This article will be updated throughout the day with the latest coronavirus news for Virginia and the Richmond area.
HCA Virginia, which runs seven regional hospitals, announced Thursday that staff members who have had a reduction in hours because many non-urgent surgeries and outpatient services have been canceled in response to the COVID-19 pandemic will either be redeployed within the health system or will receive 70% of their base pay for up to seven weeks.
The health system also said that those staff working in patient care facilities who are quarantined will receive 100% of their base pay regardless of where they were exposed to the virus, and those who don’t work in patient care facilities will be eligible for short-term disability.
HCA Virginia also instituted a universal masking policy, saying that all staff and providers in patient care areas will be required to wear masks at all times, that employees will have the option to have their scrubs laundered at work so as to avoid bringing contamination home, and that the company is working with hotel chains to provide free housing for those caring for COVID-19 patients if they don’t feel safe returning home.
HCA Healthcare announced that its senior leadership team will take a 30% pay cut until the pandemic passes and that its CEO Sam Hazen will donate 100% of his paycheck for eight weeks to the HCA Hope Fund, which aids health system staff in need.
The announcement of the changes comes as National Nurses United, a nationwide union for nurses, publicized this week that registered nurses at 15 HCA Healthcare hospitals in seven states planned to protest the hospitals’ lack of preparedness for the pandemic and saying that some nurses were required to work unsafely without masks. Virginia was not among the states listed as having a planned protest.
NNU said in a press release that, in a national survey of nearly 10,000 registered nurses across the U.S., HCA had among the worst record for pandemic preparedness. The survey found that 35% of nurses at HCA hospitals reported having access to N95 respirators on their unit, compared with 52% at other facilities and 7% reported having enough protective equipment for staff and patients, compared with 19% of all nurses.
“HCA can well afford to be property prepared for the pandemic,” the NNU said in the press release, calling HCA the “wealthiest hospital corporation in the United States.”
- Bridget Balch
1,706 cases of coronavirus in Virginia; 7 new deaths
The Virginia Department of Health reported Thursday that 1,706 people in Virginia have tested positive for COVID-19.
That's an increase of 222 cases from the 1,484 reported Wednesday.
The VDH also said that 17,589 have been tested for the virus in Virginia and 246 have been hospitalized.
There have been 41 deaths in the state. That's an increase of 7 from Wednesday.
There are now 220 cases in the Richmond area: 87 in Henrico County, 73 in Chesterfield County, 52 in Richmond and 8 in Hanover County.
Coronavirus cases have been confirmed in 100 of Virginia's 133 cities and counties. Fairfax County has 19 percent of the cases with a total of 328.
Highest case rate per capita in Virginia
This uses April 2 data from the Virginia Department of Health and 2018 population estimates for Virginia cities and counties according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
Highest case rate per capita
Cases
Rate per 100,000
James City County
97
127
Williamsburg
9
60.4
Charles City County
4
57.6
Arlington County
128
53.9
Goochland County
9
38.7
Charlottesville
17
35.3
Louisa County
12
32.6
Accomack County
10
30.9
Amelia County
4
30.7
Loudoun County
121
29.7
Manassas
12
28.8
Fairfax County
328
28.5
Harrisonburg
15
27.8
Henrico County
87
26.4
On March 19, state health officials said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases reported by individual localities or local health districts.
This is the breakdown of cases across the state, according to the VDH website:
Virginia cases by locality
Locality
Total Cases
Fairfax
328
Arlington
128
Loudoun
121
Prince William
117
Virginia Beach
111
James City
97
Henrico
87
Chesterfield
73
Richmond City
52
Chesapeake
39
Norfolk
37
Alexandria
33
Newport News
33
Stafford
27
Albemarle
23
Charlottesville
17
York
17
Frederick
16
Hampton
16
Portsmouth
16
Harrisonburg
15
Louisa
12
Manassas City
12
Rockingham
11
Accomack
10
Goochland
9
Lynchburg
9
Roanoke City
9
Shenandoah
9
Spotsylvania
9
Williamsburg
9
Botetourt
8
Fauquier
8
Gloucester
8
Hanover
8
Isle of Wight
8
Prince George
8
Danville
7
Amherst
6
Culpeper
6
Franklin County
6
Suffolk
6
Hopewell
5
Mecklenburg
5
Winchester
5
Amelia
4
Charles City
4
Fluvanna
4
King George
4
Orange
4
Petersburg
4
Roanoke County
4
Bedford
3
Greensville
3
Madison
3
New Kent
3
Northumberland
3
Poquoson
3
Powhatan
3
Warren
3
Alleghany
2
Augusta
2
Buckingham
2
Campbell
2
Fredericksburg
2
Henry
2
Lee
2
Mathews
2
Nelson
2
Page
2
Prince Edward
2
Rockbridge
2
Smyth
2
Southampton
2
Tazewell
2
Washington
2
Waynesboro
2
Wythe
2
Bristol
1
Brunswick
1
Carroll
1
Clarke
1
Covington
1
Cumberland
1
Franklin City
1
Galax
1
Greene
1
Halifax
1
King William
1
King and Queen
1
Lancaster
1
Manassas Park
1
Montgomery
1
Northampton
1
Nottoway
1
Pittsylvania
1
Radford
1
Salem
1
Surry
1
Sussex
1
NEWS FROM WEDNESDAY
Amazon employee, Kroger employee test positive for coronavirus
In separate cases, an employee at an Amazon package sorting center in Hanover County and an employee at the Kroger store at 1510 Eastridge Road in Henrico County have tested positive for COVID-19, officials with Amazon and Kroger confirmed Wednesday.
