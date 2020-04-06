A GRTC office employee has been on sick leave since late last month has tested positive for covid-19, the transit company announced Monday evening.
GRTC said the employee has not been in a GRTC vehicle or facility since March 27. A news release says the transit company learned of the test result over the weekend. Officials believe the employee contracted the disease from a relative and did not put passengers and other employees at risk because the case was contained early on.
GRTC bus service remains operational, but the transit company is encouraging patrons to ride only if it is essential.
The transit company is disinfecting its vehicle fleet and facilities daily and distributing gloves and masks to its drivers. It also eliminated fares last month so that passengers do not interact with fareboxes and ticket vending machines.
“I am grateful our employee and their family are already well on the road to a full recovery, and we look forward to welcoming them back at work as soon as they are ready,” said GRTC CEO Julie Timm. “For weeks, we have been working on a case-by-case basis to quarantine any staff who thought they may have been exposed or have symptoms that may put GRTC at risk.
“We believe that our active engagement on social distancing for GRTC staff continues to reduce the spread of this disease.”
The sick employee is currently recovering at home and remains on paid leave.
- Chris Suarez
Governor: Virginians should wear face masks outside
Virginians should wear face masks outside to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Gov. Ralph Northam said Monday.
Northam, speaking at a news conference in Richmond, cited guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released Friday that said people should wear non-medical, cloth masks.
“If a person is wearing a face covering, it is less likely that droplets from a sneeze or from talking will spread out into the air, and if you’re wearing a face covering, it can offer some level of protection against those droplets,” Northam said. “It also makes you more aware of accidentally touching your face. You don’t need a medical grade mask to do this; in fact, you can make your own.”
Northam showed off his own mask, which he said was made by the Department of Corrections.
The CDC had initially recommended that only those with COVID-19 symptoms wear masks.
"Cloth face coverings fashioned from household items or made at home from common materials at low cost can be used as an additional, voluntary public health measure,” the CDC said in a statement last week.
Virginia law bars people from concealing their face, a measure passed in the 1950s aimed at unmasking the Ku Klux Klan. The felony carries a maximum of five years in prison.
Northam said the law would not be used to charge people wearing the masks to mitigate COVID-19’s spread.
“If you are wearing this face covering for the purpose of protecting yourself medically, nobody in Virginia will give you any problems; nobody will write any citations,” he said.
- Justin Mattingly
Virginia using genetic technology to find virus’ origin
Northam also announced Monday that Virginia is among the first states in the country to use genetic technology to help public health officials better understand and track the scope of the virus.
Northam said the Department of General Services’ Division of Consolidated Laboratory Services is using genetic sequencing to decode some of the state’s COVID-19 samples.
“Advances in genetic sequencing allow us to track and analyze COVID-19 better than previous outbreaks,” Northam said. “This innovative technology, combined with the work of our public health laboratory and epidemiologists around the commonwealth, will help us understand the virus, how it spreads, and how it may change. And that will give us more tools to fight it.”
So far, researchers have found evidence that the virus was introduced in Virginia in multiple places and not through a single source. Northam also said that there is “clear indication” of person-to-person spread within the suspected coronavirus outbreaks in the state.
“This genetic fingerprint gives us tremendous insight into this novel virus, helping us understand where Virginia cases originated and how they are being transmitted in our communities,” said Division of Consolidated Laboratory Services Director Dr. Denise Toney. “Providing this information in real-time is unbelievably valuable for public health officials as they determine how to reduce the impact of COVID-19 in our communities.”
Northam said Virginia working with the CDC, along with international public health organizations and universities on the project, with the state also creating a library that stores the information of the positive samples it identifies and those tested at private labs, hospitals and universities in Virginia.
- Justin Mattingly
Virginia places PPE order
Some personal protective equipment is coming Virginia’s way, but state leaders say it will need more.
Northam said Monday that the state has signed a $27 million contract with Northfield, a Virginia-based logistics company, to get more PPE, including masks, gowns and gloves, to health care workers in the state. The first shipment, coming to Virginia from Asia, is expected to arrive April 13.
Secretary of Public Safety Brian Moran, calling the state’s current PPE supply “woefully short” of what’s needed, said the order the first of many.
“Clearly the need even outweighs what that purchase would be,” Moran said. “We made it with alacrity, but we are going to need additional supplies."
Northam would not commit to joining a nationwide PPE-buying consortium that governors of other states, most notably New York’s Andrew Cuomo, have called for.
“We are working with the other governors. We are working with our leadership in Washington to follow our inventory, not only in Virginia, but for all the other states,” Northam said. “We also have a responsibility to prepare and we have prepared for the worst.”
Virginia has also started “meals ready-to-eat”, better known as MREs, to food banks in the state, which are seeing an increase in demand with many out-of-work.
Northam said the state is finalizing contracts for the three venues, including the Greater Richmond Convention Center, that his administration has tapped as emergency field hospitals.
Construction on the three sites is scheduled to begin this week, Northam said.
- Justin Mattingly
Anonymous donor gives $1M to VCU for coronavirus response fund
An anonymous donor has given $1 million to Virginia Commonwealth University and the VCU Health System to create a coronavirus response fund.
The gift, announced Monday by the university, comes with a challenge from the unnamed donor to have other members of the community make $1 million in additional donations for the “VCU COVID-19 Response Fund.”
“This extraordinary generosity provides critical funding to assist our academic health system in meeting the needs of our community,” said Peter Buckley, the interim CEO of VCU Health System, in a statement. “But just as importantly, this donor has come alongside our health care providers as partners in an unprecedented situation.”
The money, according to a VCU news release, will help pay for treating patients, research and supporting medical staff. Specifically, it will fund, among other things, rooms for hospital staff dealing with the pandemic’s impact that can’t go home without putting their families at risk, child care for staff and clinical trials as university researchers work on a potential treatment for the virus.
“The VCU Health System is on the front lines of this historic and unprecedented fight, and I am grateful for this generous support of our courageous and committed care providers,” said VCU and VCU Health System President Michael Rao in a statement. “This will enable and empower us to find solutions to one of humanity’s most pressing problems and allow those we serve to know they are in the very best hands.”
- Justin Mattingly
Virginia Department of Corrections: 19 inmates tested positive for COVID-19
The Virginia Department of Corrections reports that 19 inmates - 18 of them at two facilities for women and one at an outside hospital - and 9 staff have tested positive for the virus less than a week after the first cases were confirmed behind bars.
The department, which manages nearly 30,000 inmates in more then 40 facilities said it has taken measures to help keep COVID-19 out of the prisons and to curb its spreading once inside. Officials said they are following the guidelines of the CDC and Virginia Department of Health.
The number of cases at the Virginia Correctional Center for Women, a 500-inmate prison in Goochland, doubled from Sunday to Monday, from 6 to 12, said the department.
Advocates and critics continue pleas to the Northam administration to release more inmates. Parole ended for crimes committed on or after Jan. 1, 1995. The administration says there are nearly 2,600 inmates who are eligible for parole or eligible for geriatric release by the parole board.
- Frank Green
Virginia hospital dashboard provides current updates on hospital capacity
A new online dashboard run by the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association launched Monday says that 1,194 people either confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 are currently hospitalized across Virginia.
This number shows a significant difference in reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, which reported only 497 cumulative hospitalizations Monday morning based on data collected as of 5 p.m. Sunday.
The state has also reported only 2,878 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, about 2.4 times as many hospitalized cases there are.
A lack of testing and a delay in laboratory results has stunted the Virginia Department of Health in its ability to track how widespread COVID-19 is throughout the state.
According to the VHHA dashboard, 538 of those hospitalized have tested positive for COVID-19, 656 of those hospitalized have tests still pending. Of those hospitalized, 387 are in the Intensive Care Unit and 285 are on a ventilator.
Hospitals throughout the state report having 1,900 ventilators that are not currently being used by a patient.
Eleven hospitals have told VHHA that they are having difficulty obtaining personal protective equipment in the next 72 hours.
- Bridget Balch
Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Virginia rises to 2,878, an increase of 9.14% since Sunday
The Virginia Department of Health reported Monday that 2,878 people in Virginia have tested positive for COVID-19.
That's an increase of 241 cases from the 2,637 reported Sunday.
The VDH also said that 24,521 have been tested for the virus in Virginia, and 497 people have been hospitalized.
There have been 54 deaths.
The state updates information based on counts submitted the previous day; numbers reported on the VDH website at 9 a.m. were current as of 5 p.m. Sunday.
The confirmed cases in the Richmond region are now:
- 207 in Henrico
- 108 in Chesterfield
- 105 in Richmond
- 18 in Prince George
- 17 in Goochland
- 14 in Louisa
- 13 in Hanover
- 12 in New Kent
- 10 in Petersburg
- 10 in Hopewell
- 4 in Charles City
- 4 in Powhatan
- Karri Peifer
NEWS FROM SUNDAY
The Virginia Department of Health reported Sunday that 2,637 people in Virginia have tested positive for COVID-19 and 51 have died.
