secours Health System have tested positive for the coronavirus.
He has been self-quarantined since March 13 and tested positive for COVID-19 on March 18, according to a press release from Fort Lee. It's not confirmed whether anyone who came in contact with the person has tested positive.
This is Fort Lee's second confirmed case. The first was an active duty service member in his 30s on Tuesday.
Bon Secours Health System, which operates four hospitals in the Richmond area and three in Hampton Roads, also has reported that two of its workers have tested positive for the virus. They and are being treated at Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center in Mechanicsville.
Both patients, in addition to individuals who potentially came in contact wit them, are being monitored by the Virginia Department of Health and Bon Secours.
VDH Reports 739 cases, 17 deaths
The Virginia Department of Health reported Saturday that 739 people in Virginia have tested positive for COVID-19.
That's an increase of 135 cases from the 604 reported on Friday.
The VDH also said that 9,166 people have been tested for the virus, 99 have been hospitalized, and there have been 17 deaths.
On March 19, state health officials said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases reported by individual localities or local health districts.
According to VDH data, Henrico County had the most confirmed cases in the region with 31, followed by Richmond (20 confirmed cases) and Chesterfield County, which has 12 confirmed cases.
Confirmed cases in the Richmond region:
- 31 in Henrico
- 20 in Richmond
- 12 in Chesterfield
- 6 in Louisa
- 5 in Goochland
- 3 in Hanover
- 2 in Prince George
- 1 in New Kent
- 1 in Hopewell
- 1 in Powhatan
- 1 in Charles City
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(384) comments
Is someone keeping score on the self-important Drake Butler's comments. I'm pretty sure that he is over 100 by now on this one story. Deranged.
You're right he needs to get back on his medication!
From the Washington Times 30 Mar:
In a statement, the Department of Health and Human Services also said that it had also received 30 million doses of hydroxychloroquine sulfate donated by Sandoz and 1 million doses of chloroquine phosphate donated by Bayer Pharmaceuticals for the national stockpile of pharmaceuticals and medical supplies.
"... have tested positive for COVID-19....:, does this mean they have the fever and all that or that they have just been exposed and have antibodies in their system? There has been no effort to standardized the reporting of this nor have any references been given when some of the numbers are published. Another example of carelessness on the part of the so-called scientists are the projected numbers beginning generated by the statistical packages. Anyone can enter numbers but few really know the calculations so picking the wrong method just to give big numbers is very common. During this period it is very important for concerned people to take the time and research the source of these doom and gloom numbers.
Trump's performing at his daily (Coronavirus) Rally for Cracker Barrel crowd and running off at the mouth not answering the questions as to why Florida has gotten 100% of their request for supplies from the federal inventory but Michigan, Massachusetts, Washington etc have not. Just babbling nonsense.
COVID-19 will define Trump's legacy as a complete abject failure. Like we didn't already know.
We are not locked down or even slowed down for the several thousand we kill and severely injure on highways in Va., each year for a century, most all preventable.
Our leaders find it okay for all ages to die in an auto, but unacceptable for nature to take us when we get old.
How quickly would you like the government to tell you to stop driving and rely solely on public transportation?
Howard thinks that because people die in cars that life is cheap and it doesn’t matter whether people die or not.
No report on influenza virus which kills 1,000 in each state each year.
7,500 people die in Va. each month and these 22 may have died in this or a coming month.
Our governments are losing fortunes but somehow can pay corporations to keep people on payrolls, pay enormous unemployment and send everyone a check. All due to a new virus which had little effect on the population of the country of origin.
Locked down by numbers unnoticeable when compared to the deaths caused by obesity, diabetes and hypertension.
Strange.
"When the virus infects people, they don’t get sick right away. Researchers believe the incubation period before symptoms is roughly five days on average. In studying the pattern of illness, epidemiologists have made the dismaying discovery that people start shedding the virus — potentially making others sick — in advance of symptoms. Thus, the virus has a gift for stealth transmission. It seeds itself in communities far and wide, where vulnerable human beings represent endless fertile terrain.
"President Trump and others have repeatedly downplayed the threat of covid-19 by comparing its lethality to seasonal influenza, which claims tens of thousands of lives in the United States every year. But covid-19 may be many times as lethal for an infected person as seasonal flu.
Without a vaccine or a drug to stop infections, the best hope is to break the chain of transmission one infection at a time. There is no way to combat the virus through aerial spraying, dousing the public drinking water with a potion or simply hoping that it will magically go away.
“Social distancing is building speed bumps so that we can slow the spread of the virus. We have to respect the speed bumps."
https://www.washingtonpost.com/health/three-months-into-the-pandemic-here-is-what-we-know-about-the-coronavirus/2020/03/28/6646f502-6eab-11ea-b148-e4ce3fbd85b5_story.html
The coronavirus should be viewed in natural terms and spiritual terms because great evils like pestilence are an effect of original sin and our actual sins. God must repair the disorder which sin introduces into our lives and into our world. Our response to the pandemic must include a consideration of our culture, which kills human beings through abortion, neglects the elderly, and perverts human sexuality. God made us male and female despite so-called gender theory and even with violent sex-change surgery. In considering what is needed to live, we must not forget that our first consideration is our relationship with God. Just as we must have access to food and medicine, we also must be able to pray in our churches. Without the help of God, we are indeed lost.
Fred, it is Republicans who have turned against God. Matthew 19:24 - "It is easier for a camel to pass through the eye of a needle than for a rich person to enter the kingdom of heaven." Matthew 6:24 - "“No one can serve two masters, for either he will hate the one and love the other, or he will be devoted to the one and despise the other. You cannot serve God and money." Republicans now worship the Almighty Dollar and the stock market, instead of respecting the elderly and loving their neighbors. They ask grandparents to sacrifice themselves in order to save their 401Ks. You say our culture disrespects the elderly and you are right. But, it is the republicans that you should be chastising.
Communism is a tool of Satan.
And yet, Jesus was the original communist
Stop trying to blame god, Fred. Great evils like the coronavirus are the effect of man-made ineptitude and misinformation.
“Putting lives at risk, Fox News helps Trump push misinformation about the coronavirus”
Drake, I'm blaming people like you, who advocate exterminating human life through abortion, who advocate the sexualization of children, who advocate mutilating children's genitals, who advocate forbidding the natural right of self defense. You are controlled by Satan. You are pure evil.
Fred sounds like he has coronavirus delirium. Most of the world, and growing, aborts unwanted insensate fetuses.
When you see someone exterminating human life, let us know.
Fred wants to deny the way god made a child to be and force them to conform to some binary illusion.
And Fred wants more people to die when gun laws have been proven to save lives.
Fred is doing Satan’s will on earth.
L
Get real, FM.
From the WashPost regarding medical equipment/supplies:
"FEMA’s administrator, Peter Gaynor, has been asked frequently how many supplies have been shipped to states and how allocation decisions are being made.
To a question about masks from ABC News on March 22, Gaynor replied, “Well, I mean, there’s hundreds of, thousands of, millions of things that we’re shipping from the stockpile. I mean, I can’t give you the details about what every single state, of what every single city’s doing.” WHY NOT?
Maybe this is why:
"Gaynor told the homeland security committee during a conference call, according to Thompson’s letter, that states would be receiving protective gear based on each state’s population and that state needs would be factored in. The letter did not provide further detail.
"Florida has been an exception in its dealings with the stockpile: The state submitted a request on March 11 for 430,00 surgical masks, 180,000 N95 respirators, 82,000 face shields and 238,000 gloves, among other supplies — and received a shipment with everything three days later, according to figures from the state’s Division of Emergency Management. It received an identical shipment on March 23, according to the division, and is awaiting a third.
“The governor has spoken to the president daily, and the entire congressional delegation has been working as one for the betterment of the state of Florida,” said Jared Moskowitz, the emergency management division’s director. “We are leaving no stone unturned.”
President Trump repeatedly has warned states not to complain about how much they are receiving, including Friday during a White House briefing, where he advised Vice President Pence not to call governors who are critical of the administration’s response. “I want them to be appreciative,” he said."
Trump's behavior is criminal.
What was it that barry said?
Barry? Someone take Rick’s temp. He sounds infected and feverish.
Melissa's behavior is stupid .... but normal for a Trump Hating Socialist. Period.
Tracy, Trump's the one giving people checks and talking about quarantining entire states. Seems like Trump is a socialist too. Checkmate and period.
Get Lost …. there is a big difference being benevolent during time like this, and promising folks free stuff just to get elected during good time. Duh …
Only a Socialist uses your kind of thinking, due to being one, and a sore loser. Hallelujah, Checkmate and Period.
Tom Hanks is alive!!!!
And you, who think your repetitive comments about Tom Hanks are clever, are still stupid.,
Keep acting stupid frightwing nuts. When you lay sick and dying at least you have Fox News to comfort you. Enjoy your last few months with Dr. Trump.
Never has one man been so wrong to such detriment to the American people.
From yesterday’s (Friday) News....
“Fact check: Trump makes another round of misstatements during coronavirus briefing”
“Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, and Rep. Denver Riggleman, R-5th, delivered a joint letter to U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar to use the Defense Production Act to increase supplies of personal protective equipment for nursing home employees.”
Abby is always ready to reach across the aisle in the spirit of bi-partisanship to do the right thing for Americans.
SO much better than that useless republican Brat who avoided his “soccer mom” constituents because he said he didn’t want them to “get up in his grill”.
Well, the good voters of VA solved that problem for him.
Hindsight is always 20-20.
The information from China is now known to have manipulated and covered up. This virus epidemic, depending on the source of current projections, is the worst in world history, or at the minimum, the worse since the 1918 epidemic.
Even liberals discounted this virus just a couple of months and deeply criticized Trump for blocking travel from China when they were at the zenith of their epidemic. There a video of Biden attacking Trump for doing so.
For clarification, I am certainly not criticizing liberals or Biden or any American.
Bottom line, this epidemic, a catastrophe of biblical proportions, shocked everyone. It is sad but hardly surprising that some will seek such great American suffering to exploit for political benefit.
No Democratic action limited the president-impeached’s ability to ban Chinese.
Hindsight can be 20/20. However, Rump has demonstrated that his FORESIGHT is 0/0 and caused the greater national disaster of the century.
"We have it totally under control. It's one person coming in from China, and we have it under control. It’s going to be just fine.”
— Jan. 21, 2020 (interview)
“We pretty much shut it down coming in from China.”
— Feb. 2 (interview)
Scuse me, Drake, but haven't you been among those who have wanted open borders? Yeah, just let 'em all in no matter what diseases they have and spread?
Nope. I never said a thing about “open boarders” except that most democrats like most republicans have never called for or supported open borders.
Peddle your fake news somewhere else, Buckless.
And the president-impeached just kept making it worse.
March 5
“Putting lives at risk, Fox News helps Trump push misinformation about the coronavirus”
VOX tweeted on January 21, 2020, 2:01 PM:
"Is this going to be a deadly pandemic? No."
Well... I’d say it’s deadly to those who died.
Daily Beast tweeted on February 7, 2020, 7:20 PM:
"Coronavirus with zero American fatalities, is dominating headlines while the flu is the real threat"
February 7? That was then.... this is now.
The flu did not crash the stock market. It looks like the REAL threat was electing Rump to totally mismanage a pandemic.
You're crazy! The stock market was at 29000 until the virus hit. You are definitely spreading Fake News!
I’ll explain slowly William. The stock market hates uncertainty. Rump’s ineptitude and misinformation caused LOTS of uncertainty. The market crashed.