An Amazon spokeswoman said the employee tested positive for the virus on Tuesday, but had not been at the facility since March 22, about 10 days earlier. She said the center employees about 200 employees, many of whom work part time.
“We are supporting the individual who is recovering,” spokeswoman Rachel Lighty said. “We are following all guidelines from local health officials and are taking extreme measures to ensure the safety of employees at our site.”
Amazon said it has notified all employees at the center of the confirmed case. The company said it would alert anyone who had close contact with the infected employee and ask them to not return to the site until after a self-quarantine of 14 days, for which they would be paid.
The company said any employee diagnosed with COVID-19 would receive up to two weeks of pay while they recover, in addition to unlimited unpaid time off for hourly employees through the end of April.
The Kroger associate is quarantined at home and hasn't worked at the store since March 13, said Allison McGee, corporate affairs manager with Kroger Mid-Atlantic.
The store, according to McGee, has had "an extensive deep cleaning" and remains open.
"We are saddened by this news and wishing this associate the best as they get well," McGee said in a statement. "We remain committed to the health and safety of our associates and customers. Since this associate last worked, an extensive deep cleaning & sanitation was completed. On an ongoing basis, we have aggressive cleaning and sanitation procedures in place at all of our stores and are continuing to adhere to all guidance from local, state and federal agencies, including the CDC."
Amazon also outlined steps it has taken to prevent the virus from spreading in its facilities, including:
frequent deep cleaning of all sites, especially surfaces such as door handles, stair rails, elevator buttons, lockers and touch screens;
measures to ensure social distancing, such as the elimination of meetings during shifts, spacing of chairs in break rooms andstaggering work shifts; and
adjusting attendance policies and requiring employees to remain home and seek medical attention if they are unwell
- Michael Martz and Sean Gorman
Virginia projections show COVID-19 could surge in late April, late May
Gov. Ralph Northam said Wednesday available projection models show COVID-19 cases in Virginia could surge in late April or late May.
In explaining his stay-at-home order, which extends until June 10, Northam said, "I want Virginians to prepare themselves for the long haul."
During the regular briefing by the governor and state health officials, Dr. Norman Oliver, Virginia Health Commissioner, said the University of Virginia is working on models projecting the spread and peak of the outbreak, and the state hopes to share Virginia-specific models in the next couple days.
Northam also said the state has received a third shipment of PPE — personal protective equipment for medical workers — from the national stockpile, but he said we still need more.
"PPE remains a critically important issue," said Secretary of Health and Human Resources Daniel Carey.
- Paul Whelan
Vice President Pence tours Walmart distribution center in Virginia
Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday traveled to Gordonsville, a town in Orange County, to tour a Walmart distribution center and highlight the importance of its supply chain amid the COVID-19 crisis.
Pence, accompanied by U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue, thanked workers at the center, about 65 miles northwest of Richmond, for being “on the frontlines” and “putting food on the table for Americans,” according to a pool report from Gabby Orr, Politico’s White House correspondent.
Orr reports that one of the workers who oversees the loading dock wore a camouflage Trump hat and told Pence he’s been working there since 1996.
Orr reports that an employee cleaned the handle of a phone with a Clorox wipe to let the vice president speak over the intercom. Pence was introduced by Walmart CEO Doug McMillon.
“Thank you for doing a great job and keeping food on the table for the American people,” Pence said.
“We’re grateful for our farmers. We’re grateful for our grocery store operators. We’re grateful for Walmart.”
“The fact that you’re showing up every day – rolling your sleeves up and doing the work – it shows you love your neighbor and you love your country... Every day you come here, you’re making a difference for America.”
He added: “Here’s to that day in the future when we put the coronavirus in the past and come back stronger than ever before.”
Before his remarks, Pence chatted with Earnest Allen, a delivery truck driver for Walmart Transportation.
“I had to come out and see a truck driver. You guys are burning up miles every day making sure the American people have food, supplies,” Pence said.
At the end of their conversation, Pence told Allen: “I’ll come back for that handshake. God bless you.”