That’s an increase of 230 cases from the 2,407 infections reported Saturday morning.
The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 increased more than 10% from Saturday to Sunday, to 431, but deaths attributed to the disease dropped to 51, from 52. VDH said 23,671 have been tested for the virus in Virginia.
More than 1.2 million people worldwide have been infected and more than 65,700 had died from the disease by Sunday morning, according to data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.
The tally of infections includes more than 312,250 people in the United States.
Health officials have cautioned that confirmed case counts do not necessarily reflect the true spread of the disease; not everyone who is infected is tested.
Gov. Ralph Northam on Friday said the state plans to have field hospitals established in the Greater Richmond Convention Center, Dulles Expo Center in Northern Virginia and the Hampton Roads Convention Center to bring more than 1,800 hospital beds online as COVID-19 infections peak.
Hospitals across the state have been working for weeks to add capacity in their existing facilities as Virginia barrels toward May 20, when the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation projects the state will hit its peak.
State health officials also are considering University of Pennsylvania projections as the University of Virginia continues to work on producing a more Virginia-specific model.
There are 413 confirmed cases in the Richmond area: 194 in Henrico, 108 in Chesterfield, 99 in Richmond and 12 in Hanover. Fairfax County is reporting the most cases with 426.
Daily counts released by the VDH may lag behind individual locality or local health district numbers.
The state updates information based on counts submitted the previous day; numbers reported on the VDH website at 9 a.m. were current as of 5 p.m. Saturday.
NEWS FROM SATURDAY
Virginia Home, a residential care facility near Maymont Park for people who have irreversible physical disabilities, confirmed Saturday that 7 residents and one employee at the facility tested positive for the coronavirus.
Six are being cared for on-site while one resident is being treated at the hospital and the employee is at home.
As of Saturday, there aren't any new confirmed cases but tests are pending.
An employee at the Whole Foods Market store in the West Broad Village in western Henrico County has tested positive for the coronavirus, the chain confirmed.
The employee is in quarantine, a Whole Foods representative said.
The store remains open.
"We’ve been working closely with our store team members, and are supporting the diagnosed team member," the chain said in a statement. "Out of an abundance of caution, the store performed an additional cleaning and disinfection, on top of our current enhanced sanitation measures."
Whole Foods didn't identify the employee, what job the person had at the store or when the person tested positive for the COVID-19. "We aren’t able to go into full details out of respect for the privacy of our team member," the representative said.
This is the second grocery store employee in the Richmond area to have tested positive for the coronavirus this week.
On Wednesday, Kroger confirmed that an employee at the chain's store at 1510 Eastridge Road in Henrico, near Regency mall, had tested positive for COVID-19. That Kroger employee is quarantined at home and had not worked at the store since March 13, a spokeswoman said. The store remains open.
Grocery workers across the country increasingly have become worried about being at the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.
Some chains are giving store employees pay increases or bonuses.
Whole Foods’ full-time and part-time employees are receiving a $2 increase to their hourly wage through April.
Kroger said its full-time hourly workers will receive a one-time special bonus of $300, while part-time workers will receive $150. The bonuses will be paid to workers who were hired on or before March 1.
Other retailers, including Walmart and Home Depot, will begin checking temperatures of all employees before they start their shifts. Walmart also is sending masks and gloves to all its stores.
- Gregory Gilligan
Employee of Lucy Corr in Chesterfield tests positive for COVID-19
A staff member at Lucy Corr, a long-term care and retirement facility in Chesterfield County, tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.
The center announced Saturday that the full-time nursing employee hadn't been on-site or in contact with anyone from the facility since March 22 and has been communicating constantly with doctors and Lucy Corr management.
Currently, no residents within the Lucy Corr community — which is home to 200 nursing home residents, 48 assisted living residents and 100 independent living residents — have tested positive for COVID-19.
"We are working closely with the Virginia Department of Health and have enforced visitor restrictions, deferred almost all outside vendors and invoked countless other safety precautions since the very early days of this situation to limit exposure to residents, team members, at the community at large," said Derrick Kendall, CEO of Lucy Corr.
Kendall added they continue to screen staff members, including supply deliverers, before coming on-site as well as monitoring residents daily for COVID-19 symptoms. Lucy Corr has more than 300 employees.
- Sabrina Moreno
395 new cases of coronavirus in Virginia; 52 dead
The Virginia Department of Health reported Saturday that 2,407 people in Virginia have tested positive for COVID-19.
That's an increase of 395 cases from the 2,012 reported Friday.
The VDH also said that 21,552 have been tested for the virus in Virginia, and 390 people have been hospitalized.
There have been 52 deaths - an increase of 6 since Friday.
GRAPHIC: Total confirmed cases by locality
GRAPHIC: Confirmed cases by locality (per 100,000 people)
There are 388 cases in the immediate Richmond area: 174 in Henrico, 106 in Chesterfield, 96 in Richmond and 12 in Hanover. Fairfax County is the locality with the most cases with 387.
There are confirmed cases in residents of 108 of Virginia's 133 cities and counties.
According to demographic information provided by VDH, people over the age of 60 account for more than a third (36.6%) of the cases. Here's a breakdown of Virginia cases by age:
Below age 10: 0.7%
Age 10 to 19: 1.4%
Age 20 to 29: 12.2%
Age 30 to 39: 13.9%
Age 40 to 49: 15.9%
Age 50 to 59: 19.4%
Age 60 to 69: 17.2%
Age 70 to 79: 11.8%
Age 80 and over: 7.6%
On March 19, state health officials said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by individual localities or local health districts.
- Paul Whelan
NEWS FROM FRIDAY
First COVID-19 death in Chickahominy Health District
A woman in her 80s from the Chickahominy Health District has died after contracting COVID-19.
The health district -- which covers Hanover, Goochland, New Kent and Charles City counties -- said it is the first death of a resident from its jurisdiction.
Officials, per Virginia Department of Health policy, declined to say which county she lived in.
“VDH is required by statute to keep the identity of reported cases anonymous unless the State Health Commissioner makes an exception to meet a public health need,” said spokeswoman Tammie Smith. “With the current number of cases, we have only been reporting deaths by district because in a small county a person could be identified through a local obituary.”
- Chris Suarez
AP tests scheduled for May
Students taking Advanced Placement tests will do so next month, the College Board announced Friday.
The tests help high school students earn college credit if they score high enough. With schools closed nationwide - in Virginia for the rest of the academic year - the future of the tests was unclear until Friday when the College Board, which administers the classes and tests, said students will take the exams May 11-22.
“We want to give every student the chance to earn the college credit they’ve worked toward throughout the year," said Trevor Packer, the senior vice president of AP & Instruction for the College Board. "That’s why we quickly set up a process that’s simple, secure, and accessible.”
Students can take the tests at home or at school if they reopen, according to a College Board news release. Each subject's exam will be taken on the same day at the same time across the world.
Most tests will have one or two free-response questions, and each question will be timed separately. The exams will be 45 minutes long for most tests, according to the news release, plus an additional five minutes for uploading. Students will need to access the online testing system 30 minutes early to get set up, the College Board said.
The nonprofit also said that it expects colleges to still accept the AP credit should students score high enough.
"We're confident that the vast majority of higher ed institutions will award college credit as they have in the past," the College Board said. "We've spoken with hundreds of institutions across the country that support our solution for this year's AP Exams."
Makeup test dates are set for June 1-5.
- Justin Mattingly
Three Virginia sites chosen as field hospital centers, including Richmond Convention Center
Gov. Ralph Northam announced Friday that three field hospital centers have been selected that will add between 1,107 and 1,848 hospital beds to the state.
The Dulles Expo Center in Northern Virginia, which can accommodate 315 acute or 510 non-acute beds, the Hampton Roads Convention Center, with 360 acute or 580 non-acute beds, and the Richmond Convention Center, with 432 acute or 758 non-acute beds.
These sites were chosen because of their locations in the areas of the state with clusters of COVID-19 infection.
The Army Corps of Engineers will now work on entering into contracts, designing and building out the field hospital sites, which are expected to be complete in six weeks, Northam said.
Current projections from the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation estimate that Virginia will hit its peak in six-and-a-half-weeks on May 20.
State Health Commissioner Norman Oliver said at the briefing that officials are looking at various projection models.
Northam and Oliver directed Virginians to look at online projections modeled by the University of Washington and the University of Pennsylvania as the University of Virginia continues to work on producing a more Virginia-specific model.
Still, Oliver cautioned people not to take the projections as predictions.