“Putting lives at risk, Fox News helps Trump push misinformation about the coronavirus”
Even during Swine Flu and Ebola the market continued steady rise under the intelligent, honest communications that were put out by the Obama Administration.
At least one or both of the above tweets by the Left of Center media sources, VOX & Daily Beast have been deleted.
Screenshots, of course, have been saved by many sources.
No, not everyone expected this epidemic six months ago, but memories conveniently change with 20-20 hindsight.
Oh! There’s Hal’s problem. He relies on tweets for his news.
Drake's problem is that he does not know that CBS, NBC, ABC, AP, NYT, WaPo, and all recognized news sources regularly tweet their news with links to the stories. Yeah, no surprise here.
And VOX and the Daily Beast although left of the center are recognized as a couple of many respected news sources.
Yeah.... Rump also tweets HIS news. But he’s hardly what you would call a credible source.
Apparently, it is not obvious to some, that the tweets of the liberal internet media sources, VOX & Daily Beast were cited to illustrate the non-partisan lack of consensus of the Coronavirus threat well into the month of February.
It is disingenuous for anyone to suggest that our current 20-20 hindsight knowledge has not changed significantly since just January.
Apparently it is not obvious to some that the executive branch is responsible for initial response to national threats and the denials and delays of this president-impeached set up the tone of confusion for the whole country. Especially with misinformed statements like this.
"We have it totally under control. It's one person coming in from China, and we have it under control. It’s going to be just fine.”
— Jan. 21, 2020 (interview)
“We pretty much shut it down coming in from China.”
— Feb. 2 (interview)
On CNN, Anderson Cooper, March 4, 2020: “if you’re freaked out about the Coronavirus you should be more concerned about the flu.”
Wisely stemming a panicked reaction to the confusion churned up by the president-impeached. Anderson Cooper does not set national policy.
Buzz Feed News tweeted on January 29,2020, 10:45 AM:
"Don't worry about the Coronavirus. Worry about the flu"
A news source taking it’s que from the misinformation being spread by the president-impeached. Buzz Feed News does not set national policy.
Washington Post Reporter for Health & Medicine, Lennie Bernstein, February 1, 2020:
"Get a grippe, America. The flu is a better threat than the Coronavirus for now"
An accurate point-in-time observation from a medical professional. The Washington Post does not set national policy.
Well, this did not age well....did it?! From one of the very top health experts in the USA criticizing Trump's 1/31 announcement of China travel restrictions.
In the Washington Post, Jennifer Nuzzo, Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health's Center for Health Security, on February 2, 2020:
"Past epidemics prove fighting coronavirus with travel bans is a mistake."
Another citizen confused by Rump’s contradictory remarks. Why would the administration start a travel ban for something the president said is not an issue?
"We have it totally under control. It's one person coming in from China, and we have it under control. It’s going to be just fine.”
— Jan. 21, 2020 (interview)
“We pretty much shut it down coming in from China.”
— Feb. 2 (interview)
Just for perspective, there have been hundreds of pandemics in recorded history. The Black Death is (I think) the all-time record holder, being credited with killing up to a third of the population of Europe during its repeated occurrences.
Thanks for the criminal misinformation, Rump, that let coronavirus get a foothold in the USA. Is there a statute of limitations on when you can start impeachment hearings again?
“We have it totally under control. It's one person coming in from China, and we have it under control. It’s going to be just fine.”
— Jan. 21, 2020 (interview)
“We pretty much shut it down coming in from China.”
— Feb. 2 (interview)
Flaky Drakie …. you should be reporting your hatred for Trump from a Maximum Security Prison …. You are a virus there is no cure for. Hallelujah, Checkmate, and Period.
Spacy Peter you should report your love of Rump to Lovers’ Anonymous. Maybe they can arrange a hook-up. Even Stormy managed to collect a check just to spank his fat arse!
Annnnnnd touchè
Your right Tracy he is a virus! He is also an insecure expert on everything in his own mind!
And William is an expert, apparently, at nothing except claiming others are wrong without anything to back him up.
Ironic that HENRICO County is buying meals and then paying the meals tax but guess what? The County gets a debate of 4% back because the Restaurant pays the County a 4% meals tax. Ha ha ha
Hospitals overwhelmed. Carillon in Roanoke reported 6 treated, 1 hospitalized.
*Here* is the big point that the alarmists are missing: You can slow the rate, sure, but you cannot stop its inevitable spread. It's here, it's here. So why drag this out for 1 year +?? Let the darn thing 'peak' quickly & then leave here -- instead of just prolonging it.
Who’s suggesting anything be drawn out for a year?
Republicans are SO tied to their fake news.
The only fake news I see is coming is from Democrats and their worshipful cheerleaders. If I had a lower IQ I think I could enjoy your posts!
Oh? What fake news is coming from which democrats?
Examples?
LD, I don't think you quite get what the peak is and why flattening the matters. The peak would involve 500,000 to 2.2 million people dying. In would also contribute to the deaths of a non-COVID cases. In a car accident? I hope that one of doctors can take a break from the 1000 other patients and oh no there isn't a bed for you. Your child breaks their arm? Have fun waiting with a screaming child while you wait for a doctor to have a moment once their COVID patient stops flatlining and oh by the way your kids getting COVID as well because the hospital ran out of protective gear so the doctor isn't changing his gloves.
Most of the deaths are to older and ill by other causes. Why would the Governor simply lock down those ill, retired and or retired and ill. Every year many millions are sickened with flu but it does not lock down all of society. This does not appear to be different as deaths in the U.S. were 55,000 and 60,000 the last 2 years.
And Howard sees no problem with ignoring this flu that doesn’t even have a vaccine so that we can well exceed those 55,000 and 60,000 deaths this year.
The callous lack of concern for human life among the republican ranks is noted.
Yes we had vaccines for previous years flu, and almost no mention and no shut down for those cases. No mention of other flu cases this year.
Howard, I'm glad you mentioned how bad the flu is. The flu already has our hospitals at near capacity. Adding corona virus on top of the flu has completely overwhelmed the hospitals, many are experiencing shortages of supplies. So, coronavirus will impact people in hospitals for completely different reasons. Without flattening the curves hundreds of thousands will die from coronavirus alone. While others will die as doctors are out of time, energy, and supplies.
And, Howard, there is no vaccine for COVID-19 and Rump encouraged risky action instead of leveling with the American people about the potential for illness.
“Putting lives at risk, Fox News helps Trump push misinformation about the coronavirus”
We get it, Drake. You hate half the people in this country. Get professional help.
Rick, I love America and Americans. It’s stupidity I hate.
Like lying to the American people about a pandemic and hoping no one notices that everyone else getting sick.
"We have it totally under control. It's one person coming in from China, and we have it under control. It’s going to be just fine.”
— Trump Jan. 21, 2020 (interview)
“We pretty much shut it down coming in from China.”
— Trump Feb. 2 (interview)
And we get you, Rick. You love every word out of Trump's mouth. Get help for the brainwashing you solicit from him on a daily basis.
Howard, because this is more deadly and contagious than the flu. Also, there's no herd immunity nor is there a vaccine. On Sunday, the nationwide death total was 326. Yesterday's total was 223. That's what exponential rates look like. Without flattening the curve over a million people could die.
“ The Virginia Department of Health reported on its website Wednesday that 391 people in Virginia have tested positive for COVID-19.
“That's an increase of 101 cases from the 290 reported at noon yesterday.”
A 25% increase over just a day before.
This virus is spreading, well, like a virus.
I fear to think how many more would be in fected if VA was not taking the quarantining measures that Governor Dr. Northam has so soundly implemented.
"If we put control measures in place, we’re providing substantial certainty to everyone. The federal rescue bill keeps incomes flowing, and when the control measures are lifted everyone can go back to work. Since they’ve been taken care of during the crisis, their savings are intact and they’ll be willing to immediately raise their consumption to normal levels. We’d be in a deep recession for a few months, but it’s only a recession in a very technical sense since we’ve deliberately engineered it and everyone knows exactly what caused it. There’s no reason to think we wouldn’t bounce back as soon as we announce that the epidemic is over.
If we don’t put control measures in place, lots of people will die and the epidemic will last longer. That’s bad on its own, but it also introduces terrific uncertainty. The huge number of deaths will depress the economy for a while and those workers will only be slowly replaced. People will remain afraid to spend money until they’re sure the epidemic is over, and that’s going to be a very dicey thing. This would fundamentally be like a normal recession, in which we take a dive and then come back out of it slowly as businesses and consumers haltingly regain confidence."
https://www.motherjones.com/kevin-drum/
I feel bad for all this old folks just getting ready to retire who either have to kick it into gear right now and are forced to live with a locked in lower retirement for the rest of their lives.
Or the ones who were relying on their 401K’s and will have to defer the decision for years until their savings recover to the point they can again afford to retire.
Melissa, you actually have that backwards when you say, " If we don’t put control measures in place, lots of people will die and the epidemic will last longer". What's occurring right now -- the shutdown of everything -- is prolonging the epidemic. Let it do its thing and then leave us. Like it did Wuhan China.
Wong, LD. What’s occurring right now is shortening the epidemic by keeping as many people as healthy as possible for as long as possible to avoid the additional complication of overwhelming hospitals with a huge mass of sick people all at once.
The Coranvirus is not inevitable the current precautions reduce the likelihood of getting sick or dying.
LD your wrong. this is why Richmond has a lot of cases because the citizens wouldn't listen and travel out of state anyway and brought the virus back to the area. They are the reason for deaths & and spreading the virus!
Wrong William. Nobody was telling citizens not to travel out of state until this month.
Rump was feeding the USA misinformation going back to January. The virus has been here since then.
“ We have it totally under control. It's one person coming in from China, and we have it under control. It’s going to be just fine.”
— Jan. 21, 2020 (interview)
“We pretty much shut it down coming in from China.”
— Feb. 2 (interview)
Northam is the archetypical pessimist & drama queen -- Virginia's Debbie Downer. Such gloom and doom. And man cannot live on "data" alone. I know I won't. Governor kkk blackface.
Another Rump supporter trying to downplay the virus Just like his candidate who has gotten us in this terrible situation
HRC sure called it when she said Rump would fumble his crisis and being the stock market down.
The amazing unbroken series of employment increases that President Obama started is now ended by Rump.
Ol Blackface, Baby Killer still spouting the words of his masters, you know the ones that said he can stay Governor as long as he does what they say. Almost 9 million people in Virginia and there is what 300 cases, run for the hills everyone. He's just laying the ruse for ruining Virginia's economy and saying he just had to do what he did because we are all going to die if he didn't.
Do you not see not only what is happening in Virginia but what is happening across the U.S., especially in New York, L.A., San Francisco, Seattle, New Orleans and the Miami-Fort Lauderdale area?
And your "laying the ruse for ruining Virginia's economy" is just another lie spread by conspiracy-theory jackasses who think Trump knows better than the scientists, experts and physicians.
For your sanity -- assuming there's any of it left -- stop watching Fox News.
Oh... I new he was a Faux News aficionado when he accused Gov. Dr. Northam of “ saying he just had to do what he did because we are all going to die if he didn't.”
Fake news is their stock in trade.
“Northam says state will be fighting COVID-19 for 'two to three months and perhaps even longer'”
So who are you going to believe. The Governor with the MD after his name? Or the president-impeached who says it will be over by Easter and whose inept miscommunication gets people killed?
“President Donald Trump has called the drugs (chloroquine, hydroxychloroquine) , which are used to treat malaria and other conditions, game changers, and a rush to procure the pharmaceuticals spurred several US states to take measures to prevent shortages amid the Covid-19 pandemic.”