- Andrew Cain
1 of 15
Vice President Mike Pence, right, walks with Walmart president and CEO Doug McMillon, as they tour a Walmart Distribution Center Wednesday, April 1, 2020, in Gordonsville, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Vice President Mike Pence, second from left, tours a Walmart Distribution Center with president and CEO of Walmart, Doug McMillon, left, Sec. of agriculture Sonny Purdue, second from right, and general manager, Larry Williams, right, at a Walmart Distribution Center Wednesday, April 1, 2020, in Gordonsville, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Vice President Mike Pence, second from right, tours a Walmart Distribution Center with president and CEO of Walmart, Doug McMillon, left, Agriculture Secretary Sonny Purdue, right, and general manager, Larry Williams, second from left, at a Walmart Distribution Center Wednesday, April 1, 2020, in Gordonsville, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Vice President Mike Pence, center, talks with order picker Bin Sam, right, as Agriculture Secretary Sonny Purdue, left, listens during a tour of a Walmart Distribution Center Wednesday, April 1, 2020, in Gordonsville, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Vice President Mike Pence, left, talks with a worker as president and CEO of Walmart, Doug McMillon, right, looks on at a Walmart Distribution Center Wednesday, April 1, 2020, in Gordonsville, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Vice President Mike Pence, second from right, talks with order picker Bin Sam, right, as Agriculture Secretary Sonny Purdue, center, president and CEO of Walmart, Doug McMillon, left, and general manager, Larry Williams, second from left, listen during a tour of a Walmart Distribution Center Wednesday, April 1, 2020, in Gordonsville, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Vice President Mike Pence, second from right, talks with order picker Bin Sam, right, as Agriculture Secretary Sonny Purdue, second from left, and general manager Larry Williams, left, listen during a tour of a Walmart Distribution Center Wednesday, April 1, 2020, in Gordonsville, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Vice President Mike Pence, left, talks with an order picker, as general manager, Larry Williams, right listens during a tour of a Walmart Distribution Center Wednesday April 1, 2020, in Gordonsville, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Vice President Mike Pence, left, talks to the staff on an intercom under a portrait of Walmart Founder Sam Walton as Agriculture Secretary Sonny Purdue, right, looks on during a tour of a Walmart Distribution Center Wednesday, April 1, 2020, in Gordonsville, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
PHOTOS: Vice President Pence tours Walmart distribution center in Virginia
1 of 15
Vice President Mike Pence, right, walks with Walmart president and CEO Doug McMillon, as they tour a Walmart Distribution Center Wednesday, April 1, 2020, in Gordonsville, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Steve Helber
Vice President Mike Pence, second from left, tours a Walmart Distribution Center with president and CEO of Walmart, Doug McMillon, left, Sec. of agriculture Sonny Purdue, second from right, and general manager, Larry Williams, right, at a Walmart Distribution Center Wednesday, April 1, 2020, in Gordonsville, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Steve Helber
Vice President Mike Pence, second from right, tours a Walmart Distribution Center with president and CEO of Walmart, Doug McMillon, left, Agriculture Secretary Sonny Purdue, right, and general manager, Larry Williams, second from left, at a Walmart Distribution Center Wednesday, April 1, 2020, in Gordonsville, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Steve Helber
Vice President Mike Pence, center, talks with order picker Bin Sam, right, as Agriculture Secretary Sonny Purdue, left, listens during a tour of a Walmart Distribution Center Wednesday, April 1, 2020, in Gordonsville, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Steve Helber
Vice President Mike Pence, left, talks with a worker as president and CEO of Walmart, Doug McMillon, right, looks on at a Walmart Distribution Center Wednesday, April 1, 2020, in Gordonsville, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Steve Helber
Vice President Mike Pence, right, talks with Walmart truck driver Earnest Allen at a Walmart Distribution Center Wednesday, April 1, 2020, in Gordonsville, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Steve Helber
Vice President Mike Pence, center, tours a Walmart Distribution Center Wednesday April 1, 2020, in Gordonsville, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Steve Helber
Vice President Mike Pence, left, waves to workers as he tours a Walmart Distribution Center Wednesday, April 1, 2020, in Gordonsville, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Steve Helber
Vice President Mike Pence, second from right, talks with order picker Bin Sam, right, as Agriculture Secretary Sonny Purdue, center, president and CEO of Walmart, Doug McMillon, left, and general manager, Larry Williams, second from left, listen during a tour of a Walmart Distribution Center Wednesday, April 1, 2020, in Gordonsville, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Steve Helber
Vice President Mike Pence, second from right, talks with order picker Bin Sam, right, as Agriculture Secretary Sonny Purdue, second from left, and general manager Larry Williams, left, listen during a tour of a Walmart Distribution Center Wednesday, April 1, 2020, in Gordonsville, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Steve Helber
Vice President Mike Pence, left, talks with an order picker, as general manager, Larry Williams, right listens during a tour of a Walmart Distribution Center Wednesday April 1, 2020, in Gordonsville, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Steve Helber
Vice President Mike Pence, center, looks over banana ripening bins at a Walmart Distribution Center Wednesday, April 1, 2020, in Gordonsville, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Steve Helber
Vice President Mike Pence, left, talks to the staff on an intercom under a portrait of Walmart Founder Sam Walton as Agriculture Secretary Sonny Purdue, right, looks on during a tour of a Walmart Distribution Center Wednesday, April 1, 2020, in Gordonsville, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Steve Helber
Vice President Mike Pence, sports a Walmart identification tag as he tours a Walmart Distribution Center Wednesday, April 1, 2020, in Gordonsville, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Steve Helber
Vice President Mike Pence, right, walks with Walmart president and CEO Doug McMillon, as they tour a Walmart Distribution Center Wednesday, April 1, 2020, in Gordonsville, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Steve Helber
Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden lays off 83% of its staff
Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden announced Tuesday staff layoffs due to the economic impact of the coronavirus.
A spokeswoman for the garden said 89 staff members - or 83% of its staff - will be laid off by June. Lewis Ginter has 107 staff members.
The garden hopes to re-open positions as soon as they can, and will let current staff know when that has happened with the hope that they will want to return. A core group of staff will remain to maintain operations and prepare the garden for its reopening, according to a news release.
The remaining staff is taking significant pay cuts.
“With this move, the Garden is putting its affection for neighbors, partners and community first. The steps allow it to remain viable during this time of indefinite closure and ensures the nonprofit Garden will be here to reopen as soon as conditions allow,” Beth Monroe, a spokesperson for the garden, said via email.
More than 65% of Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden's operating budget comes from a variety of earned income sources, including admission, membership, Garden Shop sales and facility rentals, classes, etc.
Since the garden’s closure on March 15, those income streams have dropped to zero. The garden said that a draw from the Garden’s endowment provides financial stability, but only for limited operations while the garden is closed.