“They’re not an absolute factual prediction of what will happen,” Oliver said of projections models. “Take it with a grain of salt.”
Hospital systems across the state have been working for weeks to build additional bed capacity in their existing facilities, which is considered the state’s first-line response to the pandemic, state Health and Human Resources Secretary Daniel Carey said.
Carey said that hospital systems have also been reassigning health care workers from surgery centers where elective surgeries have been canceled to prepare for a surge in COVID-19 patients.
The main purpose of the field hospitals is to provide a place to move patients who are less critical or who are recovering so that beds in the hospitals can be freed up for more serious health emergencies.
Carey added that the Army Corps of Engineers is now working to scout additional field hospital sites in western and southwestern parts of the state, which have not yet been as hard-hit as the northern, central and Tidewater regions.
- Bridget Balch
Emergency funding will help provide temporary housing for homeless during pandemic, Northam says
Emergency funding partially paid for by the federal government will help provide housing to Virginia's homeless population during the coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Ralph Northam announced Friday.
Northam said that $2.5 million will help give temporary housing to the roughly 1,500 state residents who are homeless or rely on shelters that require them to leave every day.
“As we battle this unprecedented public health crisis, we must make sure no one is left behind,” Northam said in a statement. “I have issued a statewide Stay at Home order, but we know there are many Virginians with no home to stay in. With this funding, we will ensure people experiencing homelessness have access to immediate housing options and help prevent the spread of COVID-19.”
The money, Northam's office said in a news release, will pay for hotel and motel vouchers, food and medical transportation, among other things. The Federal Emergency Management Agency will partially fund the effort for homeless people 65 and older, people with pre-existing conditions and people who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the news release.
More than 2,000 people have tested positive for the virus, the state health department reported Friday.
- Justin Mattingly
Richmond deploys relief website, joins with Robins Foundation to launch $1M crisis fund for families
The city of Richmond deployed an online hub Friday to bring people in need of help together with local nonprofits and donors who want to support them.
The website, RVAstrong.org, seeks to harness the power of Richmond’s sprawling network of nonprofit and government service providers and to identify people in immediate need amid the pandemic.
“We designed this centralized relief site as a place where those who need help can get it, and those who want to help can offer it,” Mayor Levar Stoney stated in a release. “Richmond is city defined by its resilience. We’ll get through this, but we have to support each other.”
Those seeking support may submit requests tailored to their needs, and those wishing to provide support may choose from causes broken down by category, such as housing, food, providing assistance to seniors, neighborhoods or families.
Stoney also is asking people to use the website to submit their personal experiences of adapting as schools and businesses shuttered to prevent the spread of the disease.
His administration is working to distribute printed versions of the resources to those without internet and to translate the site into Spanish.
The City and Robins Foundation also on Friday announced the launch of a $1 million crisis fund to provide immediate financial support to families awaiting federal relief.
The Enrichmond Foundation and the City of Richmond’s Office of Community Wealth Building will coordinate one-time payments for families with children in the City of Richmond, according to a release, which states money will be available as soon as April 7.
- Katy Burnell Evans
'We are trying to ... [control] the crowds': Richmond to close parking lots near James River
Starting this weekend, the city of Richmond will close its high-traffic parking lots with access to James River Park.
Those lots include the parking areas on Tredegar Street north of the river and Pony Pasture on the south bank, as well as popular entrances at the Pipeline downtown and West 21st Street in South Richmond.
“With the weather turning warmer, we are trying to help with controlling the crowds,” Tamara Jenkins, a spokesperson for the Department of Parks, Recreation and Community Facilities, wrote in an email.
On Monday (March 30), Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney banned many activities in and around the James River - including swimming, sunbathing or congregating in groups. Residents can still exercise along the river. Stoney also closed playgrounds and courts in city-owned parks and schools.
City-owned parks - such as Forest Hill, Byrd and Bryan parks - remain open.
“None of our parks are closed. There are just certain amenities that are closed. We ask that visitors adhere to the social distancing guidelines,” Jenkins said.
Previous Richmond parks and recreation closures include all dog parks, athletic fields, picnic shelters, park houses, community centers, administrative offices, basketball courts, tennis courts, pickleball courts, skate parks, playgrounds, and the cancellation of all department sponsored programming.
The James River parking lot closures will begin Saturday, April 4 and continue on the weekends only through Gov. Ralph Northam’s stay-at-home order until June 10.
PRCF will continue to close the traffic gates in Byrd Park on Strollers Lane, Westover Road, and Trafford Road on the weekends.
The city will re-evaluate the need for closures and cancellations as the coronavirus situation evolves, Jenkins said.
- Colleen Curran
Virginia coronavirus cases push past 2,000 with 306 new cases in a day
The Virginia Department of Health reported Friday that 2,012 people in Virginia have tested positive for COVID-19.
That's an increase of 306 cases from the 1,706 reported Thursday.
The VDH also said that 19,005 have been tested for the virus in Virginia and 312 have been hospitalized.
There have been 46 deaths in the state. That's an increase of 5 from Thursday.
There are now 289 cases in the Richmond area: 112 in Henrico County, 89 in Chesterfield County, 76 in Richmond and 12 in Hanover County.
Fairfax County has the most cases of any locality with 372. There are now confirmed cases in 108 of Virginia's 133 cities and counties.
- Paul Whelan
Exactly why I can't drive UBER...how do you give 6 feet in your car? My wife is an X Ray Tech...I cannot bring home the virus then she goes to work to take x rays of children, and adults...and then maybe give them the Virus.
If they didn’t commit the crime they would not be in jail to get the virus
Knowingly subjecting anyone to disease is cruel and inhumane.
A perfect republican policy.
dibbles and pms voter base
For those who are whining that people are “politicizing” the crisis by criticizing Rump’s inept handling and misinformation.... let’s revisit the loyal opposition’s comments when President Obama was fighting Ebola... which did NOT result in shutting down the country and crashing the stock market.
“Republicans take aim at U.S. Ebola response after fourth case emerges”
“Trump in 2014 said Obama was 'a psycho' not to immediately cancel flights into the US amid Ebola outbreak in West Africa”
And this from 2 years ago... long after President Obama saves us from Ebola.
“GOP Florida gov candidate: I was wrong and Obama was right on Ebola response”
“Any further fumbles, bumbles or missteps ... can no longer be tolerated," [republican Darryl] Issa told a hearing of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee.... “ FOUR Americans died.
How much worse that Rump’s fumbles, bumbles, and missteps have resulted in THOUSANDS of American deaths from COBID-19??!!
There is no comparison between EBOLA and this virus in the US. Ebola didn't affect the US.
Ebola didn't affect the US because the US took steps to stop it...
Yeah... President Obama was all over Ebola before it even got here.
Rump lies to America, again, and said he had it under control.
"We have it totally under control. It's one person coming in from China, and we have it under control. It’s going to be just fine.”
— Jan. 21, 2020 (interview)
“We pretty much shut it down coming in from China.”
— Feb. 2 (interview)
CVS staff are wearing masks now. If the grocery store staff isn't, they should.
Exactly —- it’s in the Air and the idiots in our government wants to put us into the contraption camp at the convention center with the same crappy air systems that are poorly maintained. Listen up people we have idiots who want to get us sicker .....
What, in heaven's name, are you blathering about?
Just a reminder:
"The Trump administration received its first formal notification of the outbreak of the coronavirus in China on Jan. 3. Within days, U.S. spy agencies were signaling the seriousness of the threat to Trump by including a warning about the coronavirus — the first of many — in the President’s Daily Brief.
"And yet, it took 70 days from that initial notification for Trump to treat the coronavirus not as a distant threat or harmless flu strain well under control, but as a lethal force that had outflanked America’s defenses and was poised to kill tens of thousands of citizens. That more-than-two-month stretch now stands as critical time that was squandered."
https://www.washingtonpost.com/national-security/2020/04/04/coronavirus-government-dysfunction/?arc404=true
Instead:
Campaign rallies: Jan 9, Jan 14, Jan 28, Jan 30, Feb 10, Feb 19, Feb 20, Feb 21 & Feb 28
Golf trips: Jan 18, Jan 19, Feb 1, Feb 15, Mar 7 & Mar 8
TRUMP ACTIVITY :
Dec 18th - House Impeaches Trump
Jan 8th - First CDC warning
Jan 9th - Trump campaign rally
Jan 14th - Trump campaign rally
Jan 16h - House sends impeachment articles to Senate
Jan 18th - Trump golfs
Jan 19th - Trump golfs
Jan 20th - first case of corona virus in the US, Washington State.
Jan 22nd - “We have it totally under control. It’s one person coming in from China. It’s going to be just fine.”