Result:
“A Phoenix-area man is dead and his wife is under critical care after the two took chloroquine phosphate in an apparent attempt to self-medicate for the novel coronavirus, according to hospital system Banner Health.
It does not appear they took the pharmaceutical version of the drug, but rather "an additive commonly used at aquariums to clean fish tanks," Banner Health said in a statement.
Though Banner did not provide additional details, NBC News spoke to the wife, who said they learned of chloroquine's connection to coronavirus during a President Donald Trump news conference, which "was on a lot actually." They took it because they "were afraid of getting sick," she said.”
Now that’s a reliable source ! Give it a rest you always talk about others spreading fake news and you are the worst offender.
Banner Health is a well-known, reputable organization of physicians in the West. You, on the other hand, repeatedly post some variation of "I'm going to buy another gun." So who should we believe: doctors or you, Phil?
And along with that, the NBC news organization only reported the actual events and words.
Rump lovers consider it SO biased when that darn MSM reports actual things Rump does and words he says.
Now Tyrone is a doctor
And more people by percentages will die by loose trailers. https://youtu.be/fYnr9PDFB-A
Our new normal The New Normal https://youtu.be/TDapNS770VQ
Nobody follows those links, Ronny. Sorry you can’t articulate your point in words.
Would you be happy if Hillary ran again? At least she knows when to quit.
Hillary would be SO much better than the mess after mess we‘ve gotten from the president-impeached Rump.
The Trump administration in a nutshell: socialism for the rich, brutal capitalism for the rest
If it wasn't for Ronny and Drake this part would be so boring. [beam][beam]
Sad that this American tragedy is so entertaining for you JA-JA.
JA you must like Fake News then!
He’s excited someone like me is presenting the facts.
Rump isn’t content to just let coronavirus kill Americans. He has to help it along with misinformation.
“President Donald Trump has called the drugs (chloroquine, hydroxychloroquine) , which are used to treat malaria and other conditions, game changers, and a rush to procure the pharmaceuticals spurred several US states to take measures to prevent shortages amid the Covid-19 pandemic.”
Result:
“A Phoenix-area man is dead and his wife is under critical care after the two took chloroquine phosphate in an apparent attempt to self-medicate for the novel coronavirus, according to hospital system Banner Health.
It does not appear they took the pharmaceutical version of the drug, but rather "an additive commonly used at aquariums to clean fish tanks," Banner Health said in a statement.
Though Banner did not provide additional details, NBC News spoke to the wife, who said they learned of chloroquine's connection to coronavirus during a President Donald Trump news conference, which "was on a lot actually." They took it because they "were afraid of getting sick," she said.”
They should add “ignore anything the president says” to the list of things to survive coronavirus.
I was going to say this bullsh*t is beneath even you but I realized it is totally typical of you. Totally!!
As to the drug Trump recommended, the NY Democrat Gov Cuomo announced at a Sunday press conference that he has acquired this product for trial use within his state. Cuomo obviously shares Trump's desire to test this product.
As to the Arizona couple, they consumed an aquarium cleaning product that is totally different than the product Cuomo and Trump want to test.
Repeat -- the Arizona couple drank aquarium cleaning chemicals that is nothing comparable to what Trump & Cuomo are testing.
Repeat - The Arizona couple “said they learned of chloroquine's connection to coronavirus during a President Donald Trump news conference, which "was on a lot actually."
The president-impeached has to stop saying stuff that he is not qualified to speak about . He’s getting people killed.
Cuomo’s information was perfectly appropriate. He didn’t put it out there as a “promising solution” .. he said the state was looking into it.
Stupid republicans seem to think that because two people use the same word they have said the same thing.
Cuomo did not merely say "the state was looking into it".
Yesterday, Cuomo authorized medical providers to begin using these drugs today. Cuomo approved the same drugs that Trump suggested may benefit those sick.
Having said that, do NOT drink aquarium cleaning products.
Aquarium cleaning solution is totally different than what Cuomo has approved for public use......the drugs Trump spoke of.
Yes an Cuomo did not use the national bully pulpit to tell people that a certain remedy was “very promising”.
What did Rump THINK the poorly educated voters that he says he “loves” would do with that information.
It’s not even a guaranteed cure. He had no business selling it that way.
When people refer to the MSM as Faux News, keep in mind that this outrageous came not from DNC or a Far Left wingnut internet source.
Drake unbelievably did not make this cr*p up! He legitimately got it from Network news. Drake cites NBC as his source.
Will there be any repercussions for the reporter and editors who ran this BS??
The Coronavirus will eventually be behind us. TDS is unfortunately incurable for those infected. And obviously NBC executives have no immunity to it.
Oh.... there’s Hal’s mistake! He thinks the MSM is what people mean when they refer to Faux News! Sorry, Hal. Normal people realize the reference is to Fox News.
And DARN that main stream media anyway.... for reporting the actual words that come out of people’s mouths and the actual facts of what happened.
That's been Rump’s problem with them all along. They keep reporting exactly what he does and exactly what he says.
He is still your president. Self medicate doesn't count. Try it.
He won’t be president for long at this rate.
HRC was so right when she predicted he would be bad for the country and bring the stock market to it’s knees.
But, based how the LAST republican president triggered the recession it was an easy prediction that Rump would also screw up the market.
The point is that people who don't believe anything Trump says are likely to be people who aren't so stupid as to self-medicate with something they don't even understand.
You ought to give it a try drakie
If you do the opposite of what Rump recommends you usually succeed.
Don't blame Trump for the deaths in Virginia blame the citizens of Virginia who wouldn't stay home and brought the virus here!
Some misinformation from a poster below. It will not eliminate the Coronavirus.
The quarantine/self-isolation is absolutely essential in delaying an immediate deluge of infected patients upon our limited medical facilities and practitioners.
"Flatten the Curve" is the accepted term for its value.
It is NOT intended to prevent our eventual exposure to the Coronavirus. That is inevitable.
The Swine Flu -- the only recent comparable epidemic -- had multiple waves lasting 1 to 2 years. The good news is that latter spikes will obviously have fewer victims.
But like woman clutching her poodle at the back door of her Florida home, this "alligator" will await our eventual return to public.
We all will eventually be exposed to the Coronavirus.
But we were also exposed to the Swine Flu in 2009-10. Many never knew it, as symptoms affect us all very, very differently.
Despite Hal’s attempts to normalize coronavirus... what DIDN’T happen as a result of Swine flu virus was a president-impeached in denial who crashed the stock market because of uncertainty due to his misinformation.
“We have it totally under control. It's one person coming in from China, and we have it under control. It’s going to be just fine.”
— Jan. 21, 2020 (interview)
“We pretty much shut it down coming in from China.”
— Feb. 2 (interview)
Janis Peace commenting: So all of the people can always have the "beverage of their choice" on hand, I go back to my original thoughts on this subject. Why not "pipe in to homes" whatever people prefer? Some people might want juice, cola drinks, ginger ale, and then the ones who want alcohol? Makes a lot of sense to me. It would save people from going into the ABC stores or even the grocery store and it would be much more convenient! This way it would keep the alcoholics off the road and they would never run out.
This may be laughable to you but think about tv's, computers, phones and all of these luxuries we have right at our fingertips. It would be expensive I'm sure to set up but like the things I just mentioned, eventually everyone could have what they want at their fingertips. I'm actually surprised someone hasn't thought about this before.
Janis Peace commenting: Did I understand this correctly? Breweries and Bars are considered essential? If this is the type of thinking at the Capitol, I really don't know what to say. People are "dying" and these establishments are considered essential? Grocery stores normally carry enough wine and beer to float a boat. Why can't people go there for their "basic human needs"? It must be all about the money and a bunch of drunks!!
CONSUMABLES are considered essential. The Governor is making every effort to allow businesses to keep their doors open and not closing anything unnecessarily.
Apparently Janis is A-OK with more people out of work. Spoken like someone whose income will not be interrupted by coronavirus.
I apologize in advance that my post is not a politically motivated, off-topic, anger-infused comment, but I'm sure this thread will get right back to its vitriol tone post haste. My comment is to the RTD editorial leadership. Please - and I mean this in all sincerity - stop posting updates every time the death count rises by 1, or the positive # of cases rises by a few ticks. This is providing no useful info and only fuels the already over-fueled panic that is occurring. The virus is a very serious matter, we all know that. The # of cases will rise and, unfortunately, people will die. But let's please convey the necessary information in a more controlled and thoughtful manner. The yearly influenza strain is also very serious, 23,000 people in the U.S. died this winter from it and 10s of millions tested positive...and it would take a deep search to find a single RTD headline about those numbers! Let's please unite around this issue and learn from it. Cool heads people - please!
“The yearly influenza strain is also very serious, 23,000 people in the U.S. died this winter from it and 10s of millions tested positive.”
And there is a test for the flu. a vaccine against the flu, and the likelihood of spread is well known. None of these are fully in place for coronavirus.
Without quarantines and self-isolation at this point it could spread like wildfire through the USA and kill 10’s of thousands more instead of the hundreds it already has.
And don’t forget the actions of the Democrats again stalling a vote. Another example for of their complacency whether people live or die. Their have demonstrated that in their anti abortion rhetoric . Now it intensifies with their disdain for the elderly.
The Democrats are holding up the stimulus because it's a no-strings attached corporate bailout. Corporations can take the money and still fire workers. It won't help those who are truly hurting. It'll help CEOs and upper management. If we're going to spend a trillion dollars let's make sure we get it right.
Rump will get his huge socialist welfare package... as soon as republicans put the needs of the citizens ahead of the profits of corporations.
I don't disagree with you, we need to quarantine and heed the advice of health experts...all I'm asking for is for the media not to fuel the panic. And regarding the seasonal flu, as deadly as it is, only 1 in 3 people get the flu shot in most years. I'm guess the current scare will change that.
“Media not fuel the panic” is a very subjective point of view.
I think the media is very responsibly reporting all necessary facts and warnings to combat the flu.
What specific instance do you have in mind of “media fueling the panic” ?
Winter just ended, where did you get your numbers?
According to CDC, 55,000 died of flu in 2017, 60,000 2018.
I don't find winter results anywhere.
It actually makes people notice the seriousness of the virus situation more! What needs to happen is these people stop traveling and returning to Virginia. Most of these carriers knew that shouldn't have been traveling but that was before they really realized too late the seriousness of the virus. They then refused to voluntarily quartine themselves. Some of these travelers have paid for the mistake with their lives and unfortunately so has the innocent ones who obeyed the warnings!
That's it, governor kkk blackface, put more people of work. That's the answer.
That’s the approach the Rump administration is recommending.... ever since his misinformation led to the USA being disarmed against major outbreaks.
“‘Doomed from the Start.’ Experts Say the Trump Administration’s Coronavirus Response Was Never Going to Work”
“Squandered time: How the Trump administration lost control of the coronavirus crisis”
“Putting lives at risk, Fox News helps Trump push misinformation about the coronavirus”
“Here Are 17 Ways the Trump Administration Bungled Its Coronavirus Response”
“Coronavirus response hurt by lack of funding for public health labs, CDC director tells Congress”
“How testing failures allowed coronavirus to sweep the U.S.
The Trump administration’s decision to forgo a World Health Organization test and create its own had fateful consequences, experts say.‘“
Major retailers like CVS, Target, BJ's, Amazon etc are planning to hire 500,000 people over the next weeks and months. They're focusing on offering jobs to newly furloughed workers from industries like transportation and hospitality. That's from a Dow Jones Marketwatch report today.