In a message posted to the garden’s website announcing the layoffs, the garden said, “Our hearts are broken, but our spirit is resolute … We recognize the passion and efforts so many have put into the Garden, and we honor the work by ensuring the Garden can reopen.”
No severance is being offered at this time, but those being laid off will be paid through April 17. Accrued vacation time will be paid out where available.
Public playgrounds at Henrico County schools are now closed.
The school district announced the closures Wednesday in accordance with Gov. Ralph Northam’s stay-at-home order earlier this week. The order applies to playgrounds, restrooms, ball fields, basketball courts and tennis courts. Tracks and open field space on school grounds remain open to the public.
Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney on Monday announced similar closures at city schools and public parks. The city is also limiting access to the James River. Swimming, sunbathing, congregating in groups are forbidden, but people are still permitted to hike or run along the river.
- Chris Suarez
PHOTOS: Richmond and other parts of Virginia in the time of coronavirus and social distancing
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(457) comments
Just models. I know with weather, models are frequently 'off'. From the very start of this, Northam has been preaching"long haul". Could it be that he wants it that way? Sure seems like it; really does.
Uh... these aren’t chaos models like weather. They are predictive models based on actual repeatable data curves.
Why is the cult of Rump so stupid?
Oh.... yeah.
Now president-impeached Rump has called off elections and declared himself president-for-the-foreseeable-future!
Now no-body Flaky Drakie may have to enjoy Trump's rump as President-for-the-foreseeable-future!
Look at the bright side Flaky …. you don't get to vote, then you aren't a loser again. Hallelujah, Checkmate, and Period.
Made you look! APRIL FOOLS!!!!
OMG! I almost had a stroke.
😁
More outright garbage from Drake.
Made you look! APRIL FOOLS!
This is no April's Fool joke. Unfortunately, it is just the standard EVERY DAY rantings that we read from Drake, and a few others suffering from TDS viruses.....quite contagious from some far left websites, blogs and even some media sources.
Yeah, this is equally true on at the far ends of the political spectrum of both the Left & Right.
And no, it did NOT make me look. It just brought a chuckle.
AT Bon Secours: When we lose, YOU lose.
So now Rump’s top doc says 100,000 to 200,000 will die? And 100,000 is the LOW end of the estimate? And Rump says if 100,000 Americans die he’s “doing a very good job’??!!!
No wonder the state governors are cranking up their coronavirus restrictions.
This is a far cry from the misinformation he was spreading in January that set America so far behind in preparedness.
“We have it totally under control. It's one person coming in from China, and we have it under control. It’s going to be just fine.”
— Jan. 21, 2020 (interview)
“We pretty much shut it down coming in from China.”
— Feb. 2 (interview)
How many more Americans will be dead come Election Day that would have been alive if republicans hadn’t foisted Rump’s ineptitude in the country.
“Trump spent weeks downplaying the coronavirus — but now thinks keeping US deaths under 100,000 would be 'a very good job'”
seems as though they have backed off those numbers drakie. Hope you are not too terribly upset,
“They” didn’t back off anything.
“White House task force projects 100,000 to 240,000 deaths in U.S., even with mitigation efforts“
April 1, 2020 at 12:02 AM EDT
Get your head out of Rump’s fake news arse, Rick.
Drake you're repeating yourself. Don't you have anything new? After posting over 120 times on this subject, you must be exhausted. Get back on your meds.
The classics are immortal.
Sadly for Rumpers, his presidency is almost over.
How narcissistic of Rick to think that just because cause he sees my posts everyone else must follow them daily.
New readers every day, Rick. New readers.
I think Northam has effectively help to bankrupt half or more of the small businesses in the state.
No, COVID-19 did.
Melissa is correct that the Coronavirus is to blame, not Northam.
We need to support and follow the directives of Northam and our health/medical leaders at this time.
Hal, we gave Governor Blackface the benefit of the doubt, and he failed miserably, he is just another Democratic Socialist that wants to create victims, where productive enterprise once existed, he is a statist political hack.
Fred: Speaking of "socialist," I suppose you're going to pass up accepting the stimulus check, right?
Oh... Fake News Fred always makes accusations without a thing to back them up.... except maybe sometimes some alt right fake news.
No more than Roy Cooper in North Carolina, Larry Hogan in Maryland, or any of the other governors imposing stay-at-home.
None of this would have been necessary if Rump has taken it seriously early in and managed it as well as President Obama managed the Swine Flu and Ebola threats.
The rumpster did it, just ask dribble D and PMS
Everyone sees it.
Good point Bruce, Governor Blackface started off well, as a doctor, he understood the medical aspects of the issue. Now, however, Governor Blackface, a well established two faced liar, is going full politics, and he would be OK with bankrupting many small businesses, and then blaming the Republicans and President Trump. Governor Blackface like far too many Democratic Socialists just won't let a crisis stop them from playing politics, we saw it with Nancy Pelosi and her hold up of the CARES bill, and we saw it from Chuck Schumer in the Senate, they both put BIG, unnecessary pork in the bill, then stalled it, until Republicans gave in to their demands, just to get it done and to help the American people...….Rest assured, that Americans will remember the Democrats dragging their feet, while Republicans and President Trump solved REAL problems.
Fred: You'll break you neck getting to the bank to cash that "socialist" check the impeached president is going to send you.
Haha... Fake News Fred, all that Americans will remember about the pandemic is how bad it was because Rump lied to them and mismanaged the whole thing.