Jan 28th - Trump campaign rally
Jan 30th - Trump campaign rally
Feb 1st - Trump golfs
Feb 2nd - “We pretty much shut it down coming in from China."
Feb 5th - Senate votes to acquit. Then takes a five-day weekend.
Feb 10th - Trump campaign rally
Feb 12th - Dow Jones closes at an all time high of 29,551.42
Feb 15h - Trump golfs
Feb 19th - Trump campaign rally
Feb 20th - Trump campaign rally
Feb 21st - Trump campaign rally
Feb 24th - “The Coronavirus is very much under control in the USA… Stock Market starting to look very good to me!”
Feb 25h - “CDC and my Administration are doing a GREAT job of handling Coronavirus.”
Feb 25h - “I think that's a problem that’s going to go away… They have studied it. They know very much. In fact, we’re very close to a vaccine.”
Feb 26th - “The 15 (cases in the US) within a couple of days is going to be down to close to zero.”
Feb 26th - “We're going very substantially down, not up.” Also "This is a flu. This is like a flu"; "Now, you treat this like a flu"; "It's a little like the regular flu that we have flu shots for. And we'll essentially have a flu shot for this in a fairly quick manner."
February 27: “One day it’s like a miracle, it will disappear.”
Feb 28th - “We're ordering a lot of supplies. We're ordering a lot of, uh, elements that frankly we wouldn't be ordering unless it was something like this. But we're ordering a lot of different elements of medical.”
Feb 28th - Trump campaign rally
March 2nd - “You take a solid flu vaccine, you don't think that could have an impact, or much of an impact, on corona?”
March 2nd - “A lot of things are happening, a lot of very exciting things are happening and they’re happening very rapidly.”
March 4: “If we have thousands or hundreds of thousands of people that get better just by, you know, sitting around and even going to work — some of them go to work, but they get better.”
March 5th - “I NEVER said people that are feeling sick should go to work.”
March 5th - “The United States… has, as of now, only 129 cases… and 11 deaths. We are working very hard to keep these numbers as low as possible!”
March 6th - “I think we’re doing a really good job in this country at keeping it down… a tremendous job at keeping it down.”
March 6th - “Anybody right now, and yesterday, anybody that needs a test gets a test. They’re there. And the tests are beautiful…. the tests are all perfect like the letter was perfect. The transcription was perfect. Right? This was not as perfect as that but pretty good.”
March 6th - “I like this stuff. I really get it. People are surprised that I understand it… Every one of these doctors said, ‘How do you know so much about this?’ Maybe I have a natural ability. Maybe I should have done that instead of running for president.”
March 6th - “I don't need to have the numbers double because of one ship that wasn't our fault.”
March 7th - Trump golfs
March 8th - Trump golfs
March 8th - “We have a perfectly coordinated and fine tuned plan at the White House for our attack on CoronaVirus.”
March 9th - “This blindsided the world.”
March 13th - [Declared state of emergency]
March 17th - “This is a pandemic,” Mr. Trump told reporters. “I felt it was a pandemic long before it was called a pandemic.”
March 18th - "It’s not racist at all. No. Not at all. It comes from China. That’s why. It comes from China. I want to be accurate."
March 23th- Dow Jones closes at 18,591.93
March 25th - 3.3 million Americans file for unemployment.
March 30th - Dow Jones closes at 21,917.16
April 2nd - 6.6 million Americans file for unemployment.
Rump just layers lies upon lies and the cult of Rump eats it up.
Now Rump wants everyone to wear masks in public.
I guess COVID-19 IS worse than the flu after all.... for all those hold-out doubters.
Drake , bury the politics and support America and your President in defeating this Pandemic !
Trump has done nothing but play politics with this pandemic from the beginning including calling the seriousness of it a "Democrat hoax" and deciding that only the most sycophantic governors get the most supplies and equipment. He isn't deserving of support because he doesn't act like a real POTUS but more like a stand-up monologist.
Exactly.... I’ll stop playing politics and support the president-impeached when he stops playing politics a nd supports Americans... not just the cult of Rump.
“ Trump Attacks Democrats Hours After Calling for Bipartisanship
March 12, 2020 - On Wednesday night, President Trump implored the nation’s political leadership to “stop the partisanship” and come together to confront the coronavirus pandemic. On Thursday morning, he woke up and immediately issued partisan attacks on Democratic congressional leaders.”
I can see it now. Till the 4th of July.
Sing to “Saturday In The Park” By Chicago
Quarantine in my home
Maybe till the forth of July
Quarantine in my home
Maybe till the forth of July
I got movies, I got munchies
But no toilet paper
To clean up my behind
Everybody is a carrier
Can’t you get it ( Yes you can)
And we’ve been waiting for such a long time for Quarantine.
Quarantine in our homes
Maybe till the forth of July
Quarantine in our homes
Maybe till the forth of July
People sneezing, people coughing
A man selling face masks
Who used to sell hot dogs
Will you speed it change the world
Can you get it .(Yes you can)
And we’ve been waiting such a long time for Quarantine.
Stock market riders fly the colors of the day
A Stock Man still can sell stocks his own way
Listen Children all is not lost school is lost oh no no!
Hospitals overwhelmed. Va. has 143 and 400 patients, some are overwhelmed.
2,500 cases, majority have no symptoms.
50+ dead, almost all had other life threatening illnesses.
And we are still below the number of auto deaths in the same period. Slowing to a halt has likely saved many from 'surprise death'.
There has been no info on flu deaths, usually above 50,000 in the US. 3 million die each year and the 5,000 or 50,000 who die of this virus(with complications) would likely be a part of that number.
The panic is hard to fathom.
What panic are you talking about? The measured fact based response to an international pandemic?
What’s hard to fathom is your attempts to downplay the loss of life of 100,000 - 240,000 additional Americans that would not die if Rump had not himself ignored the coronavirus.
Americans are now living with the results of actions of people like you who downplay the seriousness of a pandemic.
Now Governor Northam’s actions have the full backing and support of the Rump administration.
He had no choice Flaky …. if he hadn't, youse and the other Socialist on here would have called him a racist otherwise. Hallelujah, Checkmate, and Period.
Yeah... Rump IS a wimp that folds at the slightest democratic criticism. I’m glad you are finally acknowledging what a weak wuss Rump is.
Annnnnd touchè!
It is starting to look like you are diseased by this Trump thing. Most of us are asymptomatic, ignoring it 'till it's gone. Your infection is not contagious, believe me.
Tracy, Trump does not care about democrats. He's finally taking this seriously because he thinks a million people dying would cost him the election in 2020.
His prospects are on the dark side of dismal as it is.
Get Lost …. like Flaky Drakie ….. you care nothing about anything other than beating Trump an election …. which means 4 more years of acting the fool for those who cannot stand losing, especially to Trump. Hallelujah, Checkmate, and Period.
Poor Spacy Peter. Already admitting Rump’s November defeat by having no better comeback than to whine at his betters. He sure doesn’t have any facts to support him
Annnnnd touchè!
It seems you are obsessed with me. Flattering but creepy.
Another one of the “asymptomatic”, walking among us spreading the disease.... until it nails them as well.
Dispense with the Politics and support your country !
Spoken like a true republican watching his candidates hopes evaporate.
Please look back on the comments when President Obama was dealing with Ebola. How supportive were our republican friends?
“Republicans take aim at U.S. Ebola response after fourth case emerges”
“ Trump in 2014 said Obama was 'a psycho' not to immediately cancel flights into the US amid Ebola outbreak in West Africa”
James, I couldn't agree more. Republicans need to stop playing partisan politics and support social distancing!
Just models. I know with weather, models are frequently 'off'. From the very start of this, Northam has been preaching"long haul". Could it be that he wants it that way? Sure seems like it; really does.
Uh... these aren’t chaos models like weather. They are predictive models based on actual repeatable data curves.
Why is the cult of Rump so stupid?
Oh.... yeah.
Now president-impeached Rump has called off elections and declared himself president-for-the-foreseeable-future!
Now no-body Flaky Drakie may have to enjoy Trump's rump as President-for-the-foreseeable-future!
Look at the bright side Flaky …. you don't get to vote, then you aren't a loser again. Hallelujah, Checkmate, and Period.
Made you look! APRIL FOOLS!!!!
OMG! I almost had a stroke.
😁
More outright garbage from Drake.
Made you look! APRIL FOOLS!
This is no April's Fool joke. Unfortunately, it is just the standard EVERY DAY rantings that we read from Drake, and a few others suffering from TDS viruses.....quite contagious from some far left websites, blogs and even some media sources.
Yeah, this is equally true on at the far ends of the political spectrum of both the Left & Right.
And no, it did NOT make me look. It just brought a chuckle.
Amazing how Hal has to admit he gets the joke only on the day after it’s been exposed. Sad
I think his real joke is suggesting readers take any of his comments seriously.