It’s great to have an effective, decisive chief executive like Governor Dr. Northam at the helm of this crisis in VA.
Meanwhile, the stock market hates uncertainty and Rump’s continuous misinformation has wiped out all the stock gains of his presidency! It’s down below 19,000.
It’s time to bring in a Democrat president to clean up Rump’s mess like President Obama had to clean up Bush’s mess.
“When Obama left office January 20, 2017 the DOW closed at 19,827. When he entered office January 20, 2009, the DOW closed at 7,949. In other words, in his 8 years in office the DOW went up roughly 150%. If Trump stays in Office 8 years the DOW would have to be 49,369 for his term in office to equal Obama’s as it relates to the stock market and the DOW Jones Industrial Market. “
49,369?!?!?! Rump could not even keep the market as high as President Obama left it!
Sorry republicans. There’s no way the stock market will recover 10,000 points in 8 months.
Closing your mouth for even a day would be an improvement in real American lives, Flaky Drakie …. but your hate for Trump, and love of his Rump, can not be stopped, so like the Coronavirus, we will just have to wait for it to decay also. Halleluiah, and Checkmate, and Period.
Crazy lonely Drake has only posted 71 times on this RTD article. Would someone please give him some love.
Awww.... Rick obsesses over me.
He must be one of those Rump voters trying to avoid having to face how WRONG his choice was and how correct HRC WAS as when she predicted the YUGE fail a Rump administration would be.
Who knew she would be SO right!
Haha... Rump lover Spacy Peter can dish it out but he just can’t take it.
Annnnnd touchè!
Like I said suddenly the Statues in Monument ave and re-naming James of schools is not that important. Here is my idea
BTW this has ruined so many
Suspend all rent and mortgage payments for two months... no Penalty or interest.
What I would do is over the next 24 months divide the amount and add 1/24 of the amount to the differed amount.
As the situation improves and our economy roars back and pent up spending we will be able to make these payments.
Now I would use the full force of the Federal Reserve to back the landlords and mortgage holders for any defaults that may occur and guarantee full reimbursement of any persons who may take advantage and either not pay their obligations.
99% will be gracious and be thankful.
This will reduce anxiety and all the other steps like lowering the interest only helps credit card issuers to keep charging 24%
This will help more people than you can imagine
This is my plan because I believe in America. .
Hey Snowflakes...remember who ruined your Senior Graduations...and proms...and sports and our way of life! I warned the government 3 years ago.....and it is the Democratic Party that in December when all of this started in China..... were trying to impeach our president when they should have been letting him do his job and address. Snowflakes.....Socialism does not work....https://www.facebook.com/Clockwork-Pandemic-356635691380295/
Impeachment didn’t stop the president from doing a thing. Here’s the misinformation HE was putting out there about this threat in January.
“ "We have it totally under control. It's one person coming in from China, and we have it under control. It’s going to be just fine.”
— Jan. 21, 2020 (interview)
“We pretty much shut it down coming in from China.”
— Feb. 2 (interview)”
Yeah cause the dude who was calling it a "hoax" and said he had it completely under control would have done more? Trump had the intel and decided to down play it instead of try to prevent it. It's mind-boggling to see you try to pin this on the Dems.
Get, your comment is garbage, President Trump NEVER EVER called the Wuhan Virus a hoax, you have been listening to 100% FAKE NEWS. President Trump said that the Democrats blaming him for racism when he wisely shut down travel from Chaina was a HOAX. In addition, the Democrats and the media that tried to blame President Trump for this pandemic, was a hoax, and that's also a fact. Get, this isn't a Democrat or Republican issue, it is a worldwide pandemic, that needs not to be politicized, on either side.
Fred, in his speech were he called it a "hoax," he made direct comparisons to the flu in an effort to downplay the situation. He continued to downplay it. Would you say these quotes from Trump aren't downplaying the pandemic?: (1) "We're going very substantially down, not up" which was said in February (2) "One day it's like a miracle, it will disappear" which was said on Feb. 28. And, you can see from half the commentors here that downplaying it worked. So many people on here think the pandemic is overblown and want to go back to business as usual. Many commentors are using Trump's January and February playbook of comparing it to the flu. It is completely fair to criticize Trump's response to this crisis. I'm not blaming Republicans, just Trump. Over the course of his administration, he has shown a clear distrust of science and experts. He fired the pandemic response team in 2018. He's left massive vacancies at the CDC. The pandemic wasn't preventable, but it certainly could have been a smaller scale. We had a chance to be like South Korea and Trump missed it, so now we'll be like Italy.
Stop it you idiots, it's not anyone's fault. Pandemics are not partisan.
But blame for the mismanagement of a pandemic emergency can easily be laid at Rump’s doorstep.
“‘Doomed from the Start.’ Experts Say the Trump Administration’s Coronavirus Response Was Never Going to Work”
“Squandered time: How the Trump administration lost control of the coronavirus crisis”
“Putting lives at risk, Fox News helps Trump push misinformation about the coronavirus”
“Here Are 17 Ways the Trump Administration Bungled Its Coronavirus Response”
“Coronavirus response hurt by lack of funding for public health labs, CDC director tells Congress”
“How testing failures allowed coronavirus to sweep the U.S.
The Trump administration’s decision to forgo a World Health Organization test and create its own had fateful consequences, experts say.‘“
Rick, the pandemic isn't anyone's fault. But Trump's lack luster response is fair game for criticism. Many Republican politicians took it seriously and urged caution and action. Trump however took months to realize it was serious. That delay had a cost and we're about to feel it.
Snowflakes? This coming from a guy who posts daily about dangerous trailers...
Ron, do you know what a "snowflake" is? You're the dude bring up confederate statues and school names are articles about a global pandemic. You seem to be the only one "triggered" here.
“The U.S. now has more than 35,200 confirmed cases and 471 deaths across 34 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Guam as of Sunday night”
As sickness and death mount, Rump’s mismanagement bring the stock market to ever greater declines.... the worst declines since the last republican president ushered in the Great Recession.
The economy and country did so much better under President Obama and Democrats. Eight years of job and market growth even though they had Swine Flu and evening Ebola to deal with!
RUMP HAS SO MISMANAGED THIS.
“‘Doomed from the Start.’ Experts Say the Trump Administration’s Coronavirus Response Was Never Going to Work”
“Squandered time: How the Trump administration lost control of the coronavirus crisis”
“Putting lives at risk, Fox News helps Trump push misinformation about the coronavirus”
“Here Are 17 Ways the Trump Administration Bungled Its Coronavirus Response”
“ Coronavirus response hurt by lack of funding for public health labs, CDC director tells Congress”
“How testing failures allowed coronavirus to sweep the U.S.
The Trump administration’s decision to forgo a World Health Organization test and create its own had fateful consequences, experts say.‘“
Fortunately, we Have President Trump, a business man who has managed large complex and far reaching issue. Right now, there is nobody of consequence who would be doing a better job at managing this crisis, than President Trump, so you can stop the political BS Drake, because the Democrats have nothing, but right now, they are holding up the stimulus and relief bills in the Senate, and it looks like they just don't care about Americans during this crisis, if they don't stop the politicking, they will be blamed for the fallout...…..Drake, President Trumps poll numbers are going up, as he works through this crisis, the Democrats will only go down, based on their actions.
Unfortunately we have president-impeached Rump. His misinformation about the coronavirus put us in their dire situation with the market.
BA Fake News Fred. Rump’s poll numbers have spent the majority of their time around the low 40’s because MOST of America (by 3 million voters) didn’t want him and don’t support him.
Rump’s coronavirus misinformation:
“ "We have it totally under control. It's one person coming in from China, and we have it under control. It’s going to be just fine.”
— Jan. 21, 2020 (interview)
“We pretty much shut it down coming in from China.”
— Feb. 2 (interview)
“Looks like by April, you know, in theory, when it gets a little warmer, it miraculously goes away.”
— Feb. 10 (campaign rally)
“The level of death with Ebola — you know, at the time, it was a virtual 100 percent.”
— Feb. 25 (news conference)
“We're very close to a vaccine.”
— Feb. 25 (news conference)
“When you have 15 [cases in the United States], and the 15 within a couple of days is going to be down to close to zero, that’s a pretty good job we’ve done.”
— Feb. 26 (news conference)
“This is a flu. This is like a flu.”
— Feb. 26 (news conference)
“The flu in our country kills from 25,000 people to 69,000 people a year. That was shocking to me. And so far, if you look at what we have with the 15 people and their recovery, one is, one is pretty sick, but hopefully will recover, but the others are in great shape.”
— Feb. 26 (news conference)”
Fred, Trump was a bad business man. He inherited everything from his father. He's had numerous bankruptcies and he stiffs those he does business with. I don't know what you do for a living, but if someone didn't pay you for work you did or signed a contract with you and didn't honor it, I don't you'd want them to be president. The Democrats are holding up the stimulus because it's a no-strings attached corporate bailout. Corporations can take the money and still fire workers. It won't help those who are truly hurting. It'll help CEOs and upper management. If we're going to spend a trillion dollars let's make sure we get it right.
Lawrence O'Donnell, of MSNBC, knows why we, and not the rest of the world, is having more trouble than most with Coronavirus …… Listen to his brilliant reasoning, and you will see why America is divided, and refuses to work together even for a common cause.
It is disgusting that bad news reporting is not bleeped like a vulgar word. Period.
https://trumptrainnews.com/articles/msnbc-host-o-donnell-claims-more-people-are-dead-and-dying-because-trump-is-president?kagcode=kag
No one bleeps Rump’s dirty words. Why should they bleep actual facts.
Annnnnd touchè!
Oh.... and when Faux News broadcasts SUCH divisive dangerous lies, who can blame MSNBC for being blunt about Rump’s ineptitude and the cost to the American people.
Annnnnd touchè!
"Trumptrainnews"... seems reliable...
Just as partisan and “reliable” as the guy posting it...,not at all.
It is a sad state that we may have finally begun to realize we mortal humans may never have complete control over our destiny ….. even, if there are still those who believe Mo money can cure anything, and some who beleive we can control Mother Nature.
About all we can do is attempt to do what we are can, so as we are told, be somewhat civil, so as not to make things worse, and hunker down till destiny, become reality once more.
The real sad part. There are some who believe if Hillary were President, none of this would have happened …. And at least it would be over in the US, even if not the rest of the world. Period.
It is a sad state that republicans may have finally begin to realize only now what a terrible price America is paying for their terrible choice at the ballot box in 2016.
Now America sees what happens when you place the presidency in the hands of someone so inept and unqualified.
HRC told us that a Rump presidency would be catastrophic and she was right. Millions out of work.... a stock market in free fall.
This is what happens when people vote stupid in revenge for having had an African American President.
Now we see how terrible leadership by denial can be.
"We have it totally under control. It's one person coming in from China, and we have it under control. It’s going to be just fine.”
— Jan. 21, 2020 (interview)
“We pretty much shut it down coming in from China.”
— Feb. 2 (interview)
“Looks like by April, you know, in theory, when it gets a little warmer, it miraculously goes away.”
— Feb. 10 (campaign rally)
“The level of death with Ebola — you know, at the time, it was a virtual 100 percent.”
— Feb. 25 (news conference)
“We're very close to a vaccine.”
— Feb. 25 (news conference)
“When you have 15 [cases in the United States], and the 15 within a couple of days is going to be down to close to zero, that’s a pretty good job we’ve done.”
Annnnnd touchè!