Has the Gov asked Virginia what we want or expect? Does he respect the people who believe the virus, being a natural phenom, should not cause a police state and loss of all freedom? No. Many of us, and he has no measure, believe life should go on and we will take whatever hit nature provides. To battle the natural earth to a point we are not living means this will become a common event.
100,000 dead and maimed EACH YEAR does not keep us shut down or slowed down.
The Gov loves his fast cars.
“Has the Gov asked Virginia what we want or expect?”
The majority elected him to make these decisions.
And “cause a police state and loss of all freedom” is just fake news. People can go about obtaining the necessities of life. And still veg out on the sofa with their cable TV.
And the fact that someone causes a traffic accident doesn’t present the likelihood that the rest of the nation will also be infected with it.
So sorry this cramps your style, Howie.
Anyone who compares a pandemic with road fatalities has neither style, nor class, nor decency, nor a brain.
Or you can suck it up and be a team player. If everyone had done social distancing, it would have only lasted three weeks. We could be back to normal right now.
That's JPS.
Actually Getbis 💯 % right.
It's time to release the suburban and rural people to go back to normal life. Do what you want for the cities, but there is no reason to do a stay at home in the suburban communities. The # of cases is well below normal sick levels.
And when those rural people travel to the city to see a specialist doctor or visit a relative/friend or shop at Costco, BJ’s, etc. they take the virus right on home with them.
And, unless the # of cases is currently zero in rural and suburban, which it isn’t, those rural and suburban people will increasingly spread the virus among themselves. Bringing it home from their restaurants and businesses and other places they are allowed to congregate. The # of cases is growing even now.
“Sunday Update: First COVID-19 Deaths in Southwest Virginia“
Sorry, suburbs and rural are just extensions of the big city.
(Sheesh.... where do they find these people? Oh... yeah... Rump campaign rallies)
So 350 million are going to stop living so some don't get sick and 100,000 elderly live a few more months. In a few months, 1 million will die regardless, 250,000 of cancer and heart disease alone. We are throwing the baby out with the bath water.
Do you enjoy making a fool of yourself in public?
I think you're more concerned about how this affects Howard Crosby than you are about 350 million other people.
Another heartless putz heard from.
Howard, it's not just the elderly. I guarantee you know some immunocompromised people or people with health issues that are young and have long, productive futures ahead of them. Well, futures may be dependent on you abiding by the guidelines.
What you fail to understand, Kev, is that the virus will eventually get to the suburban areas and then the rural areas with the rural areas being the least equipped to handle an influx of virus patients. The reason to stay at home is to keep the spread of the virus at a manageable level so as not to overwhelm the hospitals. They still have to take care of people with various other illnesses and injuries.
People do work in the city but live in the suburbs or out in the country, you know.
Look at the "Highest case rate per capita in Virginia" chart high in this report, Kevin. With the exception of the cities of Charlottesville and Willamsburg, all those with the highest case rates are either suburban or rural.
This order just killed about 40% of all restaurants. Under Eats—- Door Dash —— look ....at some point we cannot live like this. What would the Caveman do?
It isn't forever, but for sure the people who have been ignoring social distancing and other measures are making it worse and prolonging the problem.
All these non profits and all these scammers who now lone the piggy bank is open are going to over bill especially the hospitals because they know this is the time to rip off the Government. My point?? Federal ptision fir years if you are found scamming .
If anyone is going to rip off the government, i.e. us taxpayers, it's going to be the corporations that are getting part of that $500B and letting Trump fight their battle against disclosure and accountability for them.
Is someone keeping score on the self-important Drake Butler's comments. I'm pretty sure that he is over 100 by now on this one story. Deranged.
You're right he needs to get back on his medication!
Kinda’ creepy how these guys obsess over me, right?
I read one or two of his and PMS post daily just to realize how sane I am.
Another obsessive personality.
Definitely some psychology issues. This started before CV-19 took hold so can't blame it on that. He's a wowser.
And all you got is a snowflake whine against the truth because you can’t find anything to contradict facts like this.
Reported on Saturday.
“Fact check: Trump makes another round of misstatements during coronavirus briefing”
Conservatives hate when other people use their rights. Only gun toting, bible thumping 'Mericans get to speak their mind. If you're a lib, the small government needs to strip you of your right to comment on the RTD just as Jebus intended.
From the Washington Times 30 Mar:
In a statement, the Department of Health and Human Services also said that it had also received 30 million doses of hydroxychloroquine sulfate donated by Sandoz and 1 million doses of chloroquine phosphate donated by Bayer Pharmaceuticals for the national stockpile of pharmaceuticals and medical supplies.
“In a briefing on Friday, Fauci, the longtime director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), redoubled his caution when asked by reporters whether chloroquine was considered a treatment for COVID-19. "The answer is no, and the evidence that you're talking about ... is anecdotal evidence," he said.
However, over the weekend, Trump tweeted again about the drug, saying it had "a real chance to be one of the biggest game changers in the history of medicine."
Mixed messages much, mr. president-impeached?
"... have tested positive for COVID-19....:, does this mean they have the fever and all that or that they have just been exposed and have antibodies in their system? There has been no effort to standardized the reporting of this nor have any references been given when some of the numbers are published. Another example of carelessness on the part of the so-called scientists are the projected numbers beginning generated by the statistical packages. Anyone can enter numbers but few really know the calculations so picking the wrong method just to give big numbers is very common. During this period it is very important for concerned people to take the time and research the source of these doom and gloom numbers.