The REAL joke is watching you guys try to spread misinformation in the style of Rump.
Link?
Haha.... you’re slow.... and fixated on only my comments.
Read the rest of the replies to see that you are an April Fool!
AT Bon Secours: When we lose, YOU lose.
So now Rump’s top doc says 100,000 to 200,000 will die? And 100,000 is the LOW end of the estimate? And Rump says if 100,000 Americans die he’s “doing a very good job’??!!!
No wonder the state governors are cranking up their coronavirus restrictions.
This is a far cry from the misinformation he was spreading in January that set America so far behind in preparedness.
“We have it totally under control. It's one person coming in from China, and we have it under control. It’s going to be just fine.”
— Jan. 21, 2020 (interview)
“We pretty much shut it down coming in from China.”
— Feb. 2 (interview)
How many more Americans will be dead come Election Day that would have been alive if republicans hadn’t foisted Rump’s ineptitude in the country.
“Trump spent weeks downplaying the coronavirus — but now thinks keeping US deaths under 100,000 would be 'a very good job'”
seems as though they have backed off those numbers drakie. Hope you are not too terribly upset,
“They” didn’t back off anything.
“White House task force projects 100,000 to 240,000 deaths in U.S., even with mitigation efforts“
April 1, 2020 at 12:02 AM EDT
Get your head out of Rump’s fake news arse, Rick.
Drake you're repeating yourself. Don't you have anything new? After posting over 120 times on this subject, you must be exhausted. Get back on your meds.
The classics are immortal.
Sadly for Rumpers, his presidency is almost over.
How narcissistic of Rick to think that just because cause he sees my posts everyone else must follow them daily.
New readers every day, Rick. New readers.
I think Northam has effectively help to bankrupt half or more of the small businesses in the state.
No, COVID-19 did.
Melissa is correct that the Coronavirus is to blame, not Northam.
We need to support and follow the directives of Northam and our health/medical leaders at this time.
Hal, we gave Governor Blackface the benefit of the doubt, and he failed miserably, he is just another Democratic Socialist that wants to create victims, where productive enterprise once existed, he is a statist political hack.
Fred: Speaking of "socialist," I suppose you're going to pass up accepting the stimulus check, right?
Oh... Fake News Fred always makes accusations without a thing to back them up.... except maybe sometimes some alt right fake news.
No more than Roy Cooper in North Carolina, Larry Hogan in Maryland, or any of the other governors imposing stay-at-home.
None of this would have been necessary if Rump has taken it seriously early in and managed it as well as President Obama managed the Swine Flu and Ebola threats.
The rumpster did it, just ask dribble D and PMS
Everyone sees it.
Good point Bruce, Governor Blackface started off well, as a doctor, he understood the medical aspects of the issue. Now, however, Governor Blackface, a well established two faced liar, is going full politics, and he would be OK with bankrupting many small businesses, and then blaming the Republicans and President Trump. Governor Blackface like far too many Democratic Socialists just won't let a crisis stop them from playing politics, we saw it with Nancy Pelosi and her hold up of the CARES bill, and we saw it from Chuck Schumer in the Senate, they both put BIG, unnecessary pork in the bill, then stalled it, until Republicans gave in to their demands, just to get it done and to help the American people...….Rest assured, that Americans will remember the Democrats dragging their feet, while Republicans and President Trump solved REAL problems.
Fred: You'll break you neck getting to the bank to cash that "socialist" check the impeached president is going to send you.
Haha... Fake News Fred, all that Americans will remember about the pandemic is how bad it was because Rump lied to them and mismanaged the whole thing.
Has the Gov asked Virginia what we want or expect? Does he respect the people who believe the virus, being a natural phenom, should not cause a police state and loss of all freedom? No. Many of us, and he has no measure, believe life should go on and we will take whatever hit nature provides. To battle the natural earth to a point we are not living means this will become a common event.
100,000 dead and maimed EACH YEAR does not keep us shut down or slowed down.
The Gov loves his fast cars.
“Has the Gov asked Virginia what we want or expect?”
The majority elected him to make these decisions.
And “cause a police state and loss of all freedom” is just fake news. People can go about obtaining the necessities of life. And still veg out on the sofa with their cable TV.
And the fact that someone causes a traffic accident doesn’t present the likelihood that the rest of the nation will also be infected with it.
So sorry this cramps your style, Howie.
Anyone who compares a pandemic with road fatalities has neither style, nor class, nor decency, nor a brain.
Or you can suck it up and be a team player. If everyone had done social distancing, it would have only lasted three weeks. We could be back to normal right now.
That's JPS.
Actually Getbis 💯 % right.
It's time to release the suburban and rural people to go back to normal life. Do what you want for the cities, but there is no reason to do a stay at home in the suburban communities. The # of cases is well below normal sick levels.
And when those rural people travel to the city to see a specialist doctor or visit a relative/friend or shop at Costco, BJ’s, etc. they take the virus right on home with them.
And, unless the # of cases is currently zero in rural and suburban, which it isn’t, those rural and suburban people will increasingly spread the virus among themselves. Bringing it home from their restaurants and businesses and other places they are allowed to congregate. The # of cases is growing even now.
“Sunday Update: First COVID-19 Deaths in Southwest Virginia“
Sorry, suburbs and rural are just extensions of the big city.
(Sheesh.... where do they find these people? Oh... yeah... Rump campaign rallies)
So 350 million are going to stop living so some don't get sick and 100,000 elderly live a few more months. In a few months, 1 million will die regardless, 250,000 of cancer and heart disease alone. We are throwing the baby out with the bath water.
Do you enjoy making a fool of yourself in public?
I think you're more concerned about how this affects Howard Crosby than you are about 350 million other people.
Another heartless putz heard from.
Howard, it's not just the elderly. I guarantee you know some immunocompromised people or people with health issues that are young and have long, productive futures ahead of them. Well, futures may be dependent on you abiding by the guidelines.
What you fail to understand, Kev, is that the virus will eventually get to the suburban areas and then the rural areas with the rural areas being the least equipped to handle an influx of virus patients. The reason to stay at home is to keep the spread of the virus at a manageable level so as not to overwhelm the hospitals. They still have to take care of people with various other illnesses and injuries.
People do work in the city but live in the suburbs or out in the country, you know.
Look at the "Highest case rate per capita in Virginia" chart high in this report, Kevin. With the exception of the cities of Charlottesville and Willamsburg, all those with the highest case rates are either suburban or rural.
This order just killed about 40% of all restaurants. Under Eats—- Door Dash —— look ....at some point we cannot live like this. What would the Caveman do?
It isn't forever, but for sure the people who have been ignoring social distancing and other measures are making it worse and prolonging the problem.
All these non profits and all these scammers who now lone the piggy bank is open are going to over bill especially the hospitals because they know this is the time to rip off the Government. My point?? Federal ptision fir years if you are found scamming .
If anyone is going to rip off the government, i.e. us taxpayers, it's going to be the corporations that are getting part of that $500B and letting Trump fight their battle against disclosure and accountability for them.
Is someone keeping score on the self-important Drake Butler's comments. I'm pretty sure that he is over 100 by now on this one story. Deranged.
You're right he needs to get back on his medication!
Kinda’ creepy how these guys obsess over me, right?
I read one or two of his and PMS post daily just to realize how sane I am.
Another obsessive personality.
Definitely some psychology issues. This started before CV-19 took hold so can't blame it on that. He's a wowser.
And all you got is a snowflake whine against the truth because you can’t find anything to contradict facts like this.
Reported on Saturday.
“Fact check: Trump makes another round of misstatements during coronavirus briefing”
Conservatives hate when other people use their rights. Only gun toting, bible thumping 'Mericans get to speak their mind. If you're a lib, the small government needs to strip you of your right to comment on the RTD just as Jebus intended.
From the Washington Times 30 Mar:
In a statement, the Department of Health and Human Services also said that it had also received 30 million doses of hydroxychloroquine sulfate donated by Sandoz and 1 million doses of chloroquine phosphate donated by Bayer Pharmaceuticals for the national stockpile of pharmaceuticals and medical supplies.
“In a briefing on Friday, Fauci, the longtime director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), redoubled his caution when asked by reporters whether chloroquine was considered a treatment for COVID-19. "The answer is no, and the evidence that you're talking about ... is anecdotal evidence," he said.
However, over the weekend, Trump tweeted again about the drug, saying it had "a real chance to be one of the biggest game changers in the history of medicine."
Mixed messages much, mr. president-impeached?