"all we can do is attempt to do what we are can, so as we are told, be somewhat civil, so as not to make things worse, and hunker down" and then you go straight into making it political by bringing up Hillary. Maybe take your own advice for once?
Oh.... Spacy Peter has no problem spewing diarrhea out of both sides of his mouth. That’s why he loses.
Annnnnd touchè!
Oh, are you new? TP thinks about Hillary more than Bill does.
PS, EVERYTHING he posts is hyper partisan nonsense.
Forget it, go to Miami beach and let us elders live or die as we may. The earth needs natural controls. Ours is certainly not blissful.
Wow... a Rump nihilist! That’s a new flavor.
(Check your beach schedule - a lot of them have closed because people were ignoring the cautions about gathering)
You realize this could be Darwinism at work since Faux News viewers sit smack in the sweet spot of people most at risk.
Hospitals all over the country have been stating for weeks that they do not have enough masks and personal protective equipment for their staffs and may not have enough ventilators to meet upcoming need yet Trump has not actually ordered companies to retool and produce them. What is he waiting for?
Thousands of people are losing their jobs and facing being unable to pay their rent or mortgage. Are the Republicans trying to get gifts for corporations included in a package designed to help people who actually need it?
Melissa, Trump spoke to these CEO's personally and was promised production would increase. He doesn't need to order companies, Hanes and other companies are now switching over and producing masks, gowns, ventilators & sanitizer. The shortage is predicted to be over very soon and the surplus will result!
Without federal coordination he puts the states' governors and/or hospitals in competition with each other. Talking personally to a bunch of CEOs is meaningless and then leaving the rest to sort itself out is insanity.
“As tests for the coronavirus disease remain limited,”
We have Rump to thank for the inept handling and misinformation that delayed the US from producing enough tests.
AND for the uncertainty that rocked the stock market.
“Trump reportedly rejected aggressive coronavirus testing in hopes it would help his re-election”
“Putting lives at risk, Fox News helps Trump push misinformation about the coronavirus”
“How testing failures allowed coronavirus to sweep the U.S.
The Trump administration’s decision to forgo a World Health Organization test and create its own had fateful consequences, experts say.”
Drake, do you not recognize that your obsessive, negative, and ridiculously frequent posts are annoying to those who come on here to share adult thoughts? RTD should ban you as a menace.
It seems the only negative comments I’ve gotten are from republicans who don’t like to see people reminded about what a terrible choice they made on Election Day when they voted for Rump.
And, by extension, how right HRC was when she warned them.
A senior research analyst at Piper Sandler believes Gilead Sciences Inc.'s Remdesivir antiviral may soon be approved for COVID-19 treatment. The Northam administration is asleep at the switch.
Fake news
Drake, you don't know what fake news is, I will let you know when it is Fake News, just as I have in the past.
Fake News Fred.... well, it’s right there in your name.
What are you babbling about Fred? That study began this month. You seriously want the Governor of Virginia to push a drug that is still going through trials and hasn’t been proven to work? Who do you take him for? Trump?
Jeff, several drugs, like hydroxychloroquine are being tested now, and although this specific drug has been approved for malaria, if it shows promise with azithromycin, it will go forward with minimal or no trials. Jeff, this is an emergency, and in emergencies, you move quickly and we just don't have time for the traditional red tape of extended trials. Now Jeff, if you want to get things moving, call Warner and Tim Kaine, and tell them to STOP playing politics with the emergency spending ad relief Bills, they are holding up in the Senate, that would be a BIG help.
https://nypost.com/2020/03/19/old-malaria-drug-hydroxychloroquine-may-help-cure-coronavirus-study/
Time for the greatest socialism relief welfare of the century!
Fred, statement's like Trump's are why people are now OD'ing on chloroquine https://www.cnn.com/2020/03/23/africa/chloroquine-trump-nigeria-intl/index.html
Like I said. Suddenly the Statue s on Monument Ave and re-naming schools is not that important anymore right??????.... fools in our Government. Our economy is almost gone and we will never be the same again. BTW I wrote this 3 years ago https://m.facebook.com/Clockwork-Pandemic-356635691380295/?tsid=0.02106263214847459&source=result
Time for a full quarantine in Virginia to keep the virus from spreading.
They keep reporting how many cases there are, but suspiciously don't say *how those cases are doing*. Fine? Just a minor head cold? Certainly no one is dying from it (thankfully). How are the patients doing?
This article just announced another death.
Anyone who reads know that most survive the virus. If you want reporting on the condition of everyone who contracts it you will be looking at a very thick paper indeed.
However, thanks to the precautions taken by Governor Dr. Northam the spread is slower than if everyone were going about business as usual the way Rump was misinforming the public to do for so long.
“Putting lives at risk, Fox News helps Trump push misinformation about the coronavirus”
Drake, you need to seek help! You are obsessed with Trump and cannot go a day or on any article without downing his administration. Have you ever thought the readers cannot stand your stupid comments as evident from their comments that you can't undoubtedly comprehend? Please seek professional medical help.
Yeah.... I can understand republicans not wanting to be reminded what a disaster the Rump presidency has been in an election year.
The only readers who can’t seem to stand my comments seem to be Rump supporters. Go figure.
Yes, Drake, other morons appreciate your idiocy, since it makes them appear not as stupid. You are below the marking point of sentience.
Haha.... another quarter heard from.
Someone else who doesn’t want to be reminded that HRC warned us what a Rump presidency would lead to.
Breaking New from MSNBC ….. the word is out that if Obama was in his third term, Hillary in her first, or Biden, Obama's House Boy for 8 long years, was President now, we would have a glut of respirators, no one dead, only a few isolated cases, and Virginia celebrating their second Basketball Championship, ending March Madness.
Now Flaky Drakie, RJuvenile, Norbert, Woods, ~~~Bob and a few other brilliant scholars on Pandemics finally get the attention they are deserving of.
This came straight from Rachell Maddow. Period.
If President Obama has been in charge it would not have gotten this bad in the first place. He would not have ignored it like Rump did. Nor would he have spread misinformation.
Annnnnnnd touchè!
“Putting lives at risk, Fox News helps Trump push misinformation about the coronavirus”
The test is for the antigen, not the virus itself. These positive tests are not necessarily currently positive. If they were exposed to it 2 months ago and no longer have it present in their system in any way...they still test positive.
What do we do when all the hospitals shut down due to a lack of medical supplies and they're catching Corona-19 themselves?
The Liar-in-Chief in the WH crowed yesterday that they had millions of tests and supplies, and then he said they should be arriving soon!!! We have a vast hole of incompetence in the WH. No excuse, no excuse, no excuse!!
That is what happened when our Liar-in-Chief has to govern folks who have only faith in themselves. and those who promise lies they can believe in.
The vast hole in the White House could never be filled after the Clinton's and Obama's got throught their stay. Hallelujah, Checkmate, and Period.
The liar-in-Chief in the whites house couldn’t lie about the biggest piece of socialist legislation in decades that he just signed. Welfare for everybody.
Annnnnd touchè!
Hopefully better than American did back in 1918 when 178,000 Americans died from the Flu Pandemic …. but, then according to the Trump haters, if Hillary, or Obama were in charge, we would all be watching March Madness, with each of us with our own respirator. Period.
HRC called it. It was obvious to anyone with a brain that when the country was faced with an emergency Rump would make it calamitous.
“Putting lives at risk, Fox News helps Trump push misinformation about the coronavirus”
“Coronavirus stock crash wipes out 80% of Trump's market gains since 2016 election”
“Millions of Americans are one pay check away from the street”
Annnnnnd touchè!
Gwenn ,calm down, you Liberals just panic at anything, like Drake and Jeff. There are enough medical supplies coming to greatly reduce or totally eliminate the current shortages, as are millions of test kits. Ramping up for such demand takes a little time, weeks, it was only about 3 weeks ago, that this whole pandemic got going here, and the private sector, as well as the government are now fully mobilized to move forward, FAST. Gwenn, if you want to help, call Tim Kaine and Mark Warner, and tell them to stop the politics, and pass the spending and relief bills, the Democrats are holding up in the Senate.
Rump is getting ready to sign the biggest socialism welfare relief bill of the century! To solve the mess his misinformation created.
“ "We have it totally under control. It's one person coming in from China, and we have it under control. It’s going to be just fine.”
— Jan. 21, 2020 (interview)
“We pretty much shut it down coming in from China.”
— Feb. 2 (interview)
“Looks like by April, you know, in theory, when it gets a little warmer, it miraculously goes away.”
— Feb. 10 (campaign rally)
“The level of death with Ebola — you know, at the time, it was a virtual 100 percent.”
— Feb. 25 (news conference)
“We're very close to a vaccine.”
— Feb. 25 (news conference)
“When you have 15 [cases in the United States], and the 15 within a couple of days is going to be down to close to zero, that’s a pretty good job we’ve done.”
— Feb. 26 (news conference)
“This is a flu. This is like a flu.”
— Feb. 26 (news conference)
“The flu in our country kills from 25,000 people to 69,000 people a year. That was shocking to me. And so far, if you look at what we have with the 15 people and their recovery, one is, one is pretty sick, but hopefully will recover, but the others are in great shape.”
— Feb. 26 (news conference)”
Hospitals are threatening closures because they can't get the necessary supplies and Trump and his crowd rant about how well things are going. This is BS. America is on the brink of going extinct over this uncontrollable virus and all Trump is worried about is the economy, as if he can save it. We need a leader(s) who cares about the lives of Americans at least as much as he cares about the almighty dollar. We find ourselves UNPREPARED because Trump himself chose to ignore all the warnings as long as a year ago that we were unprepared for a pandemic. He's delusional. He only cares about the dollar. This whole country should be under complete quarantine now, not later!
“As tests for the coronavirus disease remain limited,”
We have Rump to thank for the inept handling and misinformation that delayed the US from producing enough tests.
AND for the uncertainty that rocked the stock market.
“Trump reportedly rejected aggressive coronavirus testing in hopes it would help his re-election”
“Putting lives at risk, Fox News helps Trump push misinformation about the coronavirus”
“How testing failures allowed coronavirus to sweep the U.S.
The Trump administration’s decision to forgo a World Health Organization test and create its own had fateful consequences, experts say.”
Is this where you add that the President de funded the CDC ? Senator Schumer admitted that he made his remarks based off a New York Times report that was shown to be wrong . Is that fake news or something we should keep harping on in the continuing blame for the Covid 19 pandemic on the President. I respect your opinion Mr Butler but please don’t think you are ALWAYS right.
I’m right until somebody proves me wrong.
Here’s reports on the CDC that did NOT come from Schumer.
“ The administration had proposed cutting $1.2 billion from the CDC and $451 million from NIAID as compared to current funding.”
“The Trump administration fired the U.S. pandemic response team in 2018 to cut costs.
Rating TRUE”
“Coronavirus response hurt by lack of funding for public health labs, CDC director tells Congress”
Allow me to add another Luddite comment:
Indeed, there are 51 deaths per year from lightning strikes in the US. Just as there are around 31 deaths in the US per month from drowning in bath tubs.
As far as "The Flu" goes, in Virginia there were 817 new cases reported last week bringing the total cases this season to 11,281, of which 782 of us have died so far this year.
Wouldn't you think that a responsible news paper would report on such things to maintain a sense of proportion and prevent unnecessary hysteria?
Or perhaps that doesn't fit the narrative.
James, as you said 782 died of the flu this year. YESTERDAY, 675 died of coronavirus in Spain. These two illnesses are not the same. Coronavirus spreads more easily and is more deadly. If you don't see a dramatic increase in cases its because self-quarantining worked, not because self-quarantining was unnecessary.