Trump's performing at his daily (Coronavirus) Rally for Cracker Barrel crowd and running off at the mouth not answering the questions as to why Florida has gotten 100% of their request for supplies from the federal inventory but Michigan, Massachusetts, Washington etc have not. Just babbling nonsense.
Guess you never ate there or are you just being discriminatory? So inclusive you are PMS. Have investments in CB and doing well$$$, don't you wish?
The Cracker Barrel is a great place to eat.
COVID-19 will define Trump's legacy as a complete abject failure. Like we didn't already know.
We are not locked down or even slowed down for the several thousand we kill and severely injure on highways in Va., each year for a century, most all preventable.
Our leaders find it okay for all ages to die in an auto, but unacceptable for nature to take us when we get old.
How quickly would you like the government to tell you to stop driving and rely solely on public transportation?
We don't need to stop, but killing, destroying lives and property for the sake of saving minutes of an hour drive is proof of our mutual insanity. If speed was a bit less we would not need to buy $50,000 autos and pay thousands each year for insurance.
Or stop irresponsible behavior traits, eh Jim? Kills also.
Howard thinks that because people die in cars that life is cheap and it doesn’t matter whether people die or not.
It is because people die needlessly we are teaching our kids that life is less important than driving fast.
No report on influenza virus which kills 1,000 in each state each year.
7,500 people die in Va. each month and these 22 may have died in this or a coming month.
Our governments are losing fortunes but somehow can pay corporations to keep people on payrolls, pay enormous unemployment and send everyone a check. All due to a new virus which had little effect on the population of the country of origin.
Locked down by numbers unnoticeable when compared to the deaths caused by obesity, diabetes and hypertension.
Strange.
"When the virus infects people, they don’t get sick right away. Researchers believe the incubation period before symptoms is roughly five days on average. In studying the pattern of illness, epidemiologists have made the dismaying discovery that people start shedding the virus — potentially making others sick — in advance of symptoms. Thus, the virus has a gift for stealth transmission. It seeds itself in communities far and wide, where vulnerable human beings represent endless fertile terrain.
"President Trump and others have repeatedly downplayed the threat of covid-19 by comparing its lethality to seasonal influenza, which claims tens of thousands of lives in the United States every year. But covid-19 may be many times as lethal for an infected person as seasonal flu.
Without a vaccine or a drug to stop infections, the best hope is to break the chain of transmission one infection at a time. There is no way to combat the virus through aerial spraying, dousing the public drinking water with a potion or simply hoping that it will magically go away.
“Social distancing is building speed bumps so that we can slow the spread of the virus. We have to respect the speed bumps."
https://www.washingtonpost.com/health/three-months-into-the-pandemic-here-is-what-we-know-about-the-coronavirus/2020/03/28/6646f502-6eab-11ea-b148-e4ce3fbd85b5_story.html
Saving the elderly as myself just to be put in a miserable warehouse till we die is insane.
Letting a good pandemic go to waste means many of us will have to find our own way out, or suffer a godawful nursing facility.
They say jumping is highly effective.
The coronavirus should be viewed in natural terms and spiritual terms because great evils like pestilence are an effect of original sin and our actual sins. God must repair the disorder which sin introduces into our lives and into our world. Our response to the pandemic must include a consideration of our culture, which kills human beings through abortion, neglects the elderly, and perverts human sexuality. God made us male and female despite so-called gender theory and even with violent sex-change surgery. In considering what is needed to live, we must not forget that our first consideration is our relationship with God. Just as we must have access to food and medicine, we also must be able to pray in our churches. Without the help of God, we are indeed lost.
Fred, it is Republicans who have turned against God. Matthew 19:24 - "It is easier for a camel to pass through the eye of a needle than for a rich person to enter the kingdom of heaven." Matthew 6:24 - "“No one can serve two masters, for either he will hate the one and love the other, or he will be devoted to the one and despise the other. You cannot serve God and money." Republicans now worship the Almighty Dollar and the stock market, instead of respecting the elderly and loving their neighbors. They ask grandparents to sacrifice themselves in order to save their 401Ks. You say our culture disrespects the elderly and you are right. But, it is the republicans that you should be chastising.
Communism is a tool of Satan.
And yet, Jesus was the original communist
And you, Fred, are just a tool.
Fred: Go thump your Bible and beg God to forgive you for pretending to be a Christian.
Well said, GetFit.
Stop trying to blame god, Fred. Great evils like the coronavirus are the effect of man-made ineptitude and misinformation.
“Putting lives at risk, Fox News helps Trump push misinformation about the coronavirus”
Drake, I'm blaming people like you, who advocate exterminating human life through abortion, who advocate the sexualization of children, who advocate mutilating children's genitals, who advocate forbidding the natural right of self defense. You are controlled by Satan. You are pure evil.
Fred sounds like he has coronavirus delirium. Most of the world, and growing, aborts unwanted insensate fetuses.
When you see someone exterminating human life, let us know.
Fred wants to deny the way god made a child to be and force them to conform to some binary illusion.
And Fred wants more people to die when gun laws have been proven to save lives.
Fred is doing Satan’s will on earth.
L
OMG. You speak of evil. How can anybody, like you, who worships God be so full of hate? You should change churches, Fred. You're being misled. Trump loves ignorant, selfish, greedy, judgmental people but God doesn't.
Get real, FM.