"... have tested positive for COVID-19....:, does this mean they have the fever and all that or that they have just been exposed and have antibodies in their system? There has been no effort to standardized the reporting of this nor have any references been given when some of the numbers are published. Another example of carelessness on the part of the so-called scientists are the projected numbers beginning generated by the statistical packages. Anyone can enter numbers but few really know the calculations so picking the wrong method just to give big numbers is very common. During this period it is very important for concerned people to take the time and research the source of these doom and gloom numbers.
Trump's performing at his daily (Coronavirus) Rally for Cracker Barrel crowd and running off at the mouth not answering the questions as to why Florida has gotten 100% of their request for supplies from the federal inventory but Michigan, Massachusetts, Washington etc have not. Just babbling nonsense.
Guess you never ate there or are you just being discriminatory? So inclusive you are PMS. Have investments in CB and doing well$$$, don't you wish?
The Cracker Barrel is a great place to eat.
COVID-19 will define Trump's legacy as a complete abject failure. Like we didn't already know.
We are not locked down or even slowed down for the several thousand we kill and severely injure on highways in Va., each year for a century, most all preventable.
Our leaders find it okay for all ages to die in an auto, but unacceptable for nature to take us when we get old.
How quickly would you like the government to tell you to stop driving and rely solely on public transportation?
We don't need to stop, but killing, destroying lives and property for the sake of saving minutes of an hour drive is proof of our mutual insanity. If speed was a bit less we would not need to buy $50,000 autos and pay thousands each year for insurance.
Or stop irresponsible behavior traits, eh Jim? Kills also.
Howard thinks that because people die in cars that life is cheap and it doesn’t matter whether people die or not.
It is because people die needlessly we are teaching our kids that life is less important than driving fast.
People sure are dying needlessly.
South Korea had their first case of coronavirus on the same day as the USA. Thanks to their prompt decisive action the infection rate per capita is minuscule compared to the breakout in the USA. They adopted the WHO tests right of the bat. Rump passed and we see the consequences for American health, business, and the stock market.
No report on influenza virus which kills 1,000 in each state each year.
7,500 people die in Va. each month and these 22 may have died in this or a coming month.
Our governments are losing fortunes but somehow can pay corporations to keep people on payrolls, pay enormous unemployment and send everyone a check. All due to a new virus which had little effect on the population of the country of origin.
Locked down by numbers unnoticeable when compared to the deaths caused by obesity, diabetes and hypertension.
Strange.
"When the virus infects people, they don’t get sick right away. Researchers believe the incubation period before symptoms is roughly five days on average. In studying the pattern of illness, epidemiologists have made the dismaying discovery that people start shedding the virus — potentially making others sick — in advance of symptoms. Thus, the virus has a gift for stealth transmission. It seeds itself in communities far and wide, where vulnerable human beings represent endless fertile terrain.
"President Trump and others have repeatedly downplayed the threat of covid-19 by comparing its lethality to seasonal influenza, which claims tens of thousands of lives in the United States every year. But covid-19 may be many times as lethal for an infected person as seasonal flu.
Without a vaccine or a drug to stop infections, the best hope is to break the chain of transmission one infection at a time. There is no way to combat the virus through aerial spraying, dousing the public drinking water with a potion or simply hoping that it will magically go away.
“Social distancing is building speed bumps so that we can slow the spread of the virus. We have to respect the speed bumps."
https://www.washingtonpost.com/health/three-months-into-the-pandemic-here-is-what-we-know-about-the-coronavirus/2020/03/28/6646f502-6eab-11ea-b148-e4ce3fbd85b5_story.html
Saving the elderly as myself just to be put in a miserable warehouse till we die is insane.
Letting a good pandemic go to waste means many of us will have to find our own way out, or suffer a godawful nursing facility.
They say jumping is highly effective.
The coronavirus should be viewed in natural terms and spiritual terms because great evils like pestilence are an effect of original sin and our actual sins. God must repair the disorder which sin introduces into our lives and into our world. Our response to the pandemic must include a consideration of our culture, which kills human beings through abortion, neglects the elderly, and perverts human sexuality. God made us male and female despite so-called gender theory and even with violent sex-change surgery. In considering what is needed to live, we must not forget that our first consideration is our relationship with God. Just as we must have access to food and medicine, we also must be able to pray in our churches. Without the help of God, we are indeed lost.
Fred, it is Republicans who have turned against God. Matthew 19:24 - "It is easier for a camel to pass through the eye of a needle than for a rich person to enter the kingdom of heaven." Matthew 6:24 - "“No one can serve two masters, for either he will hate the one and love the other, or he will be devoted to the one and despise the other. You cannot serve God and money." Republicans now worship the Almighty Dollar and the stock market, instead of respecting the elderly and loving their neighbors. They ask grandparents to sacrifice themselves in order to save their 401Ks. You say our culture disrespects the elderly and you are right. But, it is the republicans that you should be chastising.
Communism is a tool of Satan.
And yet, Jesus was the original communist
And you, Fred, are just a tool.
Fred: Go thump your Bible and beg God to forgive you for pretending to be a Christian.
Well said, GetFit.
Stop trying to blame god, Fred. Great evils like the coronavirus are the effect of man-made ineptitude and misinformation.
“Putting lives at risk, Fox News helps Trump push misinformation about the coronavirus”
Drake, I'm blaming people like you, who advocate exterminating human life through abortion, who advocate the sexualization of children, who advocate mutilating children's genitals, who advocate forbidding the natural right of self defense. You are controlled by Satan. You are pure evil.
Fred sounds like he has coronavirus delirium. Most of the world, and growing, aborts unwanted insensate fetuses.
When you see someone exterminating human life, let us know.
Fred wants to deny the way god made a child to be and force them to conform to some binary illusion.
And Fred wants more people to die when gun laws have been proven to save lives.
Fred is doing Satan’s will on earth.
L
OMG. You speak of evil. How can anybody, like you, who worships God be so full of hate? You should change churches, Fred. You're being misled. Trump loves ignorant, selfish, greedy, judgmental people but God doesn't.
Get real, FM.
Fred: Our "culture" is a matter of feeding the greedy and starving the poor. I doubt God would give a hoot who a person falls in love with but allowing people to remain hungry and homeless surely would concern him. You really miss it, Fred. Love is not a sin but selfishness and greed, lying and being deceitful are. Don't know what Bible you're reading but I'd suggest you're in need of a visit to a good library. And you, Fred, are not hardly appointed by God to go around judging others. Shame on you. And where I come from, and in my opinion, you are severely lacking in the love and compassion it takes to be a Christian. You judge everybody on every thing and you make me sick. But I can almost see why you're getting off on this judgmental kick since it is most difficult to come here and support your admirable Trump when his deliberate delay in dealing with Covic-19 ends up causing deaths.
One Excuse. Trump says impeachment kept him from responding to the CV-19 crisis. But he had time to golf and hold rallies:
Trump held rallies on:
—Jan 9th
—Jan 14th
—Jan 28th
—Jan 30th
—Feb 10th
—Feb 19th
—Feb 20th
—Feb 21st
—Feb 28th
He golfed on:
—Jan 18th
—Jan 19th
—Feb 1st
—Feb 15th
—Mar 7th
—Mar 8th
Yes, virus is natural to the earth, proving God does it is another thing. But mans science does effect nature, and for the first time in history, to a degree it is threatening all life on earth, which few actions of the universe and nature can. In the natural realm this virus will have little effect. We are destined to do more harm than any disease. To the earth itself, we appear to be a disease.
From the WashPost regarding medical equipment/supplies:
"FEMA’s administrator, Peter Gaynor, has been asked frequently how many supplies have been shipped to states and how allocation decisions are being made.
To a question about masks from ABC News on March 22, Gaynor replied, “Well, I mean, there’s hundreds of, thousands of, millions of things that we’re shipping from the stockpile. I mean, I can’t give you the details about what every single state, of what every single city’s doing.” WHY NOT?
Maybe this is why:
"Gaynor told the homeland security committee during a conference call, according to Thompson’s letter, that states would be receiving protective gear based on each state’s population and that state needs would be factored in. The letter did not provide further detail.
"Florida has been an exception in its dealings with the stockpile: The state submitted a request on March 11 for 430,00 surgical masks, 180,000 N95 respirators, 82,000 face shields and 238,000 gloves, among other supplies — and received a shipment with everything three days later, according to figures from the state’s Division of Emergency Management. It received an identical shipment on March 23, according to the division, and is awaiting a third.
“The governor has spoken to the president daily, and the entire congressional delegation has been working as one for the betterment of the state of Florida,” said Jared Moskowitz, the emergency management division’s director. “We are leaving no stone unturned.”
President Trump repeatedly has warned states not to complain about how much they are receiving, including Friday during a White House briefing, where he advised Vice President Pence not to call governors who are critical of the administration’s response. “I want them to be appreciative,” he said."
Trump's behavior is criminal.
What was it that barry said?
Barry? Someone take Rick’s temp. He sounds infected and feverish.