Yeah... 782 deaths for a flu for which there was vaccine and which has already run it’s course.... and then there are 51 deaths for a virus that has just been introduced and against which NOBODY has been vaccinated.
And then you have people downplaying the severity.... encouraging the perspectives of those who will not take proper precautions. That’s insanity.
Three, 4 and seven. God, these just aren't staggering numbers -- considering the overall population. Probably more likely to get struck by lightning.
So.... another luddite downplaying the risk of a global pandemic.
We saw how successful that strategy was for Rump. It basically crashed the stock market.
LD, you do realize the point of the precautions is so people DON'T get sick? If numbers stay low that means it is working and was a good decision
So true. If the USA come through this less impacted by the coronavirus than by the normal flu they will be trying to say “See... all the precautions we re much ado about nothing”.
When in reality it will be those very precautions that prevented the coronavirus from being worse.
Glad to see Virginia holding at such a small number. Great job by the Trump administration on fighting this virus.
You mean the President who called it a hoax? The reason that our numbers are so low in Virginia is because we have so few tests in this country. Another "great job" by the Trump administration.
Yeah... Jon. Once again Rump has created a crisis... a fact his lemmings seem to ignore. They just cheer him when others clean up his mess. Insanity.
are you high?
Governor will issue Stay Home Order beginning Sunday 12 AM. Get ready
If he does we can be assured it is the medically recommended course of action.
I hope so. This is the only way we can stop the spread but I wonder how long we will have to do this.
This list although reported an hour ago is outdated as Southwest Virginia area had their first case in Roanoke an 80-year-old woman who is in serious condition. But Richmond & the Governor doesn't know there is a Southwest Virginia!
Richmond and the governor DO know there’s a Southwest VA.
“ Governor Ralph Northam hosted a roundtable discussion in St. Paul with officials from Amazon’s second headquarters, located in Arlington.
The Governor was joined by his Chief of Staff Clark Mercer, Chief Workforce Development Advisor Megan Healy, Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball, and Deputy Secretary of Commerce and Trade and Director of the Office of Outdoor Recreation Cassidy Rasnick.
Held at the Oxbow Center of the University of Virginia’s College at Wise, the conversation included community and business leaders in Southwest Virginia who spoke about workforce development, economic development, and small business issues.”
It’s a lot easier for Republicans to provide aid in a crisis, because they don’t have the other party fighting them the way Democrats do, as after the Bush financial crash of ‘08.
That's a weird comment. Obama was given his full $890 billion stimulus. He squandered it in the public sector, but he was given the full amount.
Republicans in the senate debated and delayed President Obama’s request for aid. Which recovered the USA from the Bush recession beginning the unprecedented record of US job growth that Rump terminated. The republican senate fast tracked President-impeached Rump’s socialist request to send every American a welfare check for a crisis Rump created in the first place through mismanagement of the coronavirus outbreak.
“Putting lives at risk, Fox News helps Trump push misinformation about the coronavirus”
Squandered it??? Bet you didn't say that when you were cashing that check
The definition of "When possible", means ….. "When folks like Get Fit, RJuvenile and ~~~Bob actually put up a verbal fight, and the Fuzz walks away to insure BLM doesn't have reason to congregate in masses of more than 10". Hallelujah, and period.
Tracy, is that your way of assuming I'm black? Either way, that's insanely inappropriate
Oh... insanely inappropriate is Spacy Peter’s modus operandi.
Don't bend over Flaky Drakie … your modus operandi, along with your rear end, is showing. Hallelujah, Checkmate, and Period.
Spacy Peter loves rumps.... he even voted for one. But his preoccupation with mine is just creepy.
Annnnnnd touchè!
Get Gone ….. black folks let it be known up front …. you are just one of the millions of Trump haters and that has always been inappropriate. Hallelujah, and Period.
Racist Peter is just a Rump lover who assumes anyone critical of Rump is black.
Annnnnd touchè!
Who is this "Get Fit"? "Git Fit" started posting today like crazy!
Based on "Git Fit" comments it looks like we have a new Troll which like a virus exist only to agitate others. What a pain!
Some people like to hide behind anonymous names to avoid accountability for their comments.
I agree with RJ's previous posts seemingly suggesting anonymity of posters should be prohibited by the RTD. However it is allowed, and I do not expect the RTD to change regardless of our wishes.
Why Hal? Are you looking to personally track down and harass posters you don’t like?
I love how conservatives obsess over those with opposing views. They keep flashing their chronic paranoia.
I can see it now Corona Influenza —- if the Virus dies not get you the crime will.
Yeah all those murders from *checks notes* nonviolent crimes
Ronny, they are speaking of non-violent crimes.
However it is incredibly irresponsible to publicize in the media that any crimes will be ignored by law enforcement. How stupid!!!
This should be an internal memo only to the appropriate law enforcement officers.
Folks, feel free to text and drive as fast as you would like for the next few weeks or months!!!
Can't wait to see what Law-And-Order "Statler" and "Waldorf" have to say about reducing arrests.
I fear that with the selfish, demented, ignorant orange lump in the White House running things, we are doomed.
Your 401K may be doomed. Have you seen what Rump has done to the stock market?
I saw what he did before the virus scare! Again, you are spitting out fake news, Trump did not hurt the stock market but the virus did. Anyone with any sense would know that, but it's apparent you have none!
William, he has no sense. Troll, don't reply and feed.
William thinks a virus infected the stock market. What the stock market hates is uncertainty and what fuels uncertainty is misinformation. ‘Nuff said.
“Putting lives at risk, Fox News helps Trump push misinformation about the coronavirus”
Take a cue from Holmes. He has learned it’s futile to try and pander fake news around me.
Yes, retirement accounts are vanishing.
Not ours gwenny
Hey Markie. When did McD's start donating to a 401(k)?
If not yours.... most of the country. Americans were only just recovering from the damage to the stock market caused by the LAST republican prez.
“The Recession Hurt Americans' Retirement Accounts More Than Anybody Knew”
Remember the good old days when Clinton balanced the national debt and was actually lying it down?
Do you make time for any thought which does not include Trump. Of course, if he controls your life..................
Gwenn, President Trump is by far the best person to be in charge right now, he has managed huge, far reaching enterprises, things that no lifelong politician like Tim Kaine could dream of handling correctly. America is going to work through this issue far faster with President Trump than with any President since maybe Ronald Reagan, because President Trump is slashing red tape and bureaucracy far faster than any other long time politician would be able to. It is almost amusing that so many people commenting here have no clue as to what is going on and how to manage it, yet they criticize one of the best, most accomplished managers in all of America...........The clueless talk, and talk, President Trump acts, acts quickly and will pull America out of this far faster than just about anyone else, anywhere.
Rump has “managed” the coronavirus into huge business shutdowns and stock market crashes unlike any other prez in modern history. No other president has seen such YUGE stock market declines and such vast business shutdowns
Just like all his businesses that he “managed” into bankruptcy.
If normal Americans New what Rump really meant by #winning they would have given him a hard pas at the ballot box.
Just SOME of the misinformation that left us unprepared and brought us to this sad state.
“ We have it totally under control. It's one person coming in from China, and we have it under control. It’s going to be just fine.”
— Jan. 21, 2020 (interview)
“We pretty much shut it down coming in from China.”
— Feb. 2 (interview)
“Looks like by April, you know, in theory, when it gets a little warmer, it miraculously goes away.”
— Feb. 10 (campaign rally)
“The level of death with Ebola — you know, at the time, it was a virtual 100 percent.”
— Feb. 25 (news conference)
“We're very close to a vaccine.”
— Feb. 25 (news conference)
“When you have 15 [cases in the United States], and the 15 within a couple of days is going to be down to close to zero, that’s a pretty good job we’ve done.”
— Feb. 26 (news conference)
“This is a flu. This is like a flu.”
— Feb. 26 (news conference)
“The flu in our country kills from 25,000 people to 69,000 people a year. That was shocking to me. And so far, if you look at what we have with the 15 people and their recovery, one is, one is pretty sick, but hopefully will recover, but the others are in great shape.”
— Feb. 26 (news conference)
“I don’t think it’s inevitable. It probably will. It possibly will. It could be at a very small level, or it could be at a larger level. Whatever happens, we’re totally prepared.”
Get out of here with your facts and direct quotes. Trump is always right. We've always been at war with Eastasia
Yeah except he's bad at business. Dude bankrupts casinos...
So, for Fake News Fred it’s all right for Rump to cause a crisis (lost lives, lost earnings) as long as he commits himself to fixing it up with socialist welfare checks to the citizens. Typical of Rump - trying to buy his way out of a crisis... especially when he can do it with other people’s (taxpayers) money.
Well, one thing is sure, with the virus shutting down plan parenthood. more lives will be saved than lives the virus will take!
Planned parenthood is not shut down. Women’s health services continue to be offered daily.
Just like Rump, William is passing life threatening information that could cause some women to miss out on available health services.
"President Trump is by far the best person to be in charge right now, he has managed huge, far reaching enterprises."
Sure, Freddy. That's why he has declared bankrupty and stiffed employees and contractors multiple times. The only thing huge and far-reaching about him is his propensity for lying and his incompetence. Your hero is a con artist and a fraud.
Oh BS Fred! Four bankruptcies and Trump's finances are so illegal he can't even show his tax returns. Keep drinking the kool-aid. Only the very ignorant continue to follow and believe in the Orange Tird in the White House. And during the Corona-19 virus he clearly cares more about the stock market than he does human life.
It looks like if you are a well-connected republican you get your warning far ahead of the poorly educated voters that Rump says he loves.
“ The chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee warned a small group of well-connected constituents three weeks ago to prepare for dire economic and societal effects of the coronavirus, according to a secret recording obtained by NPR. ”
Coronavirus cases continue to mount and Rump republicans keep trying to down play it like he did... until he got that socialist religion and started calling for welfare checks for everybody.
When the going gets tough, the tough get socialist.
For the good of the cause, Blue Virginia, and the especially the Red that still covers most of Virginia, both Northam and Fairfax should resign, or at least give up their quarter's paycheck like Trump has done.
Nah … just kidding, Mo money from takers is never the answer. Hallelujah, and Period
Too bad everybody is not an independently wealthy socialist like Rump. He is signing every piece of socialist welfare legislation that Speaker Pelosi is putting in front of him.
Annnnd touchè!
The latest report is that Rump wants to start sending welfare checks out to Americans. I guess the welfare state is A-okay when a republican does it. A ytbi g to buy back the votes this stock market crash is causing him. Especially when it’s not with his own $’s.
When the going gets tough, the tough get socialist.