Fred: Our "culture" is a matter of feeding the greedy and starving the poor. I doubt God would give a hoot who a person falls in love with but allowing people to remain hungry and homeless surely would concern him. You really miss it, Fred. Love is not a sin but selfishness and greed, lying and being deceitful are. Don't know what Bible you're reading but I'd suggest you're in need of a visit to a good library. And you, Fred, are not hardly appointed by God to go around judging others. Shame on you. And where I come from, and in my opinion, you are severely lacking in the love and compassion it takes to be a Christian. You judge everybody on every thing and you make me sick. But I can almost see why you're getting off on this judgmental kick since it is most difficult to come here and support your admirable Trump when his deliberate delay in dealing with Covic-19 ends up causing deaths.
One Excuse. Trump says impeachment kept him from responding to the CV-19 crisis. But he had time to golf and hold rallies:
Trump held rallies on:
—Jan 9th
—Jan 14th
—Jan 28th
—Jan 30th
—Feb 10th
—Feb 19th
—Feb 20th
—Feb 21st
—Feb 28th
He golfed on:
—Jan 18th
—Jan 19th
—Feb 1st
—Feb 15th
—Mar 7th
—Mar 8th
From the WashPost regarding medical equipment/supplies:
"FEMA’s administrator, Peter Gaynor, has been asked frequently how many supplies have been shipped to states and how allocation decisions are being made.
To a question about masks from ABC News on March 22, Gaynor replied, “Well, I mean, there’s hundreds of, thousands of, millions of things that we’re shipping from the stockpile. I mean, I can’t give you the details about what every single state, of what every single city’s doing.” WHY NOT?
Maybe this is why:
"Gaynor told the homeland security committee during a conference call, according to Thompson’s letter, that states would be receiving protective gear based on each state’s population and that state needs would be factored in. The letter did not provide further detail.
"Florida has been an exception in its dealings with the stockpile: The state submitted a request on March 11 for 430,00 surgical masks, 180,000 N95 respirators, 82,000 face shields and 238,000 gloves, among other supplies — and received a shipment with everything three days later, according to figures from the state’s Division of Emergency Management. It received an identical shipment on March 23, according to the division, and is awaiting a third.
“The governor has spoken to the president daily, and the entire congressional delegation has been working as one for the betterment of the state of Florida,” said Jared Moskowitz, the emergency management division’s director. “We are leaving no stone unturned.”
President Trump repeatedly has warned states not to complain about how much they are receiving, including Friday during a White House briefing, where he advised Vice President Pence not to call governors who are critical of the administration’s response. “I want them to be appreciative,” he said."
Trump's behavior is criminal.
What was it that barry said?
Barry? Someone take Rick’s temp. He sounds infected and feverish.
Melissa's behavior is stupid .... but normal for a Trump Hating Socialist. Period.
Tracy, Trump's the one giving people checks and talking about quarantining entire states. Seems like Trump is a socialist too. Checkmate and period.
Get Lost …. there is a big difference being benevolent during time like this, and promising folks free stuff just to get elected during good time. Duh …
Only a Socialist uses your kind of thinking, due to being one, and a sore loser. Hallelujah, Checkmate and Period.
Yes, Tracy. Trump didn't have to buy the presidency, he had Russia steal it for him. And now you and your grandkids will pay for it.
Fred: Don't break you neck rushing to the bank to cash that "socialist" stimulus check. First your Trump rewarded corporate America and the 1%ers tax cuts. Now he bails 'em all out. And you admire him. You are one dumb bunny, Fred.
Well said, Melissa. People are dying because Trump CHOSE , for whatever reason(s), to delay attention to Covid-19. Trump is one very demented individual, sent by Satan himself.
Tom Hanks is alive!!!!
And you, who think your repetitive comments about Tom Hanks are clever, are still stupid.,
Keep acting stupid frightwing nuts. When you lay sick and dying at least you have Fox News to comfort you. Enjoy your last few months with Dr. Trump.
Never has one man been so wrong to such detriment to the American people.
From yesterday’s (Friday) News....
“Fact check: Trump makes another round of misstatements during coronavirus briefing”
“Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, and Rep. Denver Riggleman, R-5th, delivered a joint letter to U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar to use the Defense Production Act to increase supplies of personal protective equipment for nursing home employees.”
Abby is always ready to reach across the aisle in the spirit of bi-partisanship to do the right thing for Americans.
SO much better than that useless republican Brat who avoided his “soccer mom” constituents because he said he didn’t want them to “get up in his grill”.
Well, the good voters of VA solved that problem for him.
Hindsight is always 20-20.
The information from China is now known to have manipulated and covered up. This virus epidemic, depending on the source of current projections, is the worst in world history, or at the minimum, the worse since the 1918 epidemic.
Even liberals discounted this virus just a couple of months and deeply criticized Trump for blocking travel from China when they were at the zenith of their epidemic. There a video of Biden attacking Trump for doing so.
For clarification, I am certainly not criticizing liberals or Biden or any American.
Bottom line, this epidemic, a catastrophe of biblical proportions, shocked everyone. It is sad but hardly surprising that some will seek such great American suffering to exploit for political benefit.
No Democratic action limited the president-impeached’s ability to ban Chinese.
Hindsight can be 20/20. However, Rump has demonstrated that his FORESIGHT is 0/0 and caused the greater national disaster of the century.
"We have it totally under control. It's one person coming in from China, and we have it under control. It’s going to be just fine.”
— Jan. 21, 2020 (interview)
“We pretty much shut it down coming in from China.”
— Feb. 2 (interview)
Scuse me, Drake, but haven't you been among those who have wanted open borders? Yeah, just let 'em all in no matter what diseases they have and spread?
Nope. I never said a thing about “open boarders” except that most democrats like most republicans have never called for or supported open borders.