Melissa's behavior is stupid .... but normal for a Trump Hating Socialist. Period.
Tracy, Trump's the one giving people checks and talking about quarantining entire states. Seems like Trump is a socialist too. Checkmate and period.
Get Lost …. there is a big difference being benevolent during time like this, and promising folks free stuff just to get elected during good time. Duh …
Only a Socialist uses your kind of thinking, due to being one, and a sore loser. Hallelujah, Checkmate and Period.
Yes, Tracy. Trump didn't have to buy the presidency, he had Russia steal it for him. And now you and your grandkids will pay for it.
Fred: Don't break you neck rushing to the bank to cash that "socialist" stimulus check. First your Trump rewarded corporate America and the 1%ers tax cuts. Now he bails 'em all out. And you admire him. You are one dumb bunny, Fred.
Well said, Melissa. People are dying because Trump CHOSE , for whatever reason(s), to delay attention to Covid-19. Trump is one very demented individual, sent by Satan himself.
Tom Hanks is alive!!!!
And you, who think your repetitive comments about Tom Hanks are clever, are still stupid.,
His wife is alive too!
Keep acting stupid frightwing nuts. When you lay sick and dying at least you have Fox News to comfort you. Enjoy your last few months with Dr. Trump.
Never has one man been so wrong to such detriment to the American people.
From yesterday’s (Friday) News....
“Fact check: Trump makes another round of misstatements during coronavirus briefing”
“Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, and Rep. Denver Riggleman, R-5th, delivered a joint letter to U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar to use the Defense Production Act to increase supplies of personal protective equipment for nursing home employees.”
Abby is always ready to reach across the aisle in the spirit of bi-partisanship to do the right thing for Americans.
SO much better than that useless republican Brat who avoided his “soccer mom” constituents because he said he didn’t want them to “get up in his grill”.
Well, the good voters of VA solved that problem for him.
Hindsight is always 20-20.
The information from China is now known to have manipulated and covered up. This virus epidemic, depending on the source of current projections, is the worst in world history, or at the minimum, the worse since the 1918 epidemic.
Even liberals discounted this virus just a couple of months and deeply criticized Trump for blocking travel from China when they were at the zenith of their epidemic. There a video of Biden attacking Trump for doing so.
For clarification, I am certainly not criticizing liberals or Biden or any American.
Bottom line, this epidemic, a catastrophe of biblical proportions, shocked everyone. It is sad but hardly surprising that some will seek such great American suffering to exploit for political benefit.
No Democratic action limited the president-impeached’s ability to ban Chinese.
Hindsight can be 20/20. However, Rump has demonstrated that his FORESIGHT is 0/0 and caused the greater national disaster of the century.
"We have it totally under control. It's one person coming in from China, and we have it under control. It’s going to be just fine.”
— Jan. 21, 2020 (interview)
“We pretty much shut it down coming in from China.”
— Feb. 2 (interview)
Scuse me, Drake, but haven't you been among those who have wanted open borders? Yeah, just let 'em all in no matter what diseases they have and spread?
Nope. I never said a thing about “open boarders” except that most democrats like most republicans have never called for or supported open borders.
Peddle your fake news somewhere else, Buckless.
And the president-impeached just kept making it worse.
March 5
“Putting lives at risk, Fox News helps Trump push misinformation about the coronavirus”
VOX tweeted on January 21, 2020, 2:01 PM:
"Is this going to be a deadly pandemic? No."
Well... I’d say it’s deadly to those who died.
Daily Beast tweeted on February 7, 2020, 7:20 PM:
"Coronavirus with zero American fatalities, is dominating headlines while the flu is the real threat"
February 7? That was then.... this is now.
The flu did not crash the stock market. It looks like the REAL threat was electing Rump to totally mismanage a pandemic.
You're crazy! The stock market was at 29000 until the virus hit. You are definitely spreading Fake News!
I’ll explain slowly William. The stock market hates uncertainty. Rump’s ineptitude and misinformation caused LOTS of uncertainty. The market crashed.
“Putting lives at risk, Fox News helps Trump push misinformation about the coronavirus”
Even during Swine Flu and Ebola the market continued steady rise under the intelligent, honest communications that were put out by the Obama Administration.
At least one or both of the above tweets by the Left of Center media sources, VOX & Daily Beast have been deleted.
Screenshots, of course, have been saved by many sources.
No, not everyone expected this epidemic six months ago, but memories conveniently change with 20-20 hindsight.
Oh! There’s Hal’s problem. He relies on tweets for his news.
Drake's problem is that he does not know that CBS, NBC, ABC, AP, NYT, WaPo, and all recognized news sources regularly tweet their news with links to the stories. Yeah, no surprise here.
And VOX and the Daily Beast although left of the center are recognized as a couple of many respected news sources.
Yeah.... Rump also tweets HIS news. But he’s hardly what you would call a credible source.
Apparently, it is not obvious to some, that the tweets of the liberal internet media sources, VOX & Daily Beast were cited to illustrate the non-partisan lack of consensus of the Coronavirus threat well into the month of February.
It is disingenuous for anyone to suggest that our current 20-20 hindsight knowledge has not changed significantly since just January.
Apparently it is not obvious to some that the executive branch is responsible for initial response to national threats and the denials and delays of this president-impeached set up the tone of confusion for the whole country. Especially with misinformed statements like this.
"We have it totally under control. It's one person coming in from China, and we have it under control. It’s going to be just fine.”
— Jan. 21, 2020 (interview)
“We pretty much shut it down coming in from China.”
— Feb. 2 (interview)
On CNN, Anderson Cooper, March 4, 2020: “if you’re freaked out about the Coronavirus you should be more concerned about the flu.”
Wisely stemming a panicked reaction to the confusion churned up by the president-impeached. Anderson Cooper does not set national policy.
Buzz Feed News tweeted on January 29,2020, 10:45 AM:
"Don't worry about the Coronavirus. Worry about the flu"
A news source taking it’s que from the misinformation being spread by the president-impeached. Buzz Feed News does not set national policy.
Washington Post Reporter for Health & Medicine, Lennie Bernstein, February 1, 2020:
"Get a grippe, America. The flu is a better threat than the Coronavirus for now"
An accurate point-in-time observation from a medical professional. The Washington Post does not set national policy.
Well, this did not age well....did it?! From one of the very top health experts in the USA criticizing Trump's 1/31 announcement of China travel restrictions.
In the Washington Post, Jennifer Nuzzo, Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health's Center for Health Security, on February 2, 2020:
"Past epidemics prove fighting coronavirus with travel bans is a mistake."
Another citizen confused by Rump’s contradictory remarks. Why would the administration start a travel ban for something the president said is not an issue?
"We have it totally under control. It's one person coming in from China, and we have it under control. It’s going to be just fine.”
— Jan. 21, 2020 (interview)
“We pretty much shut it down coming in from China.”
— Feb. 2 (interview)
Just for perspective, there have been hundreds of pandemics in recorded history. The Black Death is (I think) the all-time record holder, being credited with killing up to a third of the population of Europe during its repeated occurrences.
Thanks for the criminal misinformation, Rump, that let coronavirus get a foothold in the USA. Is there a statute of limitations on when you can start impeachment hearings again?
“We have it totally under control. It's one person coming in from China, and we have it under control. It’s going to be just fine.”
— Jan. 21, 2020 (interview)
“We pretty much shut it down coming in from China.”
— Feb. 2 (interview)
Flaky Drakie …. you should be reporting your hatred for Trump from a Maximum Security Prison …. You are a virus there is no cure for. Hallelujah, Checkmate, and Period.
Spacy Peter you should report your love of Rump to Lovers’ Anonymous. Maybe they can arrange a hook-up. Even Stormy managed to collect a check just to spank his fat arse!
Annnnnnd touchè
Your right Tracy he is a virus! He is also an insecure expert on everything in his own mind!
And William is an expert, apparently, at nothing except claiming others are wrong without anything to back him up.
Ironic that HENRICO County is buying meals and then paying the meals tax but guess what? The County gets a debate of 4% back because the Restaurant pays the County a 4% meals tax. Ha ha ha
Hospitals overwhelmed. Carillon in Roanoke reported 6 treated, 1 hospitalized.
*Here* is the big point that the alarmists are missing: You can slow the rate, sure, but you cannot stop its inevitable spread. It's here, it's here. So why drag this out for 1 year +?? Let the darn thing 'peak' quickly & then leave here -- instead of just prolonging it.
Who’s suggesting anything be drawn out for a year?
Republicans are SO tied to their fake news.
The only fake news I see is coming is from Democrats and their worshipful cheerleaders. If I had a lower IQ I think I could enjoy your posts!
Oh? What fake news is coming from which democrats?
Examples?