“White House considering giving Americans checks to combat economic impact of outbreak”
Swift action...the Government finds "Creative Ways" to stop us from getting critical funding....I have over 250,000 in equity....need only 120,000 that I can pay back....but hey over 1,000 lives will be killed in 2020 See their blood on the hitch....all my Government wants to do especially the Banks....is to supress and destroy my family...and safety efforts....I am getting the Autopsy report's...on how Shawn And Danielle Died.....and all the Government wants to do is maybe even kill me like they kill the journalist and doctor in China....for trying to save lives.... https://www.dangeroustrailers.org/barton-county-da-doug-matthews-failed-to-do-anyting-when-howard-baker-towed-a-trailer-with-no-safety-chains-and-killed-shawn-and-danielle-that-s-the-problem.html
Bolder and swifter action? over 1,000 will be killed in 2020 by a passenger vehicle towing a trailer ...hayrides....parades and RV's...towing trailers... and you, the government and the Virginia State Police all "Collude" to do no safety enforcement on people who can tow a homemade trailer. See this report....shame on you sir.... http://www.old.dangeroustrailers.org/uploads/The_Virginia_State_Police_Cover_Up_of_The_Death_Of_Mrs._Johnson.PDF
Bolder and swifter actions? You want to destroy my family just like the Chinese who killed the doctor who warned .....Goodyear so far with our data has killed and hidden more people who have been killed by a defective RV tire than the Corona Virus.....and you keep trying to destroy our cause. I am pointing the finger at you sir.....and The Virginia State Police who covered up the death of Ms. Johnson of Dinwiddie County! https://www.dangeroustrailers.org/update-----goodyear-g159-update-----will-congressman-king-get-to-the-truth-and-will-he-expose-the-coverup-.html
Hmmmmmm Bolder and Swifter actions? According to your Ideology... that is code words to use this pandemic to take our guns away by sending the National Guard into our homes and not only forcing us to stay indoors but to also take our guns away. That is what you really want to do...and we know it.
Our great Governor Dr. Northam’s prudent and by-the-book response is doing everything thing recommended to slow the spread of this outbreak
Kudos to the Governor and all his administration for steady guidance during this crisis.
They still get paid right? The rest of us have no safety net. You use or tax money to pay them full salary while the rest of us in Retail get paid nothing. You don’t care about us Governor and I am calling you out. All the restaurants all of us in retail are completely screwed and you don’t care.
Suspend all rent and mortgage payments for two months... no Penalty or interest.
What I would do is over the next 24 months divide the amount and add 1/24 of the amount to the differed amount.
As the situation improves and our economy roars back and pent up spending we will be able to make these payments.
Now I would use the full force of the Federal Reserve to back the landlords and mortgage holders for any defaults that may occur and guarantee full reimbursement of any persons who may take advantage and either not pay their obligations.
99% will be gracious and be thankful.
This will reduce anxiety and all the other steps like lowering the interest only helps credit card issuers to keep charging 24%
This will help more people than you can imagine
This is my plan because I believe in America. .
When the going gets tough, the tough get socialist.
AHA! Yeah, I have suspected as much about you and some others who post here!
Inept attempt at deflection by Buckless.
Ronny is the one calling for more socialism. Just like Rump.
Feel free to refuse your gubmint check in denial of socialism, Buckless.
Trump is the wrong man at the wrong place at the wrong time.
Trump eliminated the Pandemic Rapid Response Team in 2018. So there was insufficient planning. We didn't get the virus testing kits from WHO back in January because Trump didn't want to pay for them. The tests originally developed by the CDC were inaccurate. It's now outsourced to Big Pharma. So insufficient response.
It's not a surprise there are not enough tests available.
Trump is the right man, not some fake dude from the left, at the right time to keep Melissa and folks like her from the coronavirus, even though she and her Comrades are not deserving of such.
Because of Trump, Melissa and her Comrades will live another day to infect the earth with their hate, and their ideology thrown in, at no extra charge. Hallelujah, Checkmate, and Period.
Because of Spacy Peter’s support for Rump, some coronavirus victims will NOT live to see another day.
Deplorable.
Annnnd touchè!
77 out of 8,800,000 isn't so bad. I pity the small businesses that will be bankrupted by this.
77 out of 8.8 million AND COUNTING.
Just like Rump, Rick is trying to downplay this. He is trying to undermine the very quarantines that are working to suppress the spread of the virus.
We see what that kind of blatant misinformation is doing to the stock markets confidence.
“Coronavirus stock crash wipes out 80% of Trump's market gains since 2016 election”
Facts to Drake are like Holy Water to Satan.
Facts to Rick are like ..... oh.... wait.... Rick didn’t present any facts.
It won't just be small businesses suffering from the effects of this deadly virus. People who are out of work won't have money to spend and so most of America's corporations will also find themselves in dire straits. Hopefully they've stashed the vast profits they made as a result of the Trump tax cuts and it'll keep 'em warm.
Reports are that life in China is slowly returning to normal. I sure do hope we will look to them for help in controlling covid-19.
Gwenn, CHINA LIT THE FIRE, we don't need any help from them. President Trump is by far the best person to be President at this time, because he is a businessman and not a politician, he knows how to get things done correctly and quickly, and that is what we need right now, China can handle their own third world problems.
Lol then why did he down play it for weeks...
Fred, Trump's pulling it over on you. He's no "businessman," he's a thief who is robbing America to pay for all his business mistakes/losses. He doesn't want you to see his tax returns. Do you ever wonder why?
OMG, Fred. EVERYTHING we buy comes from China. Where have you been?!
The latest report is that Rump wants to start sending welfare checks out to Americans. I guess the welfare state is A-okay when a republican does it. A ytbi g to buy back the votes this stock market crash is causing him. Especially when it’s not with his own $’s.
When the going gets tough, the tough get socialist.
“White House considering giving Americans checks to combat economic impact of outbreak”
Co pays and deductibles will destroy this person VCU will do nothing to help but get lawyers to sue and obtain a judgement
Much better to have Medicare for all. No copays or deductibles. And no dependency on an insurance agreement so ANY medical provider can treat you.
Kevin Drum: "We have 4,000 confirmed cases [in the U.S.] right now. If this doubles ever 5.5 days, we’ll have gone through 13 doublings by June 1. That’s about 32 million cases and it’s only ten weeks away. Do you think that in ten weeks we can seriously reduce the doubling rate? I don’t. Do you think our hospital system is anywhere close to being able to handle millions of cases? Do you think maybe we should create a crash program to build more hospital capacity? I do. And by crash, I mean (a) starting now, (b) funded with infinite dollars, and (c) construction running 24/7.
This is the first time we’ve had a fast-spreading virus with no immunity whatsoever. The last time this happened was 102 years ago, during the Spanish flu of 1918. And we all know how that one turned out."
If you look at the chart RT-D has posted, COVID-19 cases in Virginia are doubling every few days. We could be looking at 500,000+ cases by June and if the death rate is 2.2 percent, 10,000+ deaths by then.
The point of taking this seriously by closing schools, restaurants, canceling sports events, limiting travel etc is to keep this from happening. And, if a lot of people end up behaving irresponsibly because they don't believe it, it the measures are going to end up being more draconian and lasting a whole lot longer. The old saying still holds true: If you're not part of the solution then you're part of the problem.
Too true. But if all the precautions and closures DO result in low transmission of disease, watch all our Rump supporters call coronavirus much ado about nothing.
While they are spending those socialist checks the Dem. House proposes and Rump signs into law.
Everything should probably be closed. What good will a handful of sporadic closings do?
For two weeks, we have fairly successfully shut down most 'major' businesses to the public. We still keep essential gas pumps, grocery stores, carry-out restaurants. etc.
Businesses are allowing work from home where possible.
It is naive to expect 100% compliance, as we have no control over individual 'mom & pop' operations.
I am very impressed with the extremely fast compliance of most large national and regional businesses. A tip of the hat to all!
Unfortunately all this hard work is undermined by the damage Rump’s mismanagement has done to the economy
And prospects are not looking that rosy if you actually follow the news.
“Mnuchin Warns GOP Senators of 20 Percent Unemployment if Stimulus Not Passed”
@ Hal: I think that without a complete quarantine, like in China and they're now containing the virus, we are in big trouble and will not be able to control the spread of the virus. We need to do this now, not later.
We'll have 100% compliance when the Governor orders it. Already there's an order being followed .... only 10 people in restaurants/bars or take out/delivery and it's being followed because the Governor has promised strict enforcement. We need a total shut down to stop the spread.
Drake, does it ever occur to you that by your frantic over-commenting (13 of 32) you are demonstrating a serious psychological condition. Does the world really need to be inundated with your obsessive political drivel? Is what you have to say important enough to consume 40% of the space here? Think about it.
Drake seemingly believes people are listening to him and are being influenced by his "wisdom".
Ironically TDS Kool-Aid zealots like him may help elect Trump.
Trump supporters probably should encourage him but I know that is a 'fingernails on a chalkboard' suggestion.
Haha... Hal. Displays by TDS lemmings like you are guaranteeing Rump will never be president again.
No more so than, say, Tracy Peters, Ricky.
I don't know a Ricky. As to Peters, most of his comments are humorous. I actually enjoy RJ and Tracy going back & forth. Lots of silly name calling but nothing vicious. I often think RJ & Tracy are really buddies. I would love to see RJ & Tracy get a hour long talk show on the radio. I would listen every day.
Oh, I just use the vernacular and style of our President-impeached. Only with bigger and less dirty words.
The prez DOES set the tone of the national debate, no?
I’m just correcting the fake news, Rick. Just correcting the fake news.
Drake you ARE FAKE NEWS !
And who are you to say what people can post here? If you can't tolerate the debate, maybe you should just stay home because you trying to tell others how to express themselves makes you look like a very controlling imbecile.
We all do this quite a bit to those with opposing views. Often more rudely than the commenter above
Hal is wrong. He has never seen me criticize the way anyone here expresses themselves or suggest they express themselves differently.
Inhibiting freedom of expression is much more a conservative thing.
The dribble affect when your mouth no longer has control and the drool keeps coming without any ability to contain what's inside the brain.
Holmes must have failed potty training the way he is preoccupied with dribble and drool.
Meanwhile... he hasn’t a fact to contradict anything I’ve said.
Substantially less than 0.000001% of Virginia's population has this virus, that the vast majority of people recover from. Oh god this is terrible. We really should shut down more things.
Substantially more have it but the actual amount remains unknown. In some cases, it will be mild enough that the victim may think it is the flu or common cold. It will never be reported.
Regardless it will increase exponentially.
We have no idea how bad but some experts fear the worse. Like hurricanes, we prudently prepare for worse case scenarios.
Well said, Hal.
Please learn what "exponentially increasing" means.
An exponential rate of increase becomes quicker and quicker as the thing that increases becomes larger. You apparently disagree.
Oops and sorry, Hal, I was talking to Lanberg.
Of course shut downs will negatively affect the economy but it surely can save lives since this Covid-19 virus is to contagious.
Very few have been tested, so the numbers are artificially low
The latest report is that Rump wants to start sending out welfare checks out to Americans. I guess the welfare state is A-okay when a republican does it.
When the going gets tough, the tough get socialist.
“White House considering giving Americans checks to combat economic impact of outbreak”
I am signing off from this "forum". Obviously the RTD has either lost control or is in direct sponsorship of the two liberal "frequent flyers" that occupy most of the comments. My feeling is that they are in fact fake.
If you people would wake up and ignore their comments by not addressing them, the fakes would go away and perhaps find real employment.
So true Morris. I ignore them and also report. Have also e-mailed the editor with no response yet. Next step will be cancellation of script. A lot more news and forums out their where their is sane discussion.
Oh... by “sane discussion” I take it you mean “Rump lies and misinformation.”
“Fact Checker Analysis
President Trump made 16,241 false or misleading claims in his first three years”
Mark Holmes: And literate people, right?
Last week, I called the RTD to terminate my subscription and was put on hold for so long I hung up. I was going to terminate it online but I never got around to it. I will eventually get around to it.
As to Drake, we encourage him by responding to him. He seems to believe he is relevant if anyone responds to him
Once you read one of his posts, you should realize most are just repetitious copy and pastes. I rarely read his comments.
There are quality comments from those Left of Center, why read Drake? And more unnecessary, why respond to his asinine drivel? He will definitely respond with more asinine drivel.
I only respond with facts to dispel the Rump lovers’ fake news.