Peddle your fake news somewhere else, Buckless.
And the president-impeached just kept making it worse.
March 5
“Putting lives at risk, Fox News helps Trump push misinformation about the coronavirus”
VOX tweeted on January 21, 2020, 2:01 PM:
"Is this going to be a deadly pandemic? No."
Well... I’d say it’s deadly to those who died.
Daily Beast tweeted on February 7, 2020, 7:20 PM:
"Coronavirus with zero American fatalities, is dominating headlines while the flu is the real threat"
February 7? That was then.... this is now.
The flu did not crash the stock market. It looks like the REAL threat was electing Rump to totally mismanage a pandemic.
You're crazy! The stock market was at 29000 until the virus hit. You are definitely spreading Fake News!
I’ll explain slowly William. The stock market hates uncertainty. Rump’s ineptitude and misinformation caused LOTS of uncertainty. The market crashed.
“Putting lives at risk, Fox News helps Trump push misinformation about the coronavirus”
Even during Swine Flu and Ebola the market continued steady rise under the intelligent, honest communications that were put out by the Obama Administration.
At least one or both of the above tweets by the Left of Center media sources, VOX & Daily Beast have been deleted.
Screenshots, of course, have been saved by many sources.
No, not everyone expected this epidemic six months ago, but memories conveniently change with 20-20 hindsight.
Oh! There’s Hal’s problem. He relies on tweets for his news.
Drake's problem is that he does not know that CBS, NBC, ABC, AP, NYT, WaPo, and all recognized news sources regularly tweet their news with links to the stories. Yeah, no surprise here.
And VOX and the Daily Beast although left of the center are recognized as a couple of many respected news sources.
Yeah.... Rump also tweets HIS news. But he’s hardly what you would call a credible source.
Apparently, it is not obvious to some, that the tweets of the liberal internet media sources, VOX & Daily Beast were cited to illustrate the non-partisan lack of consensus of the Coronavirus threat well into the month of February.
It is disingenuous for anyone to suggest that our current 20-20 hindsight knowledge has not changed significantly since just January.
Apparently it is not obvious to some that the executive branch is responsible for initial response to national threats and the denials and delays of this president-impeached set up the tone of confusion for the whole country. Especially with misinformed statements like this.
"We have it totally under control. It's one person coming in from China, and we have it under control. It’s going to be just fine.”
— Jan. 21, 2020 (interview)
“We pretty much shut it down coming in from China.”
— Feb. 2 (interview)
On CNN, Anderson Cooper, March 4, 2020: “if you’re freaked out about the Coronavirus you should be more concerned about the flu.”
Wisely stemming a panicked reaction to the confusion churned up by the president-impeached. Anderson Cooper does not set national policy.
Buzz Feed News tweeted on January 29,2020, 10:45 AM:
"Don't worry about the Coronavirus. Worry about the flu"
A news source taking it’s que from the misinformation being spread by the president-impeached. Buzz Feed News does not set national policy.
Washington Post Reporter for Health & Medicine, Lennie Bernstein, February 1, 2020:
"Get a grippe, America. The flu is a better threat than the Coronavirus for now"
An accurate point-in-time observation from a medical professional. The Washington Post does not set national policy.
Well, this did not age well....did it?! From one of the very top health experts in the USA criticizing Trump's 1/31 announcement of China travel restrictions.
In the Washington Post, Jennifer Nuzzo, Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health's Center for Health Security, on February 2, 2020:
"Past epidemics prove fighting coronavirus with travel bans is a mistake."
Another citizen confused by Rump’s contradictory remarks. Why would the administration start a travel ban for something the president said is not an issue?
"We have it totally under control. It's one person coming in from China, and we have it under control. It’s going to be just fine.”
— Jan. 21, 2020 (interview)
“We pretty much shut it down coming in from China.”
— Feb. 2 (interview)
Just for perspective, there have been hundreds of pandemics in recorded history. The Black Death is (I think) the all-time record holder, being credited with killing up to a third of the population of Europe during its repeated occurrences.
Thanks for the criminal misinformation, Rump, that let coronavirus get a foothold in the USA. Is there a statute of limitations on when you can start impeachment hearings again?
“We have it totally under control. It's one person coming in from China, and we have it under control. It’s going to be just fine.”
— Jan. 21, 2020 (interview)
“We pretty much shut it down coming in from China.”
— Feb. 2 (interview)
Flaky Drakie …. you should be reporting your hatred for Trump from a Maximum Security Prison …. You are a virus there is no cure for. Hallelujah, Checkmate, and Period.
Spacy Peter you should report your love of Rump to Lovers’ Anonymous. Maybe they can arrange a hook-up. Even Stormy managed to collect a check just to spank his fat arse!
Annnnnnd touchè
Your right Tracy he is a virus! He is also an insecure expert on everything in his own mind!
And William is an expert, apparently, at nothing except claiming others are wrong without anything to back him up.
Ironic that HENRICO County is buying meals and then paying the meals tax but guess what? The County gets a debate of 4% back because the Restaurant pays the County a 4% meals tax. Ha ha ha
Hospitals overwhelmed. Carillon in Roanoke reported 6 treated, 1 hospitalized.
*Here* is the big point that the alarmists are missing: You can slow the rate, sure, but you cannot stop its inevitable spread. It's here, it's here. So why drag this out for 1 year +?? Let the darn thing 'peak' quickly & then leave here -- instead of just prolonging it.
Who’s suggesting anything be drawn out for a year?
Republicans are SO tied to their fake news.