You assume people are republicans because............?
LD, I don't think you quite get what the peak is and why flattening the matters. The peak would involve 500,000 to 2.2 million people dying. In would also contribute to the deaths of a non-COVID cases. In a car accident? I hope that one of doctors can take a break from the 1000 other patients and oh no there isn't a bed for you. Your child breaks their arm? Have fun waiting with a screaming child while you wait for a doctor to have a moment once their COVID patient stops flatlining and oh by the way your kids getting COVID as well because the hospital ran out of protective gear so the doctor isn't changing his gloves.
Most of the deaths are to older and ill by other causes. Why would the Governor simply lock down those ill, retired and or retired and ill. Every year many millions are sickened with flu but it does not lock down all of society. This does not appear to be different as deaths in the U.S. were 55,000 and 60,000 the last 2 years.
And Howard sees no problem with ignoring this flu that doesn’t even have a vaccine so that we can well exceed those 55,000 and 60,000 deaths this year.
The callous lack of concern for human life among the republican ranks is noted.
Yes we had vaccines for previous years flu, and almost no mention and no shut down for those cases. No mention of other flu cases this year.
Howard, I'm glad you mentioned how bad the flu is. The flu already has our hospitals at near capacity. Adding corona virus on top of the flu has completely overwhelmed the hospitals, many are experiencing shortages of supplies. So, coronavirus will impact people in hospitals for completely different reasons. Without flattening the curves hundreds of thousands will die from coronavirus alone. While others will die as doctors are out of time, energy, and supplies.
And, Howard, there is no vaccine for COVID-19 and Rump encouraged risky action instead of leveling with the American people about the potential for illness.
“Putting lives at risk, Fox News helps Trump push misinformation about the coronavirus”
We get it, Drake. You hate half the people in this country. Get professional help.
Rick, I love America and Americans. It’s stupidity I hate.
Like lying to the American people about a pandemic and hoping no one notices that everyone else getting sick.
"We have it totally under control. It's one person coming in from China, and we have it under control. It’s going to be just fine.”
— Trump Jan. 21, 2020 (interview)
“We pretty much shut it down coming in from China.”
— Trump Feb. 2 (interview)
And we get you, Rick. You love every word out of Trump's mouth. Get help for the brainwashing you solicit from him on a daily basis.
Influenza is another virus, this is not flu. And human life is not necessarily the most important life as most has existed much longer, and does not need us to continue. Actually, it looks as though we destroy more species than we save.
Howard, because this is more deadly and contagious than the flu. Also, there's no herd immunity nor is there a vaccine. On Sunday, the nationwide death total was 326. Yesterday's total was 223. That's what exponential rates look like. Without flattening the curve over a million people could die.
“ The Virginia Department of Health reported on its website Wednesday that 391 people in Virginia have tested positive for COVID-19.
“That's an increase of 101 cases from the 290 reported at noon yesterday.”
A 25% increase over just a day before.
This virus is spreading, well, like a virus.
I fear to think how many more would be in fected if VA was not taking the quarantining measures that Governor Dr. Northam has so soundly implemented.
"If we put control measures in place, we’re providing substantial certainty to everyone. The federal rescue bill keeps incomes flowing, and when the control measures are lifted everyone can go back to work. Since they’ve been taken care of during the crisis, their savings are intact and they’ll be willing to immediately raise their consumption to normal levels. We’d be in a deep recession for a few months, but it’s only a recession in a very technical sense since we’ve deliberately engineered it and everyone knows exactly what caused it. There’s no reason to think we wouldn’t bounce back as soon as we announce that the epidemic is over.
If we don’t put control measures in place, lots of people will die and the epidemic will last longer. That’s bad on its own, but it also introduces terrific uncertainty. The huge number of deaths will depress the economy for a while and those workers will only be slowly replaced. People will remain afraid to spend money until they’re sure the epidemic is over, and that’s going to be a very dicey thing. This would fundamentally be like a normal recession, in which we take a dive and then come back out of it slowly as businesses and consumers haltingly regain confidence."
https://www.motherjones.com/kevin-drum/
I feel bad for all this old folks just getting ready to retire who either have to kick it into gear right now and are forced to live with a locked in lower retirement for the rest of their lives.
Or the ones who were relying on their 401K’s and will have to defer the decision for years until their savings recover to the point they can again afford to retire.
Melissa, you actually have that backwards when you say, " If we don’t put control measures in place, lots of people will die and the epidemic will last longer". What's occurring right now -- the shutdown of everything -- is prolonging the epidemic. Let it do its thing and then leave us. Like it did Wuhan China.
Wong, LD. What’s occurring right now is shortening the epidemic by keeping as many people as healthy as possible for as long as possible to avoid the additional complication of overwhelming hospitals with a huge mass of sick people all at once.
The Coranvirus is not inevitable the current precautions reduce the likelihood of getting sick or dying.
LD your wrong. this is why Richmond has a lot of cases because the citizens wouldn't listen and travel out of state anyway and brought the virus back to the area. They are the reason for deaths & and spreading the virus!
Wrong William. Nobody was telling citizens not to travel out of state until this month.
Rump was feeding the USA misinformation going back to January. The virus has been here since then.
“ We have it totally under control. It's one person coming in from China, and we have it under control. It’s going to be just fine.”
— Jan. 21, 2020 (interview)
“We pretty much shut it down coming in from China.”
— Feb. 2 (interview)
Northam is the archetypical pessimist & drama queen -- Virginia's Debbie Downer. Such gloom and doom. And man cannot live on "data" alone. I know I won't. Governor kkk blackface.
Another Rump supporter trying to downplay the virus Just like his candidate who has gotten us in this terrible situation
HRC sure called it when she said Rump would fumble his crisis and being the stock market down.
The amazing unbroken series of employment increases that President Obama started is now ended by Rump.
Ol Blackface, Baby Killer still spouting the words of his masters, you know the ones that said he can stay Governor as long as he does what they say. Almost 9 million people in Virginia and there is what 300 cases, run for the hills everyone. He's just laying the ruse for ruining Virginia's economy and saying he just had to do what he did because we are all going to die if he didn't.
Do you not see not only what is happening in Virginia but what is happening across the U.S., especially in New York, L.A., San Francisco, Seattle, New Orleans and the Miami-Fort Lauderdale area?
And your "laying the ruse for ruining Virginia's economy" is just another lie spread by conspiracy-theory jackasses who think Trump knows better than the scientists, experts and physicians.
For your sanity -- assuming there's any of it left -- stop watching Fox News.
Oh... I new he was a Faux News aficionado when he accused Gov. Dr. Northam of “ saying he just had to do what he did because we are all going to die if he didn't.”
Fake news is their stock in trade.
“Northam says state will be fighting COVID-19 for 'two to three months and perhaps even longer'”
So who are you going to believe. The Governor with the MD after his name? Or the president-impeached who says it will be over by Easter and whose inept miscommunication gets people killed?
“President Donald Trump has called the drugs (chloroquine, hydroxychloroquine) , which are used to treat malaria and other conditions, game changers, and a rush to procure the pharmaceuticals spurred several US states to take measures to prevent shortages amid the Covid-19 pandemic.”
Result:
“A Phoenix-area man is dead and his wife is under critical care after the two took chloroquine phosphate in an apparent attempt to self-medicate for the novel coronavirus, according to hospital system Banner Health.
It does not appear they took the pharmaceutical version of the drug, but rather "an additive commonly used at aquariums to clean fish tanks," Banner Health said in a statement.
Though Banner did not provide additional details, NBC News spoke to the wife, who said they learned of chloroquine's connection to coronavirus during a President Donald Trump news conference, which "was on a lot actually." They took it because they "were afraid of getting sick," she said.”
Now that’s a reliable source ! Give it a rest you always talk about others spreading fake news and you are the worst offender.
Banner Health is a well-known, reputable organization of physicians in the West. You, on the other hand, repeatedly post some variation of "I'm going to buy another gun." So who should we believe: doctors or you, Phil?
And along with that, the NBC news organization only reported the actual events and words.
Rump lovers consider it SO biased when that darn MSM reports actual things Rump does and words he says.
Now Tyrone is a doctor
And more people by percentages will die by loose trailers. https://youtu.be/fYnr9PDFB-A
Our new normal The New Normal https://youtu.be/TDapNS770VQ
Nobody follows those links, Ronny. Sorry you can’t articulate your point in words.
Would you be happy if Hillary ran again? At least she knows when to quit.
Hillary would be SO much better than the mess after mess we‘ve gotten from the president-impeached Rump.
The Trump administration in a nutshell: socialism for the rich, brutal capitalism for the rest
If it wasn't for Ronny and Drake this part would be so boring. [beam][beam]
Sad that this American tragedy is so entertaining for you JA-JA.