Funny how VA flipped Dem after seeing all Rump’s false and misleading statements exposed.
Don’t blame me for what Rump says. Blame yourself for only listening to it filtered through Faux News.
You're not required to read or respond to Drake or anybody else. If his comments agitate you, you should just ignore them and move on to the other comments. Everybody should be able to express themselves here and you shouldn't let them bother you to the point of possibly leaving this site. Stay and play. I enjoy most, well some (ha, ha) of your comments.
Gwenn, that is exactly what I said. I defend the most despicable speech.
I had suggested that those troubled by Drake to ignore his comments. Besides, a significant portion are simply copy and pastes of his previous comments. You will miss nothing by not reading him -- after you read a few of his comments. Same comments over and over and over.
Also when you respond to him, you encourage him to comment more.
But no one should seek his removal or silence. I will defend Drake on his 1A rights.
“ There are quality comments from those Left of Center, why read Drake? And more unnecessary, why respond to his asinine drivel? He will definitely respond with more asinine drivel.”
Looks like Hal obsesses pretty hard over me.
And calls to avoid reading my posts is not an attempt at suppression in his mind. Right.
Can’t handle the truth, eh, Morris?
When the going gets tough, the tough get socialist.
Drake D Butler....Let’s say everything you say is correct. The midst of a crisis is not the place for your discord. Grow up and TRY to ACT like an American.
Ken: It's a "crisis," alright. Maybe you can pass it on to Mr. Big in the White House. You should suggest that the health and lives of people should come before him worrying about keeping his pals in the stock market rich. Where'd all those vast profits corporate America made as a result of the tax cuts go? So now they need bailouts?! Bailouts that taxpayers will have to pay for and we all know the 1%ers craving the bailouts won't be paying those taxes.
Ken seems like the type that doesn’t want anybody to talk about it as they watch the barn burn down.
What Ken is really saying is “I feel bad enough about what Rump’s mismanagement of coronavirus is doing to the health and finances of America. Don’t make me feel bad about voting for him, too. “
Don't slam the door on your way out.
Is Tom Hanks dead yet?
He got better!
When decent Presidents do something good, and not for votes, left-wing loons say something stupid. right Flaky Drakie. Hallelujah, Checkmate, and Period.
When the going gets tough, the tough get socialist.
You know who else have checks to citizens? Argentina!
Oh.... and when did “decent” presidents ever before pay Stormy to spank their fat arses with a copy of Time magazine with their face on the cover while their THIRD wife sat at home with the newborn?
Annnnnnd touchè!
Yeah, this president doesn't do those "good" things for votes because he figures the Russians will again look after him. He does those things to make himself and the rest of super rich America even richer.
I’m going to keep mine and maybe I will buy another gun !!!
Sorry Drake, as usual you leave out a lot of information. Most of the Democrats are backing the bill including Sen. Kaine!
Sorry, William.... why would you think most Democrats wouldn’t be signing the bill? It’s a totally democratic approach to saving America.
I’m just pointing out the hypocrisy of the great white hope of the Republican Party solving their problem he created by using what his team would be calling “socialism” if Rump was opposed.
"It has recently been common in our politics to assert that the establishment has failed, that our institutions and systems are corrupt, and that we need political disrupters to shake things up or burn things down. This is now revealed as the political philosophy of spoiled children. We no longer have the luxury of apocalyptic petulance or the language of faux revolution. We need trusted experts to carry hard truths. We need our systems and institutions to bear enormous weight. We need public officials to encourage an orderly urgency, to repair what is broken and to calm irrational fears.
Perhaps all these lessons will be quickly forgotten once the emergency is lifted. But it would be better if this period were known as the “Great Sobering,” when our country relearned the high stakes of politics, the indispensability of public character and the importance of a functioning president."
Michael Gerson, WashPost
How many people in Virginia have been tested as of Wednesday, March 17? Anyone know, would really like to know the percentage of those tested who were negative.
Those tested will obviously be exponentially higher than that of the general population.
Unless you have direct exposure to a person with confirmed coronavirus or travelled to areas of high infection, and exhibited multiple symptoms of the virus, you are requested to stay away from the testing sites for several reasons.
1) Medical staffing and facilities are limited. Time spent on needless negative results is time that our limited staffing could be attending to the truly sick.
2) While in the confined waiting room with those likely sick, you are needlessly exposing yourself to extremely high concentrations of virus germs. If you did not have Coronavirus before, you might get there.
Well said, Hal.
Thanks to prudent bans on people gathering this will hopefully continue to progress slowly.
Fortunately there is not a lot to report at this moment other than reading the "tea leaves", and it may seem false hype. Unfortunately, there may more significant bad news coming....how soon we do not know.
At this time, we need to put our politics aside. As Doris Day use to sing, Que Sera, Sera"; we need to listen to our national, state, and local leaders and health authorities.
If we do not care about ourselves, we need to take these safety precautions for others.
By April 1st, we will have better information than we do now.
There is a great positive cliché that we need to remember, "You can't control the wind, but you can adjust your sails"
“ Fortunately there is not a lot to report at this moment”
WTF? Most of the news is reports on the coronavirus.
There is PLENTY to report..... unless you are ignoring everything that shows how bad Rump has bungled this pandemic and the stock market.
Flaky Drakie …… everyone in Richmond is yet to know how much you are attracted to Trump's Rump … so until everyone is educated to that fact …. the only thing left to report is the status of the coronavirus pandemic, and how it has made the left even more uncivil, and looking the fool.
For the lastest on how Trump is the cause of the pandemic … watch the "Neck" at 9:00 PM every night on MSNBC. She is a hoot for those depressed, and suppressed. Hallelujah, Checkmate, and Period.
Beats watching The Twit, Moonface and The Harpy. None of them have a PhD, either.
Spacy Peter is just sad because his lover Rump is taking the nation down with him. He thought Rump would only hurt democrats.
2 dead and 50 sick in one week and Northam is saddened. But it's okay that every week for about a century, 15 die and 150 are injured on Va. highways, because we need speed for our economy. Hypocrite.
Schools are delivering lunch to kids at home, (30%) but we have record low unemployment.
Record taxes yet our rural roads are dangerous for bicycles and motorcycles.
Disgusting representation.
“We have record low unemployment”
Check again.... unemployment insurance claims are going through the roof!
And I dispute your statement about “record taxes”. Didn’t you get a tax rebate from the state? I know I did! And now that the Dems have allocated $’s for rural roads you should see improvements. It’s sad how much republicans ignored the issue when they were in power.
I’m going to buy another gun !!
Good for you. Make sure it’s registered!
Record unemployment a week or so before lock down and kids needed 2 meals at school, paid for by your taxes.
And this road had no maintenance during Kaine and Mcbully, and Kaine had a big lodge built at his fav park down the road. The 1/4 of the road he uses is not so bad. And I deplore partisan reps, part for you and part for someone else.
3 years ago I wrote about this nobody listened https://m.facebook.com/Clockwork-Pandemic-356635691380295/?tsid=0.957362371910915&source=result
SOL’s. ??? It’s time to say—— this year no SOL’s no way in liberal Gods Creation should they be administered. Say the words already
The damage to the country's economy will be far greater than the damage from the virus. The media driven overreaction and resulting panic is criminal. There will be infinitely more bankruptcies than deaths. More and more people will insist on returning to normal life rather than see their investments in their small businesses be wrecked by politicians.
All thanks to Rump who let this get SO out of hand with ineptitude and misinformation.
The stock market crash alone, thanks to the uncertainty Rump nurtured, will force thousands who were ready to retire to have to work more years than they planned for.
“Politicians”? The buck for this stops at one politician’s desk.... President-impeached Rump. His ineptitude and misinformation resulted in the uncertainty that has driven concerns about government being able to protect us and has crashed the stock market.
You are exactly what Oscar Wilde meant when he said a cynic is someone who knows the price of everything but the value of nothing.
Let me clue you in, right-wing extremist. Dead people don't worry about their investments.
Soon VCU Medical Center will also be treating people for stress from the market crashes due to Rump’s mishandling of Corona Virus.
“Instead of soothing the markets, another emergency interest rate cut from the Federal Reserve had the opposite effect.
Stocks tripped a circuit breaker at the New York open, with the S&P 500 falling more than 7%. Trading was halted for 15 minutes.
Mid-morning, the index was down 7.9%, off its earlier lows.
The Dow was 8.3%, or 1,920 points, lower. The Dow hasn't been this low since May 2017. ”
I’m going to buy another gun because I can !!
Haha.... pathetic.
Co pays and deductibles and the VCU health system and Virginia Urology will Sue the patient and get a judgement because we can’t pay the bills
How many deaths in America? 6500 is world wide.
More each day and counting. Hopefully letting everyone stay home will keep the USA numbers low.
" President Donald Trump reportedly tried to recruit German scientists working on a cure for the coronavirus and offered large sums of money to secure exclusive rights to their work for the US, according to a report which was confirmed by the German government.
Prominent German newspaper WELT am Sonntag reported that Trump had offered large sums of money to lure the Germany-based company CureVac to the United States and to secure exclusive rights to a vaccine."
https://www.businessinsider.com/trump-administration-tried-to-pay-germans-scientists-for-coronavirus-cure-2020-3?op=1
"This story has been confirmed. The Germans aren’t interested because they believe any breakthrough should be available to the whole world.
Trump thinks anyone can be bought because he can be bought.
And by the way, this really makes you wonder if the reason the US refused to use the WHO test is that Trump wanted to only use a test for which the US had “exclusive rights.”
The man believes everything in the world can be dealt with like a licensing deal for cheap ties and bad cologne. "
https://digbysblog.net/
Was Rump planning to enriching himself with the exclusive rights to Corona virus vaccine.?!?!?
This president-impeached is beyond deplorable.
Seems like he was trying to enrich the pharma/biosciences companies here in the U.S. Maybe because his hotels and golf courses are failing and he expected a cut? Who knows?
It seems possible that Rump was trying to profit off the pandemic crisis by obtaining exclusive right to the vaccine!
No doubt about it. You can always count on Trump to jump on something to make himself rich.
I’m going to buy another gun !!!!
Melissa …. you and Flaky Drakie do not have to worry about dying from coronavirus …… your hatred of Trump will do you in.
Trump has always been rich, he has always had anything he ever wanted ….. he gives his pay checks to charities ...… and you think he does anything, and everything for money?
As Norbert says .,.. you are an moron ,,, and I will add idiot to that. Hallelujah, and period.
Oh... Spacy Peter. You survived your hate of HRC. I think Melissa and I will do just fine.
Oh and Rump’s charity? Not so much... court-ordered payouts to charities don’t really count.
“Trump Pays $2 Million to 8 Charities for Misuse of Foundation”
He's had everything but the intelligence and class of Barack Obama and THAT will drive him over the edge. Prison awaits him when he leaves the White House. And I don't hate Trump. I feel sorry for him. He's pathetic. He'll be known as the worse American president in history, taking W's place.
You nailed it , Melissa. Trump sees big money to be made for himself and his family. He could care less about the harm this virus is doing to Americans. The checks and bailouts he's planning will be paid back by taxpayers, not by him and his rich corporations who lavished themselves in profits as a result of Trump tax cuts.
This has been completely debunked. More fake news. It never ends.
Like I said....most of us...99.9% will recover..but by percentages more people will die like this...see their blood.....https://www.dangeroustrailers.org/barton-county-da-doug-matthews-failed-to-do-anyting-when-howard-baker-towed-a-trailer-with-no-safety-chains-and-killed-shawn-and-danielle-that-s-the-problem